President Trump Late-Night Interview With Shannon Bream…

President Trump calls in for a late-night interview with Shannon Bream. The interview covered a multitude of issues including the recovery efforts for Hurricane Michael.

Additional topics include: the Kavanaugh hearing; mid-term politics; the missing Saudi journalist; a replacement for departing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; single-payer healthcare; inaccurate polls and media bias; the pending White House visit by Kanye West; ongoing issues with the AG, DAG and DOJ officials; Senators Graham, Grassley and McConnell; the recent DOW Jones drop, FED issue; current trade deals ongoing and criticism about political incivility.

