When is a Mob not a Mob? – When Democrats Realize Their “Mob” is Destroying Their Mid-term Hopes…

The Democrat party intentionally made a choice to embrace socialism and far-left Marxist ideology in an effort to fuel their political goals. Tom Perez, current head of the DNC, has a life of activism and assembly for just these purposes. However, the predictable risk and consequence of that decision is really simple; a loss of control over the mob.
With four weeks left before the mid-term elections, the modern democrat mob is now so highly visible, and so filled with toxic/violence and rage, it has become a liability…. The only thing the media can do to assist their party is to downplay the mob and pretend it doesn’t exist; that’s the currently urgent narrative. Cue the audio visual:
The far-left is really the authentic democrat base under various names. Before there were Democrat Socialists it was the Antifa mob, Revolution Communism (RevCom), the Black lives Matter mob, the Dream Defenders mob, the Occupy Wall Street mob, Anarchists, the Weather Underground, the KKK, etc. ….it is all the same political leadership.
Looks like a mob
Sounds like a mob
Behaves like a mob
Smells like a mob
CNN be like…. ” It’s a Protest” LOL
Didn’t they have an issue with apples and bananas?
hmmm a zebra can’t change its spots…. 🙂
It’s an orange…..wait….an apple…..wait….a Leopard can change it’s stripes…
😎
When Obama started condoning all the riots starting with Trayvon I knew we were in big trouble.. Then to top it off, Obama started funneling millions into the various types of “Black Lives Matter” movements.
The left didn’t just start being crazy American terrorists when Trump won. Obama and his people were the ones that displayed that gangbanging morals should be the new American way.
I guess they would consider this a “MOB”! I call it Cold Anger.
There is going to be hell to pay by what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family. HRC and Eric Holder decided to take it to another level.
I would personally like the thank the Democrats for imploding so spectacularly less than 30 days before the midterms.
Well, I guess I would too, although I feel that exploding would probably do more good in the long run…
😀
I call it a crowd of normal people… with cold anger, yet still smiling and sane.
It’s a shame so many Trump supporters have attacked so many peaceful democratic socialists of Amerikkka.
Oh, wait… never mind.
Isn’t it amazing that the brainwashing of weak minds is so damn easy???
It’s a banana.
According to CNN, it’s not just a “protest” it’s a “peaceful protest”………..ummm yeahhhhh riiiiight.
CNN is now the radical arm of the Democrat party. They don’t have the guts for calling them out, they just go along to get along.
DEMOCRATS – I Am The Mob
Trump never called those creeps “fine people”.
He said there were good people on both sides. The only thing wrong with what Trump said is: there are NO good people left on the Dem side.
This stupid Charlottesville lie reminds me of “I can see Russia from my house”.
The reason the Charlottesville lie gained momentum is because cowardly Republicans & FOX news bought into it. Once they began to assist the false narrative of the MSM it became their version of “truth”
Might not be so easy now. Take a look at Lindsey Graham.
I know stab.
I was going to add to my post below that a MAJOR reason NONE of this Mob Behavior against Trump supporters was covered during the past 3 years is that the Repub politicians and FNC were NOT talking about it.
*Maybe* they finally have the balls to do so.
Charlottesville was the result of several mobs coming together that hate/dislike each other and police told to stand down. No one has answered, who did the young lady that got killed belong to?? I highly doubt she was just a bystander. To go to an event like that, you either came affiliated with was of those groups(which there were at least a handful) or you were related to media(camera man, (faux) reporter).
She wasn’t killed. She died.
as a result of being hit by one person who may or may not have been associated with anything
It’s my recollection that she was never hit. Her death was heart related if I remember correctly.
That’s what I recall too
She was an activist who like most lefties didn’t think through the possible consequences.
And being grossly overweight, when things got heated she had a heart attack.
The left, of course, want this sad event to assert that Nazis are marching in the streets….
I was watching some of the livestream in the morning in Charlottesville and it looked to me like the “alt-right” side who had a permit for the park for a rally for the day were surrounded by left wing goons who were throwing things at them and attacking people.
BOTH sides were looking for a fight but the “alt-right” side was outnumbered. I stopped watching because it was sad to see. From what I understand the police stood down. This was around 10:00am and the fatality happened that afternoon.
