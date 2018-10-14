Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses DOJ and FBI Corruption…

Two distinct issues within the corruption story: (1) FISA abuse during the election; (2) A soft-coup attempt following the election. Though there is overlap surrounding the motive behind both issues, each is an independent and unique investigative pathway. John Ratcliffe does a great job walking through each distinction.
Texas Representative John Ratcliffe is one of the few Judiciary Committee members who has reviewed the totality of all classified FISA information held by the DOJ and FBI. Ratcliffe discusses the upcoming testimony of Nellie Ohr and how that pertains to the ongoing investigation into FISA abuses by Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe.
Representative Ratcliffe also outlines the second issue involving the soft-coup effort and how current DAG Rod Rosenstein and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe are in conflict with each other. Ratcliffe explains how he has seen all of the documents and gives a specific example to how they relates to the request for declassification in exposing the corruption. Very good interview:
The Founding Fathers, like Jefferson, didn’t even want a standing army facing outward as they saw it as potentially anti-American. I think it should be rather obvious what they would think of an inward facing force like the FBI. The damn anti-American abomination needs to be burnt to the ground.
I hear, the US Marshall service is looking for a few good men. The FBI folks may want to consider the offer.
Spygate: The True Story of Collusion [Infographic]
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
I would absolutely love to have a copy of this — poster-sized.
I would have it framed — and then hang it in the perfect spot in my home.
So — does anyone know if this is available for purchase?
You can get anything produced as a photo, or painting these days, from a PDF or JPeg. The question is – is their a copy right problem.
Thank you! Now I need to figure out how to do this.
Copyright issue? It would be for personal use only, and certainly not distributed anywhere — for a profit or otherwise.
You need to contact the News Paper – https://www.theepochtimes.com and get written approval even for personal use.
It seems to be 1.222 times as tall as wide.
You can do this online with Fedex. You upload the picture. You can get it made as large as they will do a poster. You can get it laminated. I did this a few weeks ago with a map, to use hiking. The lamination kept our sweat from ruining the map.
You can do this online, and have it ready to be picked up at a nearby location.
Many printers support printing “poster format”, and usually allow printing crop marks to help align the different pieces of the poster.
My Epson does this without problems, And with a bit of tape (preferable Scotch Magic or the like, so you can tape both sides without it showing), you can end up with a full-sized poster, without paying the fees for oversized paper, etc.
(Back in the old days, one of the biggest worries I had printing on my A3+ (19″) photo printer was a fly or something landing on the printout before it was done – sometimes it took a half-hour of more…).
I would too; and I’d also like to see it turned into a first rate movie soon.
THAT IS AWESOME WORK! CBS 60 minutes needs to be digitally BOMBARDED with this doc! LIVE off WATERGATE for 20 years and blow this off 20 years after. SHAME.
The stopwatch IS BROKE.
Make sure if you are looking at this to save it…it will become very important later on!!!
Although the details remain complex, the structure underlying Spygate—the creation of the false narrative that candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russia, and the spying on his presidential campaign—remains surprisingly simple:
1. CIA Director John Brennan, with some assistance from Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, gathered foreign intelligence and fed it throughout our domestic Intelligence Community.
2. The FBI became the handler of Brennan’s intelligence and engaged in the more practical elements of surveillance.
3. The Department of Justice facilitated investigations by the FBI and legal maneuverings, while providing a crucial shield of nondisclosure.
4. The Department of State became a mechanism of information dissemination and leaks.
5. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee provided funding, support, and media collusion.
6. Obama administration officials were complicit, and engaged in unmasking and intelligence gathering and dissemination.
7. The media was the most corrosive element in many respects. None of these events could have transpired without their willing participation. Stories were pushed, facts were ignored, and narratives were promoted.
Let’s start with a simple premise: The candidacy of Trump presented both an opportunity and a threat.
Initially not viewed with any real seriousness, Trump’s campaign was seen as an opportunistic wedge in the election process. At the same time, and particularly as the viability of his candidacy increased, Trump was seen as an existential threat to the established political system.
The sudden legitimacy of Trump’s candidacy was not welcomed by the U.S. political establishment. Here was a true political outsider who held no traditional allegiances. He was brash and boastful, he ignored political correctness, he couldn’t be bought, and he didn’t care what others thought of him—he trusted himself.
