Hurricane Michael 2018 Haunting Similarity To Hurricane Andrew 1992 (Just Smaller Geography)…

The parallels between Homestead after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and Mexico Beach after Hurricane Michael are stunning. There are remarkable similarities including the first 48 hours of media incomprehension due to their inability to gain access.
For those who might not remember, immediately following hurricane Andrew (’92) no-one initially realized the scale of devastation in/around Homestead, FL, because all eyes were focused on the more well-known Miami area. It took a few days for people to fathom where the real devastation took place. Homestead was almost entirely obliterated.
Fast forward 26 years and the exact same scenario exists near Mexico Beach, FL. The difference between Michael and Andrew is the width of the devastation. Andrew was a much wider storm than Michael; but the aftermath is eerily similar. Seriously, it’s PTSD flashback central…. stunningly so.
Just like the area around Homestead AFB ’92, the area around Tyndall AFB in 2018 is identical. Complete devastation. Amazing. I mean the comparisons are spookily similar, right down to the displayed fighter jets being torn from their concrete pedestals.
This is probably the only time I will ever agree with Senator Bill Nelson:
As you go east of Panama City, that’s where that wall of water on the eastern side of the eye wall is,” Sen. Bill Nelson said. “You are going to see a lot of destruction when the rescue crews get into Mexico Beach. … That’s where you’re going to see the extreme, extreme devastation.”
The coastal community is gone. There’s maybe a handful of houses and structures that did not have structural failure.
Further inland, with each mile traveled the number of livable structures seems to increase. Buy the time you get around 15 miles away things look more like typical hurricane damage.
However, the roadways and transit hubs are a mess, without a heavy duty 4×4 it’s impossible to move around. Forget about trying to get power crews in here. Some roads are completely impassable – just like Andrew in ’92 that makes rescue and recovery efforts slow down dramatically.
It will take days for the main arteries to be cleared; and that only then starts to get access to the secondary inbound roadways. Once this process is complete (48 hours) that will allow a more thorough evaluation, the scale of the damage, to be possible.
That said, like Andrew, this post-Michael recovery effort is going to take a long time and a very long-term commitment.
No-one inside the impact zone is reading this because there is complete infrastructure failure. No power, no water, no cell towers, no communication, etc. It’s the old fashioned relay system… who are you? what is your status? who do you need us to contact? write it down….. then you travel 30 to 40 miles, find a network, and sit down and start making relay calls.
My friends and readers please remember this. When we shared the importance of setting up a communication hub as part of your hurricane plan, this is exactly why.
.
Tyndall AFB:
.
Many people posting unbelievable videos of the destruction showing roofs blown off, buildings ripped apart in realtime.
Prayers for the safety of those caught in the maelstrom.
Someone was asking about condos.
I was recently talking to a guy who managed condo units. In the Panama City area actually. He had several 100. If I understood correctly, historical insurance policies had some reasonable deductibles, $5-10k. Kinda sorta affordable. He said after several big storms, the insurance companies got a 25% deductible inacted. So, imagine a $10-20 million (or more) condo building. Now imagine a $2.5-5 million plus immediate assessment on the owners to get work started. Most owners/retirees maybe buy a little 1-2 bedroom beach condo for $100k maybe. They don’t have maybe several hundred thousand cash on hand for their part of the repairs. What do they do?
It is all about risk. California is the same with earthquake insurance. Very high deductibles. You want to live in a place prone to certain type events then there is a price to pay. Insurance companies need to manage their risk and they know historically what they will have to pay out for certain events. Things that they cannot control will come in at a higher price.
“High” deductibles, as in 25% – 35% of the value of the house. $300k deductible for quake insurance on my house? I’ll pass, thanks.
Wow, those poor peoples lives were just washed away. I hope and pray for a complete recovery for them.
As shared before the storm. Topography changing event:
Hoping this is not true-but the Democrats are so selfishly ruthless.
Look Who’s Behind Left-Wing Hurricane Relief Scam
http://americanactionnews.com/articles/look-who-s-behind-left-wing-hurricane-relief-scam#cbroydeoEmIBLt8b.99
I tried to check it out myself, but the last button wasn’t active in the tweet… but, this IS just like the fake liberal MO, so I figure it’s more probable than not.
