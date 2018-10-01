President Trump MAGA Rally, Johnson City Tennessee – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump holds a ‘Make American Great Again’ campaign rally in Johnson City on behalf of Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 Senate bid against Democratic ex-Governor Phil Bredesen. The venue is Freedom Hall and the start time for President Trump remarks is approximately 7:00pm ET.
RSBN Livestream Link – FOX News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
Another one going down.
LikeLiked by 14 people
PDJT is aiming high. Super majority, baby.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He needs to aim high and stroll across the river for some quick Birginia rallies. The numbers are similar (dubious, methinks) to what they were when Warner BARELY won without the GOP mounting much of a campaign. Same thing happened in 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Virginia, even
LikeLiked by 2 people
Super majority for super President. I like it!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heidi Heitkamp is going to get destroyed in North Dakota! I really wonder if she thinks she can win. If so, she has no choice but to vote for Judge Kavanaugh. If she doesn’t, she will vote no. Even if she does, it will not matter at all. Kevin Cramer is very well respected in North Dakota. Keep in mind that every two years, he would have to run for his Congress seat in a state that has only one Congressman. Meaning it is a state wide election.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Tomorrow, MY PRESIDENT comes to town.
I cannot tell you how excited we are.
This afternoon, our county emergency management blasted us with email notification, phone buzzing about travel routes.
OMG, they are closing Interstate 55 (runs from Chicago to New Orleans) for 45 minutes before and after the rally. My family has been here since that interstate went in (1961) and it’s NEVER been closed for that long in both directions. Wow.
This is amazing.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Awesome!! We are counting on your excellent writing skills to give us the scoop!!! Have a fantastic time!
LikeLiked by 11 people
EXCELLENT report daughn…Please keep us posted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So excited for you daughnworks247 !
LikeLiked by 1 person
First one for our family. So excited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! Praying for a safe and fun time for you and yours!
LikeLike
Great rally here for us hillbillies. s/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Dregs. We are the deplorable dregs, dontchaknow?! 😁
LikeLiked by 8 people
Being born and raised in NYC, I can’t begin to tell you how much I love the South. Thankfully I met a southern woman when I was stationed in Mayport, FL. I travel back home every other weekend. I love how kind and generous people are down South. They love their country, their God and their family and friends.
Up North, especially in NYC, everything is so fast pace that saying good morning or thank you is to much of a task.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I second everything you’ve just written flep,
With the exception of being born in a big city.
I was born in the county seat of a rural area, and moved at the age of 5 to the chicago ‘burbs.
I have always felt like I was born on the wrong side of the Mason Dixon, as I always fall back in love with the south every time I visit.
(By the way, if you haven’t eaten at Gilbert’s on Amelia yet you have to – wonderful)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear you! That’s why I moved south! I just come to NY every two months!
LikeLike
Cheers Flep,
This is going to be a great year for PDJT and the American people.
My two cents worth is that the R’s will do extremely well in the Mid Terms..anxiety is to be expected, but your PDJT really does have this. The way he is strategically skipping across the country, and all the while racking up tremendous economic numbers is utterly brilliant.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
As we revel and support Mr. President, keep First Lady Melania in our prayers.
May God’s army of angels surround her as she travels in Africa.
She departs this evening.
God be with you, always, First Lady 🙏🏼
We ❤️ you.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Oh, AMEN, Minnie! AMEN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And God bless Baron. I know he is in good hands with his grandparents, but it must be hard with both parents traveling.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
I don’t believe it was notarized.
LikeLike
Some lawyer familiar with those types of sworn statements, wrote in and said they are used all the time for civil suits where both sides present their version. Notarized or not, he said they are never enforced for perjury, although in nearly every civil suit one side or the other isn’t telling the truth.
LikeLike
I don’t know if notarized matters. They are going after the nutjob who claimed Brett K raped a woman on a boat for false accusations. I doubt his allegations were notarized.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Diminishing returns now. Leader of a teenage rape gand. Now they are down to too much beer.
LikeLike
Oops! Let’s see a single Dem senator that numbered her amongst the supposed victims walk this back. And shouldn’t flake, murkowski, and Collins use this as justification to cast doubt on allegations and let his record stand as reason enough to approve?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I betcha the vermin are surprised that these whackjob supposed “witnesses” do not think perjury is a mark of pride!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Avanati should be in jail!
