When is a Mob not a Mob? – When Democrats Realize Their “Mob” is Destroying Their Mid-term Hopes…

Posted on October 11, 2018 by

The Democrat party intentionally made a choice to embrace socialism and far-left Marxist ideology in an effort to fuel their political goals.  Tom Perez, current head of the DNC, has a life of activism and assembly for just these purposes. However, the predictable risk and consequence of that decision is really simple; a loss of control over the mob.

With four weeks left before the mid-term elections, the modern democrat mob is now so highly visible, and so filled with toxic/violence and rage, it has become a liability….  The only thing the media can do to assist their party is to downplay the mob and pretend it doesn’t exist; that’s the currently urgent narrative.  Cue the audio visual:

(Source)

The far-left is really the authentic democrat base under various names. Before there were Democrat Socialists it was the Antifa mob, Revolution Communism (RevCom), the Black lives Matter mob, the Dream Defenders mob, the Occupy Wall Street mob, Anarchists, the Weather Underground, the KKK, etc. ….it is all the same political leadership.

Occupy Wall Street 2011

Occupy Wall Street 2011

Advertisements
This entry was posted in BGI - Black Grievance Industry, Big Stupid Government, Communist, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Mob and Rob, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to When is a Mob not a Mob? – When Democrats Realize Their “Mob” is Destroying Their Mid-term Hopes…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Looks like a mob
    Sounds like a mob
    Behaves like a mob
    Smells like a mob

    CNN be like…. ” It’s a Protest” LOL

    Liked by 34 people

    Reply
  2. rumpole2 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    DEMOCRATS – I Am The Mob

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Trump never called those creeps “fine people”.

    He said there were good people on both sides. The only thing wrong with what Trump said is: there are NO good people left on the Dem side.

    This stupid Charlottesville lie reminds me of “I can see Russia from my house”.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      October 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      The reason the Charlottesville lie gained momentum is because cowardly Republicans & FOX news bought into it. Once they began to assist the false narrative of the MSM it became their version of “truth”
      Might not be so easy now. Take a look at Lindsey Graham.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        October 11, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        I know stab.

        I was going to add to my post below that a MAJOR reason NONE of this Mob Behavior against Trump supporters was covered during the past 3 years is that the Repub politicians and FNC were NOT talking about it.

        *Maybe* they finally have the balls to do so.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jerzy2GA says:
          October 11, 2018 at 7:20 pm

          Charlottesville was the result of several mobs coming together that hate/dislike each other and police told to stand down. No one has answered, who did the young lady that got killed belong to?? I highly doubt she was just a bystander. To go to an event like that, you either came affiliated with was of those groups(which there were at least a handful) or you were related to media(camera man, (faux) reporter).

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Tom! says:
            October 11, 2018 at 7:38 pm

            She wasn’t killed. She died.

            Like

            Reply
          • Flubber says:
            October 11, 2018 at 7:54 pm

            She was an activist who like most lefties didn’t think through the possible consequences.

            And being grossly overweight, when things got heated she had a heart attack.

            The left, of course, want this sad event to assert that Nazis are marching in the streets….

            Like

            Reply
          • Lined-out Hymnody says:
            October 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm

            I was watching some of the livestream in the morning in Charlottesville and it looked to me like the “alt-right” side who had a permit for the park for a rally for the day were surrounded by left wing goons who were throwing things at them and attacking people.

            BOTH sides were looking for a fight but the “alt-right” side was outnumbered. I stopped watching because it was sad to see. From what I understand the police stood down. This was around 10:00am and the fatality happened that afternoon.

            It looked bad at 10:00am.

            Like

            Reply
      • Artist says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:24 pm

        The US , obama administration, McCain
        totally supported and materially supported the coup in Ukraine and the tiki torch white supremacist Svoboda Party but had their knickers in a twist in Charlottesville… hypocrites…
        https://www.stopfake.org/en/us-condemns-right-radicals-in-charlottesville-but-supports-them-in-ukraine/

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Greg Cox says:
          October 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

          Amen bro! I still suffer deep deep Cold Anger from that United States led coup in Ukraine! United States (Deep State): “How dare those Russians enter the Ukraine, preventing us from implementing and forcing the Western Left Wing ideology on the Ukrainians”!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • paulraven1 says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:55 pm

        Thanks to Mitt (“Antifa is swell’) Romney, Tim Scott and Marco Rubio.

