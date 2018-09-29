President Trump Impromptu Presser Heading to West Virginia…

Prior to boarding Marine One traveling to West Virginia, President Trump holds an impromptu presser delivering remarks on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Feinstein Staffer and Most Likely Leaker, Heather C. Sawyer
Lou Holtz speaking. Says Joe only votes with PDJT when the bill already passed. So true for many but not many point that out.
Our state rep does the same thing in Austin.
Holtz? The football coach?
Looked like him. Yes!
I love Lou Holtz but he is the spitting image of Granny Clampett from the Beverly Hillbillies.😁😁😁😁
Wonder if he sings?
She was a great singer back in the day (!). Look her up on YouTube – total surprise…
One of the things that drives me nuts. Yes they make sure in this case the Repubs have the votes then the in trouble dems will only vote with repubs in this case. (Repubs do it also) Why in the hell do they allow voting like this? Should be a blind vote…everyone votes then the results and whom voted what announced.
My favorite is when congresscritters go out of order or count to see who would be the final needed and make a big ta doo about moment
Like McCain I think did a few times 🙄
ugg.. is he joking? “They will have free reign, they will do whatever it is they have to do, they will do things we haven’t even thought of to do…” ha ha ha… I am quite sure they will… Methinks this is a joke by the Don Batman
This is the President Trump saying he didn’t restrict the FBI. The FBI has their own policy and procedures for doing their job. PTrump picked who the republicans recommended – even Bush is out helping garner support for Kavanaugh. PT backed off and authorized whatever they requested. This one is on the GOP Senate if they mess this up. The Dems might have over played their nasty underhandeness.
“PTrump picked who the republicans recommended – even Bush is out helping garner support for Kavanaugh. ”
__________________
Which has to be a HUGE red flag no matter how you slice it!
Did Soros help garner support for Kavanaugh too?
Either the Uni-Party exists, or it doesn’t.
If Bush — a Trump hater who will almost certainly be charged with Treason and crimes against humanity if the truth about 9/11 comes out — is supporting Kavanaugh…
WHAT should that tell us about Kavanaugh?!?
The globalist traitors are not just ‘Uni-Party’ when it’s convenient for us to explain their actions — either they ARE Uni-Party, or they AREN’T.
If they ARE, and they are supporting Kavanaugh, then HOW do you spin that as a positive reason to support Kavanaugh?
Bush appointed Kavanaugh to his current position.
Bush staying silent as HIS appointee is slaughtered by the press and Dems would
make Bush look like he appointed a loser. HIS reputation would be on the line.
“Bush staying silent as HIS appointee is slaughtered by the press and Dems would
make Bush look like he appointed a loser. HIS reputation would be on the line.”
_______________
I’m certain Bush cares a lot more about not being executed for Treason after a military tribunal than he cares about his reputation at this point.
I think the biggest problem our side has is the UNWILLINGNESS to recognize our enemies and treat them accordingly.
The enemy does not suffer from this problem, and never has.
That’s why they usually win.
I’ve never been a supporter of Kavenaugh. I don’t even think PTrump should have picked him. I suspect PTrump was being pragmatic getting a conservative through the process was probably his priority in picking. I think there are some serious issues with Kavenaugh – hence the restrictions on witnesses and restrictions looking into his drinking that’s contrary to his testimony.
The WH counsel office dictating witness who the FBI can interview could backfire. It’s contrary to hat PTrump stated. Rosenstein is supposedly a supporter of Kavenaugh too. I don’t know what’s going on- but too many cooks in the kitchen can screw things up.
So we had Clinton — and sandwiched in-between him and O was Bush.
How many years is that?
24 I think. Is it possible that on the heels of the nefarious Clinton administration there would be NO judgeships to hand out? Was Bush supposed to permit attrition to take its course and leave our federal courts unmanned?
The argument that “Bush appointed Kavanaugh” as a strike against K is frankly not very well thought out.