Just horrific if it is, so evil. Reminds me that as destructive as nature, a large part of “mankind” is even worse.
Here is the link—I though I gave the link in the post
http://americanactionnews.com/articles/look-who-s-behind-left-wing-hurricane-relief-scam
You did, I just couldn’t get the continue link in the guy’s twatter to work to take me to the next step…
Act Blue is pure Soros.
Like I said hoping…but look at what the Clintons did with Haiti.
Off-topic, but a good reminder on donating to Disaster Relief. This story is based on this tweet –
These appear to be Democrat scams for funds and donor lists. Claire McCaskill is doing the same thing.
For those who wish to donate to Hurricane Recovery, try Samaritan’s Purse, or a similar organization. Please
And prayers. Always prayers.
Very sad in this day & age the people leech off of ill fates of other….Sickens me, really really sickens me…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there a need for more outside volunteers or are there enough in the region already?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My church is organizing a convoy down for Saturday. There is be plenty of others.
BK
Yeah, I would wait a few days. The weekend should be better.
It’s not generally safe for most currently.
Heartbreaking seeing the destruction.
I can’t imagine the horrors to come when search and rescue get into the area..
Prayers for all in Mexico Beach…..
Stay Safe Sundance……….
MM I absolutely agree with you! I remember what you went through last year. Mother Nature can be so devastating at times. I am praying 🙏 for the 280 people that decided not to evacuate from that area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flep have you heard anything from Georgia-Fl???
Hope she made out OK……..
If you are in contact with her tell her I said Hello and that I’m thinking of her…..
I’ve been waiting for your update all day today, Sundance, while praying for you, other rescue workers, and those affected. Thank you so much for giving us an on-the-grounds report! We appreciate everything you do!
I saw one news report that said that the death toll is 6 so far. I suspect that to increase based on your report and images. Dear God in heaven, that is horrific!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That total does not include Bay County, where Mexico Beach and Panama City Beach are located. Llikely to increase.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which is exactly why I said this is the total “so far.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a photo of an Air Force jet. Why would’t the Air Force fly that jet to another location?
LikeLike
It was just a display one typically found near the main gate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That jet was mounted on a stand, a pillar, as in a life size model. AFBs do that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A real aircraft just gutted and mounted on a pillar for display. No engines etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the Tyndall video, there were several jets still in the demolished hangar. I’d have guessed they would fly out everything that was airworthy. That surprised me.
It’s so utterly sad to see people’s homes, boats, RV’s destroyed, the things that make their lives happy. So much rebuilding to do. I hope they all keep their heads in the game and think “safety first” at all times. A friend’s sister north of there put a nail through her hand today picking up debris. Things like that just make it all the more difficult to cope.
In 1995, Eglin AFB left evacuating their planes until it was almost too late – I mean by minutes too late (take off conditions were marginal for the last of the planes) when Opal suddenly ramped up over night. I suspect that EVERY AFB base and Naval Air station have gotten their planes out in plenty of time since then. (Legend has it that Eglin evacuated their planes for Erin which later turned west and hit Pensacola instead of the Ft. Walton Beach area. And because the Eglin commanders responsible for that decision were chewed up by DC for ‘panicking’ they held off making the Opal evacuation decision until it was almost too late.)
Sounds like the Military i grew up in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s an old display jet almost certainly gutted
In Southeast Virginia, it is pouring buckets of rain right now from the storm, and we are in a flash flood warning. Thousands are without power, including my daughter. I am holding my breath that we don’t lose power.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are also under a tornado warning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s finally winding down over here in western parts of Virginia, rough day! Evidently it tracked a bit further west than predicted and compressed against the front moving in from the West. Lots of flooding. We’ve with out power since 1415 hrs but we have the old reliable Coleman stove, oil lamps, kerosene lanterns and plenty of flashlights and batteries. Hopefully it will abate soon for you guys east of us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I have family in your area who are without power and their basement is flooded as well. I hope that you don’t have too much damage and that you get power back soon.
Lots of roads closed but mainly inconvenience compared to what went on in Florida. Be safe!
