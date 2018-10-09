U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces Resignation – Returning to Private Sector….

During an Oval Office press availability today, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announces she is leaving the administration at the end of the year. Both President Trump and Ambassador Haley made the announcement together.
There are dozens of multinational corporate executive job offers -worth hundreds of millions- at her fingertips as she returns to the private sector.
Resignation letter below:
Say what you want but Amb. Haley is representing US policy very well.
She did well. But once a “Never Trumper”, always a “Never Trumper”. Good riddance.
Maybe not. There are many who were in that wagon who’ve sat back and watched. They see his value more then his style.
Maybe Sarah Palin is on a short list?
That’s not a prescription for increasing the MAGA ranks, but I certainly understand your caution about Never Trumpers. She came along nicely.
She is a good follower. She worked well with POTUS giving the general directions. People do change, but a Never Trumper is mired in the GOPe.
Get real, Hoosier-Friend. Nothing like assuming every human being has petrified, stagnant positions/thoughts and in incapable of growth.
Trump himself has changed, and changed some major positions) drastically in the last decade.
Amen! My wife voted for Humphrey and McGovern and Carter in the ’60’s and ’70’s. But after the disastrous Carter administration, she gave Ronald Reagan a chance, and is now a complete Conservative.
She does wish Mr. Trump would “dial it down” now and then, but then he would not be Mr. Trump! 🙂
Forever young!
Seeing how the #NeverTrump movement was built on a lie and a caricature of Trump, any reasonably intellectually honest person would’ve awakened to the lie. I believe Nikki Haley did. The Never-Trump ranks are getting thin but apparently semi-sentient being Bill Kristol is still intent on leading them aimlessly in the wilderness.
Billy, those R’s leaving sould have never been in to begin with. BTW, don’t let the door hit you in the ask on your way out.
People do change! Never trumpers are voting for Trump now!
Hoosier…totally unnecessary and mean-spirited snark comment.
“But once a “Never Trumper”, always a “Never Trumper”. Good riddance.”
Demostrably false, and just a silly comment.
We all know people who didn’t like Trump at all before he was elected, who have come around. People change. They age, they have more experiences, they learn new facts, they see how actions determine new outcomes. Nobody is frozen in Amber.
Nimrata Randhawa aka Nikki Haley will hopefully be replaced with a patriot loyal to Trump and We the People.
If we keep UN, replace her with Sebastian Gorka! That would drive liberals mad!
They are already mad enough to be committed!
Great plan
Now that would be loads of fun!
Great idea.
Although my first choice is ..Shut er down. Return that prime real estate to the market.
Tump Tower East!
I’m far less concerned about what would “drive liberals mad” than doing what’s best for the country. Choosing a replacement for Haley is the urgent matter, selecting a UN ambassador who will continue standing up forcefully for American interests. We know leftitsts will oppose anything and everything PT does, but so what? Our responsibility is focusing on making optimum decisions, taking effective actions and let the chips fall where they do.
That’s not a drive, fanbeav; it’s a short putt.
Sebastian Gorka is loyal to Steve Bannon, I wouldn’t trust him returning to the White House. There are good reasons why he left in the first place.
After taking a little time off, maybe she will join President Trump’s wolverines next year and help leverage trade with India over China.
🙂
It’s not out of the possibility considering that her college and early adult years were spent in business.
Wow. Trump Effect. Everything he touches turns to gold, if it just lets him. He doesn’t just use talent – he CREATES and MAGNIFIES it.
Best wishes, Nikki! You were a star! And you will be, whatever you do!
Someone on odt suggested Richard Grenell for UN amb. First openly gay conservative ambassador to the un? I like it.
I really like him too, he’s smart as a whip. But I kind of enjoy seeing him where he is right now. He’s causing Angela quite a bit of agita. Which I find amusing.