Governing bodies in Britain and the European Union were also worried. Candidate Trump was openly challenging monetary policy, regulations, and the power of special interests. He challenged Congress. He challenged the United Nations and the European Union. He questioned everything.
CIA Director John Brennan on March 13, 2015. Brennan played a crucial role in the creation of the Russia-collusion narrative and the spying on the Trump campaign. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
Brennan became the point man in the operation to stop a potential Trump presidency. It remains unclear whether his role was self-appointed or came from above. To embark on such a mission without direct presidential authority seems both a stretch of the imagination and particularly foolhardy.
Brennan took unofficial foreign intelligence compiled by contacts, colleagues, and associates—primarily from the UK, but also from other Five Eyes members, such as Australia.
Individuals in official positions in UK intelligence, such as Robert Hannigan—head of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ, Britain’s equivalent of the National Security Agency)—partnered with former UK foreign intelligence members. Former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove, former Ambassador Sir Andrew Wood, and private UK intelligence firm Hakluyt all played a role.
In the summer of 2016, Hannigan traveled to Washington to meet with Brennan regarding alleged communications between the Trump campaign and Moscow. On Jan. 23, 2017—three days after Trump’s inauguration—Hannigan abruptly announced his retirement. The Guardian openly speculated that Hannigan’s resignation was directly related to the sharing of UK intelligence.
One method used to help establish evidence of collusion was the employment of “spy traps.” Prominent among these were ones set for Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page. The intent was to provide or establish connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The content and context mattered little as long as a connection could be established that could then be publicized. The June 2016 Trump Tower meeting was another such attempt.
Western intelligence assets were used to initiate and establish these connections, particularly in the cases of Papadopoulos and Page.
Ultimately, Brennan formed an inter-agency task force comprising an estimated six agencies and/or government departments. The FBI, Treasury, and DOJ handled the domestic inquiry into Trump and possible Russia connections. The CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Agency (NSA) handled foreign and intelligence aspects.
Brennan’s inter-agency task force is not to be confused with the July 2016 FBI counterintelligence investigation, which was formed later at Brennan’s urging.
During this time, Brennan also employed the use of reverse targeting, which relates to the targeting of a foreign individual with the intent of capturing data on a U.S. citizen. This effort was uncovered and made public by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in a March 2017 press conference:
“I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the president-elect and his team were monitored and disseminated out in intelligence-reporting channels. Details about persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little apparent foreign-intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.
“From what I know right now, it looks like incidental collection. We don’t know exactly how that was picked up but we’re trying to get to the bottom of it.”
As this foreign intelligence—unofficial in nature and outside of any traditional channels—was gathered, Brennan began a process of feeding his gathered intelligence to the FBI. Repeated transfers of foreign intelligence from the CIA director pushed the FBI toward the establishment of a formal counterintelligence investigation. Brennan repeatedly noted this during a May 23, 2017, congressional testimony:
“I made sure that anything that was involving U.S. persons, including anything involving the individuals involved in the Trump campaign, was shared with the [FBI].”
Brennan also admitted that his intelligence helped establish the FBI investigation:
“I was aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons that raised concerns in my mind about whether or not those individuals were cooperating with the Russians, either in a witting or unwitting fashion, and it served as the basis for the FBI investigation to determine whether such collusion [or] cooperation occurred.”
This admission is important, as no official intelligence was used to open the FBI’s investigation.
It’s important to realize that this report good benefit from key information, such as, most of this could not have occurred had it not been for a corrupt FISC system. And, those in the current administration willing to allow it’s continued existence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Rosemary M. Collyer, Presiding Judge of the
United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,
front and center in the “corrupt FISC system has a
history of sketchy rulings.
“3. The Department of Justice facilitated investigations by the FBI and legal maneuverings, while providing a crucial shield of nondisclosure.”
Some people in the DOJ evidently are not doing their job that they are suppose to be doing:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/27/fbi-director-christopher-wray-assigns-additional-27-staff-to-expedite-chairman-bob-goodlatte-subpoena/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/27/report-ag-sessions-demanded-faster-fbi-response-to-congressional-document-request/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/08/giddy-up-u-s-attorney-john-lausch-assigned-to-document-production/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/10/u-s-attorney-john-lausch-discusses-his-role-in-document-production/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/10/jim-jordan-and-mark-meadows-discuss-frustration-with-doj-document-production/
Notice: the questions concerning when the documents will be declassified and the answers received.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Two great interviews. Thanks Sundance and CTH (and Maria).
