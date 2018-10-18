President Trump Impromptu Remarks at Joint Base Andrews…

Posted on October 18, 2018 by

President Trump talks briefly with the media as he departs for a rally in Missoula, Montana.

60 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks at Joint Base Andrews…

  1. Dances with Wolverines says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Give the Saudis the same treatment the Butchers of Bengazi (Obama and Clinton) received which is nothing.

    • codasouthtexas says:
      October 18, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      Trump is acknowledging like saudis did it! I hope he does not pull the deal out! This is a set up! He should ask Israel to help!

      • The Boss says:
        October 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        I didn’t hear him say anything like that.

        • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
          October 18, 2018 at 6:43 pm

          I’m good with whatever the President says. The first year in office I was afraid he might go wobbly but he never did. He might have done some strategic flim-flam on everyone but that’s the way he rolls apparently. Fine by me.
          I think this Mnuchin thing is not that big of a deal and he’s just throwing the fake news a bone. I’m sure he knows (or will find out) what REALLY went down. In fact, even if he has to fabricate a false story with fake evidence it’s all right with me. These jackasses on the left deserve every rotton hand that PDJT can deal to them imo.

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 18, 2018 at 6:36 pm

        It is a tricky damn situation for our President! I wrote the following on the previous thread:

        PDJT has his eyes on the ultimate prize. The Mullahs either killed or run out of Iran 🇮🇷. That is the piece that holds all this crap 💩 together. We are literally less than a year away from that happening. November 4th is going to be the day of reckoning for the Mullahs. That is when the most severe sanctions are imposed. No more fuel can be both from Iran 🇮🇷.

        Many countries have already cut Iranian fuel. South Korea 🇰🇷 is one that I know of. China 🇨🇳 has already made plans to buy all their fuel from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. India 🇮🇳 is working on contingency plans since a majority of their fuel is purchased from Iran 🇮🇷. Turkey 🇹🇷 has been very vocal about not buying fuel from Iran 🇮🇷. At one point they were posturing that they would continue to purchase fuel after the sanctions were imposed.

        Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 is the key to holding fuel costs right where they are and our President absolutely understands that. Yesterday, Secretary Zienke talked about us producing 14 million barrels of fuel a day starting in 2020. What is holding us back is the refineries needed to reach that goal. LNG refineries are being constructed as we speak. Especially in the Gulf States.

        However, we don’t have the luxury of waiting two more years given the current situation. Our President has to be able to thread the needle with this situation. He doesn’t want Congress to impose sanctions that cutoff the sale of military equipment that the Saudis are purchasing from us ($110 Billion Dollars). He knows they would have enough votes to override a veto. He has to impose sanctions that will satisfy the Warmongers on the GOP side of the aisle (Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, Bob Corker to name a few).

        Those sanctions also can’t be so severe that the Saudis decide to reduce their production of oil. If that were to occur, the price of oil will be well over $100+ a barrel. Countries like Russia 🇷🇺 and others that export fuel would be so happy. Countries like China 🇨🇳 and India 🇮🇳 will be fuming 😤. The Iranians will be able to offer oil at a discounted rate. Many of those countries will tell our President to pound sand with his sanctions. This would allow the Mullahs to survive and continue to fund terrorists in Lebanon 🇱🇧, Yemen 🇾🇪, Libya 🇱🇾 and allow them to remain in Syria 🇸🇾.

        SD is right that this situation has the Globalist, NWO, European Union 🇪🇺, MSM, BHO, HRC, Lucifer from Hell etc. salivating. This may be their only chance at stopping our President and by default, Nationalism.

      • Sunshine says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:56 pm

        lt’s already falling apart. The Turks are involved in the first lie. There are many other lies.
        https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/15/khashoggi-apple-watch-recording-in-saudi-embassy-nearly-impossible.html

      • Red Tsunami! says:
        October 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

        I don’t think so. He answered a hypothetical at the end. Interesting that he said three investigations, SA, TURK, USA?

        PDJT will not fall for a false flag.

  2. Tad says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Trump’s energy has no limits. The left can’t hang.

  3. GrandpaM says:
    October 18, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    There will be severe consequences… for Erdogan and the mooslime brotherhood who seem to have perpetrated this on behalf of the global anti-VSGPDJT cabal. The brain dead MSM will be collateral damage.

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    The response to the press should be “As you know, my administration will never telegraph in advance its response on matters like this, so please stop asking. That way any guilty parties can keep on guessing and worrying.”

  5. treehouseron says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    He’s turned them into the Paparazzi. Hilarious. He’s so GOOD at this stuff.

  6. Ivehadit says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Pacing at its best…always with out VSG president!

  7. mickeyhamtramck says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    My response to the Saudi murder question. “ We are investigating along with others to find out what happened to the Saudi Arabian newsman in the Embassy in Turkey. I believe this investigation will be completed much faster an accurately than the previous Embassy related murder investigation. That investigation was late and sloppy. That previous investigation involved 4 Americans, including our Ambassador that were murdered and tortured. Unfortunately, our Secretary of State Clinton did not immediately go to Libya as our present Secretary Pompeo has done. And that torture and murders were Americans,….not foreigners.”

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Do what needs to be done to move off the issue but keep the alliance and arms deal intact. If the Saudis are smart, they’ll produce a couple of fall guys to take the heat.

    Trump did an interview with the New York Times today, as part of his continuing media blitz. They didn’t seem thrilled with what they got, which means Trump likely did well. Interested to see the interview when it’s published.