Oh yeah. He has Stasi Girl pinned down in her trench real good. 😉
Why? Why can’t we NOT be the ones to make everything about queer, gender, “race”, “color”, etc. etc. etc.???
Why can’t we just put the best person for the job in the job as common sense has generally called for throughout history?
My .02.
Not even worth that to anyone that disagrees, and that’s fine too. I’m just sick and tired of being dictated to and catering to the insane lefty fascists and their insane fascistic demands, this being one of them imo.
I am a business owner, with diversified aspects of BUSINESS. I hire based on QUALIFICATIONS, none of them being gender, color, or sexual preferences etc. That’s ridiculous.
Bc he is a fighter and competent. His orientation is not the qualifier but a bonus in the un pc arena.
TheHumanCondition, I am with you 100%. We are human beings and should be treated only on that basis and the qualities you can bring to a job. To me it is denigration to say homo, lesbo, transgender (which is plain stupid as you can never change your DNA), etc., That is their problem and not ours. If they have qualities to do the job, then hire them!
Yep, yep, yep.
THC Totally Agree… only perpetuates the Post Modern Marxist thought-language dictates..
We are American Constitutional Patriots…. the Great “melting pot” ethos of e pluribus unum… unless we all supposed to be “the other”
He’s a FIGHTER. The Democrats opposed him vigorously – more so than almost anybody Trump nominated. There HAS to be a reason. Therefore, I think he’d be great.
In fact, based on Bolton being a great former UN ambassador, anybody that Bolton signs off on is probably going to be awesome, provided they’re not totally a warmonger – although VSGPOTUS does love him some “warmongers on a leash” as his FP dobermans!
I like Grenell where he is now.
We need someone that good in Germany.
Being the UN Ambassador is kind of a sh-t job…
Hours and hours of listening to boring, irrelevant speeches.
Putting up with all those little ankle-biter countries taking pot shots at us.
If Gorka wants the job…I say, let him have it.
He would probably shake things up a bit.
Soros is opening another hdqtrs in Germany. leave him there right now…
Oh how fun it would be, think of the scenes when the country’s who follow the profet of peace would have to meet him.
She did do some excellent work and surprise a lot of us. Kudos to her and our VSG Potus.
The VSG sure knows how to use people in great ways. I was surprised, too.
If you remember during the election, when asked how he felt about so and so not getting along with him, he stated:
“Just give me five minutes alone with them. Then we will get along fine”
His group of Black Pastors said the same thing.
I.E. “We were very skeptical about Mr. Trump, but once we met him and spoke to him, we all realized he is a truely amazing man.
Our President has done this with everyone he has met. Look at the smile on Rocket mans face……..
Never doubt our President……😎
Gunny, the Trump Tower meeting with the pastors was yuge! They had no idea what was going to be discussed. Post interviews were as you quoted above. They were truly amazed, a turning point.
Nicely said wolfie.
Thanks! 😀
POTUS knew about this 6 months ago…🤔
this is to feed the media cycle, which means, start looking at what the other hand is doing.
A few minutes off of the Kavanaugh circus people is welcomed!
Iran, pakistan, . New person to tango?
Can’t tell much from this. Could be exactly what she says it is – going for private sector work and as Sundance says, big money.
However, given the current state of affairs, domestically and internationally, it IS interesting timing.
Trump no doubt had something to do with the timing of releasing the letter. I’d bet big money (if I had it!) that he did.
Ash Webster on Varney&Co this morning, said that she had only agreed to take the job for 2 years.
She gave her notice that she was sticking to that, 6 months ago.
So our President has known about this for months.
It would have undermined Nikki’s effectiveness, if it had been announced sooner.
They have gotten the annual General Assembly meeting out of the way…our President did what he went there to do…
He got his 2nd SC Justice seated and at work.
So…it was time to make this announcement.
The media nozzles are suddenly Not talking about Kavanaugh, are they.
Heheh.
So the announcement was already covered by being set up from the beginning and again 6 months ago. That removes any doubt about timing. Good.