It looked bad at 10:00am.
The US , obama administration, McCain
totally supported and materially supported the coup in Ukraine and the tiki torch white supremacist Svoboda Party but had their knickers in a twist in Charlottesville… hypocrites…
https://www.stopfake.org/en/us-condemns-right-radicals-in-charlottesville-but-supports-them-in-ukraine/
Amen bro! I still suffer deep deep Cold Anger from that United States led coup in Ukraine! United States (Deep State): “How dare those Russians enter the Ukraine, preventing us from implementing and forcing the Western Left Wing ideology on the Ukrainians”!
Thanks to Mitt (“Antifa is swell’) Romney, Tim Scott and Marco Rubio.
And … the is never a Dodge Challenger around when you need one these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will a Chevy Camaro do?
😃👍 .. I drove a 1971 Dodge Challenger! It was on its last legs though, it would drive down a hill but it wouldn’t drive up once you were at the bottom (bands slipping .. no $ to fix). That poor old car did real nice “walking away” from a nut driver trying to hit rear end on I-94 one night 😉🤨‼️ .. it was pretty too, electric blue body, white vinyl top and interior 🙂
Hillary is not a crook
Hillary is not unhealthy
Hillary was “robbed” in the election
Trump Colluded with Russia
Obama was not corrupt
Democrat Activists are not a mob
CNN does not suck
When I was a boy the BIGGEST lies were:
The check’s in the mail
It’s only a cold sore
Modern lies are spectacularly deceitful and destructive
Diversity is Strength
Transwomen are women
There are 87 genders
Islam is a religion of peace..
I could go on….
How ’bout a Dodge 4×4 with brushguards and ballistic glass and rigged with an electric fence charger to energize electrically isolated select body panels? Asking for a friend.
President Trump’s escalator speech equating illegals to rapists and criminals is ALWAYS quoted as an example of his racism. The scum MSM paraphrases and edits the speech instead of honestly reporting what he said.
FNC needs to do a show a week- maybe on a weekend night- for the next 2 months that’s totally dedicated to all the violence the Left has perpetrated on peaceful Trump supporters over the past 3 years.
Just footage after footage with dates, time and place. For a full hour.
Every week.
A MAJOR problem is that it was NEVER covered by the MSM.
To me it’s an open question what Fox News intentions are these days. They certainly aren’t what they used to be. I wonder where they intend to end up on the spectrum of political views.
Fox’s intentions have never wavered. It is a liberal institution dedicated to spreading Socialism. It is owned by the left wing Murdoch’s who ingeniously saw a niche in the news arena for a Conservative voice and started Fox News. They throw in a few conservative commentators to mask their leftist agenda but give the liberals an unnecessary platform. It is better than the Big Three but not by much.
No one is spreading anything but totalitarian feudalism. World wide. Global/ism. Period.
All the “leftist” isms are totalitarian globalism. No borders but their “group think” (join or die, without liberty), no freedom for anyone but them (to destroy), and no liberty other than perversion.
All normies must go. We cramp their “style” see?
Forget Fox. They’re gone.
A splendid idea. Unfortunately False News is part of the problem. Maybe CRTV can do it and make it a free program.
Also,add in all the general violent mob sh*t by Antifa, BLM, and every unhinged #DemMob group out there, wether anti-Trump or not. And you’ve got enough material to last a good few years.
Highway closures, tearing up downtown Portland, tearing up Ferguson, disrupting ICE bldg…….
We could go on and on here.
And these fools try to say there is no #DemMob?
Not weekend night. Best on a week night, preferably Wednesdays.
When even Mitch McConnell is moved to stand in front of cameras and call them out, you know it’s bad.
Good thread for this one..
I wonder if they’ve been listening to krooked killery explain it all today…
Still, Clinton insisted that her husband’s ability to “survive” these allegations through multiple political races is a testament to how Democrats must be “tough” in the face of Republican opposition.
“Bill had to be incredibly strong, first to be elected, then to be reelected, and to survive,” Clinton told CNN. “He really believes Democrats have to be tougher and have to stand up to the bullying and intimidation.”
