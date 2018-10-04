President Trump MAGA Rally, Rochester Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 4, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald Trump heads to his third campaign rally of the week in Rochester, Minnesota.  The venue is the Mayo Clinic Center.  President Trump’s visit comes on behalf of GOP candidate Jim Hagedorn’s 2018 House bid. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:30pm with multiple early speakers.

Most likely tonight President Trump will include his thoughts on the incredibly strong news about the economy; the FBI report recently completed surrounding political allegations against supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh; and possibly headline news about China’s aggressive activity.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

145 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Rochester Minnesota – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. blognificentbee says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Whew, running into the room late on RALLY DAY! And it is also 50% approval rating day!! #MAGA

    Are you tired of winning yet?

  2. Pam says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:49 pm

  5. Pam says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:51 pm

  6. Pam says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:52 pm

  7. Mormon Insider says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Show love to Judge Kavanaugh by commenting on his editorial in the Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/i-am-an-independent-impartial-judge-1538695822

  10. DanO64 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Legendary low IQ Maxine Waters.

  11. silentmajority4life says:
    October 4, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Trump is the life of the party, the Republican Party. The GOP politicians are so out of touch, one would have thought they would have followed Trump’s lead in pretty much everything. Instead it seems like they refuse or are incapable of adapting, which is why I fear in 2024 the party will die.