I lived in Homestead when Andrew hit. The devastation was impressive, instant Dark Ages, but it did not have as much water as expected…went through too fast. About 2 weeks later a tropical storm came through and caused a lot of water damage because of missing roofs.
The police were encouraging people to stay armed and vigilant because they didn’t have enough resources for all the problems. Most of the looters were black so far as we could tell, some swarming into damaged stores even before the wind died down. Some contractors who came in later were crooks who were after insurance money. I suspect they stole more than the looters. We evacuated. A few neighbors stayed and said they would never do that again…leave the targeted area, maybe leave the state, maybe go to center of the country. Andrew made quite an impression on everyone who stayed to greet him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We were 40 miles North during Andrew, and coconuts (belonging to a neighbor that was warned) still blasted through the neighbor’s CBS walls. About 3 weeks later we towed a boat to the Keys and there were still couches and furniture on the interstate medians in Kendal.
From what I saw near Florida City, “Looters will be shot”, spray painted on most of the houses, helped a bit to control the ferals–I suspect that artwork will re-appear up North soon. Cops can’t get into the areas, so you’re on your own in the dark.
Ya learn a little bit from each one, and from what I saw of some of the shoddy structures starting to disintegrate before the eye wall hit, and the structural damage up there afterwards, they may end up like us down here grudgingly embracing the four words…”Miami Dade Building Codes.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our neighborhood started armed citizen patrols at night. I phoned the police and asked if they could please just drive through once in awhile. They couldn’t but did say to keep up with the armed patrols at night. NBC did a movie about the storm some months later and got everything off except that there was a storm. Idiots.
Looters 😡 We evacuated for Matthew, but many of my neighbors rode it out. Same thing, before the winds died down the looters were out. They were taking generators people were using…….well until they came to our cul-de-sac. My neighbors caught them, police were already in the neighborhood came quickly and arrested them. Happy ending, everyone got their generators back quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I realize life is more important than belongings, but I can’t imagine starting all over in one’s retirement years, or losing all of one’s meager belongings with no hope of replacing them. Prayers up for all who are suffering in Michael’s aftermath. 🙏
LikeLiked by 12 people
I grew up in Pensacola, five minutes by bicycle from the Bay. My Uncle lived out on Pensacola Beach, a barrier island. He lived less than 60 ft from and less than 4 ft above the high tide line. He always had an old beater P/U truck and a trailer and his wife had a fairly new Buick or Oldsmobile with a big trailer hitch. They kept a notebook that listed everything they owned that the insurance company couldn’t replace – pictures, documents, jewelry, etc.
They could load that stuff into their trailer, hook it up to her car and be headed inland in an hour or less. They had to cross two bridges to get to the mainland so they didn’t wait till the last minute.
He always said that you had to take the good with the bad in living at the coast. The bad was that roughly once or twice a generation there was going to be a better than even chance that your house was going to be floating in the Gulf. The good was that you got to live in just about the most beautiful spot, ever.
You pays your money and takes your chances.
DCP
Great story, DCP! I was trying to explain (unsuccessfully, I think) to my husband yesterday as Michael was doing his thing why people live in Florida “anyway.”
Yeah, I still live in Tallahassee. I work in NC and was supposed to fly back down there today, but we canceled that. The whole city is without power (100K people). My three kids live there and all three of the houses are without power. The generator is running. I decided that going down there today, I would just be adding to their problems and worries. We will head down next week.
DCP
LikeLiked by 1 person
I fear they will find bodies far from what’s left of their houses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read in some local Fl article that they were trying account for 280 ppl that said they were going to stay in Mexico Beach. In this batch of 40 pics someone is searching the ruble for a friend.
http://www.apalachtimes.com/photogallery/DA/20181011/NEWS/101109992/PH/1
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙏
🙏🏼
That’s what I’m worried about.
I immediately thought of Homestead, FL when I saw the first pictures from Mexico Beach…. devastating destruction!
😦
It’s time to up the ante when it comes to infrastructure.
I’m always dumbfounded at the the flimsy houses and grid in potential disaster areas like this.
Wooden utility poles are only seen in 3rd world countries and not the sign of a Number 1 economy.
They will build it all up again and it will all be down again some years from now.. Rinse and repeat.
