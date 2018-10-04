President Trump MAGA Rally, Rochester Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump heads to his third campaign rally of the week in Rochester, Minnesota. The venue is the Mayo Clinic Center. President Trump’s visit comes on behalf of GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn’s 2018 House bid. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm with multiple early speakers.
Most likely tonight President Trump will include his thoughts on the incredibly strong news about the economy; the FBI report recently completed surrounding political allegations against supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh; and possibly headline news about China’s aggressive activity.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Whew, running into the room late on RALLY DAY! And it is also 50% approval rating day!! #MAGA
Are you tired of winning yet?
Show love to Judge Kavanaugh by commenting on his editorial in the Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/i-am-an-independent-impartial-judge-1538695822
Legendary low IQ Maxine Waters.
Trump is the life of the party, the Republican Party. The GOP politicians are so out of touch, one would have thought they would have followed Trump’s lead in pretty much everything. Instead it seems like they refuse or are incapable of adapting, which is why I fear in 2024 the party will die.