Without Sundance, I do not believe any of this would have been possible. No Christmas cards from Obama this year Sundance.
there was one reveal in the interview :
that while in FISA warrant accuses PAPAD for working with Russians they had evidence that directly contradicted.
SD any idea? wonder if the evidence not revealed proves the FBI lied
LikeLiked by 8 people
That seems to be John Ratcliffe’s veiled response.
Cannot wait for Papadopoulos to visit the Hill. Hope he has some security. Love his tweets this last week.
LikeLiked by 7 people
and as Ernie Harwell might say ‘and George has been kicking up his heals lately’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/george-papadopoulos-insists-he-was-set-up-by-uk-spy-joseph-mifsud-and-john-brennans-toadies-dont-like-it/
this is extreme BRAVERY by said white hat. MUCH PROPS for G PAP
Look again at PAPAD’s tweets. What the FBI/DOJ knew is that Mifsud (the man who told PAPAD about Russians having dirt on Hillary) was a British agent, not a Russian agent. Thus, PAPAD hadn’t been connecting with Russian agents to get info on Hillary, he was fed information by a British agent pretending to be a Russian agent. An Australian agent (Downer) then arranged a meeting with PAPAD and attempted to get PAPAD to acknowledge knowledge of the info fed to him by the British agent.
It was a setup from the beginning to invent evidence to start an FBI counterintelligence investigation. But they didn’t bother to let the FISA court know it was a setup.
What are the laws re ‘burning’ an agent? A la flaming a Plame to pardon the rhyme.
If mifsud is/was a Brit agent can we name him as such publicly? (I assume so). How about if he is/was an american asset? (I assume so only if we can prove he committed a crime while engaged in duty).
To your point I’m curious. iPapa own council (Breen) said that if they suspected prosecutorial misconducted his office would not hesitate to file with various oversight bodies.
A little familiar with Breen. Don’t think he’d go out of his way to say this unless he meant it.
SO that leaves something exculpatory NOT known/shared with Breen as it relates to the prosecution of Papa. Which means that they have McCabe and company texting that Papa was ‘clean’…which Breen would not necessarily have been given the word on.
OH GOODIE!!!!
As usual Maria researched the topics, askes pointed followups and keeps Ratcliffe on point. Not that Ratcliffe strays much. As for Ratcliffe he explains a situation made complex by the exaggerated classified nature of the evidence.
I do not agree on the need for a second special council howeve but would rather have the IG and/or grand jury empaneled if it hasn’t been already.
LikeLiked by 7 people
As to your second paragraph, I also agree that another Social Counsel would be counter-productive but from where would PDJT find a truly independent objective IG, and to whom would that IG report? Doesn’t the empanelment of a GJ have to occur within the framework and processes of the Dept. of Justice?
I am truly asking any lurking federal lawyers here because I personally do not know the answers.
“Social” Counsel was typed as “Special” Counsel.
But WP had another idea…. GRRRR.
I’ve noticed that auto correct lately seems to be taking correctly spelled words and replacing them with other words.
Most annoying,
Republican replaced with Fascist? /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree the hardest part right now might be finding an objective prosecutor. But that goes for 2nd SC or GJ also.
Corrupt DOJ needs a good housecleaning and fumigation. DOJ housecleaning would be better done after the midterms. I think the plan is to wait till after the midterms to clean house. While waiting there will be a continuous drip, drip, drip.
Ratcliffe is the real deal. What he seems to be saying will inflame some people here (myself included) who desire true justice: where all the black hats get theirs. But we may have to accept a form of realpolitik- realjustice if you will.
Meaning the lower level schumcks like stzok and Page and McCabe get charged for the fisa applications while the real bad guys, Brennan, Obama, Hilary skate.
OTOH, there may be a revelation or two upcoming (probably buried in mueller report) where trump campaign people did somewhat ‘curious’ things that do not rise to the level of criminal activity (unless the ridiculous ‘conspiracy to defraud’ is used). As ratcliffe implies, the dems will seize upon these revelations and bray that the trump people will ‘get away with it’.
