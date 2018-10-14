Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses DOJ and FBI Corruption…

Two distinct issues within the corruption story: (1) FISA abuse during the election; (2) A soft-coup attempt following the election. Though there is overlap surrounding the motive behind both issues, each is an independent and unique investigative pathway. John Ratcliffe does a great job walking through each distinction.

Texas Representative John Ratcliffe is one of the few Judiciary Committee members who has reviewed the totality of all classified FISA information held by the DOJ and FBI. Ratcliffe discusses the upcoming testimony of Nellie Ohr and how that pertains to the ongoing investigation into FISA abuses by Sally Yates and Andrew McCabe.

Representative Ratcliffe also outlines the second issue involving the soft-coup effort and how current DAG Rod Rosenstein and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe are in conflict with each other. Ratcliffe explains how he has seen all of the documents and gives a specific example to how they relates to the request for declassification in exposing the corruption. Very good interview:

