President Trump MAGA Rally, Richmond Kentucky – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump heads to Richmond, Kentucky today for a packed house mid-term MAGA rally at the Alumni Coliseum.  The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm EST with multiple pre-rally speakers ongoing.

UPDATE: Video Added

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:17 pm

  2. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    🚀🚀SPACE FORCE🚀🚀
    It’s all about space.

    • Cathy M. says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    • tuskyou says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      I’m over the moon about SPACE FORCE. Every time it’s mentioned my sig other is like “here we go” rolling his eyes and laughing. Jokes about gravity boots, flying a space ship, being in orbit, laser guns—omg it never ends. We crack up laughing.

  3. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Totally engrossed in this rally. Thank God for President Trump. How were we so fortunate that he stepped forward. What a man. Thank you Jesus……..🙏🙏🙏

  4. margarite1 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Oh how lucky to live in the time of President Trump! The career politicians ought to be hanging their heads in shame..but most of them are incapable of it.

    • notunderwhelmed says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Career politicians leave congress with a net worth in the millions– maybe even 100 million. Trump is losing $. This presidency is enriching the country while it costs this man personally. When have we experienced a president in modern times who truly puts the country before self? It is historic and vitally important during this harrowing time period. MAGA and God bless this man!

  5. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    We will keep the drug dealers, criminals, and terrorists the Hell out of our country!

  6. Jason Ross says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    It would be nice for Trump or these local candidates personally to tout their endorsements, whether local law enforcement, corporations, newspapers or professional/retired athletes etc. RSBN is at 25k viewers right now, and that sort of info would impact the vote well beyond these local House districts.

    I vividly recall the rallies after Trump was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police. It was glossed over by the national media, however it was celebrated at his rallies and it got people talking in all the battleground states…

  7. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:24 pm

  8. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    A vote for Republicans is to celebrate the greatness and the glory of being an American.

  9. Flashman says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    There is a Lady in black directly behind the president that you very rarely see, but when you do wow. She is having the time of her life. Trump supports really are excited.

  10. Successful Loser says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    “It’s up to you to design(?) your own fate.”

  11. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:25 pm

  12. feralcatsblog says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    It is soothing to the heart to abuse England and France for interposing to save the Ottoman Empire from the destruction it has so richly deserved for a thousand years. It hurts my vanity to see these pagans refuse to eat of food that has been cooked for us; or to eat from a dish we have eaten from; or to drink from a goatskin which we have polluted with our Christian lips, except by filtering the water through a rag which they put over the mouth of it or through a sponge! I never disliked a Chinaman as I do these degraded Turks and Arabs, and when Russia is ready to war with them again, I hope England and France [and America] will not find it good breeding nor good judgment to interfere.
    – Mark Twain

  13. Rhoda R says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    Another great rally.

    • WSB says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      Excellent!

      OANN just reported that because Paul Ryan has left 39 House seats with no Republican on the ballot and has not provided monetary support for House members like Barr, it has forced President Trump to rally eve! in states like Kentuckey which we should not be having to defend.

      I hope Paul Ryan gets his comeuppance. He could at least find someone who could self fund and throw their name onto a ballot for goodness sakes.

      I watched Fox this morning…an older black man was being interviewed in his own home in Detroit. He literally said he votes democrat for local races because the Democrats run unopposed. And he voted for PT last year.

      Treasonous!

  14. Jan Phillips says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    What a GREAT rally!!!!

  15. covfefe999 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    RSBN Liz is so much better with Sherwin by her side. They need to stay teamed up.

  16. covfefe999 says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Oh my God YouTube takes 30% of the RSBN donations! RSBN has a web site, donate there!

  17. fragemall says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    PDJT is absolutely thriving on this round the clock schedule. Nice haircut, too.

  18. feralcatsblog says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    A vote for democrats is a vote for scroomage.

  20. Jason Ross says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    24k viewership on RSBN on a Saturday night … I have to believe some of these are senior homes or dive bars, probably with roaring applause too. These rallies have captured a decent segment of the national interest.
    And obviously there are a growing number of people who are savvy enough to ‘unplug’ from the alphabet networks.

