Senator Orrin Hatch Sends Letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray – Requesting Notification of Any Witness Delay…

Anticipating stall tactics, Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) sends a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting notification of any delay in witness testimony surrounding the investigation of supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (pdf Link)
Heck, Good! Just a huge reason to declassify stuff. All the President has to say is “this crap must be exposed and ended. The FBI is still compromised”
That’s one hell of a risk the president is taking, if this is indeed the plan.
Didn’t say it’s a plan. But what’s the risk? He was declassifying 10 days ago.
And just wait for the rally tonight. Can’t wait to hear what he says
There is one explanation that solves every ones questions. SHE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING.
Yes she did. One tell of dozens: she CONSTANTLY referred to her paperwork when answering questions. Didn’t want to flub her lines or contradict something she said earlier. Her “terror” had to do with trying to keep her flimsy flim flam afloat.
Ford testified that the “trauma” from her alleged assault was the reason why she argued with her husband to install two front doors during their extensive remodel. Ford and her husband purchased their home in Palo Alto in June 2007. In November, 2007, they obtained a permit from the City of Palo Alto (permit #07000-00000-02866) for “735 S.F. ADDITION TO INCLUDE NEW BEDROOM & BATH. REMODEL LIVING ROOM & KITCHEN”. This permit was finished/finalized in February 2010. During the hearing she said she was either renting out a part of the home as an AirBnb and/or was renting out a part of the home to Google employees. Ford’s property is zoned R1-7000S, which does allow for either detached or attached accessory dwelling units or junior accessory dwelling units that can be rented out for periods no less than 30 days at a time. It also allows for space within an existing single family home to be treated as an accessory dwelling unit . In order to do that, the City of Palo Alto Municipal Zoning Code 18.42.040 Section 5 specifically states, ” an Accessory Dwelling Unit shall be permitted if the unit is contained within the existing space of a single-family residence or an existing accessory structure, HAS INDEPENDENT EXTERIOR ACCESS FROM THE EXISTING RESIDENCE…” etc.
IOW, two separate exterior doors were LEGALLY REQUIRED by the City of Palo Alto in order for her to rent out a portion of her home. This blows out her testimony that she was so traumatized by her alleged assault that she was compelled to put in two doors.
RE: Leyland Kaiser “friend” to Christine Blasey Ford or puppit?
Take a look at Heavy’s article about Leyland Kaiser INCLUDING the XRAY of dear Leyland’s neck!
To me when Christine Blasey Ford testified and commented to the Judiciary Committee, Ford’s word suggested Ms. Kaiser DELAYED medical help when clearly the opposite is/was true!
I am aghast that Christine Blasey Ford ever suggested her friend is finally getting treatment (as in for drug/mental health treatment). What kind of a friend is Ford? That’s some SERIOUS neck treatment (more, via Heavy https://heavy.com/entertainment/2017/01/leland-keyser-bob-beckel-ex-wife-ingham-golf-kids-family-the-five-fox-news-married/
Democrats are hoping for a scam investigation by any friendly #Resistance official in Maryland that will drag on and on and on. Who knows; maybe they can get some crooked Justice of the Peace somewhere to file some phony charges an hour before the vote.
FBI should just show up at her house with a blanket grant of transactional immunity in hand and question her at their convenience, her lawyers be damned.
As Canada Free Press letter to the editor writer Paul Bush asks this morning. “What the hell is going on?”
The skulduggery of the Kavanaugh hearings, right down to activists turned out in Handmaiden Tale costumes and including a defendant dictating the rules from thousands of miles away to Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley transcends Shakespeare at his most creative.
And now this.
We don’t even know if Ford is going to show up for the hearings, or even if she ever began her long drive from California to Washington, D.C.
Wilkinson notes that the accuser’s lie detector test and therapist notes have not been turned over.
Of course not. They are likely being revised!
Does the badly beleaguered Brett Kavanaugh need a lawyer who drops bombshells on the perpetually dirt-digging CNN?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Meanwhile, is this media-fuelled soap opera ever going to end?
https://canadafreepress.com/article/what-gives-here
The FBI has already put people in jail for this (lying) or was it just a mistake?
BREAKING: Christine Ford Caught in MAJOR LIE – Photos Prove House Updates Occurred Much Earlier Than Claims in Senate Testimony!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/09/breaking-christine-ford-caught-in-major-lie-photos-prove-house-updates-occurred-much-earlier-than-senate-testimony/
