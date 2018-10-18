President Trump MAGA Rally, Missoula, Montana – 8:30pm EST Livestream…

Posted on October 18, 2018 by

Tonight President Trump is in Missoula, Montana for a campaign rally to benefit republican Matt Rosendale in his bid to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the upcoming midterm election.  Anticipated start time for POTUS is 8:30pm EST with rally speakers ongoing:

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Live Streaming, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

86 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Missoula, Montana – 8:30pm EST Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. MaineCoon says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Lot s of rigged things going on in this country. Just ask Bernie Sanders.

    Like

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    We fight back..they call it obstruction. No. No. No. Call it what you want. We fight back!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Pam says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. G3 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    We fight back!
    They call it Obstruction.
    Call it it whatever the hell you want….WE FIGHT BACK!

    Like

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    8 years is going to be fine. that’s all the time we need to Make America Great Again!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. susandyer1962 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Love how he took the blame for the caravan for making the country so great! Haha! I really hope Mexico stops them from reaching our border, it will get ugly if they dont!

    Like

    Reply
  7. covfefe999 says:
    October 18, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    28k watching RSBN. I’ve never seen it that high before.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s