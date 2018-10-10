Hurricane Michael Enters Georgia Retaining 125 Cat3 Windspeed….

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, FL, as a strong 155 mph hurricane. The storm is now entering the southeast Georgia area while retaining quite a bit of energy. The 5:00pm EST advisory: Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Michael is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
STORM SURGE: Water levels are beginning to recede in some locations, however, the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will continue to cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. (read more)
Due to the speed of the storm there will be convoys coming to construct a pre-planned electricity grid recovery process even before nightfall today. Convoys from every city, town and state from the east-coast to the mid-west. A glorious melding of dirty fingernails all arriving for the meet-up. Depending on your proximity to the bigger picture objectives at hand, you will cherish their arrival.
But first, there will be an assessment. The convoys will stage at pre-determined locations using radios for communication. Most cell phone services will likely be knocked out. Recovery teams will begin a street-by-street review; everything needs to be evaluated prior to thinking about beginning to rebuild a grid. Your patience within this process is needed; heck, it ain’t like you’ve got a choice in the matter…. so just stay positive.
Meanwhile, you might walk outside and find yourself a stranger in your neighborhood.
It will all be cattywampus.
Trees gone, signs gone, crap everywhere, if you don’t need to travel, DON’T.
I mean CRAP e.v.e.r.y.w.h.e.r.e.
Stay away from power-lines.
Try to stay within your immediate neighborhood for the first 36-48 hours. Keep the roadways and main arteries clear for recovery workers, power companies and fuel trucks.
Stage one focuses on major arteries… then secondary… then neighborhood etc. It’s a process. Oh, and don’t get mad if your fancy mailbox is ploughed-over by a focused front end loader who is on a priority mission to clear a path. Just deal with it. Those same front-end loaders will also be removing feet of sand from coastal roads. Don’t go sightseeing… stay in your neighborhood.
For the first 36-48 hours, please try to stay close to home, in your neighborhood. Another reason to stay close to home is the sketchy people who can sometimes surface, looters etc. Staying close to home and having contact with your neighbors is just reasonable and safer.
Phase-1 recovery is necessarily, well, scruffy…. we’re just moving and managing the mess; not trying to clean it up yet. It’ll be ok. There are going to be roofing nails everywhere, and you will likely get multiple flat tires in the weeks after the hurricane.
Now, when the recovery teams arrive…. If you are on the road and there’s a convoy of utility trucks on the road, pull over. Treat power trucks and tanker trucks like ambulances and emergency vehicles. Pull over, give them a clear road and let them pass.
When everyone gets to work, if you see a line-man, pole-digger or crew say thanks. Just simple “thanks”. Wave at them and give them a thumbs-up. No need to get unnecessarily familiar, a simple: “thank you for your help” will suffice. You know, ordinary people skills.
Many of these smaller crews will be sleeping in cots, or in their trucks while they are working never-ending shifts. Some will be staging at evacuation shelters, likely schools and such. The need to shelter people and recovery crews might also delay the re-opening of schools.
Power Crews prep, fuel-up and prepare to rebuild power grid…
Once you eventually start getting power back, if you see a crew in a restaurant, same thing applies… “thanks guys”. If you can pay their tab, do it. If you can pay their tab without them knowing, even better.
Same goes for the tanker truckers. The convenience stores with gas pumps are part of the priority network. Those will get power before other locales without power. Fuel outlets are a priority. Fuel is the lifeblood of recovery. Hospitals, first responders, emergency facilities, fuel outlets, then comes commercial and residential.
Remember, this is important – YOU are the first responder for your neighborhood. Don’t quit. Recovery is a process. Depending on the scale of the impact zone, the process can take days, weeks and even months.
Take care of your family first; then friends and neighborhood, and generally make a conscious decision to be a part of any needed solution.
Pray together and be strong together. It might sound goofy to some, but don’t be bashful about being openly thankful in prayer.
It will be ok.
It might be a massive pain in the a**, but in the end, it’ll be ok.
Weird. Surreal to see a Cat 3 hurricane in the midst of South Georgia.
We love ya’ Sundance, take care.
Keep it movin’, Michael. Outta here.
That’s so cute! I almost feel bad liking it because I know a lot of people are suffering right now but it is very very cute.
This storm doesn’t seem to be slowing down!
The terrain and the tall, thick trees around Pine Mountain out to slow it down a tad.
The faster it moves, the better for everyone. There will be less flooding.
Are those pictures from your current staging area SD?
If so, that seems very contrary to 👇
Oh BS It can NEVER be a Democrat’s fault. Everything is an act of GOD and the fault of the Republicans.
So it wasn’t the Russians after all. The Republicans colluded with God.
Crept up?
I am GOBSMACKED by the stupidity of that statement. This man is too dumb to be elected dog catcher, much less governor of Florida.
Thank you Mayor Gillum, for giving Ron DeSantis the perfect campaign byte with which to beat you around the head and shoulders.
And thank you for posting that, Ziigglii……I’m going to e-mail and print/hand to ALL of my friends in South Florida.
A warning to my fellow treepers. If your power is out, do not use any propane appliances indoors. Doing so will likely kill you. Use propane cookers and lighting ONLY in well vented areas such as a screened porch. The poisonous gas emitted from burning propane is invisible and it simply puts one to sleep. A sleep that never ends.
Really? I have a propane cooktop, I’ve used it during power outages and never had a problem but they were brief outages. I always evacuate for hurricanes.