        Like

        Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      October 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      And … the is never a Dodge Challenger around when you need one these days.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Super Elite says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:06 pm

        Will a Chevy Camaro do?

        Like

        Reply
      • nikkichico7 says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:37 pm

        😃👍 .. I drove a 1971 Dodge Challenger! It was on its last legs though, it would drive down a hill but it wouldn’t drive up once you were at the bottom (bands slipping .. no $ to fix). That poor old car did real nice “walking away” from a nut driver trying to hit rear end on I-94 one night 😉🤨‼️ .. it was pretty too, electric blue body, white vinyl top and interior 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • rumpole2 says:
          October 11, 2018 at 7:53 pm

          Hillary is not a crook
          Hillary is not unhealthy
          Hillary was “robbed” in the election
          Trump Colluded with Russia
          Obama was not corrupt
          Democrat Activists are not a mob

          CNN does not suck

          When I was a boy the BIGGEST lies were:
          The check’s in the mail
          It’s only a cold sore

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Flubber says:
            October 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm

            Modern lies are spectacularly deceitful and destructive

            Diversity is Strength
            Transwomen are women
            There are 87 genders
            Islam is a religion of peace..

            I could go on….

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • rrick says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:54 pm

        How ’bout a Dodge 4×4 with brushguards and ballistic glass and rigged with an electric fence charger to energize electrically isolated select body panels? Asking for a friend.

        Like

        Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      President Trump’s escalator speech equating illegals to rapists and criminals is ALWAYS quoted as an example of his racism. The scum MSM paraphrases and edits the speech instead of honestly reporting what he said.

      Like

      Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    FNC needs to do a show a week- maybe on a weekend night- for the next 2 months that’s totally dedicated to all the violence the Left has perpetrated on peaceful Trump supporters over the past 3 years.

    Just footage after footage with dates, time and place. For a full hour.

    Every week.

    A MAJOR problem is that it was NEVER covered by the MSM.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • rbrtsmth says:
      October 11, 2018 at 6:53 pm

      To me it’s an open question what Fox News intentions are these days. They certainly aren’t what they used to be. I wonder where they intend to end up on the spectrum of political views.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Milo says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        Fox’s intentions have never wavered. It is a liberal institution dedicated to spreading Socialism. It is owned by the left wing Murdoch’s who ingeniously saw a niche in the news arena for a Conservative voice and started Fox News. They throw in a few conservative commentators to mask their leftist agenda but give the liberals an unnecessary platform. It is better than the Big Three but not by much.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • TheHumanCondition says:
          October 11, 2018 at 7:29 pm

          No one is spreading anything but totalitarian feudalism. World wide. Global/ism. Period.
          All the “leftist” isms are totalitarian globalism. No borders but their “group think” (join or die, without liberty), no freedom for anyone but them (to destroy), and no liberty other than perversion.

          All normies must go. We cramp their “style” see?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • paulraven1 says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

        Forget Fox. They’re gone.

        Like

        Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      October 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      A splendid idea. Unfortunately False News is part of the problem. Maybe CRTV can do it and make it a free program.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      October 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Also,add in all the general violent mob sh*t by Antifa, BLM, and every unhinged #DemMob group out there, wether anti-Trump or not. And you’ve got enough material to last a good few years.

      Highway closures, tearing up downtown Portland, tearing up Ferguson, disrupting ICE bldg…….

      We could go on and on here.

      And these fools try to say there is no #DemMob?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Not weekend night. Best on a week night, preferably Wednesdays.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Always Faithful says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    When even Mitch McConnell is moved to stand in front of cameras and call them out, you know it’s bad.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Good thread for this one..