Eesh! Then again, this is the country we live in.
Once again though I hold out hope that whatever behind the scenes deal that mueller and RR make with PDJT, the Prez is not a pol. He will make the deal and then when the time is right will blow up the deal and blow up this whole mess.
He holds all the cards and is a great card player.
I believe that the IC will not allow even an impeachment attempt of President Trump and here is why. They will set on Mueller, to keep their favorite tool.
The FISC process played a front and center roll in the conspiracy. The supreme court is very unlikely to see the continued existence of the FISC process as a benefit to the nation. When President Trumps lawyers bring it to their attention.
It follows, that Nunes and Maria are right in their belief to release the documents before Midterm unredacted. And, for what it is worth, so do I.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree 100 percent if Mueller keeps going forward with this they will reveal more Ic misconduct. and they will also jeopardize all the NSA spying tools that they’re using. this is against the interest of the institutions that wRay and Rosenstein want to protect. so it is now Mueller who’s an existential threat to the IC Community. Trump is no longer a threat. Further snooping around into the ic institutions is a threat.
Seems to me Mueller is in deep shit here as well if he doesn’t indict Carter Page for something.
It would be the Special Counsel’s office that requested the final renewal of the FISA as Crossfire Hurricane had been shifted to it per the original appointment letter:
“The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirned by then-FBI
Director James 8. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on
Intelligence on March 20, 2017, ”
This now includes an entirely different set of people that would have had to review the original, verify the evidence and resubmit. The Special Counsel’s office would have been the one’s misrepresenting the contents to RR per his testimony.
Mueller owns that renewal.
I don’t get how an IC could stop an impeachment attempt. Perhaps I should double-check the US Constitution?
You must have amazing sources to know what the SC thinks of FISA.
I understand the position of wanting the docs released pre-election. I myself, not knowing exactly what is in the documents, am trusting in the in the people who do know to handle this so that it serves their best interests.
I suppose, it depends upon your view of who is in the Deep State. I am assuming Mueller is. And, therefore he must be taking orders.
LikeLike
While simultaneously, the NYT opines that PDJT is facing impeachment. For what, only the NYT fiction writers know.
Link (if your stomach is strong enough): https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/13/sunday-review/is-trump-on-a-collision-course-with-impeachment.html
The NY TImes is run by people with severe mental disease. Impeachment po.rn is all they have in their minds.
I would KILL (at least figuratively) for Suspicious Cat to really be shown in a Fox News graphic. Thanks for posting these every Sunday, especially now that I have moved and don’t have cable or streaming yet.
Spygate should include Deep State’s infiltration of thenTrump Campaign with weaponized surveillance of Trump, wife, and family since 2011 at least. Also, Sen. Sessions’ Senate Office and General Flynn’s conversations being surveilled as well. Finally, 21st Surveillance of the entire Republican Convention and staffs by DOJ FBI CIA!!!
HRC gave a clue to the existence of the soft coup in her ‘concession’ speech after the election results were in. She goes on about the Constitution, a topic that she had never mentioned, except to mock, in the past. It was a strange statement, maybe somebody can resurrect it.
She was certainly aware and probably contributed to the ‘insurance policy’.
She fabricated it…. from something she saw online… the main narrative surrounding the Alpha Bank. Fb people who were connected to Obama…. were feeding the founders page into peoples friend finder list….. Some people might of added him, or requested, or made note of it…. because he is a billionaire…. and that in itself is interesting to most people.
Ratcliffe said the end game for Mueller is a report to congress
with no charges but some questionable conduct so that dems,
if they take the house, can have something to go on for phony
impeachment proceedings.
This is exactly what Joe di Genova, Greg Jarrett and
Michael Mukasey have been saying for many months.
So if learned people like the above know what the Mueller
probe is really about then how can Sessions and Rosenstein
not know?
Answer: They do know, they’re not stupid men.They’re not on out side.
Can’t wait till after mid terms when both are gone.
It appears that any significant new information will be choked-off until after the mid-term election. Might as well go do something enjoyable and/or productive.
Mueller would not say crap if the U1 investigation was actually happening. He is way in it.
