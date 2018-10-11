President Trump Remarks – Interagency Task Force Against Human Trafficking…

The President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF) is a group of 15 government agencies specifically focused on combating human trafficking. The Task Force is a Cabinet-level entity, consisting of 15 departments and agencies, working to prosecute traffickers and protect survivors.
.
[Transcript] Indian Treaty Room – 2:20 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Please. Thank you very much. Thank you. It’s a great honor. Thank you very much. Thank you to Ivanka for the wonderful introduction. She knows me well. And also, very importantly, on the tremendous work you’ve done on this on behalf of human trafficking victims and survivors all over the world. Very important subject.
And incredibly, with the age of the computer, it’s gotten worse and worse and worse every year. And we’re going to turn that around.
This is an urgent humanitarian issue. My administration is committed to leveraging every resource we have to confront this threat, to support the victims and survivors, and to hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes.
Before going any further today, I’d like to provide an update on Hurricane Michael, which made landfall along Florida’s great Panhandle. Incredible people in the Panhandle, and they went through a lot. Followed a really destructive path; then to Georgia and North and South Carolina.
Our prayers are with those who lost their lives and with their families. And our hearts are with the thousands who have sustained property damage — in many cases entirely wiped out — the many families who have been displaced and the businesses that have been affected by this devastating hurricane.
All residents should heed all local warnings and instructions. My administration is in constant contact with state and local authorities in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. FEMA and first responders are on the ground, and we have teams currently conducting search and rescue missions — by the way, the Coast Guard has been incredible; they’ve saved many lives — working to restore power and delivering needed supplies.
We will do everything in our power to help those in need. And we will not rest or waver until the job is done and the recovery is complete. The only thing we can say about Michael with certainty is that it was so fast, it went through like a bullet, but it was a devastating bullet. It was complete. It was winds about as big as we’ve ever seen in history. We’ve never had anything like this.
So I just want to thank everybody for working so hard and for FEMA, and first responders, and law enforcement. They have been incredible. Incredible. Thank you very much.
Today we’re gathered together for a truly important mission: ending the scourge of human trafficking.
Joining us are top officials from across our government who are deeply engaged in this effort. Also, Senator Rob Portman is with us someplace. Rob, thank you very much for coming.
I’d like to just introduce a few of the people that have worked so hard: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Secretary Nielsen. Secretary, thank you. Good job. I know you’re working very hard on this. Ryan Zinke. Ryan, thank you. Thank you. Alex Acosta. Thank you very much. Rod Rosenstein. Thank you, Rod. Alex Azar. Thank you very much. Great job you’re doing. Thank you, Alex. Elaine Chao. Thank you, Elaine. And Betsy DeVos. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Along with Ambassadors Nikki Haley — and what a job you’ve done. Thank you very much, Nikki. And you know how we feel. Bob Lighthizer. Thanks, Bob. Dan Coats. And Director Chris Wray. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, Chris, very much. Appreciate it very much. You really — you’re making big difference and you’ll make an even bigger different because we’re making it a lot easier for you now. We’re going to give you what you need to get this done — as much as you can. It’s a tough one.
Thank you as well to Representative Ann Wagner who has been a great leader in the fight against human trafficking. Thank you, Ann, very much. Thank you very much.
Most importantly, I want to thank the courageous survivors of human trafficking for joining us today. From the beginning of my administration, I promised we would direct the full might and force of the United States government to combat the sinister crime of trafficking. And that is exactly what we are doing.
We’re working to aggressively target traffickers and to protect the victims of this inhumane abuse. In my first month in office, I signed an executive order directing federal law enforcement to prioritize dismantling the criminal organizations that engage in human trafficking. I later hosted survivors and experts here at the White House on numerous occasions for a conversation about how we can strengthen and improve our nation’s anti-trafficking efforts.
Since the time and since that moment — very first moment — we’ve really made tremendous strides. We’re challenging foreign regimes that facilitate this horrible evil of sex trafficking and forced labor. And we’re working to take down the criminal organizations that illegally traffic drugs and people across our border, exploiting them for their own gain. And we are pursuing criminal charges against those who perpetrate these monstrous acts and deeds.
Last year, my administration prosecuted a record number of traffickers. The Department of Health and Human Services National Human Trafficking Hotline received over 8,500 reports of potential trafficking last year. And our brave heroes at ICE have made over 1,600 human trafficking arrests. They do a great job.
I have signed several anti-trafficking bills into law, including a landmark law championed by Representative Wagner. And, Representative, where are you? Please. Fantastic job, Ann. Thank you very much. Really appreciate it. To help states and victims to fight online sex trafficking.
Under this law, victims can now bring civil suits against websites involved in sex trafficking — it’s so important — so you can bring civil suits against these websites, and states can bring criminal charges. These provisions complement existing laws that the Department of Justice used to seize and shut down Backpage.com, the Internet’s leading forum for traffickers, earlier this year. Good job, Rod. Really good job.
We also included tough forced-labor provisions in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — USMCA, as it’s known. Great agreement. And we are taking the lead to combat this crime internationally, having invested millions in the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery. If you can believe that title — it’s to end modern slavery.
This is just a brief overview of our government-wide effort to smash these criminal networks and to help victims rebuild their lives.
Every Cabinet member here today and every member of this presidential taskforce is fully engaged in the fight. It’s very important to every one of them.
Our country will not rest until we have put these vile organizations out of business, and rescued every last victim. And we will not stop until we have stamped out the menace of human trafficking once and for all.
Again, I want to thank everybody for the incredible job you’re doing, for your good work. So important. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you everybody. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you.