And PDJT, like the winner he is, gets the benefit of the news cycle diversion. Brilliant.
Thanks Wheatie.
Wheatley,,another example of the so-called chess game….strategy and timing.
But one of the things I liked most…it came as a total surprise to the media! No leaky leaks…now isn’t that refreshing.
Best time to leave is at the top of one’s game. Haley has hit a lot of home runs, really a great success! Leaving her post now gives her maximum options in the private sector, she can cash in on her success and the extensive contacts she’s made in the Trump admin and internationally. And in private life Haley may still be an asset for the administration, behind the scenes diplomacy can be a valuable instrument for advancement of policies, help assure buy-in among important players in the enterprise sphere.
I do not trust her
People change, especially when VSGPDJT is the one doing the changing. I will give her the benefit of the doubt going forward until she proves otherwise.
I, on the other hand, will continue to be highly suspicious of her until she proves she’s really changed–over time–a long, LONG time. Once burned, I’m not overly eager to trust someone again because trust is earned, and two years doing what your boss says proves NOTHING!
Really? You’re very much undermining the superb job she did at the UN. Do you truly think Trump would have hired her if he didn’t trust her totally to carry out his policies and mission?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I said, trust is earned and two years doing what your boss tells you to do doesn’t convince me of anything; therefore, I will wait and see if she’s really pro-America or not.
I believe in “redemption” just as much as anyone, but I also know TRUE redemption only comes through Jesus Christ, and as far as I can see, she hasn’t had a “come to Jesus moment” yet. Therefore, I’ll keep my skepticism, thank you very much!
What has she done in her tenure for you to say you do not trust her?
And………now that she is retiring from the position, what could she possibly do for her not to be trusted?
She can do anything she wants to do, even run against our President.
But do you realize what a successful UN Ambassadorship can do for a person?
Can do for the rest of their lives?
It is the “Golden Ticket”
She can now make millions upon millions. If she takes over a multi- national corporation for a few years, and is successful, she could be elected to President someday and not even campaign.
Think about it. She is / was the UN Ambassador to the Greatest President our country has ever known.
If you do want to be critical about her I have a better one……and remember where she was the creator of Confederate flag banning, etc. She was in trouble.
Now: “ She fell into a bucket of crap and came out smelling like a rose”
Our President saved her…..he actually saved her. As he did all of us.
If she back stabs him, he can also destroy her.
Just saying.
Well, thank you so much for your educated concern, Bullseye.
All this speculation about her running in 2020 or running as our President’s VP is total nonsense. Nikki Haley did a good job as US Ambassador to the UN. However, don’t forget the fact that our President wanted to get rid of her as Governor of South Carolina.
For those that might not remember, SD wrote the following article when she was named:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/23/donald-trump-selects-nikki-haley-as-u-n-ambassador/
From the article linked above:
The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. as a cabinet-level position is a mostly modern political construct. Previously, only Clinton and Obama considered their representatives as cabinet members.
The reason is simple; the U.N. is an ineffective body; the framework of the U.N. is antithetical to our constitutional republic; and considering the ambassador a cabinet member only gave them more credibility than they deserved.
That said, this appointment would either mean: A) Trump considers the U.N. to be as ideologically valuable as Obama/Clinton. Or, B) Trump considers the U.N. useless, and is utilizing the appointment as political strategy. When you think Bannonly, you recognize there is only one option – “B”.
Bannonly Thinking = Haley: ♦ removes a diversity arrow from the leftist media quiver; ♦ gives the GOPe a useless bone that no-one in the White House will care about; ♦ controls a potential GOPe opponent in 2020 ♦ gains/benefits a big time supporter of Donald Trump by creating South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
Mike Pompeo is on a fast track to become our 46th President of the US on January 20, 2025. North Korea will denuclearize and eventually the Mullahs will be either killed or run out of Iran. He has that SWAGGER and understands TRUMPISM.
