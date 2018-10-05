October 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #624

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

155 Responses to October 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #624

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:20 am

    >> 32 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
    —————————
    *Pray for First Lady Melania's safe trip thru out Africa.

    *Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
    *Pray for more exposure of Opposition's lies and deceptions
    *Pray the Senators act honorable while reading the report and vote "Yes" for Judge Kavanaugh to be next SCOTUS judge.

    Pray and fast, Treepers.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

      -We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
      ———————————————————————————————
      Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
      ————————————————————–
      Posted by Sylvia:
      1-202-224

      4521 Jeff Flake
      2523 Susan Collins
      6665 Lisa Murkowski
      PLUS:
      3954 Manchin
      2043 Heitkamp
      4814 Donnelly
      2644 Tester
      6472 Capito
      3424 Enzi
      6521 Moran
      —————————————————————

      Posted by Tuskyou:

      202 224 2541
      McConnell’s DC office

      McConnell’s office contact
      https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
      ——————————————————————-

      Posted by Mandy:
      State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:

      Louisville, KY 40202
      Phone: (502) 582-6304

      Lexington, KY 40503
      Phone: (859) 224-8286

      Fort Wright, KY 41011
      Phone: (859) 578-0188

      London, KY 40741
      Phone: (606) 864-2026

      Bowling Green, KY 42101
      Phone: (270) 781-1673

      Paducah, KY 42001
      Phone: (270) 442-4554

      And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:

      Office Building
      Washington, DC 20510
      Phone: (202) 224-2541
      Fax: (202) 224-2499
      ——————————–
      karmytrumpateer posted this:
      Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180

    • piper567 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:37 am

      thank you for doing this Grandma

    • Truthfilter says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:41 am

      In Christ’s name-Amen

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Democrats = Pure Evil
      No Guilt, No Conscience, No Soul. Evil

      • andyocoregon says:
        October 5, 2018 at 12:32 am

        Sneaky and Diabolical.

      • tuskyou says:
        October 5, 2018 at 12:47 am

        President Trump recently branded them The Party Of Crime and although he’s right about that, The Party Of Evil is a better description (IMHO)

      • The Defiant One says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:03 am

        @Grandma Covfefe, you can really see that Evil here in San Francisco with the Homeless EPIDEMIC!

        Year after year the Demoncrats campaign and virtue signal about the plight of the poor and Homeless, only to let the Homeless DIE FORGOTTEN IN THE STREETS due to as Mark Twain famously noted “The Coldest Winter I ever spent was a Summer in San Francisco”

        https://abc7news.com/homeless-man-run-over-in-san-francisco-parking-garage/3861580/

        The only thing the Demoncrats have ever understood is power, and its now time to not just take all their power away from them but destroy that dirty evil political party forever and let them be forgotten like the Whig party!

        • topavalley says:
          October 5, 2018 at 1:17 am

          I know a young woman who is in her second year at Hastings Law School in San Francisco. She told her family that she has to wear thick soled shoes to walk to classes because of the discarded hypodermic needles and poop.

          https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/09/10/i-left-my-heart-shoes-in-san-francisco-n2517378

          excerpts from the article,
          Enter the search term “San Francisco feces map” into Google and it comes back with 1,040,000 results. Yeah, it’s a thing.
          But do you think some hobo would get away with doing the squat n’ scoot outside of a Pacific Heights mansion where our betters like Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi live?

          This is about power, their power to make your life miserable and even dangerous. By forcing you – but again, not themselves – to endure this primitive misbehavior, by making you live in fear, they are figuratively crushing you underfoot and punishing you for the crime of being Normal.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          October 5, 2018 at 1:33 am

          Amen!
          I haven’t been up to Frisco in decades. We were hoping to show our kids and grandkids Lombard St, the streetcars, Golden Gate Bridge, the Science Museum, The Bart, and that one famous pier. We had many good memories of Frisco when I was a kid, visiting relatives living in San Bruno.

          it’s really sad to see it turn into mini Venezuela.

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. Trumpstumper says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Whole lotta winning going on…

    I can take it, Mr. President!

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    YES!

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet:

  9. Joemama says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Are you ready to see arrests?
    Are you ready to see PAIN?
    Are you ready to be part of history?