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      I wonder if they’ve been listening to krooked killery explain it all today…

      Still, Clinton insisted that her husband’s ability to “survive” these allegations through multiple political races is a testament to how Democrats must be “tough” in the face of Republican opposition.

      “Bill had to be incredibly strong, first to be elected, then to be reelected, and to survive,” Clinton told CNN. “He really believes Democrats have to be tougher and have to stand up to the bullying and intimidation.”

      And Democrats need to be do (sic/k) a better job of combating Republicans – even if it means destroying the life of an innocent man – because there’s no point being “civil” with a political party that “wants to destroy everything that you stand for,” Clinton said.

      “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

      Or eric the black holder, who said moochelle was great but that dimocraps don’t need to go high when us “republicans” go low, they need to KICK.

      Blood in the streets, lowretta?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      Need to add Loretta Lynch there with her 2017 “blood in the streets” remark.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. BDCal says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Courtesy of Lynn McLinden commenting on today’s Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Web:

    Republicans: Jobs
    Democrats: Mobs

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. rumpole2 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Please don’t discourage the loony left MOB ahead of the Midterms… in fact it would be a good idea to TRIGGER them as much as possible.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      I wear my MAGA hat everyday. So does my son. No one, no one has been brave enough to say anything to my face. I’m also 6’3, 190, construction strong Alpha (but quiet about it). So is my son. He’s 19, 6,4 with a 6’10 wingspan. Basically, he could reach out and touch someone if necessary, I’ve seen him kick someone in the back of the head while facing them (karate tourney). Thankfully, neither of us have had to physically deal with stupid……yet.

      The screaming and yelling is just silly. The Dem asshats are only brave in a group. They will never attempt to harass someone one on one. That’s why Mad Max told them to form a crowd and get in their face. Pure chicken s***.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Merle Marks says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:29 pm

        Please come to Portland…I’ll go downtown with you and we can trigger the snowflakes together…would take about 8 seconds…has become a war zone…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • allhail2 says:
          October 11, 2018 at 7:43 pm

          Hahahahaha. Don’t tempt me with a good time.

          Seriously though, I never look for a fight, don’t want to fight, or try to instigate a fight. I want to be left alone. But,,,,,,,I will fight, which they have not planned for.

          Like

          Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:30 pm

        5’10” slim female, and if I’d managed to get my hands on a hat I’d wear it. I’m not afraid to get up in people’s faces! Of course if I’m carrying my baby that’s a different story… I’d disembowel anyone who saw him as collateral damage.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  9. StanH says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Mob violence always comes from the left. Remember we work they eat, so they don’t have anything better to do. They are also very good at it until they meet real resistance, keep pushing leftist nitwits.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Pa Hermit says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Unhinged, unbalanced, deranged, they all are too nice of a word to describe these lunatics! Hard to believe they are close to half of our population!

    Like

    Reply
    • StanH says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      This rabble is really only represents 18-22%, pending on the poll for decades. They have the mainstream democrats cowed, sorta like the Brownshirts and the Wiemar Republic.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • yucki says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        But this 18-22% get more coverage than the State of the Nation: the spectacular growth of our economy, the diplomatic triumphs.

        I wish more people were watching the enthusiastic people at the rallies. People with kids, waiting patiently in line together for hours. The upbeat side that’s drowned out by this whinging, howling, drooling media circus.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • James Carpenter says:
        October 11, 2018 at 7:42 pm

        Good comparison, small numbers properly managed, can punch way above their weight class.
        A lesson that may come back to haunt the “mobs”.

        Like

        Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      October 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      I don’t think they are half—-25-30 % very noisy, nasties, 20-25% Dems who are beginning to wake up and can be more reasonable, and some of these are Blacks and Hispanics, who want to live in peace like we do.

