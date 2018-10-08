Monday October 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 8, 2018
“Guard Your Heart!”
Healing, Then And Now
“And there came a leper to Him, beseeching Him, and kneeling down to Him, and saying unto Him, If Thou wilt, Thou canst make me clean” (Mark 1:40).
It is interesting to observe exactly what the leper did and did not say to our Lord in the above passage. He did not say: “If You could, You would,” even though more and greater miracles would unquestionably have enhanced our Lord’s fame. He rather said: “If You will, You can” — “If Thou wilt, Thou canst make me clean.”
The people of our Lord’s day did not question the genuineness of His miracles. No one suggested that the infirmities He dealt with might be psychosomatic in nature, that they were probably either real healings of imaginary infirmities or imaginary healings of real infirmities. They could not raise these objections, for the evidences of the supernatural character of His healings were too overwhelming to admit of this. Everywhere He went healing the sick or casting out demons, the people “wondered and were amazed,” and spread “His fame” abroad from city to city. At Capernaum:
“All they that had any sick with divers diseases brought them unto Him, and He laid His hands on every one of them and healed them” (Luke 4:40).
How different it is with the “healers” of our day and with their claims! Entirely apart from the objections of those who question these “healings” on Scriptural grounds, it is a simple fact that great numbers of people among the general populace question the validity of both the “healers” and their “healing miracles.”
Meantime, as one has said, the death rate remains “one apiece.” There always comes that last time, when the “healing” doesn’t work and the patient dies. This is why all modern “healers” leave behind them a long, sad trail of disillusionment and shaken faith.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/healing-then-and-now/
Mark 1:40 And there came a leper to him, beseeching him, and kneeling down to him, and saying unto him, If thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.
Luke 4:40 Now when the sun was setting, all they that had any sick with divers diseases brought them unto him; and he laid his hands on every one of them, and healed them.
“This is why all modern “healers” leave behind them a long, sad trail of disillusionment and shaken faith.”
The healing program was for the nation Israel and their prophesied earthly Kingdom. Since that program has been postponed and the previously “hidden in God” (*) dispensation of grace implemented as declared by Paul.
(*) Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
You CANNOT make God do something he is not doing today, no matter how “sincere” you want to be in “claiming” God’s promises for other people in other periods of time. We are blessed with spiritual, not physical blessings.
Ephesians 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
Poo’s logic . . .
“What I like best,” and then he had to stop and think. Because although Eating Honey was a very good thing to do, there was a moment just before you began to eat it which was better than when you were, but he didn’t know what it was called. ~ A.A. Milne
POTUS mobile on tarmac @ IND
2006
Rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base as seen from SoCal a few hours ago. They’re pretty darn neat to see, but it’s getting kind of eerie at this point because I’ve lived in SoCal my entire life 50+ years, and I’ve seen more submarine and land launched missiles/rockets off the California coast like this in the last 10 years than I’ve seen in my entire prior lifetime.
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
GEOMAGNETIC STORM IN PROGRESS:
As predicted, a G1-class geomagnetic storm is in progress on Oct 7th as Earth enters a fast-moving stream of solar wind. The gaseous material is flowing from a large canyon-shaped hole in the sun’s atmosphere. Arctic sky watchers should be alert for auroras after nightfall. There is also a chance the storm could intensify to category G2. If so, auroras could appear in the USA as far south as, e.g., Maine, Michigan and Washington. Free: Aurora alerts.
First contact with the solar wind stream produced a bright outburst of green auroras over northern Sweden. “Massive auroras danced across the sky above Abisko National Park,” reports Chad Blakley of Lights over Lapland, whose automated webcam captured the display:
“We are happy to announce that TWO aurora webcams are capturing the show,” says Blakley. “Our second webcam was just installed today and expands our coverage to a nearly 180-degree view of the sky. It looks like our timing could not have been better as powerful auroras started dancing overhead even before the sky was completely dark. Watch the show all season long.”
http://spaceweather.com/
