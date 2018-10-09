Testimony From Baker: Andrew McCabe Was Dead Serious About Soft-Coup Attempt…

Posted on October 9, 2018 by

Most of the political focus regarding the “wear a wirecomments from Rod Rosenstein have focused on his intentions, serious or not. [Fox NewsDaily Caller]  However, seemingly, and conveniently, overlooked amid the analysis is the testimony from James Baker about the structure of the underlying conversation being dead serious.

Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe was clearly the fulcrum of the effort to weaponize the FBI intelligence apparatus to take down candidate Trump, President-Elect Trump and then President Trump through a multitude of corrupt schemes and coordinated plans.  Not much about this intention remains hidden.  It is the testimony from James Baker to congress that is now highlighting the bigger picture.

Team McCabe consists of multiple defenders who were part of the larger soft-coup and have a self-interest in distracting the agregate public from the story.  The public hits against DAG Rod Rosenstein are symptomatic of the team’s current objectives.

As John Solomon writes about the testimony of former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker, he is the first to look beyond the distracting “wiretap comments” and focus on the seriousness of the bigger picture:

(Via The Hill) […] Baker’s story lays bare an extraordinary conversation in which at least some senior FBI officials thought it within their purview to try to capture the president on tape and then go to the president’s own Cabinet secretaries, hoping to persuade the senior leaders of the administration to remove the president from power.

Even more extraordinary is the timing of such discussions: They occurred, according to Baker’s account, in the window around the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Could it be that the leaders of a wounded, stunned FBI were seeking retribution for their boss’s firing with a secret recording operation?

I doubt this is the power that Congress intended to be exercised when it created the FBI a century ago, or the circumstances in which the authors of the 25th Amendment imagined a president’s removal could be engineered.

This wasn’t a president who was incapacitated at the time. He was fully exercising his powers — but in a way the FBI leadership did not like.  (read more)

John Solomon’s outline of Baker’s testimony aligns with what he know of the structural intent of the soft-coup plotters; and we don’t just have to take James Baker’s word for it.

The extent to which Rod Rosenstein was a willing or unwilling participant; or whether he was considered a useful tool by the plotting team; is an unknown variable.  At times it appears the Deputy AG is as much complicit in the cover-up as the primary plotters themselves; as in the example of his request to President Trump to halt the declassification directive.  However, this could also be due to Rosenstein’s sense of guilt and self-interest.

What is clear and ‘on-the-record’ is Rosenstein testifying to congress that he had no idea DOJ Official Bruce Ohr was participating with the FBI in setting up the campaign against the President.  If the DAG is to be believed, Rosenstein only found out about Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the last several months.

SEE JUNE, 2018, TESTIMONY BELOW;

.

If we are to believe Rosenstein, that congressional testimony -under oath- only serves to underline how there are officials within the highest ranks of the current DOJ who are working earnestly to the benefit of the exited soft-coup team.

Not only does DAG Rosenstein testify he didn’t know Bruce Ohr was working with the FBI on the counterintelligence operation, he also states the briefing he was given -exclusively by DOJ officials- about the FISA renewal was entirely different from the media reporting on that renewal itself.

Rosenstein seems sure the IG review and investigation of that third FISA renewal will vindicate him of any malfeasance or connection to the conspiracy.  However, the only way that vindication can be so certain is if the deputy AG feels a concerted effort by DOJ officials to trick him will be exposed by IG Michael Horowitz.

Tick-Tock….

Meanwhile

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Testimony From Baker: Andrew McCabe Was Dead Serious About Soft-Coup Attempt…

  2. fanbeav says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    President Trump will not do anything until after midterms. It’s political suicide!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Ausonius says:
    October 9, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Rosenstein’s “I was just kidding, come on, guys!” defense reminds me of a Steve Martin routine on how to rob a bank and get away with it:

    “Just say: I forgot! Oh I am so sorry, I totally forgot it was illegal to rob banks!” 😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. jmclever says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    He may be the first reporter to highlight it, but many Treeper has noted the fact that the meeting is just out in the open and no reporter was denying the coup group being reported on as fact without so much as a blink of astonishment.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Julian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    “First we F**K Flynn, then we F**K Trump’ – Andy McCabe – January 2017.

    This is not new news. It’s been known since early 2017 McCabe was out to remove Trunk from office by any means necessary.

    So what?

    There are memes about this very thing from over 18 months ago!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Greg1 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    The real truth cannot come out fast enough. If Rosenstein is telling the truth about being “tricked” by people in the FBI, those people would include Baker. If such is the case, Baker was merely continuing to protect all involved with his testimony.

    At this point Rosenstein can only do himself incredible harm by lying to President Trump since Trump knows what needs to be declassified…………and will do it.

    Interesting times………

    Like

    Reply
  7. DanO64 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I trust the VSG.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    “Rosenstein seems sure the IG review and investigation of that third FISA renewal will vindicate him of any malfeasance or connection to the conspiracy.”

    Actions speak louder then words. So far, there have been a LOT of “words” and little or no “action” to prove otherwise.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Justin Green says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    A bit funny to see these guys repeatedly throwing each other under the bus, now.
    I can’t wait until it’s a prison bus.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Cow wow says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Is someone supposed to testify before some House committee tomorrow? I can’t remember I read that?
    Rosy?

    Like

    Reply
  11. FormerDem says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    #declassify !!!

    Like

    Reply
  12. jmclever says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Andy McCabe wife getting 3/4 million from Hillary for her “campaign” is looking more and more sketchy by the day.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s