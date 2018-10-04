President Trump MAGA Rally, Rochester Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump heads to his third campaign rally of the week in Rochester, Minnesota. The venue is the Mayo Clinic Center. President Trump’s visit comes on behalf of GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn’s 2018 House bid. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm with multiple early speakers.

Most likely tonight President Trump will include his thoughts on the incredibly strong news about the economy; the FBI report recently completed surrounding political allegations against supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh; and possibly headline news about China’s aggressive activity.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

