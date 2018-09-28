September 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #617

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
MESSAGE TO President Trump:
Judge Kavanaugh has earned the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL of HONOR for JUSTICE.
Please “inaugurate” this award at a White House Ceremony.
• Congress created the Congressional Medal of Honor for the Military.
• The President should create a Presidential Medal of Honor for our Courts.
I can imagine no one in the storied history of our Judicial System who is more deserving, and all of America deserves to understand why:
• Hit like Pearl Harbor … from his own people.
• Critically wounded by unseen enemies and friendliest alike.
• Left to fight alone by half his Leaders.
• Taking incoming out in the open.
• No covering fire or reinforcements on the way.
• Weaponless yet unafraid.
• Fighting friendlies and enemies coming from all sides.
• Battling bare-handed against all odds.
• Down to his last breath.
• Giving his all to save our nation.
UNCOMMON VALOR. INCREDIBLE GALLANTRY. INDEFATIGABLE GRIT.
An American Hero in every sense of the word.
Mr. President, make this one of your Greatest Teachable Moments that can AWAKEN America to our threat from within, that will RESTORE Judge Kavanaugh’s impeccable Honor, and will INSPIRE us to unite around Judge Kavanaugh’s Example to Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 25 people
• Critically wounded by unseen enemies and “friendlies” alike.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes omg! It broke my heart!
Yes omg! It broke my heart!
wonderful idea…
All for it.
wonderful idea…

All for it.
Made drinking beer popular again……✌
well ya know….he really did…there’s a lot of us out here………….
😎
“When I read about the evils of drinking, I gave up reading.”
– Henny Youngman
LikeLiked by 1 person
uncommon valor like that kapo Blumenthal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Uncommon” not “nonexistent” valor such as that “(not) displayed” by the aforementioned Senator. But true, if it doesn’t exist I guess it can’t be “common” or “uncommon”, so logically the Senator doesn’t qualify, except maybe for a quick kick in the behind. (I spared my computer that indignity this afternoon…)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump can sure sympathize, he’s getting the same treatment. It was good to see Lindsey Graham get inspired and step fully into the ring with them. I think there can be some momentum to gain. Among men. Among caucasians. Among true Patriots. Trump, Kavanaugh, and Lindsey — willing to stake their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for the establishment, defense, and and restoration of the principles in the Declaration, and the U.S. Constitution.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Among REAL WOMEN.
Believe me, this is YUGE.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Real Women, or those that are insecure among us have the message, its being spread far and wide. Think of your sons and nephews. Ladies get real when our kin are threatened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moral courage, an fundamental part of our national ethos Judge Kavanuagh lived up to our finest expectation.
Americans have seen the stark contrast provided by skulkers who shirk plain duty, , and continue to cling to conformity, despite plain evidence of intentional.malice.
That is the character of the Resist collectivie.
LikeLike
Lindsay stepping up is a big hit on the Dems. And looking at him on Hannity he is revelling in the fame.
You know what that means for Lindsays personality? He will be coming back for more and trying to top it!
Release the Kraken. Dems had nothing to play so had to go all in. But losing the all in means your finished and they are.
PS If you were worried that Justice Kav might be a bit Kennedyesk swinger, worry no more 40 years of payback on its way. It just gets better and better.
LikeLike
After seeing Judge Kavanaugh’s powerful testimony, I agree fully 100% that his good name should be restored.
LikeLiked by 9 people
>> 39 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
———————————————–
Pray for Judge Kavanaugh's positive committee and floor votes.
LikeLiked by 13 people
AMEN
AMEN
Grandma Covfefe,
AMEN.
Prayers for Judge Kavanaugh and his family and may God give good sense to senators tomorrow and Tuesday and guide them in voting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Love it!
Love it!
Lip sync
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
i remember her from her portrayal of Amy Fisher. has she done much since?and she was the worst of all the movie versions of Amy Fisher
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seriously have no idea who she is, except for her name popping up at protests against President Trump and MAGA…..I assume she is an actress? Actually I don’t care…..Hollywood is in my rear view mirror…disappearing…..
We are moving along to continue to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Washed up, semi-attractive (30 years ago) sitcom actress who hasn’t made a decent film, or television show in nearly 30 years. Her Trump Derangement Syndrome is nearly fatal, even Hillary Clinton doesn’t have TDS like Alyssa Milano.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ugh..glad she’ll be total irrelevant soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was also on “Charmed.”
She was also on "Charmed."
She also worked as the host of the Harvey Weinstein produced Project Runway All Stars. Yes, she worked for the original #metoo slime ball and side by side with his wife (and enabler), Georgina Chapman.
Watched one season – Alyssa Milano must have been 9 months pregnant and tried to be super fashionable while looking like a beached whale because she gained so much pregnancy weight. Everything she wore looked like a tent.
Celebrities like her are hypocrites about everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was a cute little girl who played Tony Danza’s daughter in Who’s the Boss? Long time ago
LikeLike
Aaah…I remember that show, but didn’t watch it…too busy with life and raising kids.
LikeLike
Yup. And in the show Charmed.
LikeLike
https://goo.gl/images/8NrFyD
LikeLike
Alyssa Hillary Donut 🍩
LikeLike
LikeLike
they’re hemorrhoid rings
LikeLike
Alyssa Slimo was going to do more than protest. She was invited by ChiFi, carried signs, was videoing the chamber and texting. Reminded me of the three stooges behnd PDJT at the rally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thomas Wictor posted a full rundown of the stunt she was trying to pull off. I tried to share it but “someone” wouldn’t allow it. It’s on Twitter and ThreadReader .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carol, I read it but did not post. Thanks for the reminder.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1045512176796983296.html
I gave it a try.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outstanding, if true!
