UPDATE: Major Hurricane Michael Bearing Down on Florida Panhandle….

Folks, Hurricane Michael is very serious. Everyone in the Florida coastal communities of the panhandle and Alabama coast need to take this approaching storm very seriously. Currently a category-3 storm with winds exceeding 120mph, there is a very real possibility of the storm gaining additional strength before landfall; current forecasts now predict a category-4 storm potential.
[Hurricane Center] At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 86.5 West. Michael is moving toward the north near 12 mph (19 km/h). A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through tonight.
The center of Michael’s eye is then expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday, and move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Michael is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Strengthening is expected overnight and on Wednesday, and Michael is forecast to be near category 4 strength when it makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle or the Florida Big Bend area. Weakening is expected after landfall as Michael moves across the southeastern United States. (read more)
Those in the impact zone should leave if possible. No-one should remain on/near the coast. A category-4 storm can and will erase structures, buildings and landscape. This storm is very similar to Hurricane Charley which impacted the SW coast of Florida in 2005. The coastal topography will likely change in the 60 mile wide area of immediate impact.
Total infrastructure failure should be anticipated and it will take weeks for restoration. The coastal communities are the most vulnerable; however, the inland impact of the storm will continue unimpeded until the eye-wall crosses onto land.
That means communities inland for 50 miles will likely see consistent 100+ MPH winds for several hours. That scale of sustained wind energy will snap power poles and reinforced concrete.
As the backside of the storm then reverses the energy direction, any already compromised structures will not withstand the additional pressure. In many cases the backside of the storm is worse than the front.
If you are at/near the coast, the time to get out is now. Don’t wait. Take all mandatory evacuations seriously. If you are inland, prepare yourself for a long duration of extensive wind damage followed by an extended power outage.
*Note* my CERT crew has loaded our toolboxes and trailers onto flatbeds – and staged. Depending on my activation schedule (based on storm path); updates and posts to CTH may be limited over the next several days. However, the daily general threads and political threads will auto-post on a preset schedule. My immediate prayers are for all North Florida, Panhandle and coastal Alabama residents.
Stay strong. Thousands have staged. Help is on the way…
LikeLiked by 12 people
We have already evacuated from Destin. Looks bleak. Praying and fingers crossed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Praying with you ❤️
LikeLiked by 6 people
My daughter and her family were vacationing in Destin for the week. They came home (SE TN) today. The map makes it look like Destin is going to take a direct hit. Prayers up for you and yours
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praise the Lord they came back to Tennessee. I live in Chattanooga and my hope is that any others from this area who were there vacationing heeded the warnings to evacuate. The wife and I love the Gulf National Seashore (Santa Rosa Island). We stay at a hotel across the causeway in Navarre FL. That city will be hit hard which is sad for me as we love that place. Lord please protect any who have dared to stay there and by your grace protect as many homes as possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy crap, that video is sobering.
Praying for all in the path to heed advice to evacuate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really appreciate Rick Scott and how forceful he is on his warnings. As I said earlier, this Hurricane in many ways snuck up on people. Unlike Florence which was being talked about for over a week. I pray that the folks in the path of this Hurricane are doing what is being asked of them.
I communicate with georgiafl via email. She has made plans to evacuate. Please keep her in your prayers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless you Sundance…
Stay Safe………
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen! 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can those high rise condos on PCB withstand cat 4 damage?
LikeLike
*some* windows will be/can be lost. However, that’s not the issue.
If the roof of a tall structure (multi-story condos etc) is compromised, all of those under that roof are compromised. That was the fundamental finding of the most recent sets of hurricane wind impacts.
If you lose the roof, or parts of the roof, on a 10-story condo building – the building is quickly fully compromised (essentially uninhabitable).
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙏🏼
LikeLike
LikeLike
Jackson County will be under curfew….. something I have never seen put in place. Gonna be a wild ride. Take cover North Florida and lower Alabama!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stay safe . Godspeed Sundance
LikeLiked by 7 people
List of Flhurricane Recorded Animations Tagged “Michael (2018)”
http://flhurricane.com/cyclone/animationlist.php?year=all&tag=Michael+%282018%29
LikeLike
God is with you 🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless and keep you SD and your crew, and ALL in the path of this monster.🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
Florida Panhandle Media/Links
WJHG TV 7 (NBC) Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB TV 13 (ABC) Panama City Beach, FL / My Panhandle
WCTV 6 (CBS) Tallahassee, FL
WTXL 27 (ABC) Tallahassee, FL
WTWC-DT2 49 (Fox) Tallahassee, FL
WTWC 40 (NBC) Tallahassee, FL
WEAR TV 3 (ABC) Pensacola, FL
Newspapers Panama City Beach News Herald
Tallahassee Democrat
Radio (some)
News Talk 94.5 WFLA Panama City Beach
]https://wflafm.iheart.com/ 100.7 WFLA News Radio Tallahassee, FL]
Power Outage
Florida Power Outage Map
Alabama Power Outage Map
http://flhurricane.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you, Sundance, and all who work tirelessly alongside you to help your neighbors.
