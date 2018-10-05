October 5th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #624

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
>> 32 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe.
—————————
*Pray for First Lady Melania's safe trip thru out Africa.
*Pray Psalm 40, as requested by Ashley Kavanaugh, for Judge Kavanaugh and his family-
*Pray for more exposure of Opposition's lies and deceptions
*Pray the Senators act honorable while reading the report and vote "Yes" for Judge Kavanaugh to be next SCOTUS judge.
Pray and fast, Treepers.
-We are all Kavanaugh—with one heart—-When he hurt, we hurt, too.
———————————————————————————————
Call these Senators daily and say you want Kavanaugh confirmed.
————————————————————–
Posted by Sylvia:
1-202-224
4521 Jeff Flake
2523 Susan Collins
6665 Lisa Murkowski
PLUS:
3954 Manchin
2043 Heitkamp
4814 Donnelly
2644 Tester
6472 Capito
3424 Enzi
6521 Moran
—————————————————————
Posted by Tuskyou:
202 224 2541
McConnell’s DC office
McConnell’s office contact
https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contactform
——————————————————————-
Posted by Mandy:
State offices for contacting Mitch McConnell:
Louisville, KY 40202
Phone: (502) 582-6304
Lexington, KY 40503
Phone: (859) 224-8286
Fort Wright, KY 41011
Phone: (859) 578-0188
London, KY 40741
Phone: (606) 864-2026
Bowling Green, KY 42101
Phone: (270) 781-1673
Paducah, KY 42001
Phone: (270) 442-4554
And at his DC office, you can send him a FAX, too, if you’d like:
Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2541
Fax: (202) 224-2499
——————————–
karmytrumpateer posted this:
Judge Kavanaugh’s chambers number: 202-216-7180
Thanks Grandma, for the prayers and the contact info. We can all lend a hand in our way.
Thank YOU for helping out here, too, Sylvia.
thank you for doing this Grandma
Trying to do my part to MAGA, by MAWA (Making America Winning Again.
All you Treepers here have done so much good. Praise God.
AMEN!!!
In Christ’s name-Amen
Democrats = Pure Evil
No Guilt, No Conscience, No Soul. Evil
Sneaky and Diabolical.
President Trump recently branded them The Party Of Crime and although he’s right about that, The Party Of Evil is a better description (IMHO)
@Grandma Covfefe, you can really see that Evil here in San Francisco with the Homeless EPIDEMIC!
Year after year the Demoncrats campaign and virtue signal about the plight of the poor and Homeless, only to let the Homeless DIE FORGOTTEN IN THE STREETS due to as Mark Twain famously noted “The Coldest Winter I ever spent was a Summer in San Francisco”
https://abc7news.com/homeless-man-run-over-in-san-francisco-parking-garage/3861580/
The only thing the Demoncrats have ever understood is power, and its now time to not just take all their power away from them but destroy that dirty evil political party forever and let them be forgotten like the Whig party!
I know a young woman who is in her second year at Hastings Law School in San Francisco. She told her family that she has to wear thick soled shoes to walk to classes because of the discarded hypodermic needles and poop.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/09/10/i-left-my-heart-shoes-in-san-francisco-n2517378
excerpts from the article,
Enter the search term “San Francisco feces map” into Google and it comes back with 1,040,000 results. Yeah, it’s a thing.
But do you think some hobo would get away with doing the squat n’ scoot outside of a Pacific Heights mansion where our betters like Dianne Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi live?
This is about power, their power to make your life miserable and even dangerous. By forcing you – but again, not themselves – to endure this primitive misbehavior, by making you live in fear, they are figuratively crushing you underfoot and punishing you for the crime of being Normal.
Ugh..what horrible experience for your friend. Shudder.
Amen!
I haven’t been up to Frisco in decades. We were hoping to show our kids and grandkids Lombard St, the streetcars, Golden Gate Bridge, the Science Museum, The Bart, and that one famous pier. We had many good memories of Frisco when I was a kid, visiting relatives living in San Bruno.
it’s really sad to see it turn into mini Venezuela.
Planned Parenthood should lose all federal funding after this.