WikiLeaks Says it will Bring Hillary Clinton Down by October 21
Excerpt:
It seems Assange realizes time is running out for him in exile and he needs to do something that has evaded the President.
In a WikiLeaks letter he wrote:
Hillary Clinton’s crimes will not go unpunished. If she is not formally charged for mishandling sensitive material we will have no choice but to release proof that she is guilty of high treason against the United States for selling patented military secrets to the Saudi Arabian government.
We also have proof that she is guilty of crimes against Russia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Caledonia, and Brazil. The United States would be doing her a favor by putting her in prison and saving her from the severe punishments several of these nations would impose.
Assange showed his determination to see Clinton indicted by setting an October 21 deadline – indict her yourself or I will release irrefutable proof that she has committed high treason.
https://freedomnewsreport.com/2018/09/13/wikileaks-says-it-will-bring-hillary-clinton-down-by-october-21/
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sorry but we’ve been hearing this re: Assange for the last 2 years. It would seem that every time he needs donations he publishes these claims. I’m from MO here: show me.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If true, that would be fantastic news…..something we all have been waiting for, for a looong time. I hope they drag her for the last time to a jail van, losing her shoes along the way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard tonight Assange is handing over the control to another man because of health and not being able to communicate because they took his computer away
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wikileaks is boring old news anymore. Too many promises, not enough delivery. Just trying to keep themselves relevant is my opinion.
LikeLike
Still, their release of Dem emails during the campaign was a great service.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not saying it wasnt…but it also wasnt the ‘MOAB’ they hyped it up to be.
LikeLike
It actually was a moab… but since there is no legitimate press (not controlled by the UniParty or the Left)…it was swept under the rug with a complicit DOJ & FBI.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly.
Exactly.
Yes and if it wasn’t for those emails, our days would be taking a rather different course
LikeLike
I wish someone would leak to them the congressional sexual harassment payouts. It would be interesting reading.
LikeLike
I’ve not heard of that website, and so won’t blindly click on it.
What is it’s proof of this? “Sources familiar with Wikileaks”? Or something more concrete?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meant “its” not “it’s”..
LikeLike
I wish somebody could help Assange. Been in virtual prison for how long, for what?
LikeLiked by 5 people
For a “rape” iirc. #metoo type allegation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah…another date to wait for…..sure
Yeah…another date to wait for…..sure

Ya know, if someone has got something…..just put it out there….instead of this crap..
LikeLike
True. DiFi, Schiff, Mueller and crew have no qualms about putting it out there. Truth or not. Mostly not.
LikeLike
Ill believe it when I see it.
LikeLike
At Ronald Reagan’s first press conference in January of 1981, he was asked about doing business with the Soviet Union by Sam Donaldson. Reagan’s reply perfectly describes, the goals, tactics, strategy and “morality” of today’s depraved, perverted Democrat party. Question starts at 8:06 in the video (prompted):
LikeLiked by 2 people
is Sam Donaldson still alive? or ws he buried with his hairpiece?
LikeLike
…and fake eyebrows???
LikeLike
He left them in his will to Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aah! so that’s why Trudope’s eyebrows looks familiar
LikeLike
Probably retired to his 100+ acre ranch in Canada.
LikeLike
Goat Ranch in NM.
LikeLike
Family homestead.
LikeLike
Thanks for the clarification. I knew he owned a ranch. Still alive btw.
So who was the news propagandist from Canada about the same period in time.
LikeLike
Sam is a large land owner in New Mexico 45,000 acres
LikeLike
I still remember an old SNL with Kevin Nealon dressed up like Sam Donaldson.
LikeLike
In case you missed US Ambassador Haley's comments on 17 September at the UN Security Council Briefing on Nonproliferation and the Implementation and Enforcement of UN Sanctions on North Korea.

She really read Russia the riot act.

https://usun.state.gov/remarks/8613
She really read Russia the riot act.
https://usun.state.gov/remarks/8613
LikeLiked by 1 person
(File this under what was happening when the circus came to DC town)
UNSC meeting reveals divisions on North Korea sanctions
China, Russia call for sanctions to be re-examined, but U.S. and European countries disagree (27 September)
“China and Russia called for UN restrictions on North Korea to be re-evaluated on Thursday, while the U.S., Japan, and numerous European countries said that pressure should be maintained until the DPRK has shown concrete steps towards denuclearization.
The meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed deep divisions between how Washington, Moscow, and Beijing view the next stages of North Korea’s disarmament process.
While all the foreign ministers speaking at the UNSC meeting hailed the diplomatic progress made since last year, the U.S., the UK, France, Sweden, and Japan all pointed to continuing sanctions violations and a lack of concrete evidence that the DPRK was shutting down its weapons programs.
“Until the final denuclearization of the DPRK is achieved and fully verified it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea,” Pompeo said at the ministerial meeting.
“Enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until we realize the full, final, verified denuclearization.”
Pompeo highlighted illicit ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of oil products as an area where the UN’s measures were not being adhered to.
UN Resolution 2397 prohibits the transfer of commodities to North Korea at sea and also placed a limit on how much oil member states could export to the DPRK over a 12-month period.
“The United States has assessed and can say in no uncertain terms say that the cap of 500,000 barrels has been breached this year,” Pompeo told the assembled diplomats.
“We continue to see illegal imports of additional refined petroleum, using ship-to-ship transfers, which are clearly prohibited under the UN resolution.”
Both Japan and the UK who have deployed military assets in the region to observe North Korea’s illicit maritime activities said they agreed with Washington’s assessment of the DPRK’s off-books oil flows.
But Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called for a different approach, saying that the next steps should involve a “timely release” of a declaration to end the Korean War.
