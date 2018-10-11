President Trump Late-Night Interview With Shannon Bream…

President Trump calls in for a late-night interview with Shannon Bream. The interview covered a multitude of issues including the recovery efforts for Hurricane Michael.
Additional topics include: the Kavanaugh hearing; mid-term politics; the missing Saudi journalist; a replacement for departing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; single-payer healthcare; inaccurate polls and media bias; the pending White House visit by Kanye West; ongoing issues with the AG, DAG and DOJ officials; Senators Graham, Grassley and McConnell; the recent DOW Jones drop, FED issue; current trade deals ongoing and criticism about political incivility.
O/T: my iPad shows an ad of Obama – grey haired and pensive – and says “you can vote today”.
Oh, bitch, I’ll be voting, don’t you worry your pretty little head.
LOL Sentient I sense anger. LOL 😉 I full agree.
FYI last time I had an impeach ad…..
17:20 “we’ll see what happens with…the attorney general. We’ll see,what happens with… some other positions” I just enjoy the heck out of how he speaks. Kavanaugh lived a “spectacular” life.
This is the most enjoyable presidency ever.
I really do love the fact that every anchor normally yells, “Hard break.” Until POTUS is on.
LOL!
Love it when you talk to me, Mr. Prez!
I’m watching it now. I like how he fights back. Well I did a rally and even if I didn’t they would yell. See how he handles that unlike Bush did.
POTUS shows what transparency really is. He is incredibly accessible, and can move from topic to topic and make his points well. Every great president is a talented communicator, and Pres. Trump is fantastic at this.
At the Hurricane Michael presser today he used his chance to first defer answering a question, and then answering–masterful at bringing us into his confidence and emphasizing his point.
So in one day we have 3 interviews/events (Erie, Breem, and Hurricane Michael briefing). Wow!
https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/10/the-running-battle-between-deputy-ag-rod-rosenstein-and-andrew-mccabe/
Pls read.
All business Shannon, no real interaction or followups. Trying too hard to look impartial.
On to the substance. Broad range of important topics, weak followups. Nice Shannon did not interrupt much if at all. Too much Kavanaugh and no question on Rosey or Wray, Why cite bad headlines from bias Politico.
Shannon did ok nothing great. Jeanine was much better.
Good interview, President Trump handled questions effectively, and not much interrupting at all. However at the very end PT is asked about HRC’s comments re: “civility”, with the host repeating critics’ comments that the rampant incivility in current political discourse is attributable to PT’s assigning opponents insulting nicknames, saying MSM is “Fake News” and the like. PT didn’t talk directly about that topic but segued to calling out paid “protesters” at his early campaign rallies as the ones who instigated the incivility that’s only steadily worsened.
It certainly appears the MSM are bound and determined to make “incivility” PT’s “fault”. I guess PT could have said something about coining descriptive nicknames is a far, far cry from shooting Republican Congressmen or Democrat-affiliated leftists hounding a Republican Senator out of a restaurant for the offense of seeking a peaceful meal.
I have to sharply disagree with Clinton, civility will be restored in Washington DC when Democrats are voted out of office and so far removed from power that the few remaining will understand the power of the people, and that the people are demanding proper order and true civility.