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/10/04/planned-parenthood-threatens-republican-senators-after-fbi-probe-clears-kavanaugh/
Agree wholeheartedly..
For all of you Melania fans, if you do not receive 1600 Daily emails, they have a link to 67 photos of Melania in Africa, many not seen elsewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here’s a link if anyone wants to see them.
That’s an interesting red and white dress, saw that the other day. Did anyone find out about it?
I love those smoking flats she had on while visiting the fortress.
https://www.aol.com/article/lifestyle/2018/10/02/melania-trump-lands-in-ghana-in-celine-striped-shirtdress/23548358/
Shirtdress by Celine. Article has prices and additional info on her flats and suede coat.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily/
Thanx—just signed up for emails. Lotta good pics there
More direct link here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600dailysignup/
The other link is for messages to POTUS etc–I asked them to sign me up for alerts but you can fill out this link quicker-just type in your email address.
Whole lotta winning going on…
I can take it, Mr. President!
We ain’t fakin’.
WOW. Teaching moment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES!
OH my gosh I LOVE this. LOL Great meme !
Love it.
Love it, esp when we know we dodged a poison bullet. Whew!
Donald Trump Retweet:
Right.
Are you ready to see arrests?
Are you ready to see PAIN?
Are you ready to be part of history?
I want to see arrests. I’m ready to see pain. I’m ready to be part of history. But what’s up with the picture of the Keebler Elf? I do like cookies.
I think we find out this week.
(meaning this coming week)
Couldn’t be more disappointed in this man. Such potential to right so many wrongs. I will still pull a straight R lever here in Kalifornia to do what I can to keep us afloat. If Cox wins, perhaps he’ll slow our demise. But Sessions may as well be John Brennan. He’s had the same effect on our country as AG.
Grassley again smacks down the Ford lawyers
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
So he can refer Dr. Fraud for prosecution.
Good!
That letter opens a whole new can of worms…enough to go fishing for some indictments.
Yes it does, Earl. As LadyPenguin says in her post below (about the same tweet), just look at the last paragraph of Grassley’s letter. He’s ready to pounce.
Boom.
The last paragraph is very interesting, “in light of recently uncovered information” and Senator Grassley’s request for any communication with DiFi and MH, etc. JMHO, but I wonder if that is why DiFi looked so rattled today after she read the report? Hope Senator Grassley uncovers all the Dems collusion. God Bless Judge Kavanaugh and his beautiful family.
Good question, Florida. Maybe that is why DiFi looked so concerned. LOL. I hope it is. Go Grassley!
I hope so too! I have no sympathy for DiFi or MH, none at all. Ms. Ford interned in Hawaii and with MH’s statement of “shut up and listen”, she is probably up to her neck in this nefarious plot against Judge Kavanaugh. Thanks for posting the letter as I am not on Twitter.
You’re welcome. I cannot stand MH and would love to see Grassley take down her and/or DiFi if they are implicated in wrongdoing.
That noose got Feinstein’s name on it…..circling around her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank YOU, Mr. President Trump, for everything you’ve done..
We Love You.
I know someone that was on another plane tonight at Minnesota airport at same time Potas was there. No planes can move or even open their doors while Airforce One is in immediate area.
Bet it made the Lefties go nuts!
We have information from the executive summary of the FBI follow-up investigation on Kavanaugh
The Washington Post did an editorial opposing Kavanaugh. I didn’t read it, but it started out by doing the “partisan” argument (which likely went along with “temperament” rationales).
There is zero evidence that Kavanaugh engaged in any sexual misconduct. None. And that’s why the mainstream media is desperately shifting the goalposts at the last minute. I think Heitkamp also did the same partisan/temperament ‘reasonings’ to validate her ‘no’ position today.
They’re not going to like the ‘temperament’ of the voters next month, either.
To all Treepers and their families:
Watch your six for the next 30+ days. The democrats have unleashed their hounds to raise hell across the country.
Stay clear of known protests to avoid conflict. Just smile when challenged, knowing that the past wrongs of the last 8+ years will be corrected after the midterms.
