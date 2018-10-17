Trish Regan Extensive Interview With President Donald Trump…

Posted on October 17, 2018 by

Fox Business News host Trish Regan is granted an extensive interview with President Trump.  Multiple topics are covered including the midterm elections, the Fed, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. economy and President Trump’s 2020 presidential run.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Trish Regan Extensive Interview With President Donald Trump…

  1. theresanne says:
    October 17, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Enjoyed this so much more than the 60 minutes “interview”.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • kea says:
      October 17, 2018 at 1:04 am

      So I can’t watch this without getting my BP up?!?! 😉

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 17, 2018 at 1:27 am

      “Enjoyed this so much more”

      Same here. “60 Minutes” just seem to keep pressing to get PDJT into some “gotcha” response throughout the whole time. It was pretty well analyzed by the Treepers on the other thread.

      With “60 Minutes”, the whole “interview” was more contentious and adversarial because of their preconceived agenda that they want to push. This was relaxed and natural, like it should be.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. Donald says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Yes, she’s just another dope!
    Sorry, Trish!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Excellent interview. If you compare what POTUS said with what he said to AP tonight (see thread from Sundance), it’s very similar in parts. But there are plenty of people who will only see or read one of the interviews, so the repetition doesn’t matter.

    Trish was very harsh on POTUS for Helsinki, as she said. Too harsh, if I recall right. Glad she admitted that here. Just another instance of “allies” overreacting to something said or done by Trump. Sometimes they just need to give it a day or two and let things cool off before condemning POTUS.

    Love that Trump already has an idea of who his 2020 opponent will be. I hope Brad and the rest are already working on opposition research for that person.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Red Tsunami! says:
      October 17, 2018 at 1:41 am

      MAGA, agree the interview was great!. I commented below on her admitting at first she didn’t always agree with PDJT. You said it best on the overreacting .

      I actually stopped watching her after she fell for the false flag of Charlottesville. However, he admission about Helsinki brought me back at least for another show.

      Good job Trish!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:19 am

    “Fox Business News host Trish Regan is granted an extensive interview with President Trump.”

    She was skeptical of “MAGAnomics” at first, but seems to be coming around. She certainly could not refute the present economic statistics and the resulting good news. The Board over at The [non] Federal Reserve need to be red-pilled with CTH posts.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Red Tsunami! says:
      October 17, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Yes she was, even criticized PDJT particularly over tariffs. Best part of the interview was when she admitted to not always being on board with PDJT. Said it like she better understands him now.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:04 am

      With regard to women voters, she said, “If you look at the poll numbers, they’re not liking you – so how do you overcome that right now?”

      I’ll give her credit for allowing PTrump the opportunity to explain why he’s great for women – but I wholly disagree with her premise and reliance on statistics.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. White Apple says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:19 am

    As usual Trump did a fabulous job, but so did Trish. Notice Trumps speaks in a way the average person can understand. Trump answers question with explanation grounded in truth and matter of fact. Trump does not come off as some pompous elite trying to impress with polished vernacular. Trump truly wants us all to understand without the need for scratching our heads.

    Trump screwed-up with Sessions and the Fed Chairman. Trump readily admits it and agrees with all of us he screwed-up and is now dealing with it in the best manner he can deal with it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. MAGAbear says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:28 am

    I know it’s wrong cuz she’s married, but I’d like to snuggle with Trish. 😮

    PDJT on top of his game.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:21 am

      It’s probably more wrong if YOU’RE married, and I’d like to see Trish interview the POTUS in a dress she could breathe in – or maybe even a jacket. 😉

      That said, yes he was on top of his game. And she wasn’t overly contentious, and I appreciated that she let him talk. While she hasn’t been a great Trump supporter, she was respectful. It’s nice to actually get something out of an interview, though there were no big bombshells here.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • crossthread42 says:
      October 17, 2018 at 4:53 am

      Please don’t let My Misses know “WHAT” I think about “Trish Regan”..
      I think She already does turning off the TV or computer when She is broadcasting.. 😉 Even My DOGS are Watching! 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Citizen 817 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Most transparent President in my lifetime. When was the last time a President was so available to the press…and willing to answer on the fly. This man is passionate about the country and loves the job…and when you love what you’re doing, Success follows.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • SGH says:
      October 17, 2018 at 2:01 am

      I agree! It’s too weird to not feel like I’m being lied to!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • anniefannie says:
      October 17, 2018 at 4:37 am

      Amazing how some in the media accuse him of not holding press conferences. He holds an impromptu one almost every day. Difference is that he won’t “stand still” behind a podium (prompter) like the previous CiC! I would much rather have off the cuff, honest remarks than the staged performances (likely most O’conferences)!!

