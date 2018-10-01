President Trump MAGA Rally, Johnson City Tennessee – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on October 1, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald Trump holds a ‘Make American Great Again’ campaign rally in Johnson City on behalf of Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 Senate bid against Democratic ex-Governor Phil Bredesen. The venue is Freedom Hall and the start time for President Trump remarks is approximately 7:00pm ET.

RSBN Livestream LinkFOX News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

372 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Johnson City Tennessee – 7:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Another one going down.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      October 1, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      PDJT is aiming high. Super majority, baby.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 1, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Heidi Heitkamp is going to get destroyed in North Dakota! I really wonder if she thinks she can win. If so, she has no choice but to vote for Judge Kavanaugh. If she doesn’t, she will vote no. Even if she does, it will not matter at all. Kevin Cramer is very well respected in North Dakota. Keep in mind that every two years, he would have to run for his Congress seat in a state that has only one Congressman. Meaning it is a state wide election.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. daughnworks247 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Tomorrow, MY PRESIDENT comes to town.
    I cannot tell you how excited we are.
    This afternoon, our county emergency management blasted us with email notification, phone buzzing about travel routes.
    OMG, they are closing Interstate 55 (runs from Chicago to New Orleans) for 45 minutes before and after the rally. My family has been here since that interstate went in (1961) and it’s NEVER been closed for that long in both directions. Wow.
    This is amazing.

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  3. joel Johnson says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    Great rally here for us hillbillies. s/

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      October 1, 2018 at 8:30 pm

      Dregs. We are the deplorable dregs, dontchaknow?! 😁

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Being born and raised in NYC, I can’t begin to tell you how much I love the South. Thankfully I met a southern woman when I was stationed in Mayport, FL. I travel back home every other weekend. I love how kind and generous people are down South. They love their country, their God and their family and friends.

      Up North, especially in NYC, everything is so fast pace that saying good morning or thank you is to much of a task.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:15 pm

        I second everything you’ve just written flep,
        With the exception of being born in a big city.

        I was born in the county seat of a rural area, and moved at the age of 5 to the chicago ‘burbs.

        I have always felt like I was born on the wrong side of the Mason Dixon, as I always fall back in love with the south every time I visit.

        (By the way, if you haven’t eaten at Gilbert’s on Amelia yet you have to – wonderful)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • codasouthtexas says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:41 pm

        I hear you! That’s why I moved south! I just come to NY every two months!

        Like

        Reply
      • Dekester says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:51 pm

        Cheers Flep,

        This is going to be a great year for PDJT and the American people.

        My two cents worth is that the R’s will do extremely well in the Mid Terms..anxiety is to be expected, but your PDJT really does have this. The way he is strategically skipping across the country, and all the while racking up tremendous economic numbers is utterly brilliant.

        God bless PDJT

        Like

        Reply
  4. Minnie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    As we revel and support Mr. President, keep First Lady Melania in our prayers.

    May God’s army of angels surround her as she travels in Africa.

    She departs this evening.

    God be with you, always, First Lady 🙏🏼

    We ❤️ you.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  5. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. zooamerica says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh truly is a, “blessing in disguise,” as President Trump said this weekend.

    The old saying goes, “Be careful for what you wish for.”

    Democrats wanted a FBI investigation, and they got one.

    The FBI’s reputation is on the line here…hanging by a thread in the minds of the people that actually care about law enforcement and the rule of LAW.

    The FBI has a major opportunity to restore the agency’s image and reputation to win back the trust of the American people…not complete restoration, but a damn good start.

    ***This new investigation could be a great way to start repairing the damage done by the democrats/deep state globalists to the FBI’s tattered image/reputation.***

    The FBI has investigated and vetted Brett Kavanaugh 6 times.

    Now he’s being investigated for a 7th time.

    As the Judge said, “Bring it!”

    IF the FBI “discovers new information” that is detrimental to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, such action would completely discredit the FBI to the point of no salvation in the minds of people that care about law enforcement.

    “Yeh, we screwed up 6 times in the past but now we got it right.”

    That would be the Biggest PR disaster in American history – NOT going to happen!

    IF the FBI investigation reaffirms their 6 prior investigations confirming Kavanaugh as an honest good man, AND finds Christine Ford to be a total fraud – the “Me Too” movement is OVER and the Republicans will win the midterms in a landslide.

    Christine Ford’s testimony is completely falling apart. Rachel Mitchell just released a 9 page report that completely exonerates Judge Kavanaugh – but the MSM won’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.

    If the FBI can prove “Doctor” Ford is a total fraud and a LIAR, millions of women all over America will vote Republican on November 6th, 2018…the “Me Too,” movement will be permanently discredited to the point of no repair, and millions of Americans will start trusting the (once great) FBI once again.

    The FBI has every incentive to do the right thing. Many people within the FBI love the agency more than they love themselves. They have an incredible opportunity to right their wrongs and restore the FBI to the agency they love so much.

    President Trump did not accept Rod Rosenstein’s resignation, saying “My preference would be to keep him and let him finish up.”

