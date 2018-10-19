President Trump MAGA Rally, Mesa Arizona – 9:30pm EST…

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally in Mesa, Arizona, to benefit the 2018 midterm election of GOP candidate and veteran Martha McSally. Ms. McSally is in a competitive open-seat Senate race with Democrat candidate Kyrsten Sinema who has been in the headlines for making multiple comments about how much she hates Arizonians.

President Trump is anticipated to speak around 7:30pm MST / 9:30pm EST with pre-rally speakers customarily earlier.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

.

Advertisements