Excellent post. The thought of Mike Pompeo as #46 just made my day, thanks, Flep.
LikeLiked by 4 people
this is the first i have heard Pompeo has health issues. is this public knowledge?
Bkrg2…no.
The people I know personalty, two, who graduated USMA at about the same time seem to share the same waist line, and general looks. They also have the same mannerism and politics. I think it is coincidence, but who knows. I believe they are in good Health, satins and exercise do wonders I hope, no danger for heart problems..
^^all of that from Sundance’s article^^ 🙂
If President Trump is indeed draining the swamp, then opportunities to end your political career as a uniparty-multi-millionaire (think ChiDiFi, et al – see list below) will be nonexistent, so Haley rides off into the sunset to make her millions in Corporate America.
As an added bonus, perhaps the UN will soon go the way of a long-expired, bloated, bulging can of beans…..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_members_of_the_United_States_Congress_by_wealth
There have been many mentions of her running for President. Keep in mind, though, that she was born to non-citizen parents; however, they both became citizens later. I believe they earned their citizenship after she was born in 1972, but her biographies have become a little more vague since the 2016 elections. Somewhere, I have a screen grab of her bio that includes the years that her parents became citizens. In know, I know…being the son of a non-citizen parent didn’t impact Obama’s eligibility in any way. But the hypocrisy of the left if a powerful force, but they would gladly hold that card and savage her late in any election.
That said, I think she has done a great job. She deserves our gratitude for taking on the UN position, and for her classy, reasoned resignation.
Great post Fleporeblog! I think its a combination of A and B. Mostly B but I think for what element of this position is ideologically valuable to US interests, Haley did an outstanding job and to my recollection, did not carry her own agenda into the position against what PDJT envisioned. I think swapping her out for McMaster in SC was a bonus. She is a valuable voice to keep in the MAGA column. I was not a fan of hers going into this but I have to say job well done. She lasted 2 years longer than I would have in that corrupt cesspool. Its like the bar scene from Star Wars without the crazy music…
I disagree! Flep Pence has been very loyal to Trump! Trump will support him but may be with Pompeo as a VP! Trump will never betray Pence!
Fle, Nikki also became a megaphone for the Trump Doctrine. Which may be the only thing the UN was useful for in PDJT’s eyes. Hence the great praise of Nikki by PDJT. Nikki executed that function perfectly.
As for the brilliant move of “promoting” Nikki to get a proTrumper in position PDJT has done that a number of tiimes previously. His decisions always have multiple goals.
She was a competent press secretary at the UN, delivering statements, shaking hands, meeting and greeting.
Hopefully we find an equally competent press secretary for that role.
Seriously?
You clearly have no idea of how effective she was at the UN.
She was a quite effective press secretary, I agree.
She was not a press secretary! Are you kidding me? She has been one of the most effective UN Ambassador ever! She stood up to all the Globalists countries and EU! Please go do your homework!
She was a press secretary, sorry. She read off US policy positions at the Star Wars bar. She established absolutely none of those positions, and Trump even made sure to undercut her when she went on the Sunday talkshows blathering about the one she’d just developed to sanction Russia, which would be deployed the next day. The next day, Trump let her twist in the wind and look like a fool. She straightened up after that, if you notice. She realized that she’s a press secretary and nothing more, and everything went hunky dory after that. And Trump respects that contribution, obviously. Horses for courses and all that.
Railer…wow, that was quite a statement??
Bolton ? effect?
“There are dozens of multinational corporate executive job offers -worth hundreds of millions- at her fingertips as she returns to the private sector.”
Meaning a Globalist leaves the Trump administration and is back to the more lucrative trough?
“meaning a Globalist leaves….back to the trough.” Come on you guys…this is so beneath CTH. You have NO idea if this is remotely true ( but that doesn’t stop you…kind of like the Liberals.). And, so what? She had plenty to offer any corporate board or university faculty …she has earned it. Are only Democrats allowed to go on to earn money for their families?
