-
Love it!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s to ya Mr Graham, an unqualified salute to a senator representing his people!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hahahahahahahha
“Woke” Lindsey Graham…
Who would have thought…?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wait till election day results hit them!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Umbrellas and hip boots, my friend!
Should buy stock in both 👍
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grassley can probably use those right now – talking about “Thug Life.”
Grassley’s Gloves are Off: Third Request for Withheld Evidence Mentions “Recently Uncovered Information”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/10/grassleys-gloves-are-off-third-request-for-withheld-evidence-mentions-recently-uncovered-information/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lindsey Graham has been reborn!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I think Lindsey was freed on the death of No Name. I wonder what No Name had on him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You mean like when President Lincoln Freed the Slaves?
LOL
LikeLike
“I don’t get no respect!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LINDSEY DANGERFIELD
I got home late last night.
My girlfriend was dressed all in black.
I asked her, “Who died?”
“Nobody,” she said, “I joined ANTIFA.”
I asked her, “ANTIFA? What’s that?”
“We oppose the Alt-Right.”
She put on a black knit hat.
Tied a black bandanna on her head.
Only her eyes were showing.
I told her, “Get a lifetime membership.”
(RIP Rodney Dangerfield)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have you heard this breaking news TDU?
Christine Ford was walking around Dupont Circle in DC with a bunch of peanuts.
One claims to have been a salted…………..
LikeLike
God Bless that man.
It’s rare to have a definite opinion about someone, for a long time, and then something actually happens to change your mind.
In the last week, my opinion of LG has really improved.
Let’s keep it going, Lindsey!!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Hear Hear!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Back to the future for Lindsey. I am thrilled he is our patriot again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is too funny. Lindsey is embracing an inner self we haven’t seen publicly before. Trump has unleashed a tiger to fight at his right hand.
(But I still don’t trust Lindsey)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Actually, I remember Lindsey was pretty colorful years ago when he was a Representative. But kinda sold his soul when he reached the Senate. Watch Judiciary now. Hammer time!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think McCain must have been a malignant narcissistic psychopath who victimized Lindsey for his (McCain’s) narcissist supply*.
*https://www.healthyplace.com/personality-disorders/malignant-self-love/narcissists-narcissistic-supply-and-sources-of-supply
LikeLike
Yeah, I don’t trust as far as I can see him. But with Trump in charge I’ll take him all day.
LikeLike
There seems to be so many women who are so upset that we might take away their “right” to murder innocent, unborn children. Despicable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is MY Senator! Woot woot….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me, too amwick. Can honestly say this is the first time I can proudly say that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I said that a couple days ago. 🙂
LikeLike
Murkowski is doing this because she knows McConnell has the votes. Assuming that is that Collins and Manchin, who have declared “yes”, keep their word.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She shouldn’t be doing it at all. Any person who has integrity knows that Blasey is a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That smile…He is freed! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did Jesus visit Linsey Graham and give him freedom?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as its not Muhammad…)))
LikeLiked by 1 person
That looks like McLean…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a matter of difference in avoirdupois only.
LikeLike
Isn’t it possible he got a taste of winnamins??
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cheers!!! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Backatcha!! 🙂
LikeLike
First time I’ve been PROUD of my state Senator. He has morphed from a tadpole to a full throated male bull frog.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lindsey G. looks pretty self satisfied with the current breakdown state of the screaming harpy in the background.
And does that guy in uniform look a wee bit like lying Ryan’s twin brother?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exit McCain… enter Lindsey “born again hard” Graham
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOW SHOW ME YOUR WAR FACE!!!!
AHHHHHHHHHHHHH
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What’s your name, senator!?”
“Sir! Senator Graham, Sir!”
“What’s your first name!?”
“Sir! Lindsey, Sir!”
“Lindsey! That’s a girl’s name! Are you a girl, Lindsey!”
“Sir! No Sir!”
“Show me your war face!”
And the rest is history…
LikeLike
This is the song I think if for “Mr. ” Graham since no name has been away from the senate.
No getting the sweaty vapors anymore. Hes cowboyed up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I said!!
LikeLike
Beast mode.
For the last two weeks….Encouraging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is contagious..
Symptoms include being “Patriot-positive” and can develop into full-blown “Trump support and Winning”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Graham is finally free of his evil puppetmaster.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lefties are pure trash. Being paid for by Soros and democrat party to cause trouble. Shame on all those fools. Ungodly Democratic people. They are with out God. Their minds have been seered with a hot iron
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is remaking himself into a version of Trump.
Oh, how I wish McCain was seeing this!
PS: Graham running 2024?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe….my thoughts, your keyboard 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nevertheless … it is utterly DISGUSTING that our elected officials need Security escorts. I weep for the LOSERS we’ve empowered to harass citizens … our culture is sick in the head. As VDH wrote this week … I am planning my escape to a mountaintop far from the maddening (mentally ill) crowd.
LikeLike
From my stash of 45’s 🙂
It all depends on “Linda”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wait! Is that Monica McLean behind him yelling? Kinda looks like her…
LikeLike
OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Your obsession with trashing Glenn Beck is making me rethink your respectability in bringing us the truth…can we say “Anti-Mormon” or just anti-Beck’s opinions? Considering he is more than not accurate in his reasoning and truthful in his programming about the very same issues you yourself are on top of…it doesn’t take much to see how your bias against his religion has become more important than your political goals.
LikeLike
Whether you believe the Q movement or not, this picture of Feinstein and Murkowsi speaks a thousand words! One has to wonder what threat would be so great to give up reelection and your entire constituency? Pure evil if you ask me.
Go voting warriors, we are winning over the Thugs and self imposed Rulers!!
LikeLike
You mean Murkowsi is Blackmailed???????????
LikeLike
I came back from pool lounging and was astonished to see my non political husband watching the Collins speech. It took about a minute to figure it out… she was supporting Brett and had to CYA.
So we have our SC Senator Graham leading the charge, and the vote happening and all that…It was so good.. all of it… at long last.. I just want to take a few seconds and feel good..
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…
LikeLike