We have Justice Alito due to Bush, don’t we. And as far as judges go (and lawyers too) the pool of good candidates for appointment is rather thin — now, since the left stormed the academy long before Reagan, and still holds it, if I’m not mistaken.
Just ask Georgetown law professor Randy Barnett.
Heika says:
“ugg.. is he joking? “They will have free reign, they will do whatever it is they have to do, they will do things we haven’t even thought of to do…” ha ha ha… I am quite sure they will… Methinks this is a joke by the Don Batman”
______________________________________________
If Kavanaugh is clean they will not find a thing. Kavanaugh has more credibility than The fraught woman. One cannot live in a community as Kav has and hide bad behavior or iviant behavior.
The lawyers for the fraught woman should be shot out of the Senate process otherwise the senate will loose control. Sorry the senators are idiots and idiots on both sides. The democratic senators beside being idiots they are also evil. West Virginia needs to get the pretend conservative democrat out.
We need to get the democrats out .
Some of you still need a PT translator.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That she/he is ugly as a bucket of @$$holes.
Referring to Feinswine’s staffer.
But, if you had to design a staffer for Wipestein, would it not come out the same?
Otherwise known as a hottie in the San Francisco Castro District.
The press is going to twist anything he says…
Which is why he tells them what they want to hear.
The backup plan is to appoint Kav in a recess appointment and then put him in permanently at a later date. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once the senate repubs allow that then I am sure he will.
Probably the prior background checks already were aware of the heavy drinking in high school and college. Then it’s no surprise and already adjudicated. These new allegations so far have no others witness or nor any corroboration of evidence.
Firefly
Definition of a heavy drinker? Someone who drinks more than you.
Those opinions are meaningless unless you get a lot more information about the people who are spouting opinions and their motives/perspectives.
Agreed. “Heavy” is a subjective term.
I probably should have pointed out he was under the legal age limit. He was 17 and the legal age limit was upped to 21 on the 1 July date. The 1 July date applied the 21 age requirement to those who were 18 on 1 July. The amount of drinking was way beyond just having a drink or two under the legal age limit,
Hopefully prior background checks caught that.and already adjudicated it. The added restrictions of not investigating his testimony regarding legal age and his drinking is interesting. Any background check will ask people about drinking- so having restrictions placed is odd.this could end up being a big political mistake. It would be politically cleaner to say it was caught in the applicable prior background checks and already adjudicated.
Here’s an article. https://twitter.com/ap/status/1045614363154018304?s=21
Oh…buzz saw cuts on 50 something greying women, with brown stitched man suit hmmm. I wonder what her view on life is? Why bother with the earings?
I’m sure she self identifies as a…..??
“FBI will be doing things we never even thought of…”
I cringed when I heard that. God help us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
VSGPDJT was throwing out a bone there…
Keep the faith…
Thx. I will. It just sent a shiver theough me as we all know exactly what the FBI is capable of.
Won’t they be looking at the credibility of the witness against Judge K? Surely it’s the FBI’s duty to seek the truth, right? Maybe the left “never even thought of” this aspect of what the FBI can do.
I saw an interview with a retired agent and he said they have specific criteria that is applied to each witness, which he called, “the ‘Carla B Fad’ pneumonic. It stands for character, associates, reputation, loyalty, ability, biases, financial responsibility, alcohol use, and drug abuse.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe the FBI can find what was previously on the internet and social media re Ford that was so thoroughly scrubbed before she made her allegation re Kavanaugh?
That was actually well done. POTUS sounds in a good mood.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Because he knows he will be speaking directly to We the People in less than an hour.
He energized us and we, in turn, energize him!!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!
Notice at the end the CNN commentator throws in “what if the FBI does find out he blacked out…like with a video”….whatevs! No bias at all.
“like with a video” I thought WTH? Are they cooking up some grainy video that might show Judge K and might show him passed out and he might have a beer in his hand and his pants unzipped. I don’t put anything past them.