The woman did an excellent job…how about giving credit and leaving it there and stop with the unfounded, speculations, nasty comments. Haven’t we had enough with Kavanaugh to continue down this road?
Replace her with Senator Joe Manchin
Joe Manchin has shown over and over again that he’s a coward, no courage of his convictions.
Andrea is just so… “special”.
Short bus special.
What is #AMR? I dare not look on Twitter. It feels very “Lying Andrea of the Resistance”.
OK – I looked. It’s a way to find her tweets. It’s her personal hashtag. UGH. Yeah, she is “special”. BARF LIKE HARF.
Yeah similar to Avenetti’s #Basta hashtag. These kinds of people would make vanity blush.
Shut it, Angrier.
President Trump speech on Judge Kavanaugh knocked her back on heels, too.
Shock and awesome!
I hate that woman!
Sad to see Nikki Haley resign. One of my favorites in this Administration. Speculation media ensues with ridiculous rumors.
Haley has been strong and fabulous in everything during her job at the UN. I have loved seeing this minority female rip the countries of the world a new one in a classy way.
I would love another strong female in her place. It is great seeing women tell those countries that truly treat women as a second citizen to shove it. 😁
Yeah, she was great. Now, the question – does Trump find another Haley, or go to a new trick? I suspect he has a new trick.
Let’s see…who is the biggest ‘climate change denier’ out there.
Is there one that could fill the bill as UN Ambassador?
Hah.
Mark Steyn comes to mind.
I don’t think there is any rule that says they have to be a politician for that job.
Steyn is a good one. But I’m drifting toward Palin. Take THAT, U.N. anti-gun agenda!
Thanks, Nikki!
Maybe we’ll see you again in a few months.
Never a dull moment. Gotta love it. Let’s keep moving forward, keep raising the gdp, bringing jobs back, draining the swamp.
Keep eyes on the prize. All the side shows are in the end just side shows.
That being said, PDJT will need to dump a bomb or three over next four weeks to cement an election win. Open the bay doors and let him rip.
She has done a good job and let bygones be bygones with PDJT. Good luck to her.
I think the negativity of some here is unfounded. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My wish would be
Replace Haley with Another Strong Female very soon
Democrats Go crazy over pick and protest
Sane people are even more motivated to come out Nov 6th
Keep house and senate.
WATCH MSM AND LEFTIST CRY VIDEOS AGAIN. 😂😂😂
Sarah Palin?
Murkowski is dead in the water in 2022 if he appoints Sarah. And the hearings would put the Democrats into NEGATIVE POLL NUMBERS. LMAO.
I’ll support that! She is strong and and on Trump’s agenda!
Former governor like Haley. And she can tell “Russia” jokes all day. OMG – it will drive the left NUTS. And she’s a core populist, Tea Party founding mother – oh, this is too good.
I can only smile!
UN anti-gun agenda in FLAMES!
Sarah Palin…YES!
That would be a brilliant choice, wouldn’t it.
The confirmation hearings would be must-see-tv.
Sarah barracuda would chew up those sniveling weasels and spit them out in pieces.
In addition to being a staunch defender of our 2nd Am…she is also a climate-change denier!
Oh the horror.
There would be liberal splodey heads all over.
“Yeah. YOU.”
Glad she’s gone. She was and is a neocon who wants forever wars in the Middle East for Americans to fight for foreign interests, not the interest of the American people.
Curious though who Trump will replace her with.
But that was Trump’s secret! Neocon on a short leash. It’s brilliant. My question is whether there is something even MORE brilliant. THAT has me scratching my head.
Then you haven’t been paying attention to her accomplishments at the UN and how she effectively pushed President Trump’s policies and NOT those of the neocons.