Suspicious Kitty knows more about spygate and asks the best questions. And she never mentions bleach bit or hammers. Her and degenova should do a special. Well played Suspicious Kitty….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your so right, Maria is great.
If RR and wray goals are to “protect their institutions” they would be lobbying for Mueller to clear and vindicate POTUS. If Mueller does not, RR and wray would have to realize that more and more ic dirt will be revealed as POTUS attorneys will expose evidence that clears him. The protecting institutions only seems to go one way. And never covers the institution of the presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein and Wray belong in an institution – Leavenworth.
Rep. Ratcliffe said he had not received anything from Investigator Huber in the past 6 months. Why?
Much like the mysterious Q-Tip, Huber is a myth. Kaiser Huber. A figment of the imagination. Someone tinfoil hat wearers talk about at their meetings.
Why would he? Huber reports to Sessions not congress. Nothing happens until after the election. DOJ rules. If nothing happens then that just means business as usual in the swamp.
Actually, Huber’s direct report is to Rosenstein.
THIS is the man and mind that PDJT should immediately hire as AG once Sessions is done doing whatever it is he has been/is doing. IMMEDIATELY. Love this guy…the correct, made-for-prime time mix of brains, demeanor, Executive and Legislative experience, Conservative outlook, ideology and doggedness. He has the stuff the President, this administration, the American people–MAGA Americans and otherwise–need. AG Ratcliffe, please.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard comment that in regards this corruption mess…
WE HAVE ALL THE PIECES OF THE PUZZLE… they need to simply be put together… meaning we need an AG/Justice department to ACT!!!
YET MORE DOCUMENTS and declassification would be “nice” as far as the public interest goes… but that is NOT what is lacking.
Whether documents are revealed to Congress (and the public) is irrelevant. They exist as evidence and can be used to INDICT criminals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
REGARDLESS of the outcome of the mid terms…. I don’t see a good way forward unless there is a new AG (and other top staff at DoJ/FBI) and serious criminal investigations… INDICTMENTS.
This GAME of hide the documents being played with Congress will come to an abrupt stop if the DIMS take the house, but even if that horror happens… the REAL WORK of criminal investigations can start… steam ahead… with a new AG and a clear mission to drain the swamp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the past two years this is THE singular need that remains a void.
So when Nellie testifies is it drinking game time? Every time she says “I don’t recall” it is time for a shot. Winner gets a bag of oats.
I think that it is obvious that the plan was for Mueller to release his report as an “October surprise,” against Pres. Trump and the Republicans. POTUS threatening to release the unredacted documents, flushed out Rosenstein, for the confrontation on Air Force One. This gave the president the leverage against Rosenstein. The result being a standoff between the two. That leaves three other players in the mix. You have the investigations by Huber and Horowitz, while both have remained quiet on the sidelines. (I believe that either can be “activated,” by Rosenstein, or Jeff Sessions. I doubt that we will see any movement from them until after the midterms.). The third player would be Congress, who are now in control (unless POTUS decides to intervene.). Hopefully, with congresses newfound surge of testosterone, we may see a break in the standoff.
The Democrats have now gone violent, because they have Nothing of value to contribute and realize their losing position. They are certainly behind the recent rise of right-wing Marxists, utilized as a false flag, matching their left-wing Marxists.
Mueller’s investigation has definitely been used as cover for the FBI and DOJ corruption. This could be the “insurance policy,” that has been proposed earlier, just prior to the 2016 election. But I would not rule out the possibility that the “insurance policy,” might be Jeff Sessions. Sessions brought Rosenstein aboard, and Rosenstein brought Mueller. He could go either way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anything produced by Horowitz is ignored or ground up as yesterday’s left over macaroni. a cheap coat of paint is placed for exterior gloss and fed to the public. No help from Horowitz.
Too much probable cause to bust any of the felons. They are hip deep in it.
No collusion or obstruction but behavior that may be vague enough fir Dems to consider it an impeachable offense? Such as . . .
Wonder why Mueller won t investigate fusion gps!?????the death of Seth rich!???Debbie waserman schultz!??? Oh I forget he is part of the swamp!
Thanks Sundance for keeping us up to date !