Kind of crazy.
If you visit a country like Germany they have their grid made of steel or underground all over the country. You never come across a wooden pole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all, we have plenty of non-wood poles all around the country, and lately I’ve seen cities replacing the wooden ones with more substantial, steel-constructed ones. As far as burying lines, some places are just not suitable for that.
P.S. America’s not a third-world country, and no amount of wooden pole counting will make it so!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know but somehow the steel poles are not where they are needed the most.
Same goes for other structures where you know they wont stand a chance vs. a hurricane.
And it truly -looks- like 3rd world in some parts and not like high end 2018. Not saying that that it -is- 3rd world 😉
LikeLike
Population density. In dense areas (Europe) that are substantially rebuilt (Europe again) it’s practical to put electric utilities underground. But doing so is several times more costly than stringing them in the air, especially when they’re already up there from the 1940’s or earlier and the area beneath has subsequently built up. With low population density as in much of the U.S. it’s simply unaffordable.
The wooden utility poles through our rural property were put up in 1948 and most of them are original. The one at the house was new when we moved in and redid the electric service (requiring a new pole transformer) in 1998.
LikeLike
“Wooden utility poles are only seen in 3rd world countries….”
Sheesh. Who knew.
Guess I better recheck my address cuz I have one of those wooden utility pools (with a transformer) in my back yard,
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ok that was badly worded. I’m not saying you you live in a 3rd world country.
But if a Hurricane goes through your area you would love to have steel instead of wood.
LikeLike
This should all have been underground or integrated into smart sidewalks.
LikeLike
Underground cables. Expensive but worth it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I could tell you how many times in a blackout, our electrical company tells us they are repairing the same equipment, my antique clock would still be working properly, our water heater would not have been compromised, and we would have gained about twelve days worth of bliss in the last five years.
And, other than the tornadoes this last summer (we were not affected directly), we have not had any catastrophic events, other than snow.
LikeLike
There is no dirt in Florida.
it’s sand.
Underground utilities don’t work well in Florida.
There’s no dirt in Florida.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Underground utilities are fine in Florida sand. Problem is economic. More expensive to install, more expensive to maintain, and much more expensive to repair upon the inevitable failure.
LikeLike
I thought there was a big stand off between FPL and some other groups about whether it made financial sense to do it or not. One group said it paid for itself if Florida had even more more storm as bad as Andrew, the FPL disputed that. I can’t remember the details anymore. But I remember a lot of opinion columns were written about it going back and forth.
LikeLike
And, when you dig down 6 feet, you hit water. We used to make ponds all the time when we were kids, just by digging a shallow hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think our phone lines in Homestead were underground and they worked just a day or so after the storm. The phones would not work inside the house because everything was too wet but they would work if you went outside and plugged the phone directly into the connection that connected to the underground line. Didn’t know we could do that until a neighbor showed us. If you were there you know the problems of bugs coming in broken windows (also little frogs in our case) and soaked drywall falling from the ceiling in the night, and going over insurance papers and contracts by battery or Coleman light and cooking Beenie Weenies on a Coleman stove, and living rough for weeks.
LikeLike
Underground is not the answer to a lot of Florida simply because the sand moves and the water table is high. There are some concrete power poles in my city, I just hope that the foundation is deep enough to hold them upright in the sand if and when we get another direct hit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These would not survive a near cat 5 hurricane either, says an electrical engineer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reasonable points, Seb.
But that photo of nice steel towers is a compelling visual but isn’t necessarily support for your main point.
Those likely are high-tension, high-voltage transmission lines. Not neighborhood power distribution.
America uses those too. Flying by airplane, one can look down on the landscape and notice cleared, grassed utility corridors cut through forests – they’re utility right-of-ways for long runs of those lines and towers.
I grew up with one of those towers in my back yard.
In the 50s
If they knew it was coming why weren’t the planes moved. Why is anyone surprised with hurricane damage? We have over a century of proof of the devastation hurricanes can cause, but we are all supposed to act surprised when they do what we know they can do. It’s silly. I’m not belittling what people suffer throught, but come on. “Twas a foolish man who built his house upon the sand.” It’s beyond frustrating to listen to this every decade or so. I get that people lose everything, but when the big one comes in California, are we going to be shocked?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah the infrastructure in these places is akin to some poor places in Africa or Asia pacific.