People are going to jail, and worse, for their sedition against this administration.
The Democrat party will be decimated.
Good Warning and Advice.
Not to be a nit picker, but decimated means “removing 1 in 10”. Surely we can do better?
The idea should be to smash their support in half.
Decimated = on their way to total destruction. ie. no such thing as a “Dem Party”.
WHIGGED.
decimate (dĕsˈə-mātˌ)►
v.
To destroy or kill a large part of (a group).
v.
Usage Problem To inflict great destruction or damage on: The fawns decimated my rose bushes.
v.
Usage Problem To reduce markedly in amount: a profligate heir who decimated his trust fund.
The Decimators
“Death from the ankles down”😁
We can probably get ICE to decimate the Democrat party by deporting 1 out of 10 since they’re probably illegal aliens anyway.
Decimate them again by taking the dead from the voter rolls.
Hyatt Hotels is discriminating against groups like ACT for America, founded by the wonderful Brigette Gabriel. Basically, any group that’s listed on SPLC’s list of “Hate Groups”. IOW, the list of banned groups is loooong:
Dear Hyatt Hotels,
See you at Bankrupt Court. Good luck trying to figure out…’What Happened?”
Never Yours Truly,
—The ever loyal and winning MAGA Trump Supporters—
Target, NFL, Nike, Hyatt…
Prager U. and Turning Point USA (Charlie Kirk and Candace Owen) are also on Hyatt’s “Hate Group” list.
These people are insane. Honestly, I haven’t had to stay in a hotel in years, but if I ever do again, it won’t be a Hyatt.
The Pritzker family owns Hyatt. Penny Pritzker was in the Obama cabinet.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hyatt / Pritzker based in Chicago
Yep, and JB is running for Governor of Illinois. 😒
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
👍 👌
Hyatt is the Pritzker family. No surprises there.
Sure don’t appreciate any of my tax dollars going to this organization.
It’s disgusting for the Fed Gov to fund PP, which in turn funds the Dem Party.
Abortion lovers can ( and WILL) send in their own donations to PP.
Will never understand WHY this fed funding hasn’t been shut down yet. Makes no sense from any angle.
Cannot replace the little lives lost, but we should demand clawback on the funds.
The abortion mill operators are threatening US senators now?
That’s because, for some reason, the Dems and their benefactors really need them running at peak efficiency. Why is that?
Do they bring in that much money? I don’t think so.
They don’t make money, but they do produce (or harvest) something. What is that and what are they using it for?
Most of the Democrat leaders and donors are extremely old. Could the product of the abortion mills be of use to them?
Let me put it this way, I don’t think they are selling baby body parts for a few bucks a piece to labs for experiments, but I do suspect they are selling biological material (stem cells) to somebody.
Look up adrenochrome. The term got shortened for the name of Google’s browser.
That’s pretty wild. I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’m convinced something is going on. These people are evil. John Podesta’s art collection comes to mind.
Here’s an article I found.
I didn’t mean to post that whole thing.
That has been our thinking-PP is the source for “Fountain of Youth” treatments. And they are using our money to support this project.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s time for President Trump to totally defund Planned Parenthood, not just their abortion centers. It’s all the same corporation anyway.
When it first started, it’s possible that PP was a major place to get Birth Control. But if that was the rationale, it’s long past it’s sell-by date, cuz BC is available everywhere now.
It is long past time to do something about planned (not) parenthood. Pay attention house and Senate rinos. After we hand you a bigger majority there are no more excuses. Rape and incest ok, maybe. All the rest of you pink progtards pay for it yourself. Or get the hollywood infanticide brigade to pony up.
Planned Parenthood is essentially a money laundering facility that also performs abortions. They receive millions of dollars in taxpayer money and then donate millions of dollars to Democrat politicians.
After Mitch finishes with the Judiciary, perhaps he can focus on this.
She looks absolutely great. What a darling couple.
Calling Senator Perdue in the morning to thank him for this. In case you’d like to join me….contact # in DC is (202) 224-3521
Just watched the Schumer/Feinstein presser… have to wonder what Schumer meant by the term “proper redactions”?