LikeLike
The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh truly is a, “blessing in disguise,” as President Trump said this weekend.
The old saying goes, “Be careful for what you wish for.”
Democrats wanted a FBI investigation, and they got one.
The FBI’s reputation is on the line here…hanging by a thread in the minds of the people that actually care about law enforcement and the rule of LAW.
The FBI has a major opportunity to restore the agency’s image and reputation to win back the trust of the American people…not complete restoration, but a damn good start.
***This new investigation could be a great way to start repairing the damage done by the democrats/deep state globalists to the FBI’s tattered image/reputation.***
The FBI has investigated and vetted Brett Kavanaugh 6 times.
Now he’s being investigated for a 7th time.
As the Judge said, “Bring it!”
IF the FBI “discovers new information” that is detrimental to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, such action would completely discredit the FBI to the point of no salvation in the minds of people that care about law enforcement.
“Yeh, we screwed up 6 times in the past but now we got it right.”
That would be the Biggest PR disaster in American history – NOT going to happen!
IF the FBI investigation reaffirms their 6 prior investigations confirming Kavanaugh as an honest good man, AND finds Christine Ford to be a total fraud – the “Me Too” movement is OVER and the Republicans will win the midterms in a landslide.
Christine Ford’s testimony is completely falling apart. Rachel Mitchell just released a 9 page report that completely exonerates Judge Kavanaugh – but the MSM won’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.
If the FBI can prove “Doctor” Ford is a total fraud and a LIAR, millions of women all over America will vote Republican on November 6th, 2018…the “Me Too,” movement will be permanently discredited to the point of no repair, and millions of Americans will start trusting the (once great) FBI once again.
The FBI has every incentive to do the right thing. Many people within the FBI love the agency more than they love themselves. They have an incredible opportunity to right their wrongs and restore the FBI to the agency they love so much.
President Trump did not accept Rod Rosenstein’s resignation, saying “My preference would be to keep him and let him finish up.”
At the conclusion of the FBI’s 7th investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, will Rod Rosenstein be the final messenger?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have no idea how deep the FBI investigation will delve, but I thought that Rod Rosenstein was at the earlier hearings, and shook hands and seemed to genuinely support Brett K. I realize he isn’t FBI, however, there doesn’t seem to be a noticeable difference between these inter-connected agencies. I pray that Brett Kavanaugh and his family are not only vindicated in the latest investigation, but that findings warrant opening another investigation into the players involved in the disgraceful and political hit job perpetrated against him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has leverage on Rosenstein. He used it in the declassify delay to prevent Rosenstein’s actions from seeing the light of day (for now). Rosenstein is effectively Wray’s superior. I suspect Wray received his marching orders, i.e. any fudging of the truth, 302’s, etc. and its hasta la vista and look forward to a bright new wardrobe. I would be interested in if there is any leverage on Bromwich available, he was brought in to cry foul and continuously call holding penalties, like a crooked ref in a football game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 17 people
My gosh…
that’s a sea of people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. This is like competition in every states who got the BIGGEST MAGA crowd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heh. I can’t wait for Texas. He says he’s going to get the biggest venue in the state, either Kyle Field at Texas A&M, or Texas Motor Speedway just outside Fort Worth. Both hold over 100,000. Wouldn’t that be something! I hope it’s Forth Worth, because that’s just down the highway for me. Can’t wait!
LikeLike
I hope it’s Kyle Field! It’s just up the road from me (and I’m an Aggie). My guess it’d be close to one of the big cities. But wherever it is, I can’t wait!
LikeLike
Trumpzilla is baaaack!
LikeLike
USA
LikeLike
“He wades through the village toward the center of town,
as he pulls the spitting high-tension wires down…
Go! Go! Trumpzilla!”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
They had it streaming live on net.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
I wonder how big the market is for “Republicans for Harris” is.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is their loss and dumb marketing decision. I loved how our President talked about how Dems just want to burn it down. The party of destruction. He is hammering that home. I hope he comes to NM to try to boost our Republican candidates for governor and congress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeremy just won his seat again in August in a hard, dirty race against him. Good guy right there!
