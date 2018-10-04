Thursday October 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Cursday!
Norbert!!!! I love you.
The greatest defense
previous:
“Tiny Shoes”
“When we Christians behave badly, or fail to behave well, we are making Christianity unbelievable to the outside world.”
“Each day we are becoming a creature of splendid glory or one of unthinkable horror.”
C.S. Lewis (Mere Christianity)
Each day we are to renew our faith as if it is the first day. How else are we to become as we ought?
Christ In Us
It has been well said that if there is anything good in any man it is because it was put there by God. And something good — a new nature — has been imparted by God to every true believer in Christ.
While there is still within us “that which is begotten of the flesh,” there is also “that which is begotten of the Spirit,” and just as the one “cannot please God,” so the other always pleases Him.
Adam was originally created in the image and likeness of God, but he fell into sin and later “begat a son in his own likeness, after his image” (Gen. 5:3). It could not be otherwise. Fallen Adam could generate and beget only fallen, sinful offspring, whom even the law could not change. But “what the law could not do, in that it was weak [because of] the flesh, God, sending His own Son, in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin,” accomplished, “that the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit” (Rom. 8:3,4).
As Adam was made in the likeness of God, but fell, so Christ was made in the likeness of sinful flesh — though without sin — to redeem us from the fall, that by grace, through the operation of the Spirit, a new creation might be brought into being, “the new man which after God, is created in righteousness and true holiness” (Eph. 4:24).
Thus in addition to our fallen Adamic nature true believers, through faith, have also become “partakers of the divine nature” (II Pet. 1:4). This is the “inner man” of which Paul speaks in Eph. 3:16, and this “inner man” delights to do God’s will (Rom. 7:22).
The Adamic nature, which Scripture calls “the flesh,” is that which was generated by a fallen begetter. It is sinful in itself, even in the believer. It cannot be improved or changed. But “that which is born [or begotten] of God” always pleases Him. It was begotten by the Spirit of God Himself. This is why our Lord said to Nicodemus:
“That which is born of the flesh is flesh; that which is born of the Spirit is spirit….Ye must be born again” (John 3:6,7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/christ-in-us/
Genesis 5:3 And Adam lived an hundred and thirty years, and begat a son in his own likeness, after his image; and called his name Seth:
Romans 8:3 For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh:
4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
Ephesians 4:24 And that ye put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness.
2 Peter 1:4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.
Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;
Romans 7:22 For I delight in the law of God after the inward man:
John 3:6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.
“through the operation of the Spirit, a new creation might be brought into being, “the new man which after God, is created in righteousness and true holiness”
The “new man” is fed by reading God’s word (in the AV for English speaking people). Just as the physical body requires physical food, if the spiritual body is to grow and maintain then it must be fed.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Slow dancin’ at the sock-hop. Does anybody still remember sock-hops???
Garrison, what’s the difference between a Sock Hop and a Dance?
They were a bit before my time, but I definitely remember hearing this great oldie.
Sunny, At my high school loooong ago, informal dances were often held after evening sporting events and usually in a gymnasium. Street shoes were not allowed on the gym floor so the dances became sock hops.
Well now *that* makes sense! Literally, stocking feet.
Sounds fun! If a little slippery.
As I recall, several times during the evening or occasional afternoon sock hop the teacher in charge would call out “Girl’s Choice.” The girls would then have an opportunity to pick a boy they wanted to dance with. The rest of the time, it was boy’s choice.
And if anyone dared to dance cheek to cheek, the teachers would come over and tap you on the shoulder and you’d have to separate. LOL! It also took some for the teachers to approve rock n’ roll songs. I think the first one we danced to was…
exactly!!!
NO STREET SHOES ON THE GYM FLOOR!!!! 🙂
come to think of it, 6th grade graduation sock hop was held in the combo gym/cafeteria and we were very lucky to have that cause our class was the first to move to the new elementary 1-6 grade. The old school had grades 1-12, so after elementary graduation it was back to the old school 7-12. Ugh it was just awful, but now I understand the ‘old school’ is a museum. 😛
This is a sock hop.
This is a dance.
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
Autumn at Lake Huron
Lake Michigan
Part of Lake Erie and all of Lake Ontario taken from the International Space Station in 2013…
Lake Superior
Something I learned in grade school…if you have a difficult time recalling the names of the Great Lakes, just remember H O M E S–Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior
Hi, everyone.
Can anyone teach me how to remove or even prevent objectionable ads from showing up on my phone while I’m on TCH?
See if AdBlocker works on phones…it works perfectly on my MAC.
Well, leave it to this old gal to relay wrong info…s/b AdBLOCK!
Praying together with all patriots and am with you in spirit. Be safe. No place like home. Amen † 👊🇺🇸🙏
sundance or others:
I clicked on the link to Sarah’s Twitter Account (“Sarah H. Sanders” on the main CTH page just below PDJT’S signing picture) but the address has ceased adding or receiving tweets since 4 Aug 2017.
The new Sarah Twitter site is:
When I pasted Sarah’s “new” Twitter site, I never realized I would initiate so many of her tweets. Sorry about that.