Although Beijing also called for UN resolutions to be enforced fully while they are in place, Wang also said the UN Security Council should examine rolling back restrictions against North Korea in line with cooperation from Pyongyang.
“There is a provision in the Security Council resolutions that the council is prepared to modify the sanctions measures in light of the DPRK’s compliance,” Wang said.
“Now given the positive developments … China believes the Security Council needs to consider invoking in due course this provision to encourage the DPRK and other relevant parties to move denuclearization further ahead.”
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down on the calls to reduce sanctions, while also taking the opportunity to denounce Washington’s use of unilateral measures against North Korea.
“It is unacceptable for sanctions against the DPRK to become an instrument of collective punishment. The lack of trust between Washington and Pyongyang hinders the development of joint measures,” Lavrov said.
“Against the backdrop of Pyongyang’s readiness to cooperate … it seems inappropriate and untimely when our Western partners have imposed a course towards tightening the sanctions regime against the DPRK. ”
Moscow’s representative added that steps towards disarmament should be followed by “easing of sanctions,” while saying that Russian wanted to prepare a UN resolution preventing countries from issuing autonomous sanctions and covering them “under the authority of the Security Council.”
South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha was also invited to speak at the meeting, though she steered clear of any direct mention of UN sanctions, instead reminding countries that progress North Korean denuclearization would likely be difficult and prone to stalling.”
https://www.nknews.org/2018/09/unsc-meeting-reveals-divisions-on-north-korea-sanctions/
( To clarify the reference :The UNSCR 2397 P9: “Member States shall seize, inspect, and freeze (impound) any vessel in their ports … if the Member State has reasonable grounds to believe that the vessel was involved in activities prohibited by [the resolutions].”
Then this:
“ROK company hired to secure release of sanctioned oil tanker: investigation
Koti previously linked to oil smuggling, currently detained in ROK port
02:49 26 September, 2018 Posted: Leo Byrne
A South Korean company has been hired by the Chinese owner of a sanctioned oil tanker held by ROK authorities to help secure its release, NK Pro investigation has revealed.”
https://www.nknews.org/pro/south-korean-company-hired-to-secure-release-of-sanctioned-oil-tanker/?utm_content=buffere811d&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
What say you Neville Chamberlain Moon?
LikeLike
I saw a comedic blog a week or so ago where someone had devised a prescription known as “groacet” (grow-a-set) as a medical cure for Repubs. Today it was clear that Sen Graham has been consuming the entire dose for all Repubs in the Senate. I never thought I would hear anything like that from him. Just … Wow. I am still on the fence regarding Sen Graham but today I agree with everything he said.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Three cheers for Sen Lindsey Graham!! Give the man his due. Somebody outside of Judge Kavanaugh needed to give voice to COLD ANGER, and Sen. Graham did a masterful job.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hip, hip, HOORAY!
Hip, hip, HOORAY!
Hip, hip, HOORAY!
As jackphatz branded him… Grahambo!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s like Lindsey has found a new life since he doesn’t have to live under the stain of McCain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What was the mechanism of the power that he apparently lived under?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes indeed…The Lord works in mysterious ways. His hands are all over this administration- including LG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will never be able to think of the Democrat shame from yesterday without thinking of Senator Graham’s righteous, fiery retort. That glorious speech washes away the foul stench and leaves a lifelong, beautiful memory for many Patriots. Judge Kavanaugh and Senator Graham will share an unbreakable bond. Judge Kavanaugh is to Don Larsen as Sen.Graham is to Mickey Mantle!
LikeLike
He wants to be in the joint committee, that (after the midterm red tsunami) WILL be formed, to investigate the big ugly.
Wants to be like the Senator from,..Tennessee (?) That was on the Watergate committee, asked the ? “What did the President know, and when did he know it?”
LikeLike
Hearings worked out great. I watched ALL day. But did POTUS meet with Rod? I’ve seen no mention of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Postponed till next week
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rod and potus has a phone call. Potus let rod know he will reschedule. No meeting today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was announced on Fox News prior to the hearings that POTUS delayed his meeting with Rod Rosenstein to next week, so as not to detract from the Kavanaugh hearings.
POTUS wanted to watch the hearings; it was a good thing! LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
For Mr. RR, is this similar to, “you just wait until your father gets home!”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meeting postponed til next week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s letting him twist in the wind for another week.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Holding my breath that the dems don’t pull a dirty trick and bring a “witness.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thats what I am thinking. Last minute corroboration. Everyone dont count your chickens yet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She has already boxed herself in on witnesses at the actual party. They all refute her story. Hard to have corroboration unless it was the “person that gave her a ride home” telling how distraught and that she said she had been assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh….oh crap…I just gave the dems and creepy porn lawyer an idea…..
LikeLike
Holding my breath they are telling others the truth when they say they will be voting for him. Yes last minute witnesses could be bad. But really with that bunch they could just fold to pressure.
LikeLike
That’s fantastic news! If this holds true…
I created a whip list with 48 yes votes not including any of those. Manchin, Donnelly, Murkowski, and Collins would grow the list to 52 Yes votes.
Flake will come around to be vote 53 in favor.
And I still wouldn’t be surprised to see 2 other democrats cross over… both of whom have withstood the pressure of saying one way or another which way they’d vote (One said they saw nothing disqualifying in Kavenaugh)… Heitkamp & Tester (could potentially be votes 54, and even 55).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Manchin knows he has to vote yes…..
He’ll still lose his seat in IMO……….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree about Manchin, also Heitkamp and Tester are fighting for reelection where TRUMP has just held rallies there Against them ……
LikeLike
While it’s true that manchin tends to be very weak kneed in the presence of Schumer, this is going to be one of those cases where its easy for him to reject leadership for their totally immoral handling of Kavanaugh. Manchin does have a soul, even if it seems pretty meek at times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vote the same way tells me Judge K will be confirmed.