  10. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Grassley again smacks down the Ford lawyers

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:23 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:25 am

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

    We have information from the executive summary of the FBI follow-up investigation on Kavanaugh

    The Washington Post did an editorial opposing Kavanaugh. I didn’t read it, but it started out by doing the “partisan” argument (which likely went along with “temperament” rationales).

    There is zero evidence that Kavanaugh engaged in any sexual misconduct. None. And that’s why the mainstream media is desperately shifting the goalposts at the last minute. I think Heitkamp also did the same partisan/temperament ‘reasonings’ to validate her ‘no’ position today.

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:26 am

  19. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

    To all Treepers and their families:
    Watch your six for the next 30+ days. The democrats have unleashed their hounds to raise hell across the country.
    Stay clear of known protests to avoid conflict. Just smile when challenged, knowing that the past wrongs of the last 8+ years will be corrected after the midterms.
    People are going to jail, and worse, for their sedition against this administration.

    The Democrat party will be decimated.

  20. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Hyatt Hotels is discriminating against groups like ACT for America, founded by the wonderful Brigette Gabriel. Basically, any group that’s listed on SPLC’s list of “Hate Groups”. IOW, the list of banned groups is loooong:

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Hyatt Hotels to Millions of Conservatives: You’re Not Welcome at Our Hotels. from The_Donald

  22. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:28 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:29 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Sure don’t appreciate any of my tax dollars going to this organization.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:41 am

      It’s disgusting for the Fed Gov to fund PP, which in turn funds the Dem Party.

      Abortion lovers can ( and WILL) send in their own donations to PP.

      Will never understand WHY this fed funding hasn’t been shut down yet. Makes no sense from any angle.

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:51 am

      The abortion mill operators are threatening US senators now?

      That’s because, for some reason, the Dems and their benefactors really need them running at peak efficiency. Why is that?

      Do they bring in that much money? I don’t think so.
      They don’t make money, but they do produce (or harvest) something. What is that and what are they using it for?

      Most of the Democrat leaders and donors are extremely old. Could the product of the abortion mills be of use to them?

      Let me put it this way, I don’t think they are selling baby body parts for a few bucks a piece to labs for experiments, but I do suspect they are selling biological material (stem cells) to somebody.

    • andyocoregon says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:51 am

      It’s time for President Trump to totally defund Planned Parenthood, not just their abortion centers. It’s all the same corporation anyway.

      • sunnydaze says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:04 am

        When it first started, it’s possible that PP was a major place to get Birth Control. But if that was the rationale, it’s long past it’s sell-by date, cuz BC is available everywhere now.

        • Norman Franklin says:
          October 5, 2018 at 1:27 am

          It is long past time to do something about planned (not) parenthood. Pay attention house and Senate rinos. After we hand you a bigger majority there are no more excuses. Rape and incest ok, maybe. All the rest of you pink progtards pay for it yourself. Or get the hollywood infanticide brigade to pony up.

    • illinoiswarrior says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:25 am

      Planned Parenthood is essentially a money laundering facility that also performs abortions. They receive millions of dollars in taxpayer money and then donate millions of dollars to Democrat politicians.

  25. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

    After Mitch finishes with the Judiciary, perhaps he can focus on this.

  26. citizen817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:34 am

  27. Citizen 817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:45 am

  28. Citizen 817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

  29. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Just watched the Schumer/Feinstein presser… have to wonder what Schumer meant by the term “proper redactions”?
    Is that blacking out all the Democrat corruption involved?

  30. millwright says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:48 am

    One aspect I feel is missing from the so-called “debate ” vis a vis Judge Kavanaugh’s “fitness” to sit on the Supreme Court is SCOTUS doesn’t make law ! Congress makes law ! If any group needs to be held to a “higher standard ” its those entrusted with making the laws we live by, rather than those assigned ( by Congress) the task of imposing them ! Further I’m truely terrified when so many of those we have entrusted to create the laws we live under have little knowledge of and even less regard for our foundational principles as to publicly flout their contempt for them !

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Was thinking about this same thing this morning. Along with that thought came the realization that Dems/libs have been for years setting judges in place who do exactly that…legislate from the bench.

