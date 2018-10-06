Guilt and Shame…

By now many people have seen this video. I reviewed today for the first time. The video is from a October 4th dual press conference with Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Dianne Feinstein; the day the FBI report on Brett Kavanaugh was delivered to the Senate.

Dianne Feinstein knows the smear campaign against Judge Kavanaugh was a political hit job. As ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee she could not avoid knowledge; the coordination discussions would have surrounded her and her staff.

Feinstein knows she participated in one of the most vile political smear campaigns in history. Senator Feinstein knows she participated in an attempt to destroy an honorable man and his family. The weight of guilt is heavy; the shame is internalized.

There’s also a body language expert discussing this presser – SEE HERE.

Here’s the original YouTube video below. The original creator is unknown.

