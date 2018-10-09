Testimony From Baker: Andrew McCabe Was Dead Serious About Soft-Coup Attempt…

Most of the political focus regarding the “wear a wire” comments from Rod Rosenstein have focused on his intentions, serious or not. [Fox News – Daily Caller] However, seemingly, and conveniently, overlooked amid the analysis is the testimony from James Baker about the structure of the underlying conversation being dead serious.
Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was clearly the fulcrum of the effort to weaponize the FBI intelligence apparatus to take down candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump and then President Trump through a multitude of corrupt schemes and coordinated plans. Not much about this intention remains hidden. It is the testimony from James Baker to congress that is now highlighting the bigger picture.
Team McCabe consists of multiple defenders who were part of the larger soft-coup and have a self-interest in distracting the agregate public from the story. The public hits against DAG Rod Rosenstein are symptomatic of the team’s current objectives.
As John Solomon writes about the testimony of former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker, he is the first to look beyond the distracting “wiretap comments” and focus on the seriousness of the bigger picture:
(Via The Hill) […] Baker’s story lays bare an extraordinary conversation in which at least some senior FBI officials thought it within their purview to try to capture the president on tape and then go to the president’s own Cabinet secretaries, hoping to persuade the senior leaders of the administration to remove the president from power.
Even more extraordinary is the timing of such discussions: They occurred, according to Baker’s account, in the window around the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Could it be that the leaders of a wounded, stunned FBI were seeking retribution for their boss’s firing with a secret recording operation?
I doubt this is the power that Congress intended to be exercised when it created the FBI a century ago, or the circumstances in which the authors of the 25th Amendment imagined a president’s removal could be engineered.
This wasn’t a president who was incapacitated at the time. He was fully exercising his powers — but in a way the FBI leadership did not like. (read more)
John Solomon’s outline of Baker’s testimony aligns with what he know of the structural intent of the soft-coup plotters; and we don’t just have to take James Baker’s word for it.
The extent to which Rod Rosenstein was a willing or unwilling participant; or whether he was considered a useful tool by the plotting team; is an unknown variable. At times it appears the Deputy AG is as much complicit in the cover-up as the primary plotters themselves; as in the example of his request to President Trump to halt the declassification directive. However, this could also be due to Rosenstein’s sense of guilt and self-interest.
What is clear and ‘on-the-record’ is Rosenstein testifying to congress that he had no idea DOJ Official Bruce Ohr was participating with the FBI in setting up the campaign against the President. If the DAG is to be believed, Rosenstein only found out about Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the last several months.
SEE JUNE, 2018, TESTIMONY BELOW;
.
If we are to believe Rosenstein, that congressional testimony -under oath- only serves to underline how there are officials within the highest ranks of the current DOJ who are working earnestly to the benefit of the exited soft-coup team.
Not only does DAG Rosenstein testify he didn’t know Bruce Ohr was working with the FBI on the counterintelligence operation, he also states the briefing he was given -exclusively by DOJ officials- about the FISA renewal was entirely different from the media reporting on that renewal itself.
Rosenstein seems sure the IG review and investigation of that third FISA renewal will vindicate him of any malfeasance or connection to the conspiracy. However, the only way that vindication can be so certain is if the deputy AG feels a concerted effort by DOJ officials to trick him will be exposed by IG Michael Horowitz.
Tick-Tock….
Google Needs to Change Its Slogan “Do no harm “ To “Do no good “
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/google-needs-to-change-its-slogan-do-no-harm-to-do-no-good/
LikeLiked by 1 person
It used to be “Don’t Be Evil”.
LikeLike
President Trump will not do anything until after midterms. It’s political suicide!
LikeLike
Rosenstein’s “I was just kidding, come on, guys!” defense reminds me of a Steve Martin routine on how to rob a bank and get away with it:
“Just say: I forgot! Oh I am so sorry, I totally forgot it was illegal to rob banks!” 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s going with the Hillary defense.
LikeLike
He may be the first reporter to highlight it, but many Treeper has noted the fact that the meeting is just out in the open and no reporter was denying the coup group being reported on as fact without so much as a blink of astonishment.
LikeLike
“First we F**K Flynn, then we F**K Trump’ – Andy McCabe – January 2017.
This is not new news. It’s been known since early 2017 McCabe was out to remove Trunk from office by any means necessary.
So what?
There are memes about this very thing from over 18 months ago!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Out to remove *Trump of course. Silly phone.
Isn’t this why McCabe was fired?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real truth cannot come out fast enough. If Rosenstein is telling the truth about being “tricked” by people in the FBI, those people would include Baker. If such is the case, Baker was merely continuing to protect all involved with his testimony.
At this point Rosenstein can only do himself incredible harm by lying to President Trump since Trump knows what needs to be declassified…………and will do it.
Interesting times………
LikeLike
It would appear that RR is going with the look incompetent approach versus the appear corrupt option.
LikeLike
I trust the VSG.
LikeLike
“Rosenstein seems sure the IG review and investigation of that third FISA renewal will vindicate him of any malfeasance or connection to the conspiracy.”
Actions speak louder then words. So far, there have been a LOT of “words” and little or no “action” to prove otherwise.
LikeLike
……and the actions Rosenstein have taken so far do not serve to vindicate him at all………..
LikeLike
A bit funny to see these guys repeatedly throwing each other under the bus, now.
I can’t wait until it’s a prison bus.
LikeLike
Is someone supposed to testify before some House committee tomorrow? I can’t remember I read that?
Rosy?
LikeLike
#declassify !!!
LikeLike
and after declassifying, declassify some more.
LikeLike
Andy McCabe wife getting 3/4 million from Hillary for her “campaign” is looking more and more sketchy by the day.
LikeLike