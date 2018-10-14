New Portland Travel and Modern Tourism Commercial…

Portland, Oregon, is located in the Northwestern United States. Portland is considered the cultural mecca for the most refined vision of left-wing Marxism. Known as a hub for modern cultural and political violence, all tourists are now provided complimentary helmets and batons to facilitate vacation transits to various points of interest.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeland welcomes each visiting family to a modern Portland, and his leadership team are committed to maximum excitement during your stay. Welcome to Portland – You’ll fight like hell to like it, or else:
(Source)
Looks like a place that I will suggest my neighbors in NY visit since they are so enthralled with Andrew Schmuomo, Kristen Gillibad, Chuckie Schmucker who keep winning. Truly looks like heaven on earth for Democrats and progressive libs – nirvana.
Note to self, forget about ever going anywhere near that state. Had a friend many years ago went and toured around there for a couple of months and told me it was remarkable that practically everybody he met was named Joe with no last name, and that most of the people he got to know were on the lam.
Well, that’s funny, Old School. I do have several cousins there who, thankfully, are Not named Joe and are Not on the lamb. Not planning to visit them any time soon, but maybe I should invite them to come to the Midwest for an extended visit. Lol.
Wow, just wow! God have mercy on us.
This country is screwed. The next president will bend over for the mob. Sad!
I live in the People’s Republic of Portland. When he was running everyone wrote Wheeler off because he was a “moderate” Democrat, and therefore had no chance.
Just another proof for the old saying, “There are no moderate Democrats.”
What was the scene at the end about with the man getting hit with a truck? Is that a recognizable incident that happened?
It’s like a parody, except, well…it isn’t.
The Northwest Ag Show was in Portland for 49 years. Last year it was cancelled because the farmers didn’t want to be anywhere near these Antifa lunatics. Next year it is back and has been relocated to Salem. If Antifa shows up there they’ll get a John Deere up their, you know what.
Nice move, heading to Salem.
Part of me hopes Antifa show up, and meets the locals.
Democrat Mobs…
My fave bit was the libtard in the street hit at speed….
But also.. Pepper Spray in the face never gets old 🙂
Do you know anything about that truck hitting the gut? I wondered what that was about.
First time I have seen it.
Usually cars stop?
Nice to see it done properly for once 🙂
“Pepper Spray in the face never gets old”
Cougar/bear repellent also works wonders (even on a mob of multiple individuals), usually has a longer range and can be purchased in states than ban mace/pepper spray. The disadvantage is that pepper spray is usually packaged in smaller containers.
Seriously, people actually voted for that mayor? People actually, willingly choose to live with no law and order? Why?
Looks like a swell spot to stop and stay awhile. Unfortunately, I doubt they care whether you visit or not. You are viewing the future if the political thugs get back in office. It will be much worse next time (if there is a next time) because now they know that we know. They have demonstrated very clearly their attitude and their behavior. We should not be surprised…merely disgusted, that something so good can be turned so sour.
God be with us 🙏🏼
Take ‘em down, take them all down!
That #^*t will spread until LAW ENFORCEMENT is permitted to do their job.
Doesn’t seem like fiction anymore.
I see a sparkling business opportunity in Portland: People plows to attach to the front of vehicles.
Too damn bad the marxists have taken over some of the most beautiful land in the USA. Oregon, Washington State, California and Colorado. Loved going to all those states at one time. Long ago. Hope the blistards never take over Alaska. Although, Murkowski is a start.
Isn’ t Portland just lovely, I hope this disease doesn’t spread to the rest of eastern Oregon or up to Spokane where we live. God help us.
The corrupt lefties seem to need ports in order to bring their illegal cargo in and out. Sixty years ago this state was a great place to live if you like camping, hunting and fishing. The entire west coast has been taken over by corruptocrats and it just seems like they tend to take over states with high populations and ports.
I love this state but the people causing all this crime are typically not from here. As in “rent a mob”.
I will always think that they are stealing the vote with their secret ballot. There is no way to verify how you voted only that you did vote. You can trust a Democrat run government to tally your vote for you especially when you can’t verify how you voted. This crapola needs to stop.
