President Trump MAGA Rally, Mesa Arizona – 9:30pm EST…

Posted on October 19, 2018 by

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Mesa, Arizona, to benefit the 2018 midterm election of GOP candidate and veteran Martha McSally.  Ms. McSally is in a competitive open-seat Senate race with Democrat candidate Kyrsten Sinema who has been in the headlines for making multiple comments about how much she hates Arizonians.

President Trump is anticipated to speak around 7:30pm MST / 9:30pm EST with pre-rally speakers customarily earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Live Streaming, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

94 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Mesa Arizona – 9:30pm EST…

Older Comments
  2. Pam says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Like

    Reply
  3. covfefe999 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    RSBN viewers nearly 35k now. Wait til that Houston monster rally. OMG.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Why is damn FNC airing Hannity and not the rally live?
    Anyone watching Hannity wants to see Trump. Stupid.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    POTUS: Democrats produce mobs, republicans produce jobs.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Minnie says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    We ❤️ OUR President!!!!

    🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. covfefe999 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I’ve had my pajamas on since 6:30pm CT waiting for the rally to start. 🙂 I ate my rally treat well before the rally started tho.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s