    As far as the Bolton/Kelly argument, who cares? As long as they’re both staying put (and I’m sure they are), not a big deal. But the White House wants to stay calm and not let the Caravan or immigration fray tempers before the midterms.

  9. MelH says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Until they investigate the Seth Rich murder…

  10. mashall says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    https://www.lifezette.com/2018/10/why-trumps-threat-to-cut-foreign-aid-might-not-stop-caravan/

    BORDER SECURITY
    “Why Trump’s Threat to Cut Foreign Aid Might Not Stop Caravan
    Formal assistance from U.S. is far less valuable to Central America than wired cash from their citizens
    The numbers are not even close.
    “Most of the money given [in aid] to these small Latin American states is not significant enough to have a major impact,” said Matthew O’Brien, director of research at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

    A database maintained by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which tracks all military and civilian assistance by the federal government, shows American taxpayers spent the following sums in these Central American countries in fiscal year 2017:
    1.) Guatemala — $229.3 million.
    2.) Honduras — $144 million.
    3.) El Salvador — $91.2 million.
    …The think tank, which based its estimate on data from those countries’ central banks, pegged Guatemala’s share of those remittances at almost $8.2 billion. Flows to Honduras totaled an estimated $4.33 billion, and El Salvador got $5.02 billion.

    Those numbers are “mind-boggling,” O’Brien said.”

    • Sandra says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Maybe the answer is to prevent U.S. dollars from being sent to the South. By the time the money was exchanged to their currency and a transaction fee plus a tax was levied the foreign aid might appear major to the recipient country. If our government acted the other countries would also take a tax for the money coming into their country.

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      Maybe a remittance tax of 20% on all US transfers would get their attention?

  11. feralcatsblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    ….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..
    5:35 AM – Oct 18, 2018

    If Bolton and Kelly were yelling at each other about the further border invasion, Trump sure seems to be siding with Bolton.

    • tigsmom says:
      October 18, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Kelly was the Commander of SouthCom from 2012-2016. This may be coloring his ideation of the advancing invasion.

      • feralcatsblog says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm

        He went native.

      • feralcatsblog says:
        October 18, 2018 at 7:03 pm

        It’s the same reason so many generals are anti-Israel.

        Caroline Glick –
        “One of my pet peeves with the US military, that I raise every time I find myself speaking to US military officers, is that they bowed to Arab pressure and wiped Israel off the Middle East map. This they did a number of years ago, when they decided that Israel would be attached to the US military’s European Command while every single Arab state is located in Central Command.

        This artificial removal of Israel from the purview of Central Command has bred generations of US military commanders who due to the inherent distortion of their organization, almost necessarily emerge as hostile to Israel after they serve for any significant length of time in Central Command.
        In my mind, one of Israel’s top priorities should be to demand that the US military place Israel back in Central Command to end this vile, unfair situation that works to the detriment of the strategic coherence of the US military and of course to the detriment of Israel.”

  12. mashall says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    I hope Triumph issues the Executive Order Suspending Asylum.
    This story is from August 2018
    http://www.wbur.org/news/2018/08/13/el-salvador-honduras-immigration-tps

    “We’re traveling with U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone in Honduras and El Salvador this week as they join immigrant advocates on what’s being described as a fact-finding mission.

    The group is focused on building legal and legislative defenses for Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States, as well as for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.”

  13. Monticello says:
    October 18, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Just do it! Put the troops on the border and shut it down. No traffic at all either way until and unless this is resolved.

    Turn thwm back!

  14. mashall says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 states: “Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

    https://dailycaller.com/2016/06/16/the-past-six-presidents-have-all-used-executive-power-to-block-certain-classes-of-immigrants/

  15. Jane in Florida says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    A reporter asked the president to comment regarding the shouting match between General Kelly and Security Adviser John Bolton in the West Wing:
    https://politicalwire.com/2018/10/18/bolton-and-kelly-get-into-shouting-match/

    Bolton and Kelly Get into Shouting Match

    October 18, 2018 at 3:39 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard 110 Comments

    “A heated argument in the West Wing between chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton over a recent surge in border crossings turned into a shouting match Thursday,” CNN reports.

    “The exchange lay bare a bitter disagreement that has existed between two of President Trump’s top aides for weeks now. Trump, who was incensed about the rising levels of migrants and threatened to shut down the southern border on Twitter earlier that morning, took Bolton’s side during the argument.”

    “The fight between Kelly and Bolton startled several aides throughout the West Wing on Thursday… adding that the raised voices went well beyond the heated discussions of the Trump administration.”

    Bloomberg: “The shouting match was so intense that other White House aides worried one of the two men might immediately resign.”

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 18, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      “CNN reports…..Bloomberg:”

      Why are there fake news MSM reporters still in the White House? I have long advocated turning the “Press Room” into a polygraph examination room to ferret out leakers, etc.

      Move the “press” next door into that old building.

      They should then be thankful they don’t have to endure the daily hassle of going thru WH security. /s

    • Sandra says:
      October 18, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      Find it very hard to believe that Kelly is saying open the border and Bolton is saying close the gates. Somehow there must have been another story. Then I have to ask is the “story” even true. These guys are working overtime. I hope that after we hold the House and Senate the Dems stop their attempt to take out our democracy and replace it with their brand of socialism. Send Soros et al packing…….

  16. feralcatsblog says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:37 pm

  17. theresanne says:
    October 18, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Some of these same voices wanted President Trump to declare war on NK because of the torture and death of Otto Warmbier, who actually was a US citizen, and a much more sympathic figure than the Saudi journalist.
    President Trump will do what is best for America. You can count on it.