LikeLike
America believes in second chances. A Republican Senator from South Carolina just got his.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A clear sign to me was Graham’s line of questioning about Military Courts during Kavanaugh hearings.
LikeLiked by 6 people
For me, that was a biggie also.
LikeLike
In regards to my new favorite senator, from the 1980 USA v. USSR hockey game: “Do you believe in miracles!!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scott Fitzgerald was wrong-there ARE second acts in American lives!!!!!!! Lindsay GRAHMBO proved that today!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This looks good. They’re reporting they have enough votes to get it out of committee and approve him in the Senate.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/09/27/breaking-we-have-the-votes-n2523402
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still praying.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More than ever… A cornered animal is the most dangerous
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s big news:
“Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and the votes to be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. “
LikeLiked by 3 people
Praying……
LikeLiked by 3 people
BlackKnight: I like your idea. Don’t know if VSGPDJT can do this as executive order or would require congressional approval——but there is already a Presidential Medal of Freedom—-considered highest civilian honor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is, once the left get back in power, they’ll hand this award out like candy.
I still have nightmares when I re-visualize that Ellen chap smiling/crying while The Kenyan was adorning her with a medal aarrrgghhhh!!!!
LikeLike
I’m so sick of hearing TV pundits say Ford sounded credible. She did not sound credible at all. She sounded like she was play acting while trying not to burst out laughing. Is there anybody out there that knows how she really talks? Does she always sound like a teenager?
The strange thing is that when the hearing started, the local guys here were saying it was obvious she was lying. It wasn’t until they heard the network guys were saying she was credible that they started saying the same thing. I guess they needed to be told what they thought. The local DBs were Armstrong and Getty.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Something that bugged me was her hair. I don’t know any person that would have chunks of hair hanging over your eyes and glasses for long periods of time. It didn’t look like she was hiding behind it. It was almost like she didn’t even notice it. That’s weird
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she was loaded.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I noticed that too, and it was annoying to watch it. Maybe it was a planned distraction from what she would be saying.
LikeLike
Take a look at her hideous pic from the polygraph
Someone gave her a very expensive makeover:
Hair low lights and straightener, tons of make-up, possibly a spray tan, new outfit and for some stupid reason those huge glasses….
LikeLike
Stupid huge glasses were in….
LikeLike
Spitting image of Rocky Dennis
LikeLiked by 1 person
….from the movie Mask starring Cher
LikeLike
Unfortunately, a lot of average schmoes did the same thing. Heard the networks say she was credible, saw their portrayal of Kavanaugh as mean and unhinged and believed it. Too many sheep out there that believe whatever the media feeds them. The media IS the enemy of the people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly…The media is the problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Judge Nap on Varney this morning said he believed her and The Judge was toast.
Judge Nap…..old news…..what a moroon……that was it …..
“He’s all hat and no cattle”
LikeLike
TUP, there are Not “too many” sheep out there.
there are the same # of sheep out there that believe this tripe as there were before this tripe was served up.
They’re Not going to gain voted from this…any more than they did from the Stormysh!t.
LikeLike
It’s just showmanship, like one of those American Idol type shows. “You sounded so credible!” “You convinced me seeetie. We’ll see you at our semi-finals in Vegas, congratulations.”
LikeLike
TV pundits don’t want to be doxxed when they tell the truth. Bullying works on them. On me, not so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She lied at least 6-8 times…
She was a flake……
Not creditable at all.…
If this had of been a jury trial Judge Kavanaugh would of been found not guilty…
As soon as she started yapping jury would have seen right through her…
Too bad she will not be punished and sent to jail for her part in this con game…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
If this was a trial she would have done even worse under questioning. The questioning wouldn’t be broken up and much more intense. The jury wouldn’t fall for lies either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dirty Diane is the one we should get…….
Ya know at the end…when they were cornering Dirty Diane about the leaks….
Then she said: It was Ford’s fault for the leaks…..what an evil vile creature she is…
LikeLike
Candace Owens wasn’t having any of it. I think she shocked Lou Dobbs a bit by flat-out saying she didn’t believe ANY of Ford’s allegations. It was beautiful!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, because even Lou was saying she sounded credible. Ford was not credible by any stretch of the imagination. Most of those who said she was are scared of being called out for being anti-woman or some such thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Virtue Signaling Fools, all of them.
Scared stiff of being called insensitive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t that a joy to behold? Lou very seldom goes back for second gear. I loved every second of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe Ford at all. She seemed really brittle, and I think people were afraid of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is so crazy joe. My relatives on facebook are also saying they believe Ford. None of the people who she claimed were at the party and were witnesses agree with her. They all say it didn’t happen. It doesn’t matter how credible she sounds. All the evidence is on the side of the judge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She sounded like an airhead, can’t keep her story straight either, it’s been posted she even screwed up on when she had her house remodel, by four years! If she isn’t a bad actress she is seriously disturbed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
” If she isn’t a bad actress she is seriously disturbed.”
—————————————————————–
Actually, both.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m a former trial lawyer. I didn’t watch b/c I don’t watch liars unless I get paid, but I can tell you from what I read and the pictures I saw she was terrible. The woman from AZ did a good job. The jury was Flake, Murkowski, Collins and Manchin who all appear to be finding for Kavanaugh.
Michel Foucault said it best-“Don’t be governed”, especially not by the media.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her counsel knew she was a terrible witness……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t watch b/c I don’t watch liars unless I get paid
LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know. 100% professional answer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Glad you enjoyed.
Kavanaugh, Graham and Cruz were great.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I ALWAYS love brutal honesty!
