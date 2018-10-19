Friday October 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
MISTY MORNING AT THE OTHER HORSESHOE BEND… GENESEE RIVER CANYNON, NEW YORK.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the East” .
Letchworth State Park is awesome in the autumn, at peak color.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hello from New York!
LikeLiked by 2 people
HOLD
THE
HOUSE
That is all.
LikeLike
Everywhereguy… post your comment over at the Presidential thread due to the subject matter. 🙂
LikeLike
LARCH MADNESS NEAR RAINY PASS, WASHINGTON
LikeLiked by 2 people
214 Is Going Down
I heard something over the radio a few weeks ago, the like of which I’ve never heard before — and certainly never want to hear again. I heard the last words of the pilot on No. 214, a big jet plane that crashed to earth with 81 persons aboard.
Because of the weather conditions the planes were “stacked” rather high around the Philadelphia airport, so the airport tower had just asked him: “Do you want to go on or do you want to hold?” The pilot had barely replied that he wanted to “hold,” when he said something about his big Boeing 707 being on fire! Then came the awful words: “We’re going down. Two fourteen is going down in flames.” He said it calmly, and the Philadelphia tower answered back: “We have your message, two fourteen.”
Just imagine, hearing the actual last words which the pilot uttered while he and eighty others were being hurled more than 5,000 feet to their death amid the flaming parts of their stricken plane!
Yet, one does not have to be in a plane to meet death suddenly. He can stumble off a curb and be killed or die suddenly in a hundred different ways.
The important thing is to be ready. We do not wish to frighten people into accepting Christ as Savior, but it is a fact that we ought to think more than we do about the uncertainty of life. P r o v e r b s. 22:3 says: “A wise man foreseeth the evil and hideth himself, but fools pass on and are punished.”
No wonder Paul wrote in II Cor. 6:1,2:
“We then as workers together with Him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain…. Behold, now is the accepted time; behold now is the day of salvation.”
We cannot offer salvation yesterday, for yesterday is passed. Nor can we promise it for tomorrow, for the opportunity may be withdrawn by then. The best we can do is to tell you that God loves you, and that Christ died for you, and urge you to act upon this now.
“Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/214-is-going-down/
P r o v e r b s 22:3 A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself: but the simple pass on, and are punished.
2Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When my parent’s were sound asleep, around midnight or so, I used to sneak into the living room and watch “Playboy After Dark”. The show opened with the arrival of “Heff” at the Chicago mansion,in his 300SL Gulwing Mercedes, accompanied—as always—with a beautiful Playboy model. To my 12 year old eyes, the whole thing was the height of cool, although I now remember how obviously uncomfortable Heffner was before the camera and how contrived the whole “party” actually seemed. What was not contrived, however, was the quality of the music—usually first class jazz. This piece by Stanly Turrentine reminds me of those long ago late night TV shows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Garrison. Can’t believe I had forgotten about Turrentine.
Always fabulous!
LikeLike
Retweet Last Refuge
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Well let me try posting this again, didn’t post first time.
Just guessing based on what this guy collects, and rents to Hollywood, this is probably one of the prototypes for the original reconnaissance vehicles contract for the government during the beginning of WWII from Willys (MA), Bantam or Ford (GP).
For more info on Willys
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Willys_MB
LikeLike
Verse of the Day:
Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.
Psalm 37:4 NIV BibleGateway.com
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Susan Tedeschi
LikeLike
FALL SEASON IN SEORAKSAN NATIONAL PARK, KOREA LAST SATURDAY
LikeLike