To recap are you talking about grills inside or are you saying a properly installed propane appliance will somehow kill you? Why would power make any difference? I don’t run my AC during spring or fall and I definitely cook on my cooktop and I’m still here.
Yes CO is often confused with CO2 which is why it was chosen to be the ‘Satanic Gas’. Willie Soon has all of the details.
Just thought I would chime in here so there is no confusion.
There are some propane appliances made for indoors, most commonly installed in RV’s, however the stove is the most dangerous because of incomplete burning of the fuel. That is why there is a gas sniffer mounted below the stove in an RV to sound an alarm, and in the better ones it will even shut the gas off.
So if it wasn’t installed by a professional indoors, DO NOT USE IT INDOORS!
When in doubt, open the windows and shut it all of before you go to bed.
“off”
That is what I have always done, but I am not saying anybody else should do it that way.
Stupid people and all.
Yes, it does depend on the appliance,, I have two unvented propane fireplaces..they are made to be safe, but not knowing about that campstove or portable heater could be dangerous. Best advice is if you are not sure, use it outdoors.
Many people use LP (liquid propane) for kitchen cook tops and to heat their homes where natural gas is not available. It’s a safe alternative to electric furnaces and stoves. These are professionally installed for in-home use and are vented. In the country you often see big LP tanks set back from houses.
Devilbat, I believe you meant don’t bring your gas grill, camp stove or portable propane light indoors. Do not bring your gasoline powered generator inside your house or garage (even with the garage door open) either. This is the same as allowing your car to run indoors, and we all know how that turns out.
Your words are instructive and encouraging, Sundance.
May God be with those in danger & lift the spirits of those affected.
Convoy of Hope
Samaritan’s Purse
Team Rubicon
Cajun Navy and many more
So many helping hands in times if need.
Thank you Sundance for all you do. Please be careful out there.
God Bless those effected by Hurricane Michael.
Sundance is right. It truly does take patience. We were without power for 7 days and 15 hours after Florence. However, our neighborhood did an excellent job of looking out for each other. The church that’s within walking distance of this house experienced flooding in their sanctuary but they were still kind enough to feed the tree and line crews that were working nonstop night and day to get this city back up and running.
When I look back at that experience and see today’s photos, I realize how fortunate we truly are. We are supposed to experience tropical storm force winds during the day tomorrow. My thoughts and prayers will be with those who have experienced significant damage and loss.
6 PM EDT POSITION UPDATE…
…EYE OF MICHAEL MOVING THROUGH EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA…
…LIFE THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DAMAGING WINDS CONTINUE…
SUMMARY OF 600 PM EDT…2200 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…31.1N 84.9W
ABOUT 20 MI…30 KM WNW OF BAINBRIDGE GEORGIA
ABOUT 50 MI…85 KM SW OF ALBANY GEORGIA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…115 MPH…185 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…940 MB…27.56 INCHES
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCUAT4+shtml/102159.shtml
Excellent.
I’ve lived in SoFla my entire life, and I have to say, Rick Scott has been the best governor in my lifetime. And the jewel in his crown has always been with hurricane preparedness and relief. He & the Gulf Governors have got this down to a science, and I, for one, am most grateful for all of them! (And I can’t wait to call him Senator Scott!)
Sundance, I live here in Georgia, and you words give me strength. Usually it’s strength to continue to fight the good fight and believe in what the president is doing for us all. But today, you also give me perspective, and lessen my worries about this impending Hurricane heading our way. I know Friday will be warm and sunny and Donald Trump will still be kicking ass on our behalf. I pray for those who took the worst of this storm.
I just posted this on twitter and pinned it to my profile. If your power is still on but eventually goes out. Here are some valuable numbers for Duke Energy customers:
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Duke Energy Carolinas: 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Florida: 1-800-228-8485
FYI for anybody who is in the supply chain for feeding 1st responders — they seem to crave potatoes. One woman in charge of food for 1st responders in one location in a hard hit area told me that some of the guys asked for potatoes. They didn’t care how they were cooked or what other food was or was not available. They really, really wanted potatoes.
That’s always a good idea… with butter and salt?
The chow lady told me that the guys wanted potatoes in any way, shape, or form.
Can confirm.
Here is the Bret Adair video that everyone is talking about. It starts getting super hairy about the 30-minute mark. They find themselves caught in the storm surge and the eyewall simultaneously. This is the only place I found it, and I don’t know how to separate it out from the post.https://heavy.com/news/2018/10/brett-adair-hurricane-michael-surge-storm-chaser/
For the record, I watched the stream live, and they conveniently started the posted video after a long debate, and several warnings not to go. They wanted to get footage of damage, and they were warned that they had little time during their trip on the coastal highway with no escape possible, but they stopped twice on the low laying coastal road to shoot video. They could have turned around but fame and fortune awaited them.
No pity from me.
7 PM EDT POSITION UPDATE…
…EYE OF MICHAEL MOVING THROUGH SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA…
…LIFE THREATENING STORM SURGE ALONG THE COAST AND DAMAGING WINDS
INLAND CONTINUE…
SUMMARY OF 700 PM EDT…2300 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————–
LOCATION…31.1N 84.9W
ABOUT 30 MI…45 KM NNW OF BAINBRIDGE GEORGIA
ABOUT 35 MI…55 KM WSW OF ALBANY GEORGIA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…100 MPH…155 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNE OR 30 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…950 MB…28.05 INCHES
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/archive/2018/al14/al142018.update.10102300.shtml?