And Democrats need to be do (sic/k) a better job of combating Republicans – even if it means destroying the life of an innocent man – because there’s no point being “civil” with a political party that “wants to destroy everything that you stand for,” Clinton said.
“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”
Or eric the black holder, who said moochelle was great but that dimocraps don’t need to go high when us “republicans” go low, they need to KICK.
Blood in the streets, lowretta?
they are all crazy
I’m so glad to see #walkaway being promoted here. if you have not seen the interview of Brandon and Roseanne you should, she’s actually very wise to what’s happening.
I do believe that many Democrats are seeing the light after the Kavanaugh fiasco.
Politics
I Was A Never Trumper Until Democrats Went Gonzo On Kavanaugh. Now, Hand Me That Red Hat
http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/09/never-trumper-democrats-went-gonzo-kavanaugh-now-hand-red-hat/
Democrats seem to be doing everything they can to stop the blue wave
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/opinion/columnists/siddique-malik/2018/08/15/democrats-doing-everything-they-can-stop-blue-wave/983480002/
Her Odiousness wants to to destroy the 1A, the 2A, the whole Constitution in fact, get rid of the Electoral college and the Senate and any other institution that they don’t control, sic the IRS and all the other alphabet agencies on us when we protest, censor the internet, restrict energy production to the point of rolling brownouts and blackouts to save the environment and line their pockets, raise our taxes, allow creeps into girls bathrooms, calls our men and boys toxic, calls all of us deplorable and probably far worse, and then she wonders why we want to destroy everything that her party stands for?
“there’s no point being civil with a political party that wants to destroy everything that you stand for, Clinton said.” i agree…unfortunately can’t just walk up to her and beat her with a baseball bat like some can do with me. that pesky armed secret service detail, you know
Need to add Loretta Lynch there with her 2017 “blood in the streets” remark.
hey I take what I get LOL
http://www.trumparea.com/
Courtesy of Lynn McLinden commenting on today’s Wall Street Journal’s Best of the Web:
Republicans: Jobs
Democrats: Mobs
That is excellent marketing there.
Jobs vs Mobs
Bumper sticker gold
Please don’t discourage the loony left MOB ahead of the Midterms… in fact it would be a good idea to TRIGGER them as much as possible.
I wear my MAGA hat everyday. So does my son. No one, no one has been brave enough to say anything to my face. I’m also 6’3, 190, construction strong Alpha (but quiet about it). So is my son. He’s 19, 6,4 with a 6’10 wingspan. Basically, he could reach out and touch someone if necessary, I’ve seen him kick someone in the back of the head while facing them (karate tourney). Thankfully, neither of us have had to physically deal with stupid……yet.
The screaming and yelling is just silly. The Dem asshats are only brave in a group. They will never attempt to harass someone one on one. That’s why Mad Max told them to form a crowd and get in their face. Pure chicken s***.
Please come to Portland…I’ll go downtown with you and we can trigger the snowflakes together…would take about 8 seconds…has become a war zone…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahahahaha. Don’t tempt me with a good time.
Seriously though, I never look for a fight, don’t want to fight, or try to instigate a fight. I want to be left alone. But,,,,,,,I will fight, which they have not planned for.
5’10” slim female, and if I’d managed to get my hands on a hat I’d wear it. I’m not afraid to get up in people’s faces! Of course if I’m carrying my baby that’s a different story… I’d disembowel anyone who saw him as collateral damage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Once the mama bear gene kicks in, lights out.
Go get’em mama. 😎
Mob violence always comes from the left. Remember we work they eat, so they don’t have anything better to do. They are also very good at it until they meet real resistance, keep pushing leftist nitwits.
Unhinged, unbalanced, deranged, they all are too nice of a word to describe these lunatics! Hard to believe they are close to half of our population!
This rabble is really only represents 18-22%, pending on the poll for decades. They have the mainstream democrats cowed, sorta like the Brownshirts and the Wiemar Republic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But this 18-22% get more coverage than the State of the Nation: the spectacular growth of our economy, the diplomatic triumphs.
I wish more people were watching the enthusiastic people at the rallies. People with kids, waiting patiently in line together for hours. The upbeat side that’s drowned out by this whinging, howling, drooling media circus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good comparison, small numbers properly managed, can punch way above their weight class.