LikeLike
Love it trial lawyer = getting paid for watching liars. Lol
LikeLike
Me too, knuckles. This operative lost her credibility thirty-six years ago. Allegedly.
LikeLike
This
LikeLiked by 3 people
And what in the world was that woman doing squawking about needing caffeine at the end of her opening spiel? She’s just a weirdo that has been able enabled every step of the way. My mom had the funniest line, “doesn’t that woman know what a barrette is?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brazen liberal hussy with no shame. That’s what she was doing. Barette? Lol love it We all know how unkempt liberal women are. Their hair is either styled like a mans or it is all over the place except maybe in elite circles where their unkempt minds more than enough to identify them.
LikeLike
This may be because i love our President, but i think President Trump told Brett Kavanaugh, if you fight I’ve got your back. Remember, Kavanaugh was coached to get through the confirmation process by being bland (which is good advice for the traditional process). Presudent Trump went to bat for Judge K in the news conference and i bet that was part of his motivation. Brett Kavanaugh defended himself valiantly today, and by extension he validated President Trump’s instincts. A lesser person would have folded under the Dems attacks.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Did somebody not report earlier that President Trump spoke with BK before today’s circus and advised him to get on the front foot and fight his corner?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, for crying out loud, so I got curious to go on Alyssa Milano’s twitter to see what she said about today (still a loon), but I saw now that the American Bar Association is calling for a delay in vote and and an FBI investigation! So much for Graham’s ABA quote!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/american-bar-association-calls-for-senate-to-postpone-brett-kavanaugh-vote
This isn’t the CNN article Milano had tweeted.
LikeLike
ffffffffff the ABA…….…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another organization infiltrated by some Commie pukes, I’m sure. But again, this after their glowing review read by Graham!
LikeLike
This is awful. The ABA just gave Judge Kavanaugh a great rating. Just have the vote and ignore these idiots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A bunch of attorneys that should know what the FBI report is going to say anyway, like Grassley et.al., have said.
LikeLike
Apparently, somebody got to them and told them what they needed to think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems are despicable and I’m sure that is what happened. Any rational person looking at what “evidence” there is knows the truth! All the ABA has done is shot down their credibility with this bullcrap. But it still disgusts me, they did this BECAUSE of Graham’s quote. Dems made some calls.
I swear the Dems have some kind of Command Central where they do all their planning. Someone wiretap Obama’s DC fortress, we’ll find all the answers there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree!! Coming from Obama central 😡
LikeLike
So keep praying people, cuz this ABA news came out immediately after it was announced that they had the votes of Manchin and the RINOs.
The Editors of a Jesuit magazine that had also supported Kav came out today withdrawing their support.
So there are powerful forces here that don’t want Kav on the SC- as we already knew- and they’re not giving up the fight yet.
Guess they know they’ve got a couple more days to sway some votes so now’s the time to come out swinging.
So Keep Praying!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Planned Parenthood wants to stay funded as well as other issues! Sickening.
Jesuit Magazine, and Kavanaugh a Catholic who went to a Jesuit school. This is appalling. I don’t buy these people weren’t moved by his testimony, but they sure are evil taking the Dems money and doing this to an innocent man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The good news is, a lot of the comments on the Jesuit article were pretty PO’d about the editorial and still supported Kav.
And it seemed to me- clueless about it as I may be- that they were probably supporters of the Jesuits, in general.
I’ll see if I can find the article.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here it is. I’m not Catholic, so have no idea if this is a “respectable” Jesuit journal or not.
https://www.americamagazine.org/politics-society/2018/09/27/editors-it-time-kavanaugh-nomination-be-withdrawn
Keep Praying!!!
LikeLike
I can’t believe what they’re saying, they said “it is clear” but they didn’t listen to a damn word or evidence Kavanaugh presented, including all those named in Ford’s allegations!
And so the only explanation for this, as Kavanaugh explained, is it IS a political hit job!
This cannot stand.
I don’t have facebook etc., but oh, I’d love to join in and tell these commentators, one, it is NOT Kavanaugh’s call for an FBI investigation, it is whoever on the Committee, and two, the woman couldn’t get any of her story straight, including when she actually had her house remodeled!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Jesuits are the liberal arm of the Catholic church. Pope Frances is a Jesuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I saw his picture off to the side and thought…..Big Surprise…NOT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
..and Moonbeam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberal is an understatement
LikeLiked by 1 person
the Jesuits are SJWs, and in some instances, Marxists especially in SA, from where Francis hails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can you imagine if this kind of “evidence” with the shakiest of uncorroborated allegations stands? This cannot happen, it would be the worst for our country. And the fact that now the ABA and this supposed Cathoic magazine is standing behind Ford and her wacky testimony that cannot be accurate about any time or date, is proof enough of his guilt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it isn’t respectable. It is left of center. I’m RC and a practicing traditional RC.
LikeLike
tort reform.
LikeLike
The Jesuits and the left leaning ABA against him now??? Right there that Is a great recommendation to put him on the SC. (I’m RC, just so you don’t think I’m anti Catholic.)
LikeLike
Grassley should just tell them his email was broken. Oopsy.
LikeLike
Just as soon as the ABA moves to sanction Michael Avenatti then we may consider their request.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kavanaugh in. GOP retains House, gains several senate seats. Everything’s looking good.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They can call for whatever they want. It’s over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep……..
The ABA can howl at the moon or go fly a kite…..
It’s over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The dems will not recover from this for a long time. The media will continue its decline in influence. As companies move back to the US, the globalist businesses will suffer.
All three armies of the NWO are under assault. By one man. And he is winning.
