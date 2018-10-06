October 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #625

Posted on October 6, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

59 Responses to October 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #625

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    >> 31 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
    —————————
    *Pray for First Lady Melania's safe trip in Kenya and Egypt.

    *Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
    *Pray for more exposure of Opposition's lies and deceptions
    *Pray the Senators vote "Yes", to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to be next SCOTUS judge.

    Pray and fast, Treepers….one more day of this.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

      One more day—-
      -We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
      ———————————————————————————————
      Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
      ————————————————————–
      Posted by Sylvia:
      1-202-224

      4521 Jeff Flake
      2523 Susan Collins
      6665 Lisa Murkowski
      PLUS:
      3954 Manchin
      2043 Heitkamp
      4814 Donnelly
      2644 Tester
      6472 Capito
      3424 Enzi
      6521 Moran
      —————————————————————

      Posted by Tuskyou:

      202 224 2541
      McConnell’s DC office

      McConnell’s office contact
      https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
      ——————————————————————-

      Posted by Mandy:
      State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:

      Louisville, KY 40202
      Phone: (502) 582-6304

      Lexington, KY 40503
      Phone: (859) 224-8286

      Fort Wright, KY 41011
      Phone: (859) 578-0188

      London, KY 40741
      Phone: (606) 864-2026

      Bowling Green, KY 42101
      Phone: (270) 781-1673

      Paducah, KY 42001
      Phone: (270) 442-4554

      And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:

      Office Building
      Washington, DC 20510
      Phone: (202) 224-2541
      Fax: (202) 224-2499
      ——————————–
      karmytrumpateer posted this:
      Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      October 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Amen Grandma…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweets:

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. Rondo says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court tomorrow, bringing to a close one of the most appalling episodes in American political history. The Democrats’ shameful treatment of Robert Bork in 1987 has distorted our politics–not just the politics of the Supreme Court–for the last 30 years. But the slanders the Democratic Party directed toward Kavanaugh were, if anything, even more disgraceful. We will feel their impact for many years to come.

    So, looking to the future, what are the notable features of our political landscape?

    1) The validation of violence for political ends. This didn’t start with the Kavanaugh nomination. It has been brewing for a while. Barack Obama famously said, “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” Antifa has been taking Obama at his word for some years.

    What we are seeing today is mob action by Democratic Party activists: harassing Republicans when they go out to dinner or walk through airports; busing activists to Republicans’ homes to harass them and frighten their children; invading Republican Congressional offices with threatening mobs; and, in some cases, shooting or violently assaulting Republican office-holders.

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/10/where-do-we-go-from-here-2.php

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      October 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

      We are at war and must take the appropriate action. Annihilate the enemy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 6, 2018 at 12:34 am

      …and the attacks on Trump’s supporters at Candidate Trump’s rallies.

      The Senators are getting a taste of what WeThePeople had to go thru. We are now all united in one cause…..to stand our ground and continue to MAGA, as designed by our Founding Fathers.

      Like

      Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:25 am

    “Susan Collins saved the Senate”

    Hannity actually allows Graham to speak, no interruption

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    New Intellectual Froglegs……is out…enjoy………..

    https://intellectualfroglegs.com/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Great article about a Conservative woman who was sexually assaulted and supports Kav.

    I guess this is what’s been sorely missing from this dialogue. Sane women have let these absolutely ***Ridiculous*** lefties speak FOR them, instead of speaking out ourselves:

    https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/10/05/leftists-confront-sex-assault-survivor-who-supports-kavanaugh/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Joe says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:30 am

    I called the whole thing, including Manchin’s vote.

    Got my thumbs up under my suspenders, chest out and feeling like Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. budmc says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. joeknuckles says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I’ll be on a plane to Kauai when the vote goes down tomorrow. What’s better than getting off a plane to start an 8 day vacation on Kauai? Starting that vacation by finding out we have secured a 5th conservative Supreme Court justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. budmc says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Like

    Reply
  25. feralcatsblog says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:38 am

    As their symbol the democrats need to have the noble donkey taken away from them with it being replaced with a hanging tree, even though that seems to have backfired on them bigly.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Live now with the pre rally show from Topeka, KS.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s