Final Vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh – Senate Livestream and Discussion…

Posted on October 6, 2018 by

Republican and Democratic Senators speak on the senate floor about their decision for their vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.  Debate should end at approximately 3:30pm when the final vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh will be held.

Fox News LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. Ace says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Mrs. Clinton’s “plan Z” is always to scream like a lunatic.

  2. oldschool64 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    The Senators need to be alert to projectile vomiting. These maniacs in the gallery sound like something out of “The Exorcist”!

  5. Patriot1783 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Murkowski is toast…go Sarah Palin!

  6. codasouthtexas says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    How did the protesters get into the gallery! I thought they closed it to the public!

  7. Kenji says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    to suborn

  8. TNGal says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Thank you, Jesus!

  9. mikebrezzze says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER!

  10. Patriot1783 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Congratulations Justice Kavanaugh!!

  11. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    What a complete jerk: Chrissie Wallace talks over the roll call record.

  12. DanO64 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Wow, getting dusty in here.

  13. MfM says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    If I tried really hard I couldn’t get in the gallery. So who gave these banshees tickets? That should be investigated.

  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Glad she was trustworthy and withdrew her vote. Wouldn’t have been surprised if she didn’t. Swamp will do anything. At this point it’s a wrap

  15. Jason Ross says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Murkowski couldn’t even put her “no” vote on record…. what a soulless coward.

  16. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Vote will be 50-48
    Congratulations Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh!!

  17. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Fellow Americans..
    The back of “The Resistance” has just been broken.

  18. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    The clerk is now calling the roll in order of those who voted “no”.

  19. Daniel says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    What was that gesture made? A “no” voter withdrew her vote because a “yes” vote decided he needed to be with his daughter on her wedding? I’m amazed.

    That said, the Senator should have been there. But the amazing good will by this woman whose name escapes me moves me.

  21. rumpole2 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Vote is done… roll out the kegs!!

  22. jahealy says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Why did any of the knuckleheads hold their vote to the end? Are they that indecisive, late to the party, or just begging for attention?

  23. Sporty says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Justice Kavanaugh

  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Funny to see many dem senators leaving sore losers

  25. Jive Pawnbroker says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    And a number of Dem Senators in red states who voted No are now officially lame ducks 🙂

  26. Ace says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Remember, the corrupt media is still trying to push the fake narrative of “Nobody likes Trump and nobody knows how he got into the White House. Muh Russia!”.

  27. jack says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    anybody add up the “yeahs” … yet?

  28. MAGADJT says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Roberts should swear him in on the Senate floor 10 seconds after the vote is announced.

  30. eric says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    MAKING
    SUPREME
    COURT
    GREAT
    AGAIN

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    To those who wish Kavanaugh doesn’t forget what the democrats (commies) did to him & rules accordingly, I say we’re above that sort of stuff & he should be fair & impartial straight down the line

    (although we’re human beings, & human beings hold grudges & want payback…….wink)

  32. LivingRedInBlue says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Not tired of winning!

  33. Wightman farm says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    I am embracing a beer in honor of Justice Kav !!!

  34. Joshua2415 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    God Bless the United States of America, and JUSTICE Brett Kavanaugh!

  35. redline says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Done! Now, it’s Mueller time… 🙂

  38. lisabrqwc says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Everybody sing 😀

  39. Patriot1783 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Daines should have come back…roll would have been 51-48

  40. codasouthtexas says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Is mike pence going to break the tie?

  41. sunnydaze says:
    October 6, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Wonder if Antifa and Friends will burn down Portland, OR. tonite?