      Like

      Reply
  8. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:08 am

    MeAgain Kelly Lite…….

    I watch OAN real news.

    Tired of opinion news.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • cozette says:
      October 17, 2018 at 5:35 am

      OANN is great except for the disinfo shill, Posobiec. At first I thought he just wasnt very smart but then I started noticing outright lies. When corrected, rather than admitting his mistake, he consistently doubled down. That is my tell that what hes doing is intentional. Like FAUX, he lures innocents in with a MAGA/patriotic facade.

      Like

      Reply
  9. cripto says:
    October 17, 2018 at 2:59 am

    My opinion, a fairly standard interview , but the AP interview posted previously was much better. Ms Regan got a bit coy, like the 60 minutes interview by Ms Stahl, all those women, did they like the President or not. Pretty poor fare. Didn’t add anything to the conversation. But that is OK, as it will be aired and commented on. The President did not deviate from his previous statements. A big score of zero for her. But optics matter, lol.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PVCDroid says:
      October 17, 2018 at 4:37 am

      So sick of Russia questions and the phony setup of Helsinki. Ridiculous someone from FOX is asking those questions. I turned it off. Amateur trying to impress her swamp dwelling colleague, Chris Wallace.

      Like

      Reply
  10. stats_guy says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:07 am

    it’s too late for me to watch the whole thing but the contrast between Trish and the trashy hack Stahl is amazing. In the part I did watch, Trish was moving into the hard questions. But there was none of the shrewish scold that Stahl radiated.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. footballfan33 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:19 am

    Looks way better in a purple dress than that summer’s eve female? from Canada

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Monticello says:
    October 17, 2018 at 3:23 am

    Can’t imagine either of the Bushes doing such a splendid interview………

    Like

    Reply
  13. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    October 17, 2018 at 4:43 am

    The most transparent president ever. The most interviews and pressers ever!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:07 am

    Ok…here I go…..

    You know who is a great reporter and should interview the President?

    Catherine Herridge…award-winning Chief Intelligence correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C. She covers intelligence, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

    Now she digs, has reliable resources and gets the news…..

    She is not some “so called reporter”, with an attitude, and considers herself intelligent because she looks pretty in a form fitting low cut dress..

    Allow me to give a prime example. The NFL…..I know…I know…but a prime example.

    Virtually all….almost all of the hosts of the NFL pre-game, and many of the prime time games are now female.

    Did you ever even listen to them for one minute?……Have you seen recently how these former players….bow down to their expertise?

    What is wrong with that picture?….da….There are no Females in the NFL and never have been.

    They put some cheesecake in a tight dress in front of the camera and immediately we are supposed to believe that now she is some sort of expert on NFL football, never having played…

    Give me a break….

    And now, all of these supposed female reporters who do not know a lobbyist from a farmer we are supposed to believe? Pffft….

    Ya know who is a great reporter, intelligent, great at interviews and is sexy as hell….

    Maria B……dawg….conservative dress….professional…..but man….that Al Smith dinner…

    With the Red Dress….long white gloves……Maria B.

    With her….Maria B….Marie Osmond…..and Sarah Palin…..

    Give me some news….put me on a diet, and send me to Alaska……

    I’m like a dog off a leash…………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. daughnworks247 says:
    October 17, 2018 at 5:19 am

    Go Trish. Wife of a Navy Seal, mother to three, and a triathlete.
    If you listen to the soundtrack, when PDJT is talking, Trish is constantly uttering, “Uh-huh, Um Huh” and visually, she is nodding.
    PDJT controlled the interview and she let him. Good for him to get his message out and kind of him to grant her an interview to start her new show. She will be on panels for future debates and the kindness matters.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s