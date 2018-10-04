Phase Four: FBI Investigation Complete, Democrats Begin “Deeply Flawed Investigation” Narrative…

Last week we identified the five predictable democrat phases within the evolving smear campaign of Judge Brett Kavanaugh; to wit: “The shift to Phase 4 should be anticipated for Thursday’s media-cycle.” As expected, today we officially enter phase four:
The highly predictable strategy by Democrats, far-left activists and compliant ideological media to smear/destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh is solidly in phase four:
- √ Phase 1 – Activate last minute delay chaos (prior “Me Too” investment).
- √ Phase 2 – Use sex assault claims to demand investigation, further delay. Use republicans, not democrats, to establish/frame the delay.
- √ Phase 3 – Use investigation to frame validity narrative; further delay. Use republican fear (leverage Jeff Flake) not democrats, to continue the delay. Manipulate FBI. Shift investigation goalposts.
- √ Phase 4 – Use “deeply flawed investigation” narrative (witnesses ignored); to isolate Murkowski/Collins and keep Flake in position. Drum mid-term “Let the voters decide”. <= WE ARE HERE
- Phase 5 – The mid-term election.
Fortunately it appears the Senate will hold a vote on Judge Kavanaugh despite the ridiculous avoidance efforts of democrats, left-wing activists and media allies.
WASHINGTON – Pursuant to last Friday’s request from the Senate Judiciary Committee, the administration instructed the FBI to conduct a supplemental background investigation with respect to the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The FBI has now concluded that supplemental investigation, and the White House delivered the updated file to the committee at approximately 2:30 this morning.
As with all background investigation (BI) files, the file and the information therein is held confidential under a 2009 memorandum of understanding between the White House and the committee. All 100 senators and a very limited number of cleared committee staff can have access to the information in the BI file. This is how such files have been handled for several administrations.
As a security and confidentiality precaution, this BI file will be held in the Office of Senate Security. Amidst concerns over recent leaks of sensitive or confidential information, the legal restrictions imposed by the Privacy Act and the expected interest among senators to review the information, the use of the Senate’s secure space will best facilitate access for senators. The use of the secure space in this case will satisfy the physical custody requirements outlined in the memorandum of understanding. (read more)
Phase #4 below:
