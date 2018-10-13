Representative Jim Jordan Discusses UniParty Strategy to Run Out The Clock…

Representative Jim Jordan appears with Sara Carter and Greg Jarrett to discuss the refusal of Fusion-GPS media hub and professional propagandist Glenn Simpson to appear before congress. [Discussing This Story]
Jim Jordan also points out the risk in President Trump’s current strategy. Timing the most damning evidence against the soft-coup usurpers to come out after the election; in combination with the DOJ/FBI influenced IG report on FISA abuse; can also mean that if Democrats win the house the corruption scandal simply melts back into the swamp…
What are the odds of ANYONE facing the music on this? What a damn disgrace.
0% if D’s win congress, I’ll say 15% if R’s keep control. They’ll be allowed to slink off into MSNBC & CNN segments where they will continue to spew false information and keep the left/mobs happy; I pray I’m wrong.
15%? I think more like Benghazi.
Higher odds of Trump being indicted than any of them. And that’s with us controlling all branches of government.
Give me a break.
Troll Team ZERO. Vacuous.
And not a very bright troll at that. I think you’re trying to say more of a sure bet that Trump, blah, blah, blah….
Those would be LOWER odds.
Odds about the same as the odds of my 3-legged cat winning an ass-kicking contest 😦
Republicans held the House, the Senate and the White House after the 2016 election. Yet the Dems still got a special counsel appointed to investigate the president. There is no reason that any of this should stop after the election in a few weeks, regardless of the outcome. Republicans simply need to grow a pair and demand the appointment of a special counsel.
I know at one point Jim Jordan called for a special council, and to me, that is one mark against him, with an otherwise unblemished record.
Beyond that, I am extreamly suspiscious of ANYONE calling for a special council. NOT needed, and NOT appropriate in this situation, and given the track record of ‘Special Councils’and ‘Independent Councils’ before that, I think its ironic, at the very least, that the dame people complaining NOTHING has happened, are the ones calling for a Special Council.
SC’s are a waste of time and money, and as much a way to block the light, as anything. Find it hard to not ascribe venal motives, or lack of intelligence to such calls for a Special Council.
IMHO, of coarse.
If we had a real AG, we wouldn’t need a second special counsel. In fact, if we had a real AG and a DOJ focused on justice rather than a corrupt one trying to carry out a coup, the first SC Herr Mueller would have never been appointed.
Do the Dems have a realistic opportunity to retake the House?
I think Flep would argue heavily against the odds of them doing so.
Yes. It’s totally possible. Get out the vote.
The blue squirt is a myth
Just like Hitlery’s inevitably
VOTE LIKE WE’RE LOSING
We need to btfo the dems, not just win.
So would I.
RCP – averaging highly-biased polling – has the House odds closing from R down 17 to R down 4 in JUST 9 DAYS.
100% they are not going to take the House FofBW! They absolutely overplayed their hand with what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family. The fact that they are doubling and tripling down with the comments of HRC and Eric Holder reinforces what they are truly about with 70% of sane Americans. They are now destroying RNC Headquarters in multiple states. It will not stop because they are realizing the shellacking they are going to take on November 6th!
Even CNN had to warn their crazies the other night that they may come up short in the House and that they have no chance in the Senate!
A judge has ordered that his divorce documents be unsealed next week! This guarantees that we flip MN-D1 and MN-D8 and gives us a 50/50 chance of flipping Franken’s Senate Seat.
I differ with Larry hear in that Florida and Indiana are going to be flipped by Scott and Braun!
Here is more Treepers!
Robert Barnes won BIG money betting the President in 2016! He is looking for fools to take their money on the House and Senate in 2018!
I could go on and on but I think I made my point!😉
Has anyone factored in the cheat factor like voter fraud?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Texas and North Carolina are taking care of it! These stories get out and with our Lion 🦁 in the White House, they will be deported after spending time in jail!
Heres one more; Even from her front porch, up in Alaska, Sarah can see the RED Tsunami coming!
And the thing is, even if the Republican who wins is a rino, he/she is going to know they owe their victory to DJT, and us rinos!
And “I brought you into this world, I can take you OUT!” Applies to kids and politicians.
In THIS election, we will be teaching Republicans in Congress to respect and fear us, and thats whats been missing on Republican side, for so long!
Getting teally tired of hearing “if dems flip the house”, sure overconfidence is something to guard against, but when people are warning against overconfidence, it means you’ve got some pretty good reasons to feel confident!
Well said!
Here’s what I think…
The Democrats’ Blue Wave is fading fast and will become a Red Tsunami on election day.
Also, #WalkAway is turning into #RunningAway and will be #DoneRunAway by then.
For many grassroots Democrats who always voted a straight Democrat ticket just because it’s a family tradition, reality has met feelings and ideology and refused to blink.
One guy holds the keys to the whole thing. Release the Kraken.
And now! Before the election.
Yes he does!
People are overlooking a major revelation that came out just the other day. BHO and his Administration are openly saying that they were putting a plan in place had HRC won to legitimize the Election. That entire plan was tied to DJT working with Vladimir Putin. What that article doesn’t say is that the plan didn’t stop there. What they did to Paul Manafort would have been done x 100 to DJT and members of his family.
Remember the POS David Pluffe, Obama’s pal, was very clear when he said:
“He must be destroyed thoroughly. His kind must not rise again.”