While I share the impatience of many Treepers, I find the constant attacks on Jeff Sessions wearisome. The fact of the matter is that none of us know what he is doing. We assume he is doing nothing, because we don’t see anything being done. But that doesn’t mean he is inactive.
We can say that Sessions should never have recused himself, but no one could have imagined what was going on at the time. Sessions and Trump were both blind-sided by the duplicity and fury of the soft coup attempt. it was without precedent. Recall that even highly classified transcripts of foreign calls were being leaked!
At that moment, Trump knew he had to play for time and Sessions also knew that he couldn’t act before he had some idea of what he was up against. This was why the recusal made sense.
Once the dust settled and the scope of the conspiracy became clear, the next problem was actually doing something about it. Again, we think we know who the “white hats” are, but our lies don’t depend on us guessing correctly. Here again, caution was in order. Trump correctly understood that before any move could be made, the Justice Dept. and FBI had to be cleaned up. One instrument was IG Horowitz, who also is getting a bad name around here.
Sundance has pointed this out many times, but IG’s DON’T DRAW CONCLUSIONS. They just compile evidence. Sundance’s exhaustive analysis makes it abundantly clear that Horowitz and his investigators were thorough and professional. A completely different hand, however, wrote the executive summary. That was to be expected, because the leadership was still shot through with conspirators.
It is entirely possible that the people who watered down the executive summary inadvertently “outed” themselves. In any event, I know it was disappointing that the report wasn’t as volcanic as we expected it to be.
But even if it was, the problem remained to how to take action. We know that a number of “career” employees are in fact rabid partisans. They are happy to sabotage investigations (by real or feigned) incompetence. Trump and Sessions both know that their targets will have the best lawyers money can buy. The case must therefore be not only air-tight, but prosecuted by trusted agents.
This is where McCabe’s ouster and the drumbeat of resignations and retirements comes in. Most people aren’t white hats or black hats, but gray ones. They go with who is in charge and can either help or harm them. Before moving, Trump had to demonstrate that the help/harm calculation had now shifted decisively against the conspirators.
Consider Hillary’s security clearance. This was “resigned” a month ago. Trump knew it and so did the other leaders. Certainly Hillary knew it. Why reveal it now?
Then look at the FBI intervention with Kavanaugh. It didn’t go the way the Dems expected. As I said at the time, Trump’s eager acceptance showed he knew something. He know has operational control of at least some of the FBI and the Justice Dept. as well.
All the while this is going on, the House is hammering away seemingly without result. But it isn’t without result. It’s pushing the conspirators into an ever-tighter perimeter, isolating them from support.
It’s tempting to look at the stonewalling and assume that Trump has lost control of DoJ or that Sessions is ineffective. But consider the alternative: What if Trump is letting them dig in, deeper and harder, exposing them to even more punishment. The crappy redactions are actionable, and the more they happen, the greater the weight of charges will be brought.
Sundance understood this when he pointed out the Rosenstein now survives solely due to the will of Donald Trump. He is a wholly-owned subsidiary and if Trump is willing to tolerate the Rosenstein – McCabe civil war, it’s because he believes it suits his purposes.
This comment is too long, so I’ll close simply by pointing out that an apex predator doesn’t allow himself to be duped or snowballed by an inept hack, whether you think it’s Rosenstein or Sessions or both. Each month that passes strengthens his hand. He knows what he is doing.
So I suspect you agree that Trump knew what he was doing when he criticized Sessions’ recusal in real time – as it happened? Your portrayal of Trump not recognizing the nature of things as Sessions recused is nonsense.
I believe Trump tailors his remarks to his needs. He brings things up and then drops them, depending on the effect he wants to achieve.
Recall that Sessions was only narrowly confirmed. When Trump began bashing him publicly the Democrats suddenly rallied around him as the Last Honest Man in Washington. Why firing Sessions would be treason! Obstruction of justice!
Or you can believe that a man who made his name firing incompetents can’t figure out a way to get Jeff Sessions to take early retirement. I know which version I believe.
Speaking of “the President’s attorney’s”, which Radcliffe mentions towards the end of the interview, where have Guliani and Sekulow, et al, been?!
It seems they’ve gone ‘radio silent’ for at least the last two or three weeks or so.
Mueller’s appointment was obtained fraudulently, so why is he still there? Why does he get to write a report? It’s all fraud.