    • covfefe999 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      I stopped going out on Saturday nights when I was in my late 30’s. I love a peaceful night at home. I don’t drink, that probably has a lot to do with it. 🙂

  21. Bluegrass Nana says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    So good to have President Trump here in Kentucky tonight! I wonder though, where was Vicki Glisson, (R) who is running against John Yarmuth (D) for Congress here in Louisville? I was hoping the president would mention her, as well.

  22. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:42 pm

  23. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    If only a quarter of the media were telling the truth can you imagine what PDJT’s approval rating would be?

  24. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:43 pm

  25. feralcatsblog says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Trump means to annihilate the insane, regressive, illiberal democrat party … … … not much, but enough to make it difficult to ever find the retrograde thing again without a divining rod or a diving bell.

  26. codasouthtexas says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I was wondering about the same!

    • feralcatsblog says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      I met a man, Objangles, and he danced for me
      In old 1930’s new deal shoes
      With short hair, a flashy shirt and creased pants
      The old new deal soft shoe
      He tap danced so high, so high, then he lightly touched down

      I met him in a ward in Chicago
      I was so down and out
      He looked to be the Messiah of the age
      As he spoke right out
      He talked of hope, he talked of change
      But then he laughed and just clicked heels instead

      Mister Objangles
      Mister Objangles
      Mister Objangles
      Dance!!!

      • Serena says:
        October 13, 2018 at 8:55 pm

        Most Excellent!!

        • feralcatsblog says:
          October 13, 2018 at 9:04 pm

          His mind is still be in the Soros clouds and his talk is still be all make believe
          Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

          He’ll wrap himself up in a big beautiful box making out like he’ll give out more gifts than Santa Claus
          Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

          Oh yeah, the beautiful gent, you know he’ll leave you with hardly any medical care and nary a cent
          But maybe he can heal the sick and pay your bills with his charm

          His Marxist plans may be back up his sleeve but his talk will still be all make believe
          Oh lord, the man’s a fraud, he’s a flim flam man

    • covfefe999 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      Barry and Mooch are lazy. They do the minimal to get donors to cough up $$$$, nothing for the average citizens though.

    • G3 says:
      October 13, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      O had a public spat with that loser in TX. The other guy that uses a fake name.
      First, O didn’t endorse him….then O wanted to come stomp for him but he said NO!

  27. codasouthtexas says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    this is the email Brandon is getting!

  28. Ken Maritch says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    When CSPAN broadcast rallys, they played the rally music.

    When FOX 5 Phoenix broadcast rallys, they played the rally music.

    Why is it a problem for RSBN but not the others?

  29. Pam says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm

  30. Joe S says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Another one for the record books!

    Great Rally!

  31. rashomon says:
    October 13, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Donate so that 100% of your contribution goes to RSBN! Just write a check and send it to:

    RSBN
    1550 Opelika Rd
    Suite 6, Box 344
    Auburn, AL 36830

    It takes funds to follow this wildcat lion of a president all over the country

  32. Frbrdskmi says:
    October 13, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Although I wasn’t able to watch the rally tonight, I know from all those I’ve seen in in the l past, I have no doubt our VSGDJT was awesome. This may not be the thread for my thoughts but I know Treepers are kind and allow all to share their opinion. I dont comment often but I visit here every day and very often. I see comments regarding exposing the Swamp and the hope from so many including myself that these evil, vile people will pay for their deeds. Perhaps our VSGDJT is not focusing so much on the consequences as he is on what they are doing and have done to the American people for years. Our VSGDJT knows that at best, he is a two term President. What happens after two terms?Do we just complacently return to allowing a mob, socialist , power hungry, lying regime to take over our country. I pray daily that God will not only open the eyes of complacent Republicans but that he will soften the hearts of those who wish to destroy us. As most, I have children, grandchildren that I want to enjoy a better America. I pray for our President, I pray for our America, and i pray for every American. May He bless us one and all.

  33. Les Standard says:
    October 13, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Meanwhile, the democrats have sent honest hillary and celibate bill out on a serial killers reunion tour