      Like

      Reply
  11. trumpismine says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    communist news network is disgusting, know thy enemy. TY sundance university

    Like

    Reply
  12. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    They’ve turned us into a democracy ,which is mob rule. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-XfvKADUjA

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. 4EDouglas says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    I worry about Kayne West with these evil Klowns. Praying for his protection..
    fight them, vote and arm yourself .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. rjcylon says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    I’m sorry but when we are talking about transgender reproductive rights and healthcare being threatened by alarming rates of climate change that is being ignored by a xenophobic white patriarchy who turn a blind eye to gun violence, then it’s not a mob, it’s the people fighting for a social justice democracy and raising awareness for non-civility in the public square.

    Or something.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. feralcatsblog says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    The Democrats, who created the KKK, are now returning to their LynchOcrats roots.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Super Elite says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Previously if someone threatened me I always knew where I kept my shotgun. If a mob attacks that’s another story. Fortunately for me Sundance convinced me to respond with my best manners. Now when vicious or silly types confront me I politely hold the door for them even smile. If this keeps up I may become a real Christian after all.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Sound An Alarm says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    One of the first mobs I can remember was the black panther mob that guarded the voting places in Philly. obama wouldn’t say anything bad about them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. MAGAbear says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    The left really does resemble the Orcs from Lord of the Rings. If only it were legal to dispose of them like in the movie (sigh).

    Like

    Reply
  19. rf121 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    I am all in on the climate change. Yesterday in North Dakota. Wheat harvest.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. feralcatsblog says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    The democrat mobs prove yet again that although you can take the Democrats out of the KKK, you can’t take the KKK mob mentality out of the Democrats.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Matt Transit says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    The dimms have nothing but projection.
    Accuse the President of what they actually practice.
    Think back to, in the summer or early fall 2016, during the campaign. The leftist mob, attacking, and assaulting, Candidate Trump supporters at the University of Chicago.
    (Candidate Trump had to cancel the rally, to avoid fiurther violence against his supporters.)
    Every last msm outlet blamed Candidate Trump, and his “hateful rhetoric”, for their sides violence.
    So the leftist mobs are not mobs because the leftist msm tell us so. Got it.
    (Let’s see those sealed indictments unsealed. Please.)

    Like

    Reply
  22. Motzilla says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    “Everything is fine.”

    Like

    Reply
  23. TigerBear says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I am betting that if conservatives began using these tactics like chasing the communist Pelosi, Schumer, Maxine ect…out of places by running in packs and getting in their faces….”mob” would come back into use in short order. LOL

    I’m not suggesting we actually act like violent toddlers…..but I am kind of leaning towatds “protestors” doing a few in your face screeches on the communists. Just a little tit for tat…so to speak. LOL

    Like

    Reply
  24. feralcatsblog says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Hate and incitement for assassination are now the two defining characteristics of the democrat party. And make no mistake, what they are doing is incitement for assassination. And now even a play with the bloody assassination of Trump. They must know what they are doing is a call to assassination and that all it would take is for one of their followers to answer their call for their wish to come true.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Enoughisenough says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    The “pee on my leg and tell me it’s rain” days are over. No matter how much the left, with their accomplices in the MSM tells you not to believe your lying eyes, the reality is very clear to anyone with a brain cell between their ears. Sugar-coating the violence and mayhem does nothing to dispel the hard cold truth, but goes a long way to prove the bias of the media. Keep it up, and expose your agenda for the world to see! MAGA/KAG!

    Like

    Reply
  26. David Goodspeed says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    The FED is another mob….

    Therefore before it’s too late…

    VOTE STRAIGHT RED AND DUMP THE FED

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Can’t help but wonder how many of ANITAer’s guns are legal.

    Antifa is starting to practice open carry at protests

    Antifa is starting to practice open carry at protests from Firearms

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. RobInPA says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    I used to think that carrying around 15+1 and another 15 was ‘sufficient’.

    Upon further consideration, maybe not so much.

    It’s fair to say however, that I do not live in, work in of frequent the crap-hole cities where this violence and mayhem is likely to occur, but with how the way things are going, which is downhill quickly, the vermin I expect will soon set out to find other places to hunt, er, I mean march, where they might be able to find a target rich with Deplorable victims.