      Their visible desperation now comes as they see the possibility that all of their efforts will soon be reversed.

  31. sunnydaze says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Incredible vid from today. DiFi looks terrified, tears up, attempts to fake smile.

    Repubs in her district who were tempted to vote for her opponent just to get rid of her, please re-think. Cuz she looks here as tho she may be thoroughly neutered and plus, at 85, may very well pass before her term’s up. MAYBE you can get a Repub in when she does.

    • Jenny R. says:
      October 5, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Interesting take on it — her days in the Senate are number imhao.
      Her challenger is a real wingding lefty — so I think at this point it’s a winning situation: they will either get crazy commie…or Die-ann. I highly doubt the crazy commie is totally clean either, but Di baby is likely to go down quicker (and uglier).

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Thank you for this line of thought. I am going to rethink this…..esp if Cox wins Governorship.

      I cannot stand De Leon. He admitted that half of his family are illegal aliens and proudly said it. He was part of the team who passed all these crazy laws here.
      I. Cannot. Stand. Him.

      Thank you for sharing that thought.

      • sunnydaze says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:12 am

        YES! If Cox wins, he gets to appoint the next Sen, right? Same rule in every state, right?

        And it doesn’t HAVE to be from the same Party as the Sen. who’s gone?

        85+ 6 = 91. Morbid, but, what are the chances? Pretty good.

      • wendy forward says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:54 am

        I’m in Cali and was thinking of voting for DeLeon just to try and get rid of Fiendstein. But you all make excellent points.

    • rjcylon says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:12 am

      That’s someone realizing they sold their soul.

    • Vince says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Just in the past year, she has released classified information and now flipped over the chess board of the judiciary committee in order to run out the clock before mid terms. when the new Congress begins next year, she needs to be removed from all committee assignments.

  32. ladypenquin says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Grassley Knows! Read the last paragraph in the letter he sent to Ford’s lawyers.

    • rf121 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Please do not post anything with a pic of Shannon Bream. It ain’t getting read. She is too distracting.

      • ladypenquin says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:20 am

        I don’t know what you mean. The picture part of the tweet is the letter sent by Grassley. That’s worth knowing about.

    • Mandy says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:20 am

      OMG when you read that last paragraph from Grassley’s letter and THEN look at that vid of ChiFi….WOW she definitely is upset over her involvement being EXPOSED.

      • ladypenquin says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:28 am

        I know! I watched the vid of her earlier, and she was clearly teary-eyed. Normally when the Dems are doing their usual song and dance – they’re defiant and glaring. She wasn’t doing any of that. I think she and other high-profile Dems are in deep trouble.

        The request made by Grassley wants all Ford’s lawyers communications between: her named people who would collaborate her story, her communications with the Washington Post, the polygraph operation, AND Diane Finestein and Hirono. Ramirez and Swetnick are named to.

        I’ve said all along this was a conspiracy to manufacture evidence. Pretty sure that’s a felony.

        It’s why Ford’s “friends” got cold feet. I hope her FBI BFF, Monica McLean, goes down.

      • sahm2016 says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:37 am

        Maybe the new information that has come to light explains why there is only one copy of the most recent FBI report and why the report is being so carefully controlled.

        I could be reading too much into it, but I remember ChiFi saying something about the parts she was allowed to see in her post report viewing press conference. Maybe she was not allowed to see the 302s that address her role in the Dr. Ford fraud.

      • wendy forward says:
        October 5, 2018 at 1:52 am

        Those Grumpy Old Judiciary Committee Men-along with Lion Ted and Cocaine Mitch-are just my favorites right now. Grassley is ON IT.

  33. SR says:
    October 5, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Now Soro and dem goons want to threaten and chaos all over DC for Kav vote. Where is AG to look into money supply and sending these arrested folks for 5+ year in prison.

  34. Citizen 817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:03 am

  35. andyocoregon says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Here’s what comes with unregulated legal abortion. This upcoming movie discusses the horror of hundreds of gruesome newborn deaths by a psycho doctor.