Hugely😄
TheArtOfPolitics
LikeLiked by 6 people
IMO, the Wheeling, WVA rally this Saturday should be spectacular. After the revolting Dem-Thug performance this week, I hope that PDJT will hammer on the theme he introduced at his last Rally. The Democrat Party is Crazy and Dangerous. That can’t be repeated enough, Crazy and Dangerous! Then on to Johnson City, TN, Monday….Southaven, MS Tuesday…Rochester, MN, Thurs….Topeka, KS, Saturday
Holy S**t, five major rallies in seven days and then the big push begins in October. The Dem-Thugs are going to go nuts!!! I bet after the trashing of Kavanaugh and threats to his wife and children, all the restraints on PDJT will be removed…..fight to the death!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President will be lit…
Manchin knows this and he has to vote yes on Kavanaugh……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Doug Jones supposedly says he’s going to vote no. Good to remember.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not ‘supposedly’ – he definitely says he’s voting no. Check it out for yourself…
https://www.fox10tv.com/news/senator-doug-jones-on-brett-kavanaugh-vote-i-will-be/article_aa1febc0-c2cd-11e8-b58d-47184541ea4d.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah rest assured there won’t be a Roy Moore pt2 down there. I think the Dems have proven they never expected to keep the seat, rather they bought and paid for his “NO” vote and by golly they’re going to use it for as long as they can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course he will, he’s a Schumer Clown.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he’s a Dem. People in AL. who elected him didn’t expect anything different, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, did he save their army depot? They thought Moore wouldn’t.
LikeLike
They thought….famous last words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Said very cynically, including me.
LikeLike
God has made the Democrats so inept, that in 1 glorious day their idiocy convinced me to like, support, hell even LOVE Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley, and Thom Tillis.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Did you make it through the hearings after you got in from work?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched every glorious second of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Truth was a beautiful thing to see……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tillis, one of my top five least fav RINOs. He has been in Jeb and Romney’s back pocket since ’14. Makes me nervous when Bush and Tillis like a nominee. Fingers crossed it’s all been worth it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah I’m in NC, Tillis is a complete loser.
Today, though? He kicked ASS! He was great! I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know he was capable of that kind of thing.
I knew Graham had it in him, if it’s something he’s in support of he’s always fiery and has really clever, smart things to say.
Tillis though? I’ve NEVER seen the guy say 1 damn thing that was something I agreed with. Today though he really proved himself.
It was as if, the Republicans were all using it as an opportunity to redeem themselves in front of us!
Cruz has already came around over a year ago, so I already was a Cruz fan again. Mike Lee I have never liked, but today he really did a great job. Graham’s turnaround is unbelievable. Even Hatch and Grassley basically said “MAGA”.
This is more unifying for republicans than anything ever…
LikeLiked by 2 people
We unite to get a good man on the Court. Afterward, be careful, the disappointment will be brutal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) — The United States on Thursday returned 64 sets of remains of South Korean troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War and jointly recovered in North Korea decades later.
The remains were handed over to South Korea during a ceremony held by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii.
The agency said that the remains were found during joint recovery operations in North Korea between 1996 and 2005, and identified as South Korean in a joint forensic review conducted over the past month.
The agency said it is the largest transfer of remains between South Korea and the U.S., with the last repatriation occurring in 2012, when the U.S. returned 12 sets of remains to South Korea.”
It leads one to believe that NK must have a warehouse where they store these remains and then just use them as bargaining chips during negotiations with the US. Pretty disgusting.
http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/news/2018/09/28/0200000000AEN20180928001000315.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Jeff Flake says it’s a tough decision, huh?
Is that like when you get multiple offers on a piece of real estate and you are having a really tough time selecting an offer, so you ask all buyers to submit their highest and best?
IMHO, Flake is on the take.
LikeLiked by 1 person
His whole thing is, he’s vitrue signaling so he has the cover to vote “Yes”.
Basically, about a week ago, the Republicans in charge dropped the hammer. Or Trump did. Somebody got all these clowns on board, including Flake and Corker. They probably pulled out every piece of dirt they had.
Remember a guy like Flake (who IS on the take), all these other Senators know who’s zoomin’ who, they all have dirt on each other as a mutally assured destruction policy.
Somebody told Flake this Yes vote was not optional. So he has been spending the last two days telling everybody how unfair it all is, and how he just can’t decide, and how no matter what he does is going to be bad, etc. it’s all cover for his inevitable “yes” vote.
We’re going to get about 55 Yes votes. Saturday Afternoon they’ll seat him on the Supreme Court. Then President Trump will brag about it at the Wheeling WV rally that evening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sure hope you are right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what I have been saying for 2 weeks now — they have had the votes… the rest of it is just stupid trauma/ drama….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flake is no longer necessary. 52 votes without him. He will come around on his own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really don’t know how it is a hard decision for him. He isn’t running for re-election. He can’t get the GOP nomination in 2020. He can forget 2024 too if he votes for this. But then again this probably isn’t about that. Maybe he is doing this for a lifetime gig like Morning Joe on CNN or MSNBC. And when it comes to both of them you wonder if they ever believed what they said when they first got elected. Or were they saying what they had to say to get elected.
LikeLike
This guy has no career when this is over. He pretends to be a Republican and he is struggling over this smear job? Maybe it’s like what others have said here, looking at TV offers after his term. Who would value his opinion on anything? A true RINO, and acts like a fool. I still remember his speech in chambers to nobody ranting about POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wanted to share this: I, unequivocally, without a doubt, believe God’s hand was on today’s hearing. This morning Satan and his minions (not sure if Ford was lying, was tricked by Dems, etc.) were having free reign. Although I thought the lady the Reps had asking the questions did an okay job, especially given the time constraints, I really felt Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination slipping away. I felt terrible during the recess. But then Judge Kavanaugh started speaking and I could feel the Lord parting the sea and Judge Kavanaugh walking through the parted sea in faith. And then others like Graham became righteously angry and were fighting back. Every Lefty sounded petty, vindictive, and ridiculous after Judge Kavanaugh spoke. I could just feel the Lord’s presence there, saying, “Enough!” I have been weeping and praying in thankfulness to God tonight. I know we still need to get him confirmed and am continuing to pray (and calling the senators offices) but I have not felt this strongly in all the 44 years of my life that God’s hand is in this. Thank you Jesus!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful comment! Praying with you!