LikeLike
Channeling Reagan,
“A time for CHOOSING”, was the official title of what came to be known as “the speech”,
As we get closer to November, hope our VSG goes with “Are you better off NOW, than you were, 2 years,ago?
Are you more or less threatened by rougue regimes with nukes?
Are you better off financially, better in terms of access to afordable healthcare of your choice, etc.
Anyway, I WISH I could vote for Marsha Blackburn, I think she’s MAGAnificent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Second mistrial declared in Mississippi burned woman case
A Mississippi judge has declared a second mistrial in the capital murder case of a man accused of setting a woman on fire in 2014. Deadlocked jurors said they couldn’t reach a verdict.
Panola County Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham declared the mistrial Monday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, after jurors deliberated for two days.
It’s the second mistrial; a jury also was unable to reach a verdict in Tellis’ first trial last year.
more at link..
https://www.foxnews.com/us/second-mistrial-declared-in-mississippi-burned-woman-case
LikeLike
CrossThread,go troll some place else.
LikeLike
How is reporting on this trial “trolling”? In case you are new here this case has been followed Very closely by this blog
LikeLike
Correct. He just should have said the comment did not belong on this thread. Which it does’nt.
LikeLike
Crossthread42 is not a troll. He is referencing the Jessica Chambers saga in which we Treepers were heavily invested. Perhaps he didn’t realize he posted within the wrong thread.
Please do not demand that commenters leave. This is Sundance’s blog, not yours.
LikeLike
I absolutely adore Marsha Blackburn! She is such a firecracker. She is also a very beautiful woman that love the State of Tennessee and our country. We will be blessed having her in the Senate. She will be right by our President’ side. She will become our female Lindsey Graham.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breaking news…game over….
The Federalist:
[Ford] co-authored an academic study that cited the use of hypnosis as a tool to retrieve memories in traumatized patients. The academic paper, entitled “Meditation With Yoga, Group Therapy With Hypnosis, and Psychoeducation for Long-Term Depressed Mood: A Randomized Pilot Trial,” described the results of a study the tested the efficacy of certain treatments on 46 depressed individuals. The study was published by the Journal of Clinical Psychology in May 2008.
While the paper by Ford and several other co-authors focused on whether various therapeutic techniques, including hypnosis, alleviate depression, it also discussed the therapeutic use of hypnosis to “assist in the retrieval of important memories” and to “create artificial situations” to assist in treatment.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/01/kavanaugh-accuser-co-authored-study-citing-use-hypnosis-retrieve-memories/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this true??
Because, didnt the prosecuter ask her if she had knowledge…knew the best way to go about retrieving memories…something to that effect…and Garth answered no….perjury much? This cant be true…
LikeLike
Sick of Queensbury Republicans.
LikeLike
Democrats LOVE socialism, failure, higher taxes, partial birth abortion, open borders, the abolition of border enforcement (ICE), big government, sanctuary (illegal criminals) cities, crime, racial disharmony and poverty because such discord often results in government power for them.
Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore….
Today’s modern day democrats do nothing but divide to conquer for power.
So old….that’s why I walked away from the democrap party I used to be part of.
I walked away back in 2007.
The Left Banke
(“The Left Banke,” how ironic…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great old song!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Btw, I saw that Swetnick ex boyfriend will be on Fox tonight at 10pm.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Got home just in time for 2nd half of rally. Now re watching the entire rally. Well worth. Just fantastic!
LikeLike
Treepers: need your help. My 72- and 73 year old parents are going to Trump’s rally in Rochester, MN, this Thursday. One of you posted rally tips a while back, but I didn’t save. Anyone have those tips handy? Anyone care to share what worked when you were standing in line? Thanks in advance,
LikeLike
Take a folding chair and plenty to drink. Chairs will have to be left outside but will be priceless while waiting
LikeLike
Get there at least two hours before the security gates open(that will be 5 hours before start time). Take something disposable to sit on. Take something to drink and sip on it while waiting. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Don’t have any unnecessary metal on person. Limit metal for pass around at gate. This process has always worked for me and I got in all 5 times.
Prepare for the most amazing experience of your life!
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump was very gracious to Gov Haslam considering how the gov acted in the general election, fall ’16
LikeLiked by 1 person