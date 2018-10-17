Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence Visit Georgia Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Michael…

Posted on October 17, 2018 by

Vice President Mike Pence meets employees at Flint River Mills in Bainbridge on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence touched down in this Southwest Georgia city Tuesday and addressed the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition in Moultrie as he surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Michael.

.

The Vice-President’s visit comes a day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled through the Florida Panhandle and central part of Georgia to met with residents, farmers and recovery workers.

.

7 Responses to Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence Visit Georgia Recovery Efforts Following Hurricane Michael…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    “First Lady Melania Trump traveled through the Florida Panhandle and central part of Georgia”

    Nice shot of those boots at 0:35

  2. Pam says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    May God bless all of those affected by this disastrous hurricane.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 17, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      Mother Nature can be so cruel! Those videos showed the devastation from Hurricane Michael. The people that got a chance to meet our President and VP really appreciated it. They know that they have Leaders that care about their well being. They also know that our President will provide every resource necessary for them to rebuild. God Bless both men and their incredible wives.

  3. Bob says:
    October 17, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    This disaster is a call for building codes that can make homes and businesses built to withstand the weather and the storms that we have in Florida and other areas that continue to be ravaged every time a storm hits.
    Just as they do in areas with earthquakes, it will take time, but well worth the investment.
    Examples can be seen in Spain….their new houses will last for a thousand years.

    • Cowwow says:
      October 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

      Bob, there have been many discussions talking about your points, but also that of trying to have hurricane/storm damage plans for farmers. The pecan crop was destroyed, and that is a huge cash crop for Ga. and it takes nearly 7 years for newly planted replacement groves to start reproducing again.
      Some of those south and south west orchards are very old, mature trees. It is a gorgeous place in the springtime.
      The cotton crops might be salvageable in areas like the peanuts, but not the pecans.
      Devastating.
      God bless them.

  4. IMO says:
    October 17, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Hundreds found by rescuers after Hurricane Michael but many still missing; death toll at 17 | Fox News
    https://www.foxnews.com/us/thousands-of-people-reported-missing-to-officials-following-hurricane-michael

    Relieved to hear people were found hope they find more.

  5. Your Tour Guide says:
    October 17, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    There’s a train that you can take from Cordele to Americus
    to Plains. Called the Sam Shortline train. It’s actually part
    of the Georgia State Parks systems. An enjoyable 9 hour
    round trip. When it leaves from Cordele you go for miles
    and miles and miles through Pecan Orchards. At least 15
    minutes worth, maybe a half hour or so. Hershey Chocolate
    used to own 10s of thousands of acres of pecans in the area.

    Couldn’t wrap my mind around the crop loss, until I
    remembered going through all those mile of pecans on the
    train. BTW if you’re in Georgia, look it up. It was very
    enjoyable. I took my oldest on it and camped nearby on
    his 16th birthday.l