Is that blacking out all the Democrat corruption involved?
One aspect I feel is missing from the so-called “debate ” vis a vis Judge Kavanaugh’s “fitness” to sit on the Supreme Court is SCOTUS doesn’t make law ! Congress makes law ! If any group needs to be held to a “higher standard ” its those entrusted with making the laws we live by, rather than those assigned ( by Congress) the task of imposing them ! Further I’m truely terrified when so many of those we have entrusted to create the laws we live under have little knowledge of and even less regard for our foundational principles as to publicly flout their contempt for them !
Was thinking about this same thing this morning. Along with that thought came the realization that Dems/libs have been for years setting judges in place who do exactly that…legislate from the bench.
Their visible desperation now comes as they see the possibility that all of their efforts will soon be reversed.
Incredible vid from today. DiFi looks terrified, tears up, attempts to fake smile.
Repubs in her district who were tempted to vote for her opponent just to get rid of her, please re-think. Cuz she looks here as tho she may be thoroughly neutered and plus, at 85, may very well pass before her term’s up. MAYBE you can get a Repub in when she does.
Interesting take on it — her days in the Senate are number imhao.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking if she’s PO’d that she’s been “used” by the higher ups, she *may* even vote with the Rs once or twice – just to say “Ef You”.
Thank you for this line of thought. I am going to rethink this…..esp if Cox wins Governorship.
I cannot stand De Leon. He admitted that half of his family are illegal aliens and proudly said it. He was part of the team who passed all these crazy laws here.
I. Cannot. Stand. Him.
Thank you for sharing that thought.
YES! If Cox wins, he gets to appoint the next Sen, right? Same rule in every state, right?
And it doesn’t HAVE to be from the same Party as the Sen. who’s gone?
85+ 6 = 91. Morbid, but, what are the chances? Pretty good.
I’m in Cali and was thinking of voting for DeLeon just to try and get rid of Fiendstein. But you all make excellent points.
That’s someone realizing they sold their soul.
And completely ruined their “legacy”.
Just in the past year, she has released classified information and now flipped over the chess board of the judiciary committee in order to run out the clock before mid terms. when the new Congress begins next year, she needs to be removed from all committee assignments.
Grassley Knows! Read the last paragraph in the letter he sent to Ford’s lawyers.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know what you mean. The picture part of the tweet is the letter sent by Grassley. That’s worth knowing about.
OMG when you read that last paragraph from Grassley’s letter and THEN look at that vid of ChiFi….WOW she definitely is upset over her involvement being EXPOSED.
I know! I watched the vid of her earlier, and she was clearly teary-eyed. Normally when the Dems are doing their usual song and dance – they’re defiant and glaring. She wasn’t doing any of that. I think she and other high-profile Dems are in deep trouble.
The request made by Grassley wants all Ford’s lawyers communications between: her named people who would collaborate her story, her communications with the Washington Post, the polygraph operation, AND Diane Finestein and Hirono. Ramirez and Swetnick are named to.
I’ve said all along this was a conspiracy to manufacture evidence. Pretty sure that’s a felony.
It’s why Ford’s “friends” got cold feet. I hope her FBI BFF, Monica McLean, goes down.
Maybe the new information that has come to light explains why there is only one copy of the most recent FBI report and why the report is being so carefully controlled.
I could be reading too much into it, but I remember ChiFi saying something about the parts she was allowed to see in her post report viewing press conference. Maybe she was not allowed to see the 302s that address her role in the Dr. Ford fraud.
Those Grumpy Old Judiciary Committee Men-along with Lion Ted and Cocaine Mitch-are just my favorites right now. Grassley is ON IT.
Now Soro and dem goons want to threaten and chaos all over DC for Kav vote. Where is AG to look into money supply and sending these arrested folks for 5+ year in prison.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope he proves you right!
He’s busy giving speeches about safe neighborhoods. Another day another luncheon.
Here’s what comes with unregulated legal abortion. This upcoming movie discusses the horror of hundreds of gruesome newborn deaths by a psycho doctor.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/gosnell-abortion-doctor-movie-releases-trailer-1135171
Great version of a great memory
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some good signs tonight I heard on the news….