Kavanaugh was at Yale in the early 1980’s, I think. The first VHS/Betamax camcorders were introduced around 1982-83. Very, very clunky things and difficult to film with in low light. Not something someone would willingly choose to carry around at a party. My guess is that if something like this ever occurred (and what fraternity boy, including yours truly, has never passed out at a party?), and was taped, the tape would be long gone by now. For better or for worse, today such embarrassing moments are much easier to memorialize and publicize. Just ask Michael Phelps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 14 people
Bet that got the Dems attention…
WHAT!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
It sure got my attention!
This could clear Kavanaugh once and for all without doubt.
He wouldn’t say that unless he knows something we don’t 🙂
Love
LOVE
LOVE!!!
My VSG President!!
Clearly PDJT knows something that we don’t. I will patiently wait to find out what it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t it be funny if after the FBI updated background probe is complete you have Republicans saying it establishes no evidence against Kavanaugh, and the Dems are screaming like Biden did in 1991 that ““FBI explicitly does not in this or any other case reach a conclusion. Period.”?
I had a dream last night that all would be okay Thursday. I hope it comes true.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about Biden doing it himself in a reprise-role? 🙂
With Greg Gutfeld adding the final PERIOD!.
A boy named Heather?
Come on, that dude makes Michael Obama look feminine.
Yep. More like Pete Bog…erm, Peat Bog…
Maybe, but Mike could still kick it’s ass.
wouldnt it be rich if there was already surveillance on DiFi office and staff because of chinese driver/spy thing and they picked up the plot inadvertently and already knew about the plot against Judge Kavanaugh? and already had every plot detail foiled ahead if time? anything is possibe these days
Omg! Is that a woman? Are all socialists gender neutral? I loved our Lion’s comment on the FBI getting to the bottom of this fiasco! CNN ugh! Alluding there is a tape of Kavanaugh. These people are so dirty and disgusting and what makes me mad is they all know exactly what they are doing! Pure narccism, they have never had to develop any character and are incapable of shame or regret. No compassion and no love, except for greed and power. I hope Kavanaugh hangs in there. God put him in this moment of time as the perfect man to help us see the horrific absurdity and evil of these monsters. This man’s character is beyond reproach and his heart is pure gold. Massive prayers that he and his family understand what is at stake and stays strong!! Please surround them with light and heal the sickness they have witnessed. We, the voting warriors are just around the corner to ensure victory!!
I knew a woman who looked like that she had lost her hair through chemo.
I do not pay much to looks I know its our culture that does. I look for character that is more important than looks.
We fall for looks that is why we vote in idiots we do not look for character.
POTUS was wonderful he let it all hang out who he is honest and direct. I love that in people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
yes, “a blessing in disguise”, as I said earlier today, bulletproof if the Dems try to “impeach” Kavanaugh after confirmation.
AND double blessing, additional evidence of Dem dirty trim
I am putting on my tin foil hat but after illiary cheating at the debates who doesn’t think that ford’s glasses were an ear bud and that hair do arranged to hide it and that is why they didn’t want more than one camera.
LikeLiked by 6 people
These days we now know the conspiracies are all pretty much true. One thing I have learned is they are always scheming because their whole reality is based on lies and deceit. Good people don’t need lawyers flanking them. Thank goodness we can now wear tinfoil hats made in America as steel and aluminum are back in town hahahaha!!
I believe it is being rooted out that Ms.Ford is unrecognized by the State of California as any kind of “Dr.”. Gateway Pundit is writing that her employment description has been scrubbed recently. She may not be a Doctor. I personally think she is a Psycho Logist !
Put the lime in the coconut, you called your doctor, woke her up
And said, Doctor, ain’t there nothing I can take
I said, Doctor, to relieve this bellyache?
I said, Doctor, ain’t there nothin’ I can take
I said, Doctor, to relieve this bellyache?
You put the lime in the coconut, you drink ’em both together
Put the lime in the coconut, then you feel better
Put the lime in the coconut, drink ’em both up
Put the lime in the coconut, and call me in the morning
(apologies to Harry Nilsson)
Heath. She looks like a young Podesta.