It’s shameful. You see these houses and facilities who you know beforehand that they will be destroyed.
Some might say its insensitive but right now is the time to talk about it and act about it.
This is where the gov needs to leverage money and laws instead of putting it time and time again into disaster funds and insurance.
Trump already lowered the red tape a lot. Time to change something right now!
Florida’s building codes have been strengthened since hurricane Andrew a couple of times. Many of the homes in this area pre-dated those codes.
The builder makes a difference too. A community called Country Walk (I think built by Lennar, but maybe not) was wiped clean by Andrew, nothing left but concrete slabs but another development nearby, by a different builder, looked from the air as if Andrew never went by at all
The one jet shown upside down was a gutted display plane. I would have hoped the real ones were flown out of the area.
They were flown out to Ohio.
There ya be. 👍🇺🇸
They were. Before Florence the Navy Bases in and around Norfolk had all their ships at sea and planes somewhere else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was an old plane up on concrete as a display at the base gate. Pretty much all air bases have similar displays. The real planes were flown out ahead of the storm.
And yet I’m still reading stories in the media about how the storm was overhyped. Like you said, it’s incomprehensible. And even more incomprehensible if you’re stupid. I’m actually reading people saying that this was not a major hurricane. After the fact. This thing was still a category 3 when it crossed into Georgia. This is an Andrew type event.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is because people who do not live in a hurricane state, like FL, don’t know what the heck they are talking about. Last year, Irma came though Orlando as a CAT 1 and I was terrified. I cannot imagine a cat 4 almost 5 hurricane. I will tell you this the next time a hurricane comes near me i am flying out for a few days.
Here is what people do not understand, who do not live here. I moved here in 1982, the first time I ever remember hearing about a hurricane was Andrew. After, that there was a tropical storm or two and then I moved. While away, Charlie & Frances hit. It is ALL cyclical. The media acts like this is something new because of “climate change” it isn’t it is just now were are in a cycle of storms and then for the next 5-10 years there could be nothing.
I pray that people didn’t ride out the storm in Mexico Beach because if they did, they probably did not live to tell the tale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks like the aftermath of Ike where the barrier islands were swept clean of all but one or two badly damaged houses. Lots of unnecessary deaths in that one, too, when people foolishly decided to ride out the storm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Sandy (yes, it WAS a hurricane although TPTB termed it “Super Storm”, so as to make it difficult to submit insurance claims) hit New York several years ago, large portions of Howard Beach and the Rockaways were completely decimated – everything swept clean 😐
My brother-in-law, a USAF retiree and Purple Heart recipient, has lived for several years in Panama City just north of Tyndall AFB. He and his family had very wisely evacuated to Birmingham, AL before the storm hit. Of course, they’re not able to return home yet, and I pray to God his home has been spared. Stay well, Frank, stay well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely heart breaking. Thank you Sundance for ALL that you do. My first Hurricane was Betsy, I was a little girl. We moved to Lake Charles, La from the Gulfport/Biloxi area the year before Camille hit. We traveled back through Gulfport/Biloxi a year or so after Camille to get to my Grandmother’s house……it was surreal, even after a year, just absolutely unbelievable…. my heart breaks and all of my prayers for these my fellow Americans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I lived in Gulfport when Camille hit. August of ’69, about to start my senior year of high school. It changed our lives.
Wow, I can’t imagine what you went through Tundra, I was about 7 or so when Betsy hit, we had one or two more smaller storms. Betsy scared me to death. Later we moved from Louisiana to SE Texas had a couple of small ones there, then I went back to Louisiana. We got Andrew after it wiped out FL. 100 MPH winds, took out some trees, lost power for a week, no water for a few days….August in Louisiana….uhgggg……but Camille? I remember watching the news, what a nightmare….the small pines grew in the direction that the wind blew them, I can’t imagine going through that….
I flew over Homestead on my way to the Caribbean for a business trip less than a week after Hurricane Andrew. It was a crystal clear morning. From about 25000 feet the sight was incredible. There was nothing left, and I mean NOTHING. Not even debris.