    Here is a case where someone dared to prepare themselves to defend themselves, in a crap-hole city no less, and look where it got him. . .

    https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/02/guilty_man_who_pulled_gun_out.html

    Scary times my friends. Be ready.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. TreeClimber says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Democracy is mob rule. We’re not a democracy, we’re a republic – and here’s why.

    Like

    Reply
  30. IMO says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    DemocRats are the party of crime.

    Like

    Reply
  31. technerd55 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Word association… Every time CNN declares that it’s not a mob, they use the word mob. It doesn’t matter what they say after that.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Jimmey says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Sh.ts way out of control.. Everything is click bait… In the day of social media.. It’s time to hold people in charge .

    Every big wig in social media plays on emotions, yet not one will start a March! Not even mention it. Not even write an article about how America has peacefully protested, in many marches. People need to wake up to that fact.
    So the story goes…….on …….and …………on….

    Where is the modern day Paul Revere ….. I question that!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Adam says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    This is scary stuff. I have two young daughters in MA, my wife and I agreed to stay away from the city.

    Like

    Reply
  34. cadgbd says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    The peasants are revolting

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. K.N. McBride says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    One of the Democrats’ recurring delusions is to look at their vote total and assume that everyone who voted for them is wiling to die for the cause.

    This is nonsense on stilts. It speaks volumes that the jurisdictions where Antifa is most aggressive are also the ones where they know they will get a slap on the wrist.

    I’ve made a study of the left over many years. I’m particularly fascinated by the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War. The leftists of that era were true believers. They were wiling to defy embargoes and their own governments for the privilege of using obsolete firearms with intermittent supplies to fight actual fascism. They died by the thousands, which proves that at least they were wholly devoted to their misguided beliefs.

    Today’s version are LARPers who want to collect participation trophies without getting hurt.

    Nevertheless, they remain dangerous precisely because they are so deluded. The Dems are trying to make shock troops out of the mentally unstable and the easily led and miscalculation in a charged atmosphere can have disastrous consequences.

    Like

    Reply
  36. pochas94 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    We benefit from evolved behavior which, like our physical evolution, has survival-of-the-fittest benefits. Components of this evolved behavior come from the Assyrians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, English, and of course we ourselves. Christianity is crucial as well. We can embrace this polyglot product of evolution and hope to continue its development, or we can reject it and embrace mob rule and the end of civilization.

    Like

    Reply
  37. jmclever says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    lets not forget the Chicago rally that had to be cancelled. There’s no way to spin themselves out of that “mob”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Jase says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    The level of stupidity at CNN is truly wondrous to behold. They give 24/7 coverage to Antigua and Feminazi mobs protesting, well, anything, because they think the footage hurts President Trump. Now they have put themselves in the cleft stick of having to show footage of angry mobs trashing the joint while saying ‘this is not an angry mob’.
    The stupid, it burns.

    Like

    Reply
  39. jmclever says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Interesting that this narrative is surfacing after Hillary Clinton said that there would be no civility until the Dems take back the house and senate, basically threatening We the People to vote dem or else

    Like

    Reply
  40. southernmom19 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    As the walk away movement grows, the Democratic Party is left with the most insane people that society has to offer. The moderate dems are leaving and the crazy leftists are staying. Pretty soon all they’ll have left is pedophiles, ms13, and fat blue-haired feminists. What a bunch of nasty thugs.

    Like

    Reply
  41. jmclever says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Send these foul beasts into the abyss!! (electorally speaking of course)

    Like

    Reply
  42. burnett044 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    mobs….let`s take a walk down memory lane shall we…..

    Like

    Reply
  43. rumpole2 says:
    October 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    If we don’t get a Red Wave on election night….

    I’m gonna cry like a Liberal!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  44. stats_guy says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    The realclearpolitics House races look to be closing tight. Here’s hoping that Nancy and her stooges don’t get their dream:

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/2018_elections_house_map.html

    Like

    Reply
  45. America First says:
    October 11, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    SD is right; one can’t watch the video and not notice that they are all pushing the same story.

    This is exactly why I believe the RNC should make about 20 more of the “Unhinged” ads, there is plenty of material.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s