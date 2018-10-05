Thug Life…

Posted on October 5, 2018

Bringing it Old School...

56 Responses to Thug Life…

  2. M33 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Hahahahahahahha

    “Woke” Lindsey Graham…
    Who would have thought…?

  3. PreppiePlease says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Wait till election day results hit them!

  4. boogywstew says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Lindsey Graham has been reborn!

  5. TDU_Weight says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    “I don’t get no respect!”

    • TDU_Weight says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      LINDSEY DANGERFIELD

      I got home late last night.
      My girlfriend was dressed all in black.
      I asked her, “Who died?”
      “Nobody,” she said, “I joined ANTIFA.”
      I asked her, “ANTIFA? What’s that?”
      “We oppose the Alt-Right.”
      She put on a black knit hat.
      Tied a black bandanna on her head.
      Only her eyes were showing.
      I told her, “Get a lifetime membership.”

      (RIP Rodney Dangerfield)

      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        October 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        Have you heard this breaking news TDU?

        Christine Ford was walking around Dupont Circle in DC with a bunch of peanuts.
        One claims to have been a salted…………..

  6. BobbyCannoli says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    God Bless that man.

    It’s rare to have a definite opinion about someone, for a long time, and then something actually happens to change your mind.

    In the last week, my opinion of LG has really improved.

    Let’s keep it going, Lindsey!!!

  7. Cowwow says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Back to the future for Lindsey. I am thrilled he is our patriot again!

  8. wholland50 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    This is too funny. Lindsey is embracing an inner self we haven’t seen publicly before. Trump has unleashed a tiger to fight at his right hand.

    (But I still don’t trust Lindsey)

    • webgirlpdx says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      Actually, I remember Lindsey was pretty colorful years ago when he was a Representative. But kinda sold his soul when he reached the Senate. Watch Judiciary now. Hammer time!!

      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        October 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

        Think McCain must have been a malignant narcissistic psychopath who victimized Lindsey for his (McCain’s) narcissist supply*.

        *https://www.healthyplace.com/personality-disorders/malignant-self-love/narcissists-narcissistic-supply-and-sources-of-supply

    • MB224 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      Yeah, I don’t trust as far as I can see him. But with Trump in charge I’ll take him all day.

  9. Reloader says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    There seems to be so many women who are so upset that we might take away their “right” to murder innocent, unborn children. Despicable.

  10. amwick says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    That is MY Senator! Woot woot….

  11. JMC says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Murkowski is doing this because she knows McConnell has the votes. Assuming that is that Collins and Manchin, who have declared “yes”, keep their word.

  12. elena1950909deplorable says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    That smile…He is freed! MAGA!

  13. webgirlpdx says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    That looks like McLean…..

  14. amwick says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Isn’t it possible he got a taste of winnamins??

    Liked by 7 people

  15. Mncpo(ret) says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    First time I’ve been PROUD of my state Senator. He has morphed from a tadpole to a full throated male bull frog.

    Liked by 6 people

  16. Paprika says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Lindsey G. looks pretty self satisfied with the current breakdown state of the screaming harpy in the background.

    And does that guy in uniform look a wee bit like lying Ryan’s twin brother?

    Liked by 1 person

  17. TheBullpen (@Cule_Breeze) says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Exit McCain… enter Lindsey “born again hard” Graham

    Liked by 1 person

    • Ziiggii says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      NOW SHOW ME YOUR WAR FACE!!!!

      AHHHHHHHHHHHHH

      Liked by 3 people

    • TDU_Weight says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      “What’s your name, senator!?”

      “Sir! Senator Graham, Sir!”

      “What’s your first name!?”

      “Sir! Lindsey, Sir!”

      “Lindsey! That’s a girl’s name! Are you a girl, Lindsey!”

      “Sir! No Sir!”

      “Show me your war face!”

      And the rest is history…

  18. Gil says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    This is the song I think if for “Mr. ” Graham since no name has been away from the senate.
    No getting the sweaty vapors anymore. Hes cowboyed up.

    Liked by 5 people

  19. Minnie says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Akindole says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Beast mode.

    For the last two weeks….Encouraging.

    Liked by 2 people

  21. rumpole2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Trump is contagious..

    Symptoms include being “Patriot-positive” and can develop into full-blown “Trump support and Winning”

    Liked by 5 people

  22. Lady in Red says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Graham is finally free of his evil puppetmaster.

    Liked by 2 people

  23. key508 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Lefties are pure trash. Being paid for by Soros and democrat party to cause trouble. Shame on all those fools. Ungodly Democratic people. They are with out God. Their minds have been seered with a hot iron

    Liked by 1 person

  24. Joe says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    He is remaking himself into a version of Trump.

    Oh, how I wish McCain was seeing this!

    PS: Graham running 2024?!

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Kenji says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Nevertheless … it is utterly DISGUSTING that our elected officials need Security escorts. I weep for the LOSERS we’ve empowered to harass citizens … our culture is sick in the head. As VDH wrote this week … I am planning my escape to a mountaintop far from the maddening (mentally ill) crowd.

  26. rumpole2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    From my stash of 45’s 🙂

    It all depends on “Linda”…

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Kain Anderson says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Wait! Is that Monica McLean behind him yelling? Kinda looks like her…

    Like

  28. Linus in W.PA. says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!

    Like

  29. Trisha Holmeide says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Your obsession with trashing Glenn Beck is making me rethink your respectability in bringing us the truth…can we say “Anti-Mormon” or just anti-Beck’s opinions? Considering he is more than not accurate in his reasoning and truthful in his programming about the very same issues you yourself are on top of…it doesn’t take much to see how your bias against his religion has become more important than your political goals.

    Like

  30. Cheri Lawrence says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Whether you believe the Q movement or not, this picture of Feinstein and Murkowsi speaks a thousand words! One has to wonder what threat would be so great to give up reelection and your entire constituency? Pure evil if you ask me.

    Go voting warriors, we are winning over the Thugs and self imposed Rulers!!

    Like

  31. amwick says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I came back from pool lounging and was astonished to see my non political husband watching the Collins speech. It took about a minute to figure it out… she was supporting Brett and had to CYA.
    So we have our SC Senator Graham leading the charge, and the vote happening and all that…It was so good.. all of it… at long last.. I just want to take a few seconds and feel good..
    ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…