    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/gosnell-abortion-doctor-movie-releases-trailer-1135171

  36. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Great version of a great memory

  37. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Some good signs tonight I heard on the news….

    –One of the people involved with the protest was upset at how small the protest was. She thought it would be more people.

    –Sen Daines said arrangements had been made for him to vote and he assured Judge Kavanaugh of it by phone today. Daines loves Kavanaugh and was in a pleasant mood talking about it.

    –Monica Crowley and Sarah Carter think Kavanaugh will be confirmed with 52. Jason Chaffetz thinks it may be 53.

    –many protesters/constituents wanted to meet with Susan Collins today….and she refused to meet with them.

  38. Citizen 817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:10 am

  39. rumpole2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Judge Kavanaugh Cleared!
    Stefan Molyneux
    Streamed live 4 hours ago

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:13 am

  41. FL_GUY says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Awesome President Trump Rally in MN.

    RSBN is my go to media on youtube because they cover the entire rally process, not just President Trump. From walking the line to interviewing attendees, to covering the preliminary rally with the opening speakers, RSBN gives a more complete picture of the mood of the people. Now that I have a streaming box for the TV, I can sit in the living room in comfort to watch.

    I start out in the afternoon when they open up their feed. There are usually hundreds of people waiting for the feed to start, the then number skyrockets when the feed is live.

    It is always interesting to me to watch interviews with the attendees. What I see matches my own experience; everyone is excited and happy, everyone is informed on the issues (particularly Kavanaugh who they want confirmed) and everyone is there because President Trump has kept every campaign promise he’s made. The fact that President Trump fills arenas with thousands of people and with thousands more not able to get in, after being in office for two years, tells me the only blue wave is the swirl around the bowl heading down the hole. When President Trump decided to campaign for the Mid-Terms, he pulled the handle and it’s swirling more with each rally. You can tell how atypical these events are by the reactions of the state politicians. They are always in awe of the massive crowds; they never drew such crowds, even as incumbents.

    Watching the state pols at the MN rally, most of them are copying President Trump’s campaign style. They are getting out the message to vote R in Nov and taking the fight to their respective D-Rat challenger. It is wonderful to see; Rs fighting back because they now have a real leader in President Trump.

    President Trump walked out in the MN arena and he OWNED the room. Five full minutes of welcoming crowd roar and many crowd roars throughout the speech. That crowd was pumped like a championship football crowd.

    One thing that President Trump is doing as part of his Mid-Term strategy is to use the HALO effect to help out all the Rs. President Trump goes through many of the accomplishments that his administration has achieved and praises any incumbent Rs, giving them credit for making it happen. Then for the new R candidates, President Trump is labelling the D-Rat party as the party of crime, the party of high taxes, the party of poverty, the party of no-borders, the party of Schumer, Pelosi and low IQ Maxine(This line is always good for a healthy round of BOOOOOsss) etc. I tend to feel that President Trump is going to be so effective labelling the D-Rats by the Nov Mid-Terms that any thinking person will not vote D-Rat because they will be aiding and abetting criminals. President Trump is the first R to have the guts to call out the D-Rats for the criminals that they are.

    President Trump continues to slice and dice the FAKE NEWS. It was pure joy to listen to the crowd response against the media-rats every time President Trump mentioned them.

    I’ve watched political events since childhood. I have never seen the crowd size or the enthusiasm that President Trump has at his campaign events. Not only that, these rallies are for other R candidates and thousands of people want to attend because of President Trump. It’s going to be a Red Tsunami in Nov.

    I am looking forward to each new rally. They are very revealing as to the mood of We the People and President Trump’s strategy to WIN for the Rs!

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:25 am

      I also love that they start so early with the lines, early speakers, etc.

      I know some get pi$$ed when their feed goes out, etc.

      But seriously NO ONE does what RSBN does to make you feel like you are getting the “whole rally” experience.

      They are definitely worth our support.

  42. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:17 am

    Interesting. Anyone know for sure?

  43. Citizen 817 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:24 am

  44. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:30 am

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      October 5, 2018 at 1:31 am

  45. Greg says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:46 am

    According to WSJ ex-FBI plant BFF MacLean was trying to nobble Keyser.

  46. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 1:50 am