A lesson that may come back to haunt the “mobs”.
I don’t think they are half—-25-30 % very noisy, nasties, 20-25% Dems who are beginning to wake up and can be more reasonable, and some of these are Blacks and Hispanics, who want to live in peace like we do.
communist news network is disgusting, know thy enemy. TY sundance university
Sundance University–I love that.
They’ve turned us into a democracy ,which is mob rule. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-XfvKADUjA
That video got there by mistake.
Ochlocracy…http://www.webster-dictionary.net/definition/ochlocracy. See Federalist #10, #63, Polybius: The Histories
I worry about Kayne West with these evil Klowns. Praying for his protection..
fight them, vote and arm yourself .
I’m sorry but when we are talking about transgender reproductive rights and healthcare being threatened by alarming rates of climate change that is being ignored by a xenophobic white patriarchy who turn a blind eye to gun violence, then it’s not a mob, it’s the people fighting for a social justice democracy and raising awareness for non-civility in the public square.
Or something.
Go with the “or something”.
Gotta respect the Beavis and Butthead reference.
Like.
It started as a highly vocal tiny minority during the Obama administration but expanded through our universities and colleges. The instigator was Black Lives Matter.
Why in the hell do we have Social Justice curriculum and Safe Spaces?
The roots of the mobocracy go back many decades. See Gramsci, Marcuse, and the creators of Critical Theory. Saul Alinsky was an early practitioner. Bill Ayres and Her Odiousness were acolytes.
Yikes!
The Democrats, who created the KKK, are now returning to their LynchOcrats roots.
Previously if someone threatened me I always knew where I kept my shotgun. If a mob attacks that’s another story. Fortunately for me Sundance convinced me to respond with my best manners. Now when vicious or silly types confront me I politely hold the door for them even smile. If this keeps up I may become a real Christian after all.
One of the first mobs I can remember was the black panther mob that guarded the voting places in Philly. obama wouldn’t say anything bad about them.
The left really does resemble the Orcs from Lord of the Rings. If only it were legal to dispose of them like in the movie (sigh).
I am all in on the climate change. Yesterday in North Dakota. Wheat harvest.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oops. Meant to be under rjcylon post. My bad.
I grew up there. Snow in October was. not uncommon in the 1980’s.
The harvest would have been done by now but for all the rain they got this fall.
The democrat mobs prove yet again that although you can take the Democrats out of the KKK, you can’t take the KKK mob mentality out of the Democrats.
The dimms have nothing but projection.
Accuse the President of what they actually practice.
Think back to, in the summer or early fall 2016, during the campaign. The leftist mob, attacking, and assaulting, Candidate Trump supporters at the University of Chicago.
(Candidate Trump had to cancel the rally, to avoid fiurther violence against his supporters.)
Every last msm outlet blamed Candidate Trump, and his “hateful rhetoric”, for their sides violence.
So the leftist mobs are not mobs because the leftist msm tell us so. Got it.
(Let’s see those sealed indictments unsealed. Please.)
“Everything is fine.”
I am betting that if conservatives began using these tactics like chasing the communist Pelosi, Schumer, Maxine ect…out of places by running in packs and getting in their faces….”mob” would come back into use in short order. LOL
I’m not suggesting we actually act like violent toddlers…..but I am kind of leaning towatds “protestors” doing a few in your face screeches on the communists. Just a little tit for tat…so to speak. LOL
Cold anger does not do that. Cold anger works toward changing peoples minds with good ideas. Read SD’s posts on Cold Anger.
That’s exactly what they want you to do.
Hate and incitement for assassination are now the two defining characteristics of the democrat party. And make no mistake, what they are doing is incitement for assassination. And now even a play with the bloody assassination of Trump. They must know what they are doing is a call to assassination and that all it would take is for one of their followers to answer their call for their wish to come true.
The “pee on my leg and tell me it’s rain” days are over. No matter how much the left, with their accomplices in the MSM tells you not to believe your lying eyes, the reality is very clear to anyone with a brain cell between their ears. Sugar-coating the violence and mayhem does nothing to dispel the hard cold truth, but goes a long way to prove the bias of the media. Keep it up, and expose your agenda for the world to see! MAGA/KAG!
The FED is another mob….
