MAGAnomic September Jobs Report: 134,000 Added, and a Massive Upward Revision +87,000 Equals 3.7% Unemployment Rate

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) release the first estimated September jobs report earlier today [Details Here] reflecting 134,000 new jobs added last month. However, that’s not the story – The BLS revised August upward +69,000, and July +18,000.
The cumulative jobs gained 134k + 87k equals 221,000 new jobs. Lowering the unemployment rate to 3.7% the lowest unemployment statistic since 1969.
First, a note on the *revisions*. How did the BLS underestimate (twice) the August jobs report by 70k ? This is stunning: 201k -vs- 270k. That’s a 30% error rate? Someone’s head needs to roll, because it looks like politically motivated statistical sandbagging.
BLS – […] The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up from +147,000 to +165,000, and the change for August was revised up from +201,000 to +270,000. With these revisions, employment gains in July and August combined were 87,000 more than previously reported. After revisions, job gains have averaged 190,000 per month over the last 3 months.
(BLS) Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 134,000 in September, compared with an average monthly gain of 201,000 over the prior 12 months. In September, job gains occurred in professional and business services, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing. (See table B-1.)
Employment in professional and business services increased by 54,000 in September and has risen by 560,000 over the year.
Health care employment rose by 26,000 in September. Hospitals added 12,000 jobs, and employment in ambulatory health care services continued to trend up (+10,000). Over the year, health care employment has increased by 302,000.
In September, employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 24,000. Job gains occurred in warehousing and storage (+8,000) and in couriers and messengers (+5,000). Over the year, employment in transportation and warehousing has increased by 174,000.
Construction employment continued to trend up in September (+23,000). The industry has added 315,000 jobs over the past 12 months.
Employment in manufacturing continued to trend up in September (+18,000), reflecting a gain in durable goods industries. Over the year, manufacturing has added 278,000 jobs, with about four-fifths of the gain in the durable goods component.
Within mining, employment in support activities for mining rose by 6,000 over the month and by 53,000 over the year.
Employment in leisure and hospitality was little changed over the month (-17,000). Prior to September, employment in the industry had been on a modest upward trend. Some of the weakness in this industry in September may reflect the impact of Hurricane Florence. (read more)
National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow discusses formally and informally:
.
Informally:
Boom. The speed of Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how many times in 8 years did they revise Zero’s numbers in an upward fashion?…
Heck yeah- heads need to roll!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Zero said, “Those jobs your talking about … their not coming back.”
What a punk!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Winning is so fun…today is a good day for winning.
Thank you, President Trump and MAGA Team.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now if we can just stop the Fed from raising interest rates every quarter until they manage to “slow the economy down”… whatever that means… the more they raise the interest rate, the more expensive existing debt becomes… I know I’m scrambling to pay down my larger CC’s and loans because the monthly payments have all started getting excessively high just from rate increases… it’s a joke…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may have to start living within your means, Josh. The era of free money is coming to an end.
LikeLike
And just so you don’t think I’m picking on you, I just got the notice today that a small mortgage that I hold got a hefty rate increase. It’s annoying, but it’s makes me realize it’s time to get that sucker paid off. We are going back to an economy based on earnings, not debt. We need savers to get paid for their savings. There will be paying, for all of us. Make the adjustment, take one for the team.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should say, “there will be pain”
LikeLike
the Fed raised rates twice (once after the 2016 election) in the eight years of Obama’s term. They are as clueless as Obama as to how to grow an economy.
LikeLike
The Fed may be multiplying people following your lead to pay down Debt.
If so, that transition could kill growth in the Retail Holiday Season!
If so, January deals could be sweet.
LikeLike
Sandbagging is correct. When O was President, they always got revised downwards and it was always unexpected. Sheesh. Deep staters imbedded deeply in the Deep State. Rank and file needs to be looked at. Enemies entrenched everywhere. We need a thorough house cleaning from top to bottom.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who would have ever thought that bringing back real employment would end up employing more people. Now let’s get the cutting that welfare, pronto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really am freakin’ laughing out loud!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were close to 6000 Hotel Workers on strike in Chicago for most of the month of September.
Maybe that was a factor as well in lower employment for Leisure and Hospitality.
http://www.chicagomag.com/city-life/September-2018/Hotel-Workers-Have-Been-on-Strike-for-One-Week–And-Restaurants-are-Feeling-the-Squeeze/#/0
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brought to you by PT45 and the Wilburines 🙂 MAGA!
LikeLike
“There he goes cheating again. Using his magic wand … … yet again”.
– Barack Obama
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like BLS is “COOKING the BOOKS”: If they couldn’t count the jobs in July and August … after those months had ended, there’s no way in hell they can suddenly claim in October that July specifically missed 18,000 and August missed 69,000 or that economic growth suddenly CRATERED by 50% from 270,000 to 134,000 in September.
RE: How did the BLS underestimate (twice) the August jobs report by 70k ? This is stunning: 201k -vs- 270k. That’s a 30% error rate?
LikeLike
The fuzzy figures could be an inside game to trap the President into releasing incorrect numbers, and to violate the Office of Management and Budget’s Statistical Policy Directive No. 3. This directive prohibits employees of the Executive Branch from commenting publicly on the data until at least one hour after the official release time.
Remember the swamp rats were ready to crucify him back in June of this year for commenting prematurely on good economic numbers. Some even accused him of trying to manipulate markets.
Never underestimate the pettiness and duplicity of swamp rats.
https://www.newsweek.com/trump-jobs-tweet-broke-953490
LikeLike
I’m calling BLS B.S. on a “drop in leisure & hospitality employment”, too:
How do they know that workers weren’t simply POACHED by higher-paying high-growth industries that had run out of “workers looking”, or that workers had returned to school, leaving leisure & hospitality to attract workers off their welfare and mommy-care couches?
RE: Employment in leisure and hospitality was little changed over the month (-17,000).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Revision: “or that workers HADN’T returned to school”
LikeLike
Yes and when the economy is up, leisure and hospitality should be up as well since you want to go out to eat, drink and take vacations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how old were you in 1969? C’mon, lets hear it.
I’ll start. I was 15. I am now 64. That is practically my whole life.
MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was 19.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did the BLS underestimate…?
Assuming BLS is –
– Fair / Unbiased / Objective
– Using good models that reasonably estimate economic indicators based upon initial data.
That is, BLS is using estimation models that, on average, are dead on.
What does that tell us about –
– Obama?
– Trump?
Obama , whose number were routinely adjusted downwards, consistently underperformed BLS estimating models. He did worse than anybody could reasonably imagine.
Trump, whose numbers are routinely adjusted upward, consistently over performing BLS estimating models. He does better than anybody could imagine.
The MSM, which buries corrections in both cases and is naked in its bias, believes this to be true.
LikeLike