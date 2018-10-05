Boom – Signal Flare From Sarah Palin…

In response to Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski voting *not* to advance the supreme court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Sarah Palin sends the following tweet:

Do it, Sarah.

Long term CTH readers will well remember how Tea Party candidate Joe Miller was backed by Sarah Palin when he stunningly defeated Lisa Murkowski during the republican primary in 2010. However, Murkowski would not accept the primary defeat and the entitlement-minded incumbent ran as a write-in candidate, and enlisted the assistance of democrats in Alaska to retain her seat in the general election.

The Tea Party was furious at the level of elitist refusal to accept the primary defeat in 2010, and Senator Murkowski has been a thorn in the side of conservatives ever since.

In a further slap to the face for the base of the movement, when Murkowski returned to the Senate as a successful write-in candidate, the 2011 professional republican apparatus, the Decepticons, never held her accountable for her insufferable self-interest. Instead the GOPe, through then minority leader Mitch McConnell, allowed Murkowski to return to the same committee positions she held before rebuking the will of the republican electorate.

Murkowski’s vote today to block advancing nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is yet another exhibition of her ideological self-interest.

If Sarah Palin decides to challenge Murkowski, there is a very strong likelihood Mrs Palin would be successful in finally ending this painful chapter in conservative politics.

Do it Sarah; we’ve got your six!