VSG is a MASTER of this stuff. He sees how he can fine-tune the future using controlled opposition that is allowed to achieve its goals sanely, and his goals even more. At the same time, he made Haley better. The guy turns everybody into gold. He stole Norman Vincent Peale and put it on the road. Incredible.
Exactly! She did not push globalists agenda! There are so many trolls here today trying to keep her as a never trumper! The only never trumper left is billy crystal!
She’s a smart cookie. The neocons got to her when she was young. She’s older and wiser and I’m hoping Trump taught her about many things.
I, too, am glad she’s gone! Trump put her in a do-nothing position (per Sundance) and she did well. Bravo for her! Now go away and let’s find someone who isn’t faking it!
Pamela Geller😘🇺🇸
LOVE IT!
Ayaan Hirsi Ali (Smiley face)
She told Trump 6 months ago, and will not leave office for another 2. She and Trump have undoubtedly discussed her replacement.
She has given up the NeverTrump hat long ago. There are few policy differences between she and Trump re her portfolio, the primary being NorKor. She wants to shame NorKor, Trump wants diplomatic gains before human right gains. In many areas, Trump lets her take the lead without restraint. She has employed Jared and Ivanka for specific diplomatic tasks with great effect. She has ignored and rode roughshod over the civil servants at the State Department to Trump’s glee.
I suspect she leaves because she misses her family. They are so close that she will not set the dining room table if her husband is not present to sit at the head chair.
Good observations, IMO. Thanks.
I was hoping the announcement was going to be that the US was exiting the UN, and that the UN was being “exited” from NYC!
Haley performed well as a functionary for our President. She did as she was told, nothing more. I’m not getting the whole “rising star” stuff at all. She’s establishment all the way, too far left in our new Trump America. She caved & removed the Confederate flag, meaning she no longer has any friends in the south. She only was offered the job to rid the President of an unfriendly Governor in an important state. I see this as Trump preparing the battlefield for what is to come. He probably will appoint someone stronger to handle whatever he sees on the horizon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you think that you know absolutely nothing about what is required to function at the UN as the U.S.’s Ambassador there.Do some research.
I’ve done plenty of research over the years. What is required to function at the UN is to support the President’s position & follow his orders via Sec state. The US ambassador, being a visible position, is on a short leash. The UN is little more than the bar scene from Star Wars writ large. Full of anti- US third world dictators, thugs, & banana republics looking for legitimacy. In my view, we should either take over the UN & run it properly, or just get out altogether.
Excellent point. Iran and China are both making very hostile noises recently, and Haley is really a lightweight, sort of a poor man’s Rick Perry. We may want to fortify the foreign policy team and find some soft-spoken and firm people to deliver the mullahs the bad news when needed.
AMEN!!! I 100% agree with your assessment on strategically removing her as Guv. in the first Primary state.
Her willful cowering over the flag was disgusting.
Good riddance you political chameleon!
Tell me again the function of the un?
Look, I understand having a ” seat at the table,” but in what way, in ANY WAY, does being a member of the un BENEFIT the US of A?
The US out of the un and the un out of the US.
Per the GIANT billboard I saw in 1976 alongside Hwy5 in rural Oregon … is it time to … Get US out of the UN!
God Bless her and thanks for a fantastic service to our country. I could not have been more proud of her. She is leaving shoes that will be hard to fill. But, I have complete faith that our President will find someone up to the task.
Despite my trepidations … Nikki always delivered the CORRECT messages to the UN.
In a related story … the UN IPCC has just called for the equivalent of $240.00/gal. gasoline TAX to “save” the planet from a fiery Global Warming END.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/10/09/ipcc-demands-240-gal-gasoline-tax/
Yeah … the UN has served its purpose. Run it’s course. Time to retire it. Or at least rename it to the United Communist Nations
As a proud and politically active South Carolinian I can tell you that she is a political animal in the first water. She ran as a Tea Party candidate, and once she secured the Governorship she happily oozed leftward. She was a vocal Never Trumper and still defaults to the “aggrieved woman” angle at the drop of a hat.
I’m sorry, but It’s going to take a lot of rightward penance to make up for a lifetime of betraying her original supporters.
That goes double for Grahamnisty and The Turtle.
Elephants have long memories, and we don’t take kindly to betrayals.
THANK YOU! I’ve been saying this left and right today. Some people, I guess, are not nearly as skeptical as I am. Once someone like Haley and Grahamnisty break my trust, it takes more than just a few shining moments of being right to get it back.
And Haley merely doing what Trump said just doesn’t cut it for me!
Congratulations on a job WELL DONE, Nikki Haley and thank you for your service!
I don’t get all the hate people are throwing her way… she did a PHENOMENAL job at the UN.
Perhaps you’re miscatergorizing some of us: I seriously doubt anyone here “hates” Haley, but we sure as hell don’t trust her! Comprende?
Shut down the UN? No, too much entertainment value saying NO to them. However, I would tell them to pack it up and move to Africa, pick a country. There, they can do the most good. Or, maybe Libya. Or, Gaza. Or Kenya. Or China. Or South Africa. All to work their socialist magic and fix someplace that needs fixin’.
I hope she gets a job she loves AND makes a BUNCH of MONEY !!
I’ve appreicated all that Ambassador Haley has done for MAGA and UN.
I know many Treepers have issues with her prior to this administration. I don’t know enough to take a position. Based on her body of work over past 2 years, I give her an A+
Sundance ain’t kidding as she will be worth multi millions in the private sector. I will go out on a limb and say she one reason she is getting out of politics because of the corruption. Otherwise, she could have stayed in government and turn her $180,000 salary into hundreds of millions like so many others…
forgot to mention that her letter is very powerful and well-written. Lot’s of great accomplishments to be proud of.
Heard a blurb on AP Radio News which started claiming “more bad news for the Trump Administration. Ambassador Haley has suddenly resigned after accusations she improperly used private aircraft for travel.” These crooked media demons never give up. Fake news IS the enemy of free people in America today.
M A G A ~~ VOTE GOP ~~
BEST NEWS EVER FOR PRESIDENTS BASE
Haley has repeatedly favored jihadists in Syria by supporting the destabilization of Bashar Al-Assad’s secular government. Back in June, she insistedthat any chemical weapons attack in Idlib would be immediately blamed on Assad, despite the large number of terrorist groups in the area and a track record of ISIS carrying out previous chemical weapons attacks.
She then re-iterated this claim last month, asserting that any chemical weapons incident would result in a U.S. attack against the Syrian Army (which is fighting ISIS).
Haley has also repeatedly bolstered the fraudulent narrative, invented by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the deep state, that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Trump.
Haley said “When a country can come interfere in another country’s elections, that is warfare,”
Haley ludicrously assertedthat Russia could launch a chemical weapons assassination in New York
Went along with the UN on the stupid nerve poisoning .. What a crock that was
SO GLAD SHE IS LEAVING, I WILL GO ALONG WITH THE STORY TOLD BECAUSE POTUS JUST REEMED THE MEDIA/EVIL DEMOCRATS AGAIN. The media was preped and ready with their questions.. Ready aim fire… Oh but why the crickets ? LOL Because there was the love fest not the ” You are fired for writing that ANON article. Haley trusted that the media wouldnt reveal who wrote it and they blackmailed her or they told POTUS just to let the world know that one plus others are babysitting our President and then be fired to start crap again and take the heat off themselves for dispicable crap they have been doing
Dec 9, 2015 – Nikki Haley did not mince words on Tuesday when she called Donald Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States “absolutely un-American” …
Nikki Haley: Donald Trump Didn’t Win On GOP …
Nikki Haley: Anyone but Donald Trump –
Nikki Haley,, Donald Trump is driving the Republican Party into the abyss.
Nikki Haley described as “scary” the prospect of a Donald Trump nomination as the Republican candidate for president.