The only thing I could see out the window that told me there were homes down there before the hurricane were the swimming pools. That was the only thing that survived. Everything else was just flat light brown earth, No debris even visible.
That one was a lot worse than Michael. At least from 25000 feet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was 25,000 feet closer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Touche 🙂
My family was lucky, we had recently moved from Saga Bay in Cutler Ridge (nicknamed Soggy Bay for a reason) to Pinecrest. My parents still lost part of the roof which flew down the street and landed in a tree with no leaves (really weird photo). That was the odd part, there were no leaves and even the blades of grass were gone and the yard was just full of other people’ s debris ( a lot of pool chairs, swan chlorinators, etc.) And the house had no electricity for 2 and half months. I was in Boston watching the news from school and I kept yelling at the TV screen- oh my gosh- Homestead, Homestead! The newscasters kept talking about how lucky Miami was and glossing over how it would impact the other areas…
Devastating, and I can’t imagine it. I lived in Coconut Creek at the time, and had friends in South Miami. But what they described, and what we saw on TV from Homestead-wow-just wow!
We may have been neighbors…I’m glad you survived.
Me, too.
My brother-in-law at that time had moved to the area a week prior to the storm. I lived in Fort Myers, so he and his kids came across the state to ride out the hurricane. The next day, I kept the kids while he went to see what had survived. The answer? Not much.
The whole family went over a few days later to salvage what we could. I have never seen such devastation. I have been through several BIG tornadoes, but that is nothing compared to what I saw after Andrew. Complete, utter destruction. It is almost unimaginable what nature can do.
I live far away from there now. God bless you, Sundance, for what you are doing to help those people. They need all the help they can get.
We were enroute to our new base of transfer. Homestead AFB. We decided to delay our arrival for a couple of days to visit relatives. We watched as Andrew devastated Homestead…there was no base, no base housing no nothing. Our household goods had arrived before us and we realized we had lost everything we owned. Stranded and in limbo the Air Force advised us to check into the nearest base to await orders. They called back after two days to let us know our household goods had been diverted to a storage facility in northern Miami. I think about what would have happened if we had went straight to Homestead and checked into our home.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wow. That’s divinely inspired luck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My grandparents are in Gordon, Al (Houston County.). Their town and surrounding towns are devastated. My uncle took pictures. It’s terrible. Their house made it, but not any of the trees. Trees have demolished almost every vehicle they own. My grandma has stage four breast cancer, we are hoping she does not run out of oxygen.
On a lighter note, my aunt was with them, and the eye of Hurricane Charlie went over her too. Now, no one wants to be anywhere near her when the next one comes. Lol
Prayers for all the communities impacted by Michael.
LikeLiked by 5 people
🙏
🙏🏼
Almighty and ever living God, In your mercy, hear our prayers for the victims and survivors of everyone affected by this hurricane.
Grant unto those who’s lives in this world are ended, prompt admittance into Thine Heavenly Kingdom.
And we further ask for those who still walk this earth, amidst tragedy and devestation, in this vale of tears, a steadfast Hope, and temporal assistance to do thy Holy Will.
We ask this in Jesus’ Name. Amen
LikeLiked by 10 people
In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hurricane proof Infrastructure needed. No way around it. Period.
Florida really tightened up the building/hurricane code after Andrew. Toughest in the country. But a lot of these buildings were built before then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I said above, I have lived at the FL Coast my whole life. I understand your frustration, but Hurricane Proof Infrastructure is just not possible. It is cost prohibitive. Michael appears to have taken out about 100 miles of coastal area. Do you have any idea how many miles the total length of the FL Coast is? You don’t have any clue as to where the next hurricane will make landfall. Years ago, a company built a “Demonstrator” Hurricane Proof building just north of Tallahassee for marketing. It is still there and I don’t think they ever sold any of them. Construction costs were just too high. It wasn’t even close. They were many orders of magnitude too high.
