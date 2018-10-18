President Trump MAGA Rally, Missoula, Montana – 8:30pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is in Missoula, Montana for a campaign rally to benefit republican Matt Rosendale in his bid to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the upcoming midterm election. Anticipated start time for POTUS is 8:30pm EST with rally speakers ongoing:
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Lot s of rigged things going on in this country. Just ask Bernie Sanders.
We fight back..they call it obstruction. No. No. No. Call it what you want. We fight back!
We fight back!
They call it Obstruction.
Call it it whatever the hell you want….WE FIGHT BACK!
8 years is going to be fine. that’s all the time we need to Make America Great Again!
Love how he took the blame for the caravan for making the country so great! Haha! I really hope Mexico stops them from reaching our border, it will get ugly if they dont!
28k watching RSBN. I’ve never seen it that high before.