    At the conclusion of the FBI’s 7th investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, will Rod Rosenstein be the final messenger?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Enoughisenough says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      I have no idea how deep the FBI investigation will delve, but I thought that Rod Rosenstein was at the earlier hearings, and shook hands and seemed to genuinely support Brett K. I realize he isn’t FBI, however, there doesn’t seem to be a noticeable difference between these inter-connected agencies. I pray that Brett Kavanaugh and his family are not only vindicated in the latest investigation, but that findings warrant opening another investigation into the players involved in the disgraceful and political hit job perpetrated against him.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:21 pm

        Trump has leverage on Rosenstein. He used it in the declassify delay to prevent Rosenstein’s actions from seeing the light of day (for now). Rosenstein is effectively Wray’s superior. I suspect Wray received his marching orders, i.e. any fudging of the truth, 302’s, etc. and its hasta la vista and look forward to a bright new wardrobe. I would be interested in if there is any leverage on Bromwich available, he was brought in to cry foul and continuously call holding penalties, like a crooked ref in a football game.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  7. NickTheDeplorable says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  8. Howie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Trumpzilla is baaaack!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. mot2grls says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    It is their loss and dumb marketing decision. I loved how our President talked about how Dems just want to burn it down. The party of destruction. He is hammering that home. I hope he comes to NM to try to boost our Republican candidates for governor and congress.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Dutchman says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Channeling Reagan,
    “A time for CHOOSING”, was the official title of what came to be known as “the speech”,
    As we get closer to November, hope our VSG goes with “Are you better off NOW, than you were, 2 years,ago?

    Are you more or less threatened by rougue regimes with nukes?
    Are you better off financially, better in terms of access to afordable healthcare of your choice, etc.
    Anyway, I WISH I could vote for Marsha Blackburn, I think she’s MAGAnificent!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. crossthread42 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Second mistrial declared in Mississippi burned woman case
    A Mississippi judge has declared a second mistrial in the capital murder case of a man accused of setting a woman on fire in 2014. Deadlocked jurors said they couldn’t reach a verdict.
    Panola County Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham declared the mistrial Monday in the trial of Quinton Tellis, after jurors deliberated for two days.

    It’s the second mistrial; a jury also was unable to reach a verdict in Tellis’ first trial last year.
    more at link..
    https://www.foxnews.com/us/second-mistrial-declared-in-mississippi-burned-woman-case

    Like

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      CrossThread,go troll some place else.

      Like

      Reply
      • Katherine McCoun says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:35 pm

        How is reporting on this trial “trolling”? In case you are new here this case has been followed Very closely by this blog

        Like

        Reply
      • Alleycats says:
        October 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

        Crossthread42 is not a troll. He is referencing the Jessica Chambers saga in which we Treepers were heavily invested. Perhaps he didn’t realize he posted within the wrong thread.
        Please do not demand that commenters leave. This is Sundance’s blog, not yours.

        Like

        Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    I absolutely adore Marsha Blackburn! She is such a firecracker. She is also a very beautiful woman that love the State of Tennessee and our country. We will be blessed having her in the Senate. She will be right by our President’ side. She will become our female Lindsey Graham.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 1, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Breaking news…game over….

    The Federalist:

    [Ford] co-authored an academic study that cited the use of hypnosis as a tool to retrieve memories in traumatized patients. The academic paper, entitled “Meditation With Yoga, Group Therapy With Hypnosis, and Psychoeducation for Long-Term Depressed Mood: A Randomized Pilot Trial,” described the results of a study the tested the efficacy of certain treatments on 46 depressed individuals. The study was published by the Journal of Clinical Psychology in May 2008.

    While the paper by Ford and several other co-authors focused on whether various therapeutic techniques, including hypnosis, alleviate depression, it also discussed the therapeutic use of hypnosis to “assist in the retrieval of important memories” and to “create artificial situations” to assist in treatment.

    http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/01/kavanaugh-accuser-co-authored-study-citing-use-hypnosis-retrieve-memories/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Barry Londrigan says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Is this true??

      Because, didnt the prosecuter ask her if she had knowledge…knew the best way to go about retrieving memories…something to that effect…and Garth answered no….perjury much? This cant be true…

      Like

      Reply
  19. Howie says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Sick of Queensbury Republicans.

    Like

    Reply
  20. zooamerica says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    Democrats LOVE socialism, failure, higher taxes, partial birth abortion, open borders, the abolition of border enforcement (ICE), big government, sanctuary (illegal criminals) cities, crime, racial disharmony and poverty because such discord often results in government power for them.

    Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore….

    Today’s modern day democrats do nothing but divide to conquer for power.

    So old….that’s why I walked away from the democrap party I used to be part of.

    I walked away back in 2007.

    The Left Banke

    (“The Left Banke,” how ironic…)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Outerlimitsfan says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Btw, I saw that Swetnick ex boyfriend will be on Fox tonight at 10pm.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Got home just in time for 2nd half of rally. Now re watching the entire rally. Well worth. Just fantastic!

    Like

    Reply
  25. Black Irish Rose says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Treepers: need your help. My 72- and 73 year old parents are going to Trump’s rally in Rochester, MN, this Thursday. One of you posted rally tips a while back, but I didn’t save. Anyone have those tips handy? Anyone care to share what worked when you were standing in line? Thanks in advance,

    Like

    Reply
    • Volgarian8301 says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

      Take a folding chair and plenty to drink. Chairs will have to be left outside but will be priceless while waiting

      Like

      Reply
    • FL_GUY says:
      October 1, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      Get there at least two hours before the security gates open(that will be 5 hours before start time). Take something disposable to sit on. Take something to drink and sip on it while waiting. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Don’t have any unnecessary metal on person. Limit metal for pass around at gate. This process has always worked for me and I got in all 5 times.

      Prepare for the most amazing experience of your life!

      Like

      Reply
  26. duchess01 says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Like

    Reply
  27. Katherine McCoun says:
    October 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    President Trump was very gracious to Gov Haslam considering how the gov acted in the general election, fall ’16

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s