CNN Takes Denigration of Free Thinking Black People New Levels of Vile Condescension…

There are times when the perspectives of bitter, vile and shallow people are displayed in such a manner that it becomes difficult to find words to describe them. This video excerpt from a CNN panel discussing Kanye West is one of those indescribable examples.
I can’t even fathom how this level of toxic hatred, combined with a race-based attack, is aired and presented on a network television show in modern times. This is the face of the real democrat party apparatus when you remove their hoods. However, Take race out of the equation for a moment…
Think about this CNN panel segment from the perspective gleefully denigrating and attempting to humiliate another person, any person, simply because you disagree with their views on any issue. Laughing as they each try to one-up each other in the level of belittlement.
The participants should be ashamed, but they won’t be. They should apologize for their belittling commentary, but they won’t. CNN should be ostracized for their vile, condescending and openly aired hatred; but they likely don’t even see the scale of their inhumanity. This is CNN, and the face of the modern political left:
Like spoiled children who suddenly is not getting their way. So they bully and belittle…..which always worked for the past 60+ years.
NO more! Mad as hell and not taking it any longer.
Cold Anger is best
It absolutely is FofBW! The polling is already killing Democrats. It is only going to worse!
BYE BYE DEMOCRATS! You have successfully awaken the MONSTER VOTE!
From the article linked above:
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of all Likely U.S. Voters say they are more likely to vote in the upcoming midterm elections because of the controversy surrounding President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee. Only nine percent (9%) say they are less likely to vote. Thirty-four percent (34%) say the controversy will have no impact on their vote. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Sixty-two percent (62%) of Republicans are more likely to vote because of the Kavanaugh controversy, compared to 54% of Democrats and 46% of voters not affiliated with either major political party.
Sixty-two percent (62%) of all voters are angry about the U.S. Senate’s treatment of Kavanaugh, with 42% who are Very Angry. Fifty-six percent (56%) are angry about how the Senate treated Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, including 35% who are Very Angry.
Sixty-four percent (64%) of Republicans are Very Angry about the Senate’s treatment of Kavanaugh, a view shared by 30% of Democrats and 34% of unaffiliated voters. By comparison, fewer Democrats (48%) are Very Angry about the Senate’s treatment of Ford; 28% of GOP voters and 30% of unaffiliateds agree.
Democrats’ five-point lead on the weekly Rasmussen Reports Generic Congressional Ballot has vanished. The two parties are now tied with less than a month until Election Day. We’ll be watching to see if this is the beginning of a post-Kavanaugh trend.
Thanks for all the fact as usual Flep!!
Total ANNIHILATION!
Well Kanye is a self made multi millionaire and they’re not. So there’s that.
Disgusting! And that’s putting it mildly. Ugh!
Word of it is getting out!
Good! Mocking potential mental illness makes me livid. They are beyond vile!
I don’t watch CNN, ever.. and I mean it… Someone please give those eejits a mirror.. a big mirror. They need to see how terrible they look….
It won’t help.
“…none so blind as those who will not see…”
Self-implosion. CNN is beyond parody.
Thank you for this, Sundance!
Vile, godless behavior indeed.
Get a soul, CNN!
I would like to add that I didn’t—couldn’t—watch that segment.
This is so wrong on so many levels.
No words……
That they get away with it, should tell us what we are dealing with; we are way past any “syndrome” we could tag their behavior with.
Half the country is very, very seriously mentally ill.
I shan’t blame Mr. West if he chooses to retaliate.
To think that Lemmon gets a whopping big paycheck for performing so poorly at his “job”;
well, he earns better than me. However, in my defense, I am also a straight white male, so I don’t have the earning potential, I guess.
All this acting out just tells me that the left knows it doesn’t stand a chance of taking the Senate or House. The next 6 years are going to be glorious.
This video should be titled “Whistling Past The Graveyard”.
Next time anyone says that Donald Trump mocked a disabled man, which he didn’t, this video of them mocking Kanye for having been hospitalized needs to go viral.
Just waiting for the move by the Left that erupts the powder keg!!!!
The ridicule and opprobrium is a classic Lefty tactic to set dissenters up as pariahs. It’s a warning to anyone else who might dare to deviate from the party line that they will be shunned and bullied if they don’t conform. Is it any wonder they all speak with one voice on cue; they’re afraid not to.
What I find frightening is that basic decency in this country is so far gone that these racist pigs don’t think anything is wrong with this kind of attack attitude
What was it President Trump said about Don Lemon? Oh yeah, he’s the dumbest man on TV. Way to prove Trump right Don!
