President Trump Oval Office FEMA Briefing…

As a very powerful hurricane Michael approached the Florida panhandle President Trump, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and FEMA Director Brock Long brief the president on current storm response and recovery status.
Psalm 46 – A Psalm of Comfort
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging. Selah. There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God, the holy place where the Most High dwells. God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day. Nations are in uproar, kingdoms fall; he lifts his voice, the earth melts. The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah. Come and see the works of the Lord, the desolations he has brought on the earth. He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth; he breaks the bow and shatters the spear, he burns the shields with fire. ‘Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.’ The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah.”
I can’t recall the last time we had such leadership and transparency in our White House! Simply outstanding! Prayers for all affected during this crisis.
What I want to know is, how many Donald J. Trumps are there anyway? I mean, no one man can do all that he has done just in the last month alone.
Classified info. Cannot confirm nor deny the existence of each PDJT.
Just one, full of good, doing good deeds
He doesn’t do it alone. He has outstanding people working for him in his administration. He is running the country the same way a CEO runs a large sucessful company. Trump did it in the private sector; now he’s doing it in the public.
I was just thinking the same thing.
amen
Thank you for posting this informative video. My prayers are with my southern neighbors – I had no idea how huge this storm is – please get out of the path. It’s amazing how organized the recovery teams are. How blessed we are to have such people amongst us. God keep you.
God bless President Trump.
May GOD Bless and protect and keep from harm all of those in the storm’s path, and those affected either directly or indirectly.
And may HE guide, strengthen, and help the first repsonders, the repair crews, and those helping out in whatever capacity. And may HE Bless and keep, forgive, and restore those involved.
In Jesus’ HOLY NAME, Amen…
Amen !!!
President Donald Trump is on Top of everything and anything. My Dad would be so pleased with what POTUS has done and is doing. My Mom is as well. She is in her 90s and knows exactly what continue to be the real issues.
I wish mom and dad were here to experience the Trump Movement…but then again, I am glad they weren’t here to see what Obama and the Democrats have done to us.
Both were WWII vets – my mom was a WAC and spent a year in Italy, Egypt and the front. She was one cool chick in her WAC uniform. Dad fought the battle of Potomac while mom did the real fighting over seas (family joke).
Best wishes from up here on Canada’s west coast.
God bless PDJT. He is a leader for the ages.
