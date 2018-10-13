President Trump MAGA Rally, Richmond Kentucky – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump heads to Richmond, Kentucky today for a packed house mid-term MAGA rally at the Alumni Coliseum. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm EST with multiple pre-rally speakers ongoing.
UPDATE: Video Added
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
🚀🚀SPACE FORCE🚀🚀
It’s all about space.
I’m over the moon about SPACE FORCE. Every time it’s mentioned my sig other is like “here we go” rolling his eyes and laughing. Jokes about gravity boots, flying a space ship, being in orbit, laser guns—omg it never ends. We crack up laughing.
Totally engrossed in this rally. Thank God for President Trump. How were we so fortunate that he stepped forward. What a man. Thank you Jesus……..🙏🙏🙏
Amen! 🙂
You got that right
One of the best EVER! He hit every important point!
I love what Mitch and Rand said. LOL at PDJT’s comment that Mitch was a better Majority Leader with him as President, and the crowd clearly agreed.
Who’d have thought, not that many months ago…..?
Yep you nailed it.
Oh how lucky to live in the time of President Trump! The career politicians ought to be hanging their heads in shame..but most of them are incapable of it.
Career politicians leave congress with a net worth in the millions– maybe even 100 million. Trump is losing $. This presidency is enriching the country while it costs this man personally. When have we experienced a president in modern times who truly puts the country before self? It is historic and vitally important during this harrowing time period. MAGA and God bless this man!
We will keep the drug dealers, criminals, and terrorists the Hell out of our country!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It would be nice for Trump or these local candidates personally to tout their endorsements, whether local law enforcement, corporations, newspapers or professional/retired athletes etc. RSBN is at 25k viewers right now, and that sort of info would impact the vote well beyond these local House districts.
I vividly recall the rallies after Trump was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. It was glossed over by the national media, however it was celebrated at his rallies and it got people talking in all the battleground states…
Or the gruesome possibility that Nancy would step aside for Hillary as Speaker.
Rrrrrrrrrrrr.
A vote for Republicans is to celebrate the greatness and the glory of being an American.
There is a Lady in black directly behind the president that you very rarely see, but when you do wow. She is having the time of her life. Trump supports really are excited.
“It’s up to you to design(?) your own fate.”
‘Decide’ your own fate.
It is soothing to the heart to abuse England and France for interposing to save the Ottoman Empire from the destruction it has so richly deserved for a thousand years. It hurts my vanity to see these pagans refuse to eat of food that has been cooked for us; or to eat from a dish we have eaten from; or to drink from a goatskin which we have polluted with our Christian lips, except by filtering the water through a rag which they put over the mouth of it or through a sponge! I never disliked a Chinaman as I do these degraded Turks and Arabs, and when Russia is ready to war with them again, I hope England and France [and America] will not find it good breeding nor good judgment to interfere.
– Mark Twain
feral,👍
spoken like a true volunteer of the CSA 😀
Troll Team ZERO.
Deflectors Anonymous.
Always the same crap time after time. You could place bets on who follows up on the original post.
Your eyes are open.
Another great rally.
Excellent!
OANN just reported that because Paul Ryan has left 39 House seats with no Republican on the ballot and has not provided monetary support for House members like Barr, it has forced President Trump to rally eve! in states like Kentuckey which we should not be having to defend.
I hope Paul Ryan gets his comeuppance. He could at least find someone who could self fund and throw their name onto a ballot for goodness sakes.
I watched Fox this morning…an older black man was being interviewed in his own home in Detroit. He literally said he votes democrat for local races because the Democrats run unopposed. And he voted for PT last year.
Treasonous!
What a GREAT rally!!!!
Yes, I thought it was one of the best. I like that he is tailoring his remarks a bit more to his location. Very impressed that Mitch was there…he doesn’t show for most.
RSBN Liz is so much better with Sherwin by her side. They need to stay teamed up.
It would be incredibly fun to travel around the country with that crew.
Oh my God YouTube takes 30% of the RSBN donations! RSBN has a web site, donate there!
YouTube is really messing with RSBN. That sucks. I think Sherwin said YouTube already removed last night’s rally video.
It was striked/removed for copyright infringement by Capital Records, there was a muffled song playing for 32 seconds in the background while they were interviewing. Absurd.
