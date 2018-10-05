Boom – Signal Flare From Sarah Palin…

In response to Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski voting *not* to advance the supreme court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Sarah Palin sends the following tweet:

Do it, Sarah.

Long term CTH readers will well remember how Tea Party candidate Joe Miller was backed by Sarah Palin when he stunningly defeated Lisa Murkowski during the republican primary in 2010.  However, Murkowski would not accept the primary defeat and the entitlement-minded incumbent ran as a write-in candidate, and enlisted the assistance of democrats in Alaska to retain her seat in the general election.

The Tea Party was furious at the level of elitist refusal to accept the primary defeat in 2010, and Senator Murkowski has been a thorn in the side of conservatives ever since.

In a further slap to the face for the base of the movement, when Murkowski returned to the Senate as a successful write-in candidate, the 2011 professional republican apparatus, the Decepticons, never held her accountable for her insufferable self-interest.  Instead the GOPe, through then minority leader Mitch McConnell, allowed Murkowski to return to the same committee positions she held before rebuking the will of the republican electorate.

Murkowski’s vote today to block advancing nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is yet another exhibition of her ideological self-interest.

If Sarah Palin decides to challenge Murkowski, there is a very strong likelihood Mrs Palin would be successful in finally ending this painful chapter in conservative politics.

Do it Sarah; we’ve got your six!

157 Responses to Boom – Signal Flare From Sarah Palin…

  1. Sandra-VA says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    OMG! Could you imagine Senator Sarah Palin???? I CAN!!!!

    Do it, Sarah!!!! 😀 😀

  2. Del Parker says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Beware all the scam artists that will now be fund raising to “recall” Sen. Murkowski. There’s no such power in the Consitution. All that money so raised will be used by the “conservative” cons running the scam on the Constitutionally ignorant masses.

    • Billy Mitchell says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      You are correct. We cannot recall her but we can ask the interests that support her to stop. Planned Parenthood and unions will still be on her side but the energy industry does not want a socialist take over of the United States. The Alaska GOP can cease supporting her. We can all not fund her. How can we get her off the Energy committee?

      She has made her bed, let her wallow in it.

  3. Curry Worsham says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!YES!

  4. umr_engnr says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    I was looking for details of how Murkowski won the write-in campaign. I came across this one talking about the native peoples of Alaska going for her. I’d be interested in other info if anyone has it.

    https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/why-alaska-native-democrats-voted-for-murkowski/

  5. Piggy says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Remember people pay to get on committees. Whomever pays the most. Probably why Murkowski still on same commitees.

    Attkisson story…
    http://fullmeasure.news/news/cover-story/price-of-power

  6. D says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    2022 is so far -___-

  7. covfefe999 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    When I first saw that tweet in the other thread I didn’t even comprehend it. I hope she runs. That would be awesome.

    • Maquis says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:21 pm

      When Sarah once noted, during the fakeout where McCain handed the election to Zer0, that one could see Russian soil from Alaskan soil, some “wit” mocked her for claiming she could “see Russia from my house.” SNL went nuts.

      This is an EPIC twist on that vicious jab.

    • anotherworriedmom says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      I saw it too and wondered if it was real … hoping that it was real.

  8. Del Parker says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    (cont) and none of the money so raised will go to Gov. Palin. If you want to support Gov. Palin, send money to Gov. Palin.

  9. tuskyou says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I can’t stop thinking about this. I voted for Sarah Palin. I took a lot of flack back then because I’d always say ‘well, I’m really voting for Sarah’ whenever the topic came up. I was in the lesser of 2 evils mode too but it was Palin who touched my patriotic heart. ❤️

    • ladypenquin says:
      October 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      I voted for Sarah, not John McCain.

      I voted for the Republican Party to try and stop the Democrats from perpetuating a fraud upon the American people.

  10. Newman says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    I’ll move there to vote for Sarah!!!!

  11. Red says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Please go for it Sarah! Me and my now 88 year old Mama were talking about you today. My Mom loves you and we know you were done dirty! Mama and I can’t stand that Murkowski…….Run Sarah, my little 88 year old Mom may not be around but you can bet she’d be smiling down on you!

  12. eric says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    I LOVE MRS.LIBERTY!!!!!!!!!
    RUN.
    SARAH.
    RUN.
    ‘MERICA’s GOTCHA COVERED!!!!!!
    BIGLY!!!!!

  13. Gil says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Sarah knows she can get our support.

    CMON SARAH! DROP A NOTE TO SD WHEN YOU DECIDE FOR US!

  14. txconservativemomof2 says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Da da dat da da, I’m lovin’ it! Yes, Sarah, do it!!

  15. Sidney Powell says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Murkowski should know better. Her friend Ted Stevens was denied the presumption of innocence and wrongly prosecuted. She was a sponsor of the Fairness in Disclosure of Evidence Act which died on the vine when opposed by DOJ despite having the support of every legal organization in the country–EVERY one. Someone should start campaigning against her now, and there should be consequences in the Senate. She has just cast a vote for more outrageous smears against future nominees. At least she could pair her NO vote with Daine’s YES vote so he can go to his daughter’s wedding without a problem. See the NRO article today on that subject–an old Senate courtesy which should be restored.

  17. Kathy says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Grab your dictionary.
    Look up “backbone”.
    See photo of Sarah Palin.

  18. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    2022 is a long way off.

  19. Jive Pawnbroker says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    That tweet is one for the ages! I’ll gladly contribute to her campaign if it happens.

  20. MaineCoon says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    WE WANT SARAH PALIN AS SENATOR!

    WE WANT SARAH PALIN AS SENATOR!

  21. dd_sc says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Not only did Murkowski give the base the finger by not accepting the 2010 primary vote, she would go on to vote with Collins and McCain to preserve ObamaCare. If either she or Collins vote “yes” McCain’s theatrics are irrelevant as Pence breaks the tie.

    Will not be surprised if Murkowski retires in 2022.

    After the red tsunami, it’s RINO season.

  22. feralcatsblog says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Who is Sarah Palin ?

    I hear she’s steely as you please
    She could be Samurai Japanese

  23. Eric French says:
    October 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    The tweet heard around the world!

