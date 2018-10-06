Final Vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh – Senate Livestream and Discussion…

Republican and Democratic Senators speak on the senate floor about their decision for their vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Debate should end at approximately 3:30pm when the final vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh will be held.
Fox News Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Mrs. Clinton’s “plan Z” is always to scream like a lunatic.
Temperament!!!
The Senators need to be alert to projectile vomiting. These maniacs in the gallery sound like something out of “The Exorcist”!
Who hoo
Done.
Murkowski is toast…go Sarah Palin!
Just give me her Fund Me website …
How did the protesters get into the gallery! I thought they closed it to the public!
Could have been the dem Senators they way they been acting the last few weeks.
Guests of the resistance.
Damn!
No the public can watch..usually not many people watch votes
I heard earlier (on fox?) Only by invitation of a senator could they gain access.
to suborn
Thank you, Jesus!
Amen.
WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!
Congratulations Justice Kavanaugh!!
What a complete jerk: Chrissie Wallace talks over the roll call record.
Cspan2 live feed
no interruption
Insufferable
Wow, getting dusty in here.
If I tried really hard I couldn’t get in the gallery. So who gave these banshees tickets? That should be investigated.
DiFi … Hirono … et.al. HATIST Demoncraps
Glad she was trustworthy and withdrew her vote. Wouldn’t have been surprised if she didn’t. Swamp will do anything. At this point it’s a wrap
I was so nervous about this.
Murkowski couldn’t even put her “no” vote on record…. what a soulless coward.
Yep wants to “win” 2020. That montana senator shouldnt be reelected. He chose to be a senator and it was too important a day, serving his public duty, to skip out.
Paired her vote with Daines’ yes, by withdrawing hers to eliminate the need for Daines to return from wedding. An authorized procedure.
Vote will be 50-48
Congratulations Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh!!
Fellow Americans..
The back of “The Resistance” has just been broken.
Pardon me just a sec while I jump up and down on it a few times.
The clerk is now calling the roll in order of those who voted “no”.
What was that gesture made? A “no” voter withdrew her vote because a “yes” vote decided he needed to be with his daughter on her wedding? I’m amazed.
That said, the Senator should have been there. But the amazing good will by this woman whose name escapes me moves me.
Vote is done… roll out the kegs!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Beer and Democrat pupus on me!
Why did any of the knuckleheads hold their vote to the end? Are they that indecisive, late to the party, or just begging for attention?
Justice Kavanaugh
Funny to see many dem senators leaving sore losers
And a number of Dem Senators in red states who voted No are now officially lame ducks 🙂
What!? No cigerette girls today?
Remember, the corrupt media is still trying to push the fake narrative of “Nobody likes Trump and nobody knows how he got into the White House. Muh Russia!”.
anybody add up the “yeahs” … yet?
Roberts should swear him in on the Senate floor 10 seconds after the vote is announced.
BOOM
MAKING
SUPREME
COURT
GREAT
AGAIN
To those who wish Kavanaugh doesn’t forget what the democrats (commies) did to him & rules accordingly, I say we’re above that sort of stuff & he should be fair & impartial straight down the line
(although we’re human beings, & human beings hold grudges & want payback…….wink)
Not tired of winning!
I am embracing a beer in honor of Justice Kav !!!
God Bless the United States of America, and JUSTICE Brett Kavanaugh!
Done! Now, it’s Mueller time… 🙂
50 yeas only?
Everybody sing 😀
Daines should have come back…roll would have been 51-48
Is mike pence going to break the tie?
Wonder if Antifa and Friends will burn down Portland, OR. tonite?
These people are scary:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-06/arrests-begin-protesters-storm-capitol-steps-gop-leader-declares-we-will-not-be
