President Trump Delivers a Message on Hurricane Michael Recovery…

Media reporting has only scratched the surface on the devastation. Collaborative FEMA and National Guard assessments are ongoing. Pray for the missing; there are hundreds missing.
Advertisements
Media reporting has only scratched the surface on the devastation. Collaborative FEMA and National Guard assessments are ongoing. Pray for the missing; there are hundreds missing.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Rev 12:7 ¶ And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels,
LikeLike
I see wood everywhere.
Can’t build with wood in a hurricane zone.
Build hurricane proof buildings and infrastructure.
The fed government has to help with incentives.
Apart from the human drama this costs too much in the long run.
LikeLike
Truly one of thr greatest catastrophes to ever hit this country. May God please help all those in distress tonight and their numbers are legion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such devastation…….it’s overwhelming and so heart breaking…….praying for everyone including the missing. This is why when they tell you to leave, you leave!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That fourth picture sundance has posted? nearly impossible to grasp.
I kept thinking ab sundance’s essay on dealing with the aftermath…and I wondered ab what these four men were thinking…what was going through their minds.
May God be with them as they sort through this devastation.
And God bless responders, utility workers, and charitable organizations as they attempt to assist these good folks.
LikeLike