Therefore before it’s too late…
VOTE STRAIGHT RED AND DUMP THE FED
Can’t help but wonder how many of ANITAer’s guns are legal.
Antifa is starting to practice open carry at protests
I used to think that carrying around 15+1 and another 15 was ‘sufficient’.
Upon further consideration, maybe not so much.
It’s fair to say however, that I do not live in, work in of frequent the crap-hole cities where this violence and mayhem is likely to occur, but with how the way things are going, which is downhill quickly, the vermin I expect will soon set out to find other places to hunt, er, I mean march, where they might be able to find a target rich with Deplorable victims.
Here is a case where someone dared to prepare themselves to defend themselves, in a crap-hole city no less, and look where it got him. . .
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/02/guilty_man_who_pulled_gun_out.html
Scary times my friends. Be ready.
Democracy is mob rule. We’re not a democracy, we’re a republic – and here’s why.
DemocRats are the party of crime.
Word association… Every time CNN declares that it’s not a mob, they use the word mob. It doesn’t matter what they say after that.
Sh.ts way out of control.. Everything is click bait… In the day of social media.. It’s time to hold people in charge .
Every big wig in social media plays on emotions, yet not one will start a March! Not even mention it. Not even write an article about how America has peacefully protested, in many marches. People need to wake up to that fact.
So the story goes…….on …….and …………on….
Where is the modern day Paul Revere ….. I question that!
This is scary stuff. I have two young daughters in MA, my wife and I agreed to stay away from the city.
The peasants are revolting
One of the Democrats’ recurring delusions is to look at their vote total and assume that everyone who voted for them is wiling to die for the cause.
This is nonsense on stilts. It speaks volumes that the jurisdictions where Antifa is most aggressive are also the ones where they know they will get a slap on the wrist.
I’ve made a study of the left over many years. I’m particularly fascinated by the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War. The leftists of that era were true believers. They were wiling to defy embargoes and their own governments for the privilege of using obsolete firearms with intermittent supplies to fight actual fascism. They died by the thousands, which proves that at least they were wholly devoted to their misguided beliefs.
Today’s version are LARPers who want to collect participation trophies without getting hurt.
Nevertheless, they remain dangerous precisely because they are so deluded. The Dems are trying to make shock troops out of the mentally unstable and the easily led and miscalculation in a charged atmosphere can have disastrous consequences.
We benefit from evolved behavior which, like our physical evolution, has survival-of-the-fittest benefits. Components of this evolved behavior come from the Assyrians, Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, English, and of course we ourselves. Christianity is crucial as well. We can embrace this polyglot product of evolution and hope to continue its development, or we can reject it and embrace mob rule and the end of civilization.
lets not forget the Chicago rally that had to be cancelled. There’s no way to spin themselves out of that “mob”
project veritas uncovered the “bird dogging” tactic in use at the time
project veritas
The level of stupidity at CNN is truly wondrous to behold. They give 24/7 coverage to Antigua and Feminazi mobs protesting, well, anything, because they think the footage hurts President Trump. Now they have put themselves in the cleft stick of having to show footage of angry mobs trashing the joint while saying ‘this is not an angry mob’.
The stupid, it burns.
Antigua?? Predictive text strikes again.
Antifa.
full blown projection beautifully on display
Interesting that this narrative is surfacing after Hillary Clinton said that there would be no civility until the Dems take back the house and senate, basically threatening We the People to vote dem or else
As the walk away movement grows, the Democratic Party is left with the most insane people that society has to offer. The moderate dems are leaving and the crazy leftists are staying. Pretty soon all they’ll have left is pedophiles, ms13, and fat blue-haired feminists. What a bunch of nasty thugs.
Send these foul beasts into the abyss!! (electorally speaking of course)
mobs….let`s take a walk down memory lane shall we…..
If we don’t get a Red Wave on election night….
I’m gonna cry like a Liberal!!!!
The realclearpolitics House races look to be closing tight. Here’s hoping that Nancy and her stooges don’t get their dream:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/2018_elections_house_map.html
SD is right; one can’t watch the video and not notice that they are all pushing the same story.
This is exactly why I believe the RNC should make about 20 more of the “Unhinged” ads, there is plenty of material.
