Trish Regan Extensive Interview With President Donald Trump…

Fox Business News host Trish Regan is granted an extensive interview with President Trump. Multiple topics are covered including the midterm elections, the Fed, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. economy and President Trump’s 2020 presidential run.
Enjoyed this so much more than the 60 minutes “interview”.
So I can’t watch this without getting my BP up?!?! 😉
The excitement might do ya in. PDJT thoroughly enjoyed the interview. So did Trish.
“Enjoyed this so much more”
Same here. “60 Minutes” just seem to keep pressing to get PDJT into some “gotcha” response throughout the whole time. It was pretty well analyzed by the Treepers on the other thread.
With “60 Minutes”, the whole “interview” was more contentious and adversarial because of their preconceived agenda that they want to push. This was relaxed and natural, like it should be.
Yes, she’s just another dope!
Sorry, Trish!
Excellent interview. If you compare what POTUS said with what he said to AP tonight (see thread from Sundance), it’s very similar in parts. But there are plenty of people who will only see or read one of the interviews, so the repetition doesn’t matter.
Trish was very harsh on POTUS for Helsinki, as she said. Too harsh, if I recall right. Glad she admitted that here. Just another instance of “allies” overreacting to something said or done by Trump. Sometimes they just need to give it a day or two and let things cool off before condemning POTUS.
Love that Trump already has an idea of who his 2020 opponent will be. I hope Brad and the rest are already working on opposition research for that person.
MAGA, agree the interview was great!. I commented below on her admitting at first she didn’t always agree with PDJT. You said it best on the overreacting .
I actually stopped watching her after she fell for the false flag of Charlottesville. However, he admission about Helsinki brought me back at least for another show.
Good job Trish!
Good to see her back on the right side of things, Red!
“Fox Business News host Trish Regan is granted an extensive interview with President Trump.”
She was skeptical of “MAGAnomics” at first, but seems to be coming around. She certainly could not refute the present economic statistics and the resulting good news. The Board over at The [non] Federal Reserve need to be red-pilled with CTH posts.
Yes she was, even criticized PDJT particularly over tariffs. Best part of the interview was when she admitted to not always being on board with PDJT. Said it like she better understands him now.
With regard to women voters, she said, “If you look at the poll numbers, they’re not liking you – so how do you overcome that right now?”
I’ll give her credit for allowing PTrump the opportunity to explain why he’s great for women – but I wholly disagree with her premise and reliance on statistics.
As usual Trump did a fabulous job, but so did Trish. Notice Trumps speaks in a way the average person can understand. Trump answers question with explanation grounded in truth and matter of fact. Trump does not come off as some pompous elite trying to impress with polished vernacular. Trump truly wants us all to understand without the need for scratching our heads.
Trump screwed-up with Sessions and the Fed Chairman. Trump readily admits it and agrees with all of us he screwed-up and is now dealing with it in the best manner he can deal with it.
Speak for yourself, please. “All of us” do NOT agree that he screwed up with Sessions.
I know it’s wrong cuz she’s married, but I’d like to snuggle with Trish. 😮
PDJT on top of his game.
It’s probably more wrong if YOU’RE married, and I’d like to see Trish interview the POTUS in a dress she could breathe in – or maybe even a jacket. 😉
That said, yes he was on top of his game. And she wasn’t overly contentious, and I appreciated that she let him talk. While she hasn’t been a great Trump supporter, she was respectful. It’s nice to actually get something out of an interview, though there were no big bombshells here.
Please don’t let My Misses know “WHAT” I think about “Trish Regan”..
I think She already does turning off the TV or computer when She is broadcasting.. 😉 Even My DOGS are Watching! 😉
Most transparent President in my lifetime. When was the last time a President was so available to the press…and willing to answer on the fly. This man is passionate about the country and loves the job…and when you love what you’re doing, Success follows.
I agree! It’s too weird to not feel like I’m being lied to!
Amazing how some in the media accuse him of not holding press conferences. He holds an impromptu one almost every day. Difference is that he won’t “stand still” behind a podium (prompter) like the previous CiC! I would much rather have off the cuff, honest remarks than the staged performances (likely most O’conferences)!!
MeAgain Kelly Lite…….
I watch OAN real news.
Tired of opinion news.
OANN is great except for the disinfo shill, Posobiec. At first I thought he just wasnt very smart but then I started noticing outright lies. When corrected, rather than admitting his mistake, he consistently doubled down. That is my tell that what hes doing is intentional. Like FAUX, he lures innocents in with a MAGA/patriotic facade.
My opinion, a fairly standard interview , but the AP interview posted previously was much better. Ms Regan got a bit coy, like the 60 minutes interview by Ms Stahl, all those women, did they like the President or not. Pretty poor fare. Didn’t add anything to the conversation. But that is OK, as it will be aired and commented on. The President did not deviate from his previous statements. A big score of zero for her. But optics matter, lol.
So sick of Russia questions and the phony setup of Helsinki. Ridiculous someone from FOX is asking those questions. I turned it off. Amateur trying to impress her swamp dwelling colleague, Chris Wallace.
it’s too late for me to watch the whole thing but the contrast between Trish and the trashy hack Stahl is amazing. In the part I did watch, Trish was moving into the hard questions. But there was none of the shrewish scold that Stahl radiated.
Looks way better in a purple dress than that summer’s eve female? from Canada
Can’t imagine either of the Bushes doing such a splendid interview………
The most transparent president ever. The most interviews and pressers ever!
Ok…here I go…..
You know who is a great reporter and should interview the President?
Catherine Herridge…award-winning Chief Intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. She covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Now she digs, has reliable resources and gets the news…..
She is not some “so called reporter”, with an attitude, and considers herself intelligent because she looks pretty in a form fitting low cut dress..
Allow me to give a prime example. The NFL…..I know…I know…but a prime example.
Virtually all….almost all of the hosts of the NFL pre-game, and many of the prime time games are now female.
Did you ever even listen to them for one minute?……Have you seen recently how these former players….bow down to their expertise?
What is wrong with that picture?….da….There are no Females in the NFL and never have been.
They put some cheesecake in a tight dress in front of the camera and immediately we are supposed to believe that now she is some sort of expert on NFL football, never having played…
Give me a break….
And now, all of these supposed female reporters who do not know a lobbyist from a farmer we are supposed to believe? Pffft….
Ya know who is a great reporter, intelligent, great at interviews and is sexy as hell….
Maria B……dawg….conservative dress….professional…..but man….that Al Smith dinner…
With the Red Dress….long white gloves……Maria B.
With her….Maria B….Marie Osmond…..and Sarah Palin…..
Give me some news….put me on a diet, and send me to Alaska……
I’m like a dog off a leash…………..
Hey, I’m a girl, but Maria B at the Al Smith dinner, red dress and white gloves, was breathtaking. She nailed it.
Go Trish. Wife of a Navy Seal, mother to three, and a triathlete.
If you listen to the soundtrack, when PDJT is talking, Trish is constantly uttering, “Uh-huh, Um Huh” and visually, she is nodding.
PDJT controlled the interview and she let him. Good for him to get his message out and kind of him to grant her an interview to start her new show. She will be on panels for future debates and the kindness matters.