Oh you have to be kidding! (smh)
PDJT is absolutely thriving on this round the clock schedule. Nice haircut, too.
Gold watch, diamond ring, he ain’t missin’ a single thing. Cufflinks, stick pin, heaven now he’s going to do them in.
A vote for democrats is a vote for scroomage.
Great rally!
24k viewership on RSBN on a Saturday night … I have to believe some of these are senior homes or dive bars, probably with roaring applause too. These rallies have captured a decent segment of the national interest.
And obviously there are a growing number of people who are savvy enough to ‘unplug’ from the alphabet networks.
I stopped going out on Saturday nights when I was in my late 30’s. I love a peaceful night at home. I don’t drink, that probably has a lot to do with it. 🙂
So good to have President Trump here in Kentucky tonight! I wonder though, where was Vicki Glisson, (R) who is running against John Yarmuth (D) for Congress here in Louisville? I was hoping the president would mention her, as well.
And on the 7th day lol we know our favorite President is 24/7-365.25!! May God bless him!!!
If only a quarter of the media were telling the truth can you imagine what PDJT’s approval rating would be?
He’s a great addition to RSBN.
Trump means to annihilate the insane, regressive, illiberal democrat party … … … not much, but enough to make it difficult to ever find the retrograde thing again without a divining rod or a diving bell.
I was wondering about the same!
I met a man, Objangles, and he danced for me
In old 1930’s new deal shoes
With short hair, a flashy shirt and creased pants
The old new deal soft shoe
He tap danced so high, so high, then he lightly touched down
I met him in a ward in Chicago
I was so down and out
He looked to be the Messiah of the age
As he spoke right out
He talked of hope, he talked of change
But then he laughed and just clicked heels instead
Mister Objangles
Mister Objangles
Mister Objangles
Dance!!!
Most Excellent!!
His mind is still be in the Soros clouds and his talk is still be all make believe
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
He’ll wrap himself up in a big beautiful box making out like he’ll give out more gifts than Santa Claus
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
Oh yeah, the beautiful gent, you know he’ll leave you with hardly any medical care and nary a cent
But maybe he can heal the sick and pay your bills with his charm
His Marxist plans may be back up his sleeve but his talk will still be all make believe
Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man
Barry and Mooch are lazy. They do the minimal to get donors to cough up $$$$, nothing for the average citizens though.
O had a public spat with that loser in TX. The other guy that uses a fake name.
First, O didn’t endorse him….then O wanted to come stomp for him but he said NO!
this is the email Brandon is getting!
Is that marcher pimp paying the appropriate taxes for his employees?
When CSPAN broadcast rallys, they played the rally music.
When FOX 5 Phoenix broadcast rallys, they played the rally music.
Why is it a problem for RSBN but not the others?
Wasn’t RSBN playing the rally music tonight? I remember back during the campaign they had some other music, but as far as I can tell they play the rally music now.
The law the President signed will help small broadcasters…big media is a monopoly and they’ve been censuring everyone they don’t like!
Royalties…if you profit then you have to pay the fees…
Hahahaha!
Another one for the record books!
Great Rally!
Donate so that 100% of your contribution goes to RSBN! Just write a check and send it to:
RSBN
1550 Opelika Rd
Suite 6, Box 344
Auburn, AL 36830
It takes funds to follow this wildcat lion of a president all over the country
Although I wasn’t able to watch the rally tonight, I know from all those I’ve seen in in the l past, I have no doubt our VSGDJT was awesome. This may not be the thread for my thoughts but I know Treepers are kind and allow all to share their opinion. I dont comment often but I visit here every day and very often. I see comments regarding exposing the Swamp and the hope from so many including myself that these evil, vile people will pay for their deeds. Perhaps our VSGDJT is not focusing so much on the consequences as he is on what they are doing and have done to the American people for years. Our VSGDJT knows that at best, he is a two term President. What happens after two terms?Do we just complacently return to allowing a mob, socialist , power hungry, lying regime to take over our country. I pray daily that God will not only open the eyes of complacent Republicans but that he will soften the hearts of those who wish to destroy us. As most, I have children, grandchildren that I want to enjoy a better America. I pray for our President, I pray for our America, and i pray for every American. May He bless us one and all.
Meanwhile, the democrats have sent honest hillary and celibate bill out on a serial killers reunion tour