DCP
A hurricane proof structure is an Oxymoron when winds exceed 135mph. My brother who is a doctor has had two Hurricane proof structures designed by architects blown away in Gables By The Sea in South Florida. The design is only as good as the weakest link that allows wind to penetrate the house and the Roof is lifted off from the pressure inside the structures. His weak link were the Hurricane proof shuttered windows did not have thick enough bolts holding them into the concrete when flying roof tiles hit them. All bets are off in Category 4 and 5 hurricanes if the Eye Wall hits your house. Every time he swears he is going to evacuate. Every time he stays. You can’t teach Doctors anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
My husband was in the Air Force for 20 years. All of our long term friends are Air Force retirees and many of them live in the Panhandle, from Pensacola, through Panama City, to Mexico Beach. All live inland about 5- 10 miles. All evacuated and so far all have reported their homes are still standing, including our friends from Mexico Beach. No one knows when it will be okay to return, but all know it will be a long time. Most all of us had friends stationed at Homestead, many of whom still had blue tarps and damaged houses 18 months after Andrew. Thank you to Sundance and all of the Treepers for updates and prayers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been busy today and haven’t had much time to surf the net (dont have cable tv). Has PDT been involved communicating info or speaking about the hurricane. I’m concerned the media will do a Katrina on him. I hope he gets down there to show the people he cares.
LikeLike
The difference is that the Governor of Florida knows how to respond – totally unlike the dumb bunnies who were running Lousiana and New Orleans when Katrina went through. Gov Scott ordered evacuations, put resources in place, and has the recovery already underway. The Katrina aftermath disaster is the fault of the democrats- it was not the fault of President Bush.
LikeLiked by 6 people
In the immortal words of Pat Buchanan, after Katrina. ” where are the men of New Orleans?”
Chick, people LOVE President Trump in the Panhandle, or redneck riviera as we call it! Before the election, there were Trump signs everywhere, every bumper sticker..Trump Pence. They know he cares about them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
i know the pandandle loves PDT. The panhandle is very important area for Florida voting. I hope election voting sites get spooled up and running for election day.
I’m from Florida, been thru 5 major hurricanes. While not on par with this devastation from Michael, the power outages and clean up is a terrible toll on morale. I hope PDT gets down there and brings some love to the people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been glued to the TV and any social media since Wed. I am happy to report that our house is still there, with the roof in tact! We had a friend who stayed, and he was able to ride his bike over, and send us a short video! We lost our fence and a palm tree, but other than a lot of debris, it looks like we came out so blessed. Some of neighbors were not so lucky! 5 miles east of us, looks like lots of destruction on the east end of the beach. They won’t let us in the area to check on our house yet, but just knowing it’s still standing, is a God send.
I am praying so hard for the people in Mexico Beach, and all the Military members and their families! Tyndall AFB looks like it was totally devastated. My husband and I would sit on the beach and watch the “fly boys” come over the beach with an occasional turn and burn!
I am praying for everyone who is involved in the clean up and helping all those people who have just had a life changing event! God Bless them all. Makes you realize what’s really important, when you might possibly lose everything!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Glad to hear “Daddy’s Money” weathered the storm…………
Loved the name of the beach home BNL……….
First and foremost, our fervent prayers for the safety and well-being of the approx. 280 people who chose to stay in their homes during this storm.
Mother Nature is brutally unpredictable.
Utter destruction of countless structures while others appear untouched.
I had to manually enlarge the pictures to clearly see many buildings lifted off their foundations and yet, again, others appear intact.
God be with all struggling to be found and for the Search & Rescue Teams there to help them.
Totally surreal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Blind: “makes you realize what’s really important, when you might possibly lose everything”. You are so right. We had to evacuate Jacksonville Fl for Hurricane Floyd. 18 hours before making landfall, and about 12 hours before making a turn towards North Carolina, we were under mandatory evacuation since we lived on a barrier island. It does make you stop and think when you realize that the only things you can take with you are things that can fit in a car. You quickly realize that their are only a very very few precious things that matter.
Amen!
One more thing – where does it all go?
The entire contents of a family’s home, appliances, furniture, personal effects, automobiles, blown away, the ground clean as a slate – where does it go?
Reality check if I ever have thoughts of riding out a storm on Long Island – we stick out into the Atlantic like a sore thumb 😐
Mexico Beach.. 280+.. There had to be survivors out there.. There now may be some MIA’s..
I wonder if rescue teams did at least a few flyovers over the waters up to a few miles off the coastline offshore..