–One of the people involved with the protest was upset at how small the protest was. She thought it would be more people.
–Sen Daines said arrangements had been made for him to vote and he assured Judge Kavanaugh of it by phone today. Daines loves Kavanaugh and was in a pleasant mood talking about it.
–Monica Crowley and Sarah Carter think Kavanaugh will be confirmed with 52. Jason Chaffetz thinks it may be 53.
–many protesters/constituents wanted to meet with Susan Collins today….and she refused to meet with them.
I just hope they don’t bus protesters to Daines’ daughter’s wedding…
Ironic how DaNang Dick Blumenthal covered up his military service for 15 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Stefan Molyneux
Streamed live 4 hours ago
That’s along one but something to listen to in the morning.
Thanks! 🙂
Yeah
Stefan has discovered live streaming (and “Super Chat”) he seems to do these long chats every day.
Listening now myself.
Cool pic! I like blk and white pictures.
Awesome President Trump Rally in MN.
RSBN is my go to media on youtube because they cover the entire rally process, not just President Trump. From walking the line to interviewing attendees, to covering the preliminary rally with the opening speakers, RSBN gives a more complete picture of the mood of the people. Now that I have a streaming box for the TV, I can sit in the living room in comfort to watch.
I start out in the afternoon when they open up their feed. There are usually hundreds of people waiting for the feed to start, the then number skyrockets when the feed is live.
It is always interesting to me to watch interviews with the attendees. What I see matches my own experience; everyone is excited and happy, everyone is informed on the issues (particularly Kavanaugh who they want confirmed) and everyone is there because President Trump has kept every campaign promise he’s made. The fact that President Trump fills arenas with thousands of people and with thousands more not able to get in, after being in office for two years, tells me the only blue wave is the swirl around the bowl heading down the hole. When President Trump decided to campaign for the Mid-Terms, he pulled the handle and it’s swirling more with each rally. You can tell how atypical these events are by the reactions of the state politicians. They are always in awe of the massive crowds; they never drew such crowds, even as incumbents.
Watching the state pols at the MN rally, most of them are copying President Trump’s campaign style. They are getting out the message to vote R in Nov and taking the fight to their respective D-Rat challenger. It is wonderful to see; Rs fighting back because they now have a real leader in President Trump.
President Trump walked out in the MN arena and he OWNED the room. Five full minutes of welcoming crowd roar and many crowd roars throughout the speech. That crowd was pumped like a championship football crowd.
One thing that President Trump is doing as part of his Mid-Term strategy is to use the HALO effect to help out all the Rs. President Trump goes through many of the accomplishments that his administration has achieved and praises any incumbent Rs, giving them credit for making it happen. Then for the new R candidates, President Trump is labelling the D-Rat party as the party of crime, the party of high taxes, the party of poverty, the party of no-borders, the party of Schumer, Pelosi and low IQ Maxine(This line is always good for a healthy round of BOOOOOsss) etc. I tend to feel that President Trump is going to be so effective labelling the D-Rats by the Nov Mid-Terms that any thinking person will not vote D-Rat because they will be aiding and abetting criminals. President Trump is the first R to have the guts to call out the D-Rats for the criminals that they are.
President Trump continues to slice and dice the FAKE NEWS. It was pure joy to listen to the crowd response against the media-rats every time President Trump mentioned them.
I’ve watched political events since childhood. I have never seen the crowd size or the enthusiasm that President Trump has at his campaign events. Not only that, these rallies are for other R candidates and thousands of people want to attend because of President Trump. It’s going to be a Red Tsunami in Nov.
I am looking forward to each new rally. They are very revealing as to the mood of We the People and President Trump’s strategy to WIN for the Rs!
I also love that they start so early with the lines, early speakers, etc.
I know some get pi$$ed when their feed goes out, etc.
But seriously NO ONE does what RSBN does to make you feel like you are getting the “whole rally” experience.
They are definitely worth our support.
Interesting. Anyone know for sure?
According to WSJ ex-FBI plant BFF MacLean was trying to nobble Keyser.