I have no doubt in the world that they were going to make DJT pay like it was nobody’s business for deciding to run for President as an outsider. They were going to destroy his name, his businesses, his family and his brand.
Now ask yourself if these POS are going to get away with it knowing that our President knows everything and what they were going to do with it and his family.
I absolutely stand by my post yesterday given the revelation last night that SD posted about the abuses of the unmasking.
From the thread above:
At that point in time with all our weapons in place, our Lion 🦁 calls all the boys together and says, “EVERY SINGLE POS INVOLVED IN THIS COUP NEEDS TO FACE THE ATOMIC SLEDGEHAMMER OF TRUTH!”
Trump is not a Norse god, ffs. He’s the person we elected to drain the swamp. He has everything he needs. He’s putting the country in danger by waiting, honestly. He’s lost some esteem in my eyes because of this. Not matter how this resolves itself- he’s currently the head chicken who refuses to expel the fox from the chicken coop.
Seriously- what if he (God forbid) has a heart attack tonight? We lose the constitution! We lose the whole damn game.
Wake up and smell the damn coffee! If he lost some of his esteem with you, that means you don’t know or want to understand the man!
I don’t understand the man?
You guys are getting out of control with the blind love. Keeping your eyes open got you this far. Don’t squint out reality.
“Muh leverage”
Blind love???? This man doesn’t give a rats ass about anybody or any country, friend or foe. He eats them for lunch and dinner.
These POS will pay! Just because he doesn’t do it in your timeline doesn’t mean it isn’t going to happen!
“Even Otterstink” our President goes from a Norse god to a chicken in your opinion? Your opinion is based on …”He has everything he needs.” You don’t know what he has so you can’t know what he needs. Look in a mirror and gaze on a chicken.
Aaaaaaand no arrests. No news. More of the runaround.
Drain the swamp, Trump. We didn’t elect you to cut deals with the deepstate.
I am afraid that the “Run out the clock” (patience grasshopper/ Sessions has got this/stick with the plan) strategy has worked! Here we are at the midterms. Mountains of evidence, but no indictments.
And “releasing the documents”, underacting etc… “Exposing” the corruption is NOT the answer either. Even if/ when Congress get every thing they ever dreamed of…. all that results in is a REPORT. It may well inspire “criminal referrals”, but criminal investigations could (and should) have been already underway/ended by now. There seems to be this notion that all the corruption needs to be “exposed” by Congress and shown to the public before criminal investigations are started (might be started), but that notion is NUTS. Most crimes are investigated without the need for a 2 year Congressional probe, multiple OIG probes etc.
It is fine to do those things and release findings to the public, but that in and of itself achieves nothing. If evidence of crimes are included in documents currently being hidden from Congress then a prosecutor should be subpoenaing them as part of a criminal investigation. In fact, it makes more sense to do the Criminal investigation and withhold documents that are evidence in an upcoming trial.
Here We Are In The Years …..
GET OUT AND VOTE!
Reading Oleg Kalugin’s The First Directorate. He states “Washington’s just a small town where everything’s controlled by the FBI.” It hasn’t changed much. Perhaps there IS an inner tide that has turned because we are witnessing some of our congressmen standing up against the establishment.
He also states that under Brezhnev the KGB was the “Party’s Faithful Weapon” and its “sword and shield”. That sounds eerily like what the FBI has been under the previous administration.
Is it possible the information is being held back until after the election on purpose as a little protection measure in case the Democrats win the house? Or Senate? You would release everything at once as a big bombshell that gives President Trump some political protection…..
Wow. Look at all that leverage.
I’m way past frustrated. Im pissed.
Who do we vote in if our VSGPDJTOTUS screws this up worse than he already has?
The only thing I’m worried about is fraud. Our side better have some control on the vote counts, because we all know too well the dems are immoral cheats & liars, & with what’s at stake in this election, they’ll pull out every trick in the book
Exactly. We’re up against the CIA in a game of information/disinformation.
That’s why I think Trump is acting recklessly and we need to tell him, in no uncertain tones, that it’s a drained swamp or a defeat in 2020. Him doing nothing while singing Rosenstein’s graces (!) is infuriating.
I like Mr. Greg Jarrett’s closing comment, “The rats are all trapped in a cage and gnawing at each other”.
The longer they are allowed to gnaw at each other (not being arrested and lawyered up), the more they expose themselves, despite the frantic coverups by the fake news MSM.
What political protection is that? When the election is over and in the unlikely event the demonrats win, every last one would line up to impeach Trump. Priority one is Trump impeachment. It will be a battle royale and we will see the country dragged to ever lower depths.They must not win and Rump must make the prosecution of the deep state plotters priority one.
Sorry: Trump. Even spell check is a troll.
True.
Something isn’t right here.
The “Deep State” is in favor of a wall, just not a wall on our southern border to protect the Nation, but rather a wall around their crime wave of the last several years. And their wall seems to be about 100 miles high and 10 miles thick. I don’t know if an H-bomb could blow through it. And to think, the old Soviets only had an an Iron Curtain.
He has to declass this coming week or it’ll be to late. We are very very close to November.
As I was reading through all the above flips/non-flips what I want to know is have any of the above prognosticators figured in the ludicrous amounts of voter fraud and if they have what percentage did they use.
IMHO a contributing factor in VSGPDJT being our president today is that the spawns of Satan never figured for one hot second that he stood a chance so they didn’t adjust the level of voter fraud accordingly. Now they know so I expect them to ramp it up exponentially.