This should be an immediate first duty included in Job 1.. Coast Guard choppers scanning the coastline offshore.. What if a person held onto their floatie.. And is still out there.. (I’m not kidding either).
It’s amazing how many structures survived, with little or no damage.
Maybe that is because of newer construction?
But some of them look like older construction, too.
The fact that Michael was a fast-moving storm could also be a factor.
It didn’t slowly grind away as it moved onshore.
We see that out here in the plains with tornadoes.
The fast-moving ones often skip over some structures while wiping out others.
The grinders, which are slow-moving, scour the countryside and leave nothing unharmed.
This was a devastating storm, though…even though it was fast moving.
Those poor people.
We should probably be bracing ourselves for the death toll to climb, as people search through the wreckage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wheatie have you seen any post from Alligator Gar??
He was trying to get his family to leave the night before the storm hit but his father didn’t want to leave… He said his father was suffering from dementia…
He was worried about leaving his horse and chickens behind…
I hope he made it okay..
Little worried because he said he lived in a mobile home…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, MM…haven’t seen anything from Alligator Gar.
But then I haven’t read through all the comments on every thread.
I remember that post from him…so heart wrenching.
Let’s hope he and his family made it through okay, including his animals.
TY……
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have thought about him too. Hoping he will check in with us but it may be a while before we hear from him due to the communications being down.
I hope these residents were evacuated to safety! Outsiders can’t yet navigate their way in, so they are on their own right now. Category 4- Oh my God!
After Superstorm Sandy, the locals all stepped up to organize relief efforts. It was neighbor helping neighbor, going door-to-door, seeing who was still there, and what their immediate needs were.
First responders were homeless like everyone else. There were two hundred displaced families from our school district alone.
My heart goes out to the unfortunate people whose homes, lives, and livelihoods were devastated by this powerful storm. God speed! May they be comforted and protected by His Angels until outside help arrives!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Stossel did a story on the large beach front homes that get destroyed by hurricanes. He owns one himself. He said they are vacation homes of the well to do and when they are destroyed the goverment pays to fix them. He said the goverment paid for his. That’s why they continue to build them so close to the shore.
The bulk of the cost falls on private insurance. Yes many well to do live on the beach, but this wasn’t limited to ocean front houses. Many of the homes destroyed belonged to people of modest means. Stossel often takes liberties with his stories.
Storm chaser Mike Theiss discovered this train blown off it’s wheels, last night as he was making his way through the aftermath:
.
Then today, there was footage taken in the daylight which shows how long the train was:
.
Description under one of these videos says that this was in Panama Beach…but doesn’t elaborate further on the location.
This wasn’t just a de-railing…the cars were snapped off of their wheels.
So this is a stark testament of just how powerful this storm was, when it came ashore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As we pray for all those people and their families it’s an additional sadness that along with their homes, possessions and memories they have lost something special and unique… Mexico Beach was “old” Florida
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, old Florida.
I live in Miami. We went through Andrew and several assorted hurricanes since then. I have been dreaming and planning a vacation in the cape san blas, port Joe, Mexico Beach area. The area is so stunning and seems so uncrowded and laid back. Its heartwrenching to see such beauty destroyed. I pray for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was able to volunteer after Andrew did his job 100 miles south of us. Worked at the South Florida Fairgrounds loading trucks that were headed down there. Lots of us worked as hard as possible and it was quite an emotional experience to know we were able to help those poor folks. I’ve spent a chunk of my life working at the Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Florida City, and lived down there in Homestead area. The destruction of homes and businesses was total, but not unexpected. However, I couldn’t believe all the damage to Plant structures, because I knew what went into building them. We were told that Andrew spawned off an estimated 2,000 tornadoes! That seemed kind of high, but all hurricanes do spin them off. Hope to volunteer for Michael too. Thank you Sundance for keeping us informed and motivated!
This is difficult to see and I’m afraid we haven’t even begun to see the destruction. The reported number of people who didn’t evacuate is 50% in some communities. I pray that is not true for Mexico Beach.
I will be praying for all affected as they begin to rebuild their lives. And I’ll be praying that those who survived in Mexico Beach will be rescued quickly.