Gratitude 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless and stay safe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the radar we watch to keep up with the storm bands.
https://www.wjhg.com/templates/2015_Fullscreen_Radar
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stay safe, everyone. Including you, Sundance, 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
Godbless you Sundance. Stay safe and thanks for everything.
from a fellow floridian
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will be praying for everybody who is in the path of this monster. Stay safe Sundance, GBU.
LikeLiked by 3 people
From New Orleans, stay safe friend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God Bless You, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of you may remember the story I told just a day or two ago about my neighbors that just came over here without being asked and started picking up huge limbs from Florence out of our backyard without being asked. The next door neighbor had folks from his church cleaning up his yard and then eventually made their way over here and it was an overwhelming sight to see. It was truly shocking and at the same time a blessing. I hope and pray that all you in the storm’s path will be kept safe with God’s hand upon you.
Difficult times like this can really bring out the good people. Unfortunately, even though we were without power we did have a generator and we were able to see TV and sadly saw some thugs take advantage of the situation by looting a Family Dollar store live on TV. We were truly concerned watching the female reporter that was covering the chaos. She had no idea of course that this was going to take place. Thankfully, she got away from the scene safely. Two days later, a jewelry store was robbed and I’m sure it was probably by the same thugs.
Just remember most people are good like Sundance and want to help people but there are always a few bad apples that want to take advantage of people when they are vulnerable in situations like this. Those of you in the path of this storm will get through it with Gods help. It won’t be easy, but you’ll make it. We did.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“updates and posts to CTH may be limited over the next several days.”
We will keep ourselves busy on the Presidential and Open Threads. If something comes up, it can just get discussed on the appropriate thread. Did a thread ever reach 3000 comments?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, in the run up to the ’16 election we had at least one go over 10k responses, iirc.
LikeLike
Our fellow Americans need Sundance more than we will!
LikeLike
We made it through florence. Conway south carolina is still a mess. Praying for all in path.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bye St. Andrews Park.. Bye Shell Island.. Bye my historic swim across St. Andrews Pass (and back).. Bye lower Panama City Beach.. Bye Miracle Mile.. So much fun, so many memories.. (at least the ones I can remember..lol..)
Ok my fellow gulf coast mateys.. Time to dog the hatches.. Keep your rum close.. And your floatie closer.. You’re gonna need ’em..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for all your efforts, information and readiness Sundance!
Just returned from helping my brother and family (and cat) evacuate from Apalachicola. Their house is six blocks from the river mouth and will likely be underwater before this is over.
Long day.
Everyone stay safe. Get out of harm’s way. Prayers for all.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Galatians 6:10 As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We already left last night before midnight not knowing what the storm surge situation was in our area since we’re 1 mile from the beach. We got emergency alerts on our phones saying that storm surge watch changed to storm surge warning and danger was imminent and we’re on the county line between Pinellas and Pasco county. Nothing happened yet but tgec worst is supposed to happen tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. I hope the waves don’t decide to take a stroll in our neighborhood. God help everyone in storm’s path.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad you got away safe!
LikeLike
We sold our home located on a barrier island two hours east of PCB just last month, after several months on the market. It feels like we narrowly dodged a bullet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless you Sundance, family and friends … all all our tree-res facing hurricane Michael …. stay safe …. God bless you …
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Tropicaltidbits.com confirmed and enlarged upon this forecast this afternoon. He is located just to the South of the expected landfall zone.
This one has the earmarks of being a real mess….high winds for hours can damage even a hardened structure…Levi mentioned 10 ft surge figures for the “right front” edge…
This one has progressed faster and into higher category numbers than first thought…make sure your neighbors have all they need…
Such a fast moving nasty storm is exactly why we planned out a way for family members to “insure” their retired loved ones can escape far away with as few as 3 to 5 hours notice…taking their pets and small suitcases with them…up to 6 seats per flight…Pre-planning such a rapid exit away from danger only takes some thought and some funding. These plans were set up to handle 20 to 50 persons per storm event – recovery/return can be days or months afterword, according to conditions then found. Check-6
LikeLike
All need some prayers. My cousin lives and works close to the water in Pensacola. He works as a bartender in a popular restaurant and his employer is forcing him to work this evening. He has 4 young children and claims he is unable to afford to evacuate. He said he has been there most his life and he may consider a shelter if things get bad. His home is a rental not far from the water. What can I say to convince him to evacuate? Prayers please
LikeLike
Prayers going up!🙏🙏🙏
LikeLike
LikeLike
Stay safe Sundance and fellow Treepers who are in the storm’s path. We are in the path to get it later on this week when it hits Virginia.
LikeLike
LikeLike