LikeLike
What is this?
…”House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — a member of Congress’s “Gang of Eight” that was briefed more than anyone else about the inadequacies of the Russia evidence — believes you should declassify. His office told me so today.
“Upon redaction of sources and methods, the speaker supports the president’s decision to declassify the documents to bring about more transparency regarding potential FISA abuses,” he said.”…
https://thehill.com/HillTV/rising/408850-mr-president-tear-down-the-wall-hiding-those-fisa-abuses
LikeLiked by 1 person
lyin’ Ryan must’ve played golf with the President too!
LikeLike
Kamala harris was the most “formidable” of them today. I want her to run. I want President Trump to completely destroy that woman right in front of the liberals faces.
One huge mistake I see HER making (today)… and the libs making in general, is that they keep appealing to the ‘honor’ of the FBI.
They are all insulated, they do not know what it’s like to be a normal citizen.
Ms. Harris, the average citizen has no respect for the FBI. We cannot stand the FBI. When you continuously ask for the FBI to get involved, your average citizen goes “yuck”.
Since they’re all in DC, to THEM, the FBI is very important, and this upright organization. I’ve *NEVER* met anybody in real life who gives two craps about the FBI, or the CIA, or whatever.
Democrats think we hold the FBI in the same regard as the military. They’re completely off base.
Do you want to meet a Marine? Sure! Where’s he (or she) at? I’d like to shake his hand, buy him a BEER.
do you want to talk to someone from the FBI? Uh…. HELL NO.
The CIA? No thank you.
It’s astonishing to me that they don’t understand this. When they keep yelling for an FBI investigation, nobody in realville supports that or has any love lost for the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you can bring yourself to read liberal posts on some of the boards (I do, it keeps me woke. But only short bursts before nausea sets in) you will see them declaring BK is guilty bc he wouldn’t instigate an FBI investigation on himself. This is how dumb the average liberal is and democrats know it. In fact they rely on it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really can’t stand that btch and sorry, that is also with a capital B. She reminds me of a little Hillary, power hungry and doesn’t care how she gets there. I hope someone takes her down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her disgusting little smirk while doing her sh***show today with Kavanaugh was nauseating. I think she’s the one. She’s the one that gets to be President Trump’s Mondale in 2020.
LikeLike
She does that smirk all the time, she is the biggest smart aleck on that committee. I seriously wanted to punch her today and wipe it off her face, I’m so sick of her. She is intolerable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ron, I love that “nobody in realville” – great line! And so true, I have lost all respect for any one in the FBI (and CIA) long ago. I don’t even care for the so called “rank and file” – they are just as loathsome. I’ll never erase that terrible image of P. Strozk smirking like a cretin, an evil cretin…. Besides didn’t Joe Biden himself berate Justice C. Thomas about how FBI investigations are inconclusive and how stupid we would all be if we listened to them?
It doesn’t matter now any way. The left gets away with everything, they make the rules and spin them any way they want. It’s easy to see through their lies and fake news to see the truth. All they want is power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Has Bill O’Reilly sued or done anything about what happened to him? I swear, this is what the #metoo movement has been about. A tool to take out their political opponents.
And if they get by with taking out an upstanding man like Kavanaugh on the flimsiest of unsubstantiated allegations, God help us.
LikeLike
As much as people are liking Lindsey Graham today, now is a good time to remind y’all that he’s for gun reform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SC should be proud today. Imagine the liberty, and relief he must feel after playing Blanche Hudson all these years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ABA: “The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI”
1.) Again with the FBI. That’s the tell.
2.) Tillis or Crapo or somebody else reminded everybody that the Senate Judiciary Committee has the legal authority to do it’s own lawful investigation (or something to that effect)
LikeLike
Law Schools have gotten increasingly Leftist and anti American Law in the past few years.
It’s been pretty alarming to witness. This ABA nonsense may have something to do with that.
It’s like EVERY institution went batsh*t crazy in the past few decades.
Corrective Measures of the Trump Presidency started not a moment too soon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The very fact that the statement trumpets the EXACT SAME LINE the Dems have been going on about is… actually… pretty freaking scary. Like what universe is this? We really ARE at the edge of insanity, and it wouldn’t have been so clearly EVIDENT if not for 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of the institutions and organizations have been infiltrated and infected! Science, medicine, law, business, all turned Marxist. They’ve told us for years we have to “listen to the experts” for their expert opinion. That’s why they got into all these formerly credible associations. More control over the people, when in doubt, listen to our experts set you straight whether it’s transgender or climate change.
That or it’s really insidious what they’ve done to people by educating them in this manner, so it’s no surprise that if they receive a Commie education, they are commie CEOs, Co-chairs, or executives.
Some treepers have reported how their own kids, after having promised they wouldn’t turn “liberal” do so not long after entering college.
LikeLike
The FBI already said, no dice.
————————————————————————————————
“The FBI will not launch a criminal investigation into the sexual assault allegations leveled against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, according to highly-placed law enforcement sources.
The sources told Fox News on Wednesday that there were no allegations of a federal crime, therefore the bureau would not open a criminal investigation.
