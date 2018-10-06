Guilt and Shame…

Posted on October 6, 2018

By now many people have seen this video.  I reviewed today for the first time. The video is from a October 4th dual press conference with Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein; the day the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh was delivered to the Senate.

Dianne Feinstein knows the smear campaign against Judge Kavanaugh was a political hit job.  As ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee she could not avoid knowledge; the coordination discussions would have surrounded her and her staff.

Feinstein knows she participated in one of the most vile political smear campaigns in history.  Senator Feinstein knows she participated in an attempt to destroy an honorable man and his family.  The weight of guilt is heavy; the shame is internalized.

.

There’s also a body language expert discussing this presser – SEE HERE.

Here’s the original YouTube video below. The original creator is unknown.

  1. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Guilt and shame – my new favorite music video…

  2. Mike diamond says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    The demo-rats hang their own heads in shame,they tried to destroy a good man,they know it was a evil plan,there not sorry,they are just mad they didn’t get by with it! The mid term elections will be all winners,for the republicans !!!!Make sure you vote!that your wife votes! I can tell you right now bet o and Lupe will never win in texas! Texas men like their gun rights and their pro-life! They say Grace ,and pray,and they support our troops,police,and firefighters,and they ain t wearing nike!

  3. Archie says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    While it’s fun to pile on the democrats remember Grassley was a full partner in arranging for a show trial for Kav. He staged a humiliating spectacle, but why? Surely he knew what happened to Bork and Thomas and others and he knew this was the wrong approach to settle this matter but he did it anyway. The GOP are dirty rats and have been blocking Trump for 2.5 years. Dems bad, GOP good was the political analysis 30 years ago but we are way beyond that now.
    Screw the GOP.

  4. Jane Smith says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Congratulations to SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh….May God bless him and hold him in the palm of his hand in order to guide this country in the Correct direction.

  5. Sherri Young says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    More shameful behavior.

  6. Auntie Lib says:
    October 6, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    “Vengence is Mine, sayeth the Lord” – but payback is for whomever wants to take a whack at the SOBs.

