President Trump Participates in Defense Roundtable at Luke AFB in Arizona – 7:15pm EST Livestream…

This evening President Trump will participate in a roundtable on national defense at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. The anticipated start time is 7:15pm EST. Following this event, the president will speak at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona (9:30pm EST).
WH Livestream Link – Fox New Livestream Link
Sure gmoing to be nice when I don’t have to see that smug grin of Ryan again. (Re : YouTube screen)
gmoing=going
I will be watching!!
Great timing & most appropriate.
Everybody is looking for decisive answers to their questions right now.
All these “pundits” – including LTC Alan West (never thought he’d go there) – are advocating that President Trump cancel the Defense Equipment sale of $110 Billion to Saudi Arabia WITHOUT seeing EVIDENCE that the King and Crown Prince directed or condoned the reporter killing.
This would be EXACTLY the same thing as China and the EU CANCELLING ALL Exports to America if the Deep State took out a reporter … or after Hillary’s Hit Squad took out Seth Rich (or any of the other 50 mysterious deaths of people testifying against her).
PURE bought-and-paid for IDIOCY.
I can only hope he gets called out on it in the near future if circumstances concerning this “murder” are ever cleared up.
I can understand cucks like Flake, but Alan West? Does he have a new gig on MSNBC or something?
West goes off the rails at times, like when he sided with Trayvon Martin.\
Allen West, or someone impersonating him, posted the following oh his facebook account. This is the link which has now been rendered inoperative, but a screenshot follows.
http://www.facebook.com/notes/congressman-allen-west/i-have-sat-back-and-allowed-myself-time-to-assess-the-current-episode-revealing-/320362644683436
I have sat back and allowed myself time to assess the current episode revealing itself in Sanford, Florida involving the shooting of 17-year-old Treyvon Martin. First of all, if all that has been reported is accurate, the Sanford Police Chief should be relieved of his duties due to what appears to be a mishandling of this shooting in its early stages. The US Navy SEALS identified Osama Bin Laden within hours, while this young man laid on a morgue slab for three days. The shooter, Mr Zimmerman, should have been held in custody and certainly should not be walking free, still having a concealed weapons carry permit. From my reading, it seems this young man was pursued and there was no probable cause to engage him, certainly not pursue and shoot him….against the direction of the 911 responder. Let’s all be appalled at this instance not because of race, but because a young American man has lost his life, seemingly, for no reason. I have signed a letter supporting a DOJ investigation. I am not heading to Sanford to shout and scream, because we need the responsible entities and agencies to handle this situation from this point without media bias or undue political influences. This is an outrage.
Well, the problem is: if all that has been reported is accurate
There was almost nothing truthful in the reporting of Traythug’s suicide. Kids, don’t beat on a guy who carries a concealed weapon.
“Although we have seen stupid haste in war, there has never been a case of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare”.
– Sun Tzu
Dear Resident Donald J. Trump, on defense/military maters, please listen to Sun Tzu, and your own instincts, and no to your generals, most of whom are idiots.
ResidentPresident
I live too far out to drive there, but I’ll be watching the stream with the rest of you, in solidarity with the rest of my fellow arizonian’s. 🙂
* FYI *
The Fox link posted above has a countdown clock indicating the start time for the Defense Roundtable is at 8:15 PM EST not 7:15
Good Lord, how does he do it?!?! I get tired just reading his itinerary!!!