Woohoo, woohoo.
Here comes Johnny singing oldies, goldies
Be-Bop-A-Lula, Baby What I Say
Here comes Johnny singing I Got a Woman
Down in the tunnels, trying to make it pay
He got the action, he got the motion
Oh yeah, the boy can play
Dedication devotion.
He turnin’ all the night time into the day
The song about the sweet ole lovin’ woman
He do the song about the knife
And he do the walk, he do the walk of life
Yeah, he do the walk of life
Happy Cursday, Treepers . . .
Delicious pumpkin recipes from Food and Wine. I know it isn’t deep, but I love dessert 🙂
Pumpkin Desserts Beyond Pie
https://www.foodandwine.com/desserts/pumpkin-desserts-beyond-pie
The following is a letter-to-the-editor of the Charleston, SC Post and Courier September 15, 2018 defending the crew of the CSS Hunley. It applies to all Confederates soldiers.
https://freenorthcarolina.blogspot.com/2018/10/confederate-soldiers-were-not-traitors.html
Were Confederate soldiers traitors?
“During the ratification debates, (U.S. Constitution) Virginia’s delegates said, “The powers granted under the Constitution being derived from the people of the United States may be resumed by them whensoever the same shall be perverted to their injury or oppression.” The ratification documents of New York and Rhode Island expressed similar sentiments.
“The U.S. Constitution would have never been ratified — and a union never created — if the people of those 13 “free sovereign and Independent States” did not believe that they had the right to secede. Even on the eve of the War of 1861, unionist politicians saw secession as a right that states had.”
https://www.creators.com/read/walter-williams/06/17/were-confederate-generals-traitors
“America’s first secessionist movement started in New England after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. Many were infuriated by what they saw as an unconstitutional act by President Thomas Jefferson. The movement was led by Timothy Pickering of Massachusetts, George Washington’s secretary of war and secretary of state.
“Confederate generals were fighting for independence from the Union just as George Washington and other generals fought for independence from Great Britain. Those who’d label Gen. Robert E. Lee as a traitor might also label George Washington as a traitor. I’m sure Great Britain’s King George III would have agreed.”
https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/walter-e-williams/were-confederate-generals-traitors#disqus_thread
This continues to be debated. This is our country’s history. Discuss.
This may be a poster for World War I, but it certainly is timely advice for where Americans need to be in the War of 2018 Against the Left….
For the good Judge:
LikeLike
The first LP I bought was Days Of Future Passed. I still have it. Since then I have seen the Moodys twice in concert, once while sitting so close to the stage that one more step we would have been on stage. Just an incredible band.
Im only going to put up the link: https://youtu.be/q8474UHL-dk
Enjoy
Now that I’ve watched that video, I feel shook up. It recalls a time, a time in my own life quite like what is shown. For some reason I still know the lyrics by heart. Some have said the song is a true story from Justin’s life.
TINVOWOOT = There Is No Voting Our Way Out Of This. It is a lament used by the whiny wingdings who think they are acting to our ‘best interests’ by informing us of reality. The true reality is they are being downers, real Eeyores.
FALL CREEK FALLS, WA
Love Led Zeppelin or just a patriotic American…You will like this!
by The Candy Wrappers
With apologies to those affected by flooding. You are in our prayers.
My dear mother (in SoCal) has faithfully prayed for rain. Tonight our LORD had blessed her faithfulness. All the glory is to God.
So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
Isaiah 55;11
Dogs and veterans spend the day together at local veterans center
Wednesday was a day many veterans at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center had waited days for. Five dogs from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter were taken to the center to give veterans a chance to play with the canines.
“They were talking about it yesterday,” said Tammy Schmidt, the chaplain at the veterans center. “The veterans have been talking about it all morning, ‘when are they coming, when are they coming?'”
The dogs were picked specifically by volunteers at the shelter to work well with the veterans. When the dogs arrived, a group of veterans waited in the front of the center to watch the dogs be unloaded.
“Just to see them waiting on the dogs is just overwhelming,” said Joanna Davidson, a volunteer at the shelter. “It’s just such a joy, just a joy you’d want to experience every day if you could.”
Both veterans and staff at the center gathered outside to spend the early afternoon with the animals.
“These guys love it, anytime anything with four legs can come by and visit them,” said Schmidt.
One of the pairs that hit it off was veteran Jimmy Wolford and the Pomeranian Yorkie mix named Bonnie Sue.
“Call me an idiot but I think they understand more than we ever suspected they did,” said Wolford, holding the dog in his lap. “With a little dog you gotta take his or her word that everything’s cool, and with them, they act as if they’re happy and content with everything.”
Although it is an afternoon of relaxation for both the people and dogs, it also provides companionship for the veterans.
“These pets can do ministry in ways that we as humans just can’t and animals are accepting, they love us, they know when we’re down, and these animals, they have a purpose,” said Schmidt.
After all, dogs are given the nickname “man’s best friend” for a reason. The shelter and the veterans center hope to repeat this event in the future.
https://www.wymt.com/content/news/Dogs-and-veterans-spend-the-day-together-at-local-veterans-center-495084111.html