Wow he has been busy today!!
I’m tired just catching up with everything he is doing today! God bless him!
Makes me wonder just what all those other previous administrations were doing with their time.
Our President is truly doing God’s work when it comes to this topic! He is literally saving thousands upon thousands of lives. Look what happened just the other day. You won’t hear this reported for a multitude of reasons. One of which is that there is serious evilness amongst people of power and influence that are angered by this. Each and everyone of them will rot in hell for the rest of eternity! There is no redemption!
From the article linked above:
DETROIT, Mich. — 123 of Michigan’s 301 missing children were recovered from what is believed to be a child sex trafficking ring as part of a joint effort by state and federal agencies, law enforcement has announced.
The recovery operation, called MISafeKid, was described as a “missing juvenile sweep” according to a release by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The sting was carried out by the Marshal’s Service’s Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit in conjunction with Michigan State Police and Wayne County law enforcement agencies.
Notice the U.S. Marshals and not the FBI.
Ditch the freakin’ FBI.
I agree with you Flep. This problem is much worse than we can even imagine! And connected to the sickness of greed and power even within our churches. There is a huge push for normalization of pedophilia which is endemic throughout Hollywood. A society is only as healthy as our children. May God’s hand continue to be upon this President!!
Thank You 🙏 for pointing out the church. As a Catholic, I am sickened by what has and regrettably continues to happen at the hands of Priests.
Me too hahaha!! Genetically from a long line of Catholics. It is horrific!! The sickness is within the Vatican. The belly of the beast. Just so glad it is all being exposed now so we can heal!
And he even managed to squeeze in lunch with Kayne!😁
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was amazing. Liberal heads ‘splodin’ all around.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/white-liberals-on-msnbc-suffer-meltdown-after-kanye-west-praises-president-trump-in-oval-office-video/
Thank God for this wonderful man! I’ve loved him from day one and after watching him at the Erie Pennsylvania Rally, I realize how much my love and respect have grown for him. Obama, Bush and Clinton are so evil and disgusting, that they don’t deserve to be in the same room, and to breathe the same air with the Greatest Man That Ever Lived, Donald J. Trump!
The President looks great. Some friends remarked to me the other night that it seemed the more the Enemy attacks him the better he looks and the stronger he becomes. They said, “He feeds on it!” Yup.
Alpha male
One of PDJT’s first acts as President was to sign the EO on Human Trafficking, which basically gives the Feds RICO powers to confiscate assets of those found to be engaged in such nefarious activities……and it has some real teeth. This has been going on for a long, long time. I believe once his administration makes some high profile arrests, he’ll be able to fully enact his Border Wall. It’s all interrelated. I also believe Jeff Sessions has been hard at work, mostly on this subject, due to his falling for the trap of recusal. Time will tell, but I sincerely hope we’re back on track for law and order and a moral society here in the US. This sick slide into liberalism and “anything goes” has got to stop!
Today was a great second step….but we have a long road to travel before this awful issue has been solved.
One has to look no further than the Clinton Foundation! Sickening!
I wonder who those traffickers are who were prosecuted and who their clients are?
“who their clients are?”
Modern Art Scandal Uncovered: Are Children shipped in boxes as “LIVE ART” under the “ART FOR EMBASSIES PROGRAM” to feed Pedophiles and Cannibals?
[graphic picture warning]
https://ellacruz.org/2018/04/24/1603/
“….the modern art has acted as a catalyzer to cover-up pedophilia but recently as the modern world evolves in perversion and blood, modern art, in consequence, have become more aggressive in presenting pedophilia, cannibalism and as the latest evolution, presents ”Pedovore.”…”
Just google the Podesta art for more disgusting pictures of this sick cult called Illuminati which has infiltrated and rotted our society and government from within.
Where’s Sessions? Last I heard he was actually involved in the fight against trafficking, why isn’t he here? Do he and PTrump hate each so much they can’t be in the same room together? That sounds like a Fake News headline… is he keeping a low profile? Why?
I noticed that too…it’s odd. POTUS didn’t say anything about Sessions, just thanked RR as part of his thank you’s in his speech. I wonder if that tells us something or if it’s just a one off.. ? I guess time will tell!
“Our country will not rest until we have put these vile organizations out of business, and rescued every last victim. And we will not stop until we have stamped out the menace of human trafficking once and for all.”
Years ago i wondered why there was these specific references to kidnapping in the Scriptures. I did not realize (at the time) that it was such a widespread problem (then and now).
1Timothy 1:9 Knowing this, that the law [of Moses] is not made for a righteous man, but for the lawless and disobedient, for the ungodly and for sinners, for unholy and profane, for murderers of fathers and murderers of mothers, for manslayers,
10 For whoremongers, for them that defile themselves with mankind, for MENSTEALERS, for liars, for perjured persons, and if there be any other thing that is contrary to sound doctrine;
“From the beginning of my administration, I promised we would direct the full might and force of the United States government to combat the sinister crime of trafficking. And that is exactly what we are doing.”
Thank you, Mr. President.
Promises Made
Promises Kept
And more and more and more.
God be with the victims of Human Trafficking, a horrendous crime.
They now have a voice and an Administration that isn’t willing to bury its head to the brutal truth.
More sunlight – 15 agencies, 15!!
That’s a mega coordination effort and you, sir, are our Hero, thank you 🇺🇸
God showing us President Trump is the right man at the right time. God Bless our President.
Cutting into some big profit centers.
Interesting kudos given to RR.
No mention of AGINO Sessions.