Not exact wording, but darn close:
So if he (Kavanaugh) blacked out and they find a video tape of him assaulting could he be in legal trouble?
So this is what they’ve come to? A video tape, but he was blacked out of course, so he wasn’t lying per se? Thank goodness I don’t watch this tripe. It’s like they are holding out to anything, or should I say, trying to convince their viewers that anything could still come out of this. Next there will be unicorns 🦄 jumping over rainbows or did I miss that hour?
Be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
Anything can and will happen this week. Some wise person I read faithfully on t–tter (who is among many currently blocked/suspended voices) said: if you don’t have the stomach to tolerate the no-holds-barred mud-slinging to come, turn off the electronics. Step away, ’cause it’s gonna get uglier!
My eyes are wide open. And I won’t look away. In fact, I’m feeling pretty peaceful at the moment.
One can feel peaceful without watching the garbage on cnn, msnbc etc along with reading WP and the NYT.
I have no doubt Kavanaugh will be on our Supreme Court as a Justice. I have no doubt our President Trump knows far more than he’s letting on. I also have complete faith he will destroy the deep state and the players within. I seriously don’t have to watch or read the garbage to know that.
I’d much rather read CTH and other conservative news sites. They’re pretty good at letting me know what the other side is doing. Plus, I’m pretty lucky with the friends I have for sharing information. So I think we both can feel peaceful through our different choices on how we score our information. Rest assured there are no blinders on here.
I’ve always learned much from your posts. CTH has been a blessing for me. If something happened here like what happened in the current t–tter purge, to deprive me of hearing my friends on the branches, I don’t know what I’d do.
Ma’iingankwe I thought about you last night with hope you and family are doing well ..
so glad to see you .. 🙂❤️‼️
and God bless you .. 🤨👍❤️
Lovely to read your comment, maiingankwe – been praying for you;
God bless
Geneticallycatholic,
Thank you so much, I know they are helping me every day and in ever which way. Please know how grateful I am.
Be well and have a beautiful weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
Not sure who to trust now. Conflict in Sundance opinions, who thinks Trump unwisely caved. Methinks there is much we don’t know. There are some good things about PDJT’s decision to allow the FBI investigation:
FBI is investigating good guys (Kavanaugh) and their credibility as an organization is being questioned (spying with DOJ on PDJT to win the elections). If they find Kavanaugh clean, they can’t say FBI is crooked, because they need the FBI to be Legit if it finds dirt in “Trump/Russia collusion”.
Also, while everyone is scrambling to organize the finding of dirt, or the creation of an irrefutable lie in order to reject Kavanaugh, the FBI and Dems have to talk with one another, move, and communicate. The same people are likely under a FISA warrant investigation for working as a DEM/DOJ/FBI colluding force to sabotage an election or take down a sitting president.
If they find dirt that cans Kavanaugh, we lose a SC nominee candidate. If they find nothing, or if they get caught cheating, it could be UGE in swaying midterm votes from blue to red.
You could almost just stop at your third sentence. Fact: there is much we don’t know.
The President was relaxed and confident. Some of the phrases he used might have the Democrats feeling faintly queasy: “use things they haven’t thought of, find out about Feinstein, blessing in disguise,” has probably prompted a few phone calls. This is an opportunity for a counterpunch, and we know he’s got the leverage to deliver a heavy blow. More will come out about the Dodgy Doctor Ford, for certain, and we’ll see whether suspicions about Wray are confirmed – and I would imagine the President advised Mr Wray of that latter issue in the clearest terms.
use things they haven’t thought of. Hmm. There was speculation on Twitter that Feinstein may be a current target of a FISA due to her Chinese spy connections. If that’s the case then that phrase makes sense and they would have proof that she lied about not releasing Blasey’s letter to the enemedia.
Just listened to the presser while waiting for PDJT at WV.
PDJT sounds so confident about Justice K. So much so he must know quite a bit, which I suspected. McConnell speech on the floor after the vote said volumes about what he may know also.
I sincerely don’t understand how Manchin can be 9 to 10 points ahead in current polls in WV.
