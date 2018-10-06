October 6th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #625

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
>> 31 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
—————————
*Pray for First Lady Melania's safe trip in Kenya and Egypt.
*Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
*Pray for more exposure of Opposition's lies and deceptions
*Pray the Senators vote "Yes", to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to be next SCOTUS judge.
Pray and fast, Treepers….one more day of this.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One more day—-
-We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
———————————————————————————————
Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
————————————————————–
Posted by Sylvia:
1-202-224
4521 Jeff Flake
2523 Susan Collins
6665 Lisa Murkowski
PLUS:
3954 Manchin
2043 Heitkamp
4814 Donnelly
2644 Tester
6472 Capito
3424 Enzi
6521 Moran
—————————————————————
Posted by Tuskyou:
202 224 2541
McConnell’s DC office
McConnell’s office contact
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
——————————————————————-
Posted by Mandy:
State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:
Louisville, KY 40202
Phone: (502) 582-6304
Lexington, KY 40503
Phone: (859) 224-8286
Fort Wright, KY 41011
Phone: (859) 578-0188
London, KY 40741
Phone: (606) 864-2026
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Phone: (270) 781-1673
Paducah, KY 42001
Phone: (270) 442-4554
And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:
Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2541
Fax: (202) 224-2499
——————————–
karmytrumpateer posted this:
Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen Grandma…
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The Miracle President”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was Divine Intervention, the likes of which we have not seen since Trenton.
May God keep blessing President Donald J. Trump, his family, cabinet, and our United States of America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too soon?
Lol…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
🙂
Again, again, we like it…we like it.
Vote YES one more time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘LIKE IT’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Beautiful photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
awesome… she is so well received…
love the children and their happy faces
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
One woman for another. Perfect!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except this one is awake WSB!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correct strategy here. Keep building on the capital gain just won and reinvest it in the mid terms to ensure mega MAGA!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
All night after the vote it will be. Ha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t even drink (never have) but I’ll BE DAMN If I’m going to let them slander a good man just because he likes to drink beer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto Ron
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Economic security IS NATIONAL SECURITY. #MAGA
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too funny!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not funny😩
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yes it is, very funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh come on, it’s hilarious. He likes Beer.
LikeLike
Even if he doesn’t, still funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t the kenyan have The Beer Summit ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court tomorrow, bringing to a close one of the most appalling episodes in American political history. The Democrats’ shameful treatment of Robert Bork in 1987 has distorted our politics–not just the politics of the Supreme Court–for the last 30 years. But the slanders the Democratic Party directed toward Kavanaugh were, if anything, even more disgraceful. We will feel their impact for many years to come.
So, looking to the future, what are the notable features of our political landscape?
1) The validation of violence for political ends. This didn’t start with the Kavanaugh nomination. It has been brewing for a while. Barack Obama famously said, “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” Antifa has been taking Obama at his word for some years.
What we are seeing today is mob action by Democratic Party activists: harassing Republicans when they go out to dinner or walk through airports; busing activists to Republicans’ homes to harass them and frighten their children; invading Republican Congressional offices with threatening mobs; and, in some cases, shooting or violently assaulting Republican office-holders.
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/10/where-do-we-go-from-here-2.php
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are at war and must take the appropriate action. Annihilate the enemy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and the attacks on Trump’s supporters at Candidate Trump’s rallies.
The Senators are getting a taste of what WeThePeople had to go thru. We are now all united in one cause…..to stand our ground and continue to MAGA, as designed by our Founding Fathers.
LikeLike
“Susan Collins saved the Senate”
Hannity actually allows Graham to speak, no interruption
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a premeditated fix, but so be it.
LikeLike
New Intellectual Froglegs……is out…enjoy………..
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liberals achieved the impossible…..
They manage to RADICALIZE Lindsey Graham! LOL
LikeLiked by 3 people
And shut Hannity up? Miracle #2.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great article about a Conservative woman who was sexually assaulted and supports Kav.
I guess this is what’s been sorely missing from this dialogue. Sane women have let these absolutely ***Ridiculous*** lefties speak FOR them, instead of speaking out ourselves:
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/10/05/leftists-confront-sex-assault-survivor-who-supports-kavanaugh/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And to stand with “Guilty until proven innocent”.
She’s a liar. Watching her little speech, I do not think even SHE believed what she was saying was the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I called the whole thing, including Manchin’s vote.
Got my thumbs up under my suspenders, chest out and feeling like Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done, Joe. Now on to tomorrow. Let’s just pray for no antics.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citizen,
Are there new docs being released this weekend?
LikeLike
This is just a tertiary story these days?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll be on a plane to Kauai when the vote goes down tomorrow. What’s better than getting off a plane to start an 8 day vacation on Kauai? Starting that vacation by finding out we have secured a 5th conservative Supreme Court justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
As their symbol the democrats need to have the noble donkey taken away from them with it being replaced with a hanging tree, even though that seems to have backfired on them bigly.
LikeLike
Live now with the pre rally show from Topeka, KS.
LikeLike