Truly…..it’s just a mystery.
Look at the internals and it will probably help (heavily loaded on Dems/women?).
it’s the match up. Manchin is a man’s man…his opponent Morissey not so much…and its a Monmouth poll. But things can change and u know Trump can move mountains. If Manchin doesn’t vote for Kavanaugh he will lose many votes and Morissey may be able to edge past him.
Lordy. Hope Turtle has it in him.
Turtle can talk the talk, but can he walk the walk (do turtles actually walk or just crawl along)?
A human dynamo he’s not.
President Trump just said the FBI investigation could be a blessing in disguise, twice.
I was thinking this earlier today after reading the Gateway Pundit.
Here are some headlines that made me think this FBI investigation might be a “blessing in disguise,” too. (My comments are in parentheses.)
What? Last Person Senator Jeff Flake Called Before Asking for Another Week of Supreme Insanity was DAG Rod Rosenstein
(Now we know why President Trump did not accept Rosenstein’s resignation…”let him finish his work.” The black hats inside the FBI are leaking as per usual, but this time I think they’re being set up! Has President Trump “flipped” Rosenstein? LEVERAGE – inside the DOJ.)
BREAKING: Christine Ford Caught in MAJOR LIE – Photos Prove House Updates Occurred Much Earlier Than Claims in Senate Testimony!
(A Google Earth picture is worth a thousand words. How does “Dr.” Ford explain this? Airbnb?)
Christine Ford’s Friend Leland Keyser Will Cooperate With FBI, Says She DOES NOT Know Brett Kavanaugh
(Will Comey get her to flip??? Sorry, that was a joke!)
HOLY CRAP! Christine Ford’s Stanford Bio Page WAS ALTERED — Updated 10 Days Before Hearing
(Stanford University has some explaining to do to the FBI…will Stanford fire “Doctor” Ford?)
PSYCH OUT! Is Christine Ford a Doctor? — There Are NO RECORDS to Prove This in State of California Database
(Even NPR didn’t call her a “Doctor.”)
Sadly. Democrat Party’s Attempt to File Charges Against Judge Kavanaugh in State of Maryland Is Quickly Shot Down
(Still no charges filed….because…)
Dr. Ford Caught in Another Lie? Says Friend Drove Her Home But She Left Everyone at the Party?
(I thought she didn’t remember? She did remember a minute detail – having “1 beer,” but did not remember whose house it was, how she got there or how she got home.)
—————– ^^^^^^^ This is getting interesting.
The old saying goes, “Be careful for what you wish for.”
BOOMERANG EFFECT!
How ironic is this…
https://psychologydictionary.org/boomerang-effect/
in social psychology, refers to a persuasive form of communication sent to a receiver, yet returned back with the opposite reaction. Thus, the consequential result is not the original, intended message. This effect is often generated when the counter-argument is stronger than the original statement. ———–
This FBI investigation could BLOW UP IN THEIR FACES LIKE A GIANT STICK OF DYNAMITE.
“The old saying goes, “Be careful for what you wish for.””
______________
I was thinking “What a tangled web we weave, When first we practice to deceive…”
Kinda the opposite of the old sayings spoken at the Blasey-Ford / Podesta Spirit Cooking fiestas… Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble..
“They will have free reign, they will do whatever it is they have to do, they will do things we haven’t even thought of to do…”
____________________
Wait… isn’t that the problem with the FIB?
That they have ‘free reign’ (laws don’t apply to them), that they do whatever they have to do (including blackmail, murder, facilitating mass-casualty events, and attempting to overthrow the president of the United States) and do things we haven’t even thought of to do (like cooking up Hooker Pee Dossiers)?
Are you sure this is the agency you want looking into Kavanaugh’s background?
ROTFLMAO!
“…they (FBI) will do things we haven’t even thought of to do…”— like a forensic test on the calendar to verify it is from 1982. Also, maybe recover Chrissy Ford’s social media profiles that have been scrubbed???
Nice Mohawk, Heather.