“This is a political issue, not a law enforcement one,” one source told Fox News.”
—————————————————————————————————
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/19/fbi-will-not-launch-criminal-investigation-into-kavanaugh-allegations.html
Here is the kicker… There is no statute of limitations in the State of Maryland for this alleged crime. If Ms. Ford’s lawyers actually thought she and her allegations were credible, they would already have filed a formal complaint in Maryland. They haven’t and they won’t because there is not enough evidence to support an investigation.
As far as the ABA goes, well just follow the money…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Grassley should tell the ABA to stay the eff out of the official business of the United States Senate. If you have a complaint, you got my number.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Small point, I’ve seen it before, but it didn’t come up in the hearing today: Anita Hill and Justice Thomas were both federal employees and the incidents in question were very recent thus making sense for the FBI to take an additional look.
LikeLike
Well seems the ABA needs to be abolished then as they have no idea what Advice and consent means anymore…”
LikeLike
The most moving part today was when he described why he kept the calendar. His father started doing it, so he did it too, and over the years they’ve been really cool to pull out and reminisce over fun they all had 35 years ago.
Little did they know the REAL reason God inspired his father to keep a calendar. God knew, he saw it all, all those years ago.
The whole thing was really beautiful. When the attacks came, when half the world ganged up on him, this guy had been preparing his entire life to stand up and defend himself, and when he did he had those calendars waiting there to help him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I did, too…but only back to the year before I got married. It morphed into a diary of a sort for me to this day. It was very helpful for me to go back into the past for dated events.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Little did they know the REAL reason God inspired his father to keep a calendar. God knew, he saw it all, all those years ago.”
Reading that beautiful comment made me cry…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
#me too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pivotal moment/I agree.
Great parents/ instilled a deep
love of God, Country and Family
in their son. BEAUTIFUL TO SEE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ron, that is beautiful. Almighty God we praise your holy name. All glory and honor is to God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve kept all my datebooks from the 90’s on up. Not a daily entry like Kavanaugh’s, though.
Yes, I believe what you’ve said, God prepared him for this day.
LikeLike
Alan Dershowitz stabs Trump in the back, wants the vote postponed so the fake FBI can investigate.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/09/27/alan-dershowitz-postpone-kavanaugh-confirmation-until-fbi-can-investigate-accusations-against-him.html
Trump will need to read “The Snake” again at his rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess Alan was upset he wasn’t being invited to the Hollywood parties anymore. Can’t believe I was thinking this guy had turned a new leaf.
LikeLike
He’s a snake, alright. Don’t let his “reasonable” persona fool you, he’s a Democrat, through and through. That’s even after understanding what the party is really all about. He’s the camel’s nose getting under our tent.
LikeLike
The idea the FBI would do any better then the committee is a joke. Seems goal posts have to be moved again.
LikeLike
Alan didn’t stab anybody. He’s a partisan Democrat, always has been, always will be. 15 Democrat is doing everything they can to stop the vote, he’s on board. Don’t forget that, Alan Dershowitz, team blue.
LikeLike
I agree, but still I had assumed something had changed because Trump had invited him into his inner circle.
Trump is very forward thinking…I doubt this is a surprise to him, but it just infuriates me personally.
LikeLike
I never did trust Alan–he visited the Jeff Epstein pedophile island several times, as he helped with Epstein’s case. I don’t listen or read any of his yappy “support” of President Trump….don’t trust him..he is another snake.
LikeLike
I have just watch some of Dr Ford’s testimony (I saw most of the Judges live), she sounds like she is 15. Not even 16 year olds really sound like that unless they are playing. When Graham spook I heard it on the radio, not the same, but it sounded right. I later watched it on video and see that it was a significant moment in the history of the Senate, the stares.
I now think the appointment of a “Prosecutor” not a experienced “Defense” attorney to do the questioning. If the Senators did it themselves nothing would work either The Republicans had to be very careful in questioning her, if they our their staff attorney destroyed her it would just help the Democrats politically vastly.
Senator Feinstein should be censured by the Senate. I would give my Senators a call, but I am from Connecticut; and my Skull is already has taken to many blows (for real), to run against a cement wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Richard Blumethal actually said “false in one thing, false in anything” today. If so, then you’re incapable of fulfilling your position and must resign immediately.
Cory Booker saying anything relating sexual misconduct to unfitness; using his own standard, he must resign immediately.
So many canards, so little time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or “many things”; as they used to say, same diff
LikeLike
Was he referring to himself?
LikeLike
I wrote some comment earlier yesterday, which I reproduce below . . .
One suggestion to treepers. To understand (let’s be fair) Sen. Graham’s quite inspired and honest moment one needs to also see what happened right before – Dick Durbin’s extraordinarily ugly, manipulative, dishonest, devilish attack on Justice Kavanaugh.
God damn Dick Durbin.
God bless President Trump, Sundance, our moderators, our fellow treepers, and the next Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, an extremely good man, and his most lovely family!
Justice Kavanaugh did NOT deserve at all this vile inquisition, but, to be a tad cynical, the good I can see coming out of this would be:
1. the national disgrace of grotesque sexual hoaxes is past the tipping point – the due backlash IS coming – the Justice should NOT forgive those who attempted to crucify him…. sue them with utmost and unrelenting vigor until THEY reap what they deserve
2. it is likely that, after THIS train wreck, the likely center-right Justice Kavanaugh would have been before will become a true conservative, implacable originalist who will place himself to the right of Gorsuch, Thomas, and even Scalia.
He will never forget the venomous scumminess of the Democrat Devil Party.
Justice Kavanaugh will be the most reliable S. C. vote on the side of true justice, for many decades to come.
The Democrat Demons will come to RUE this day! For a long, long time.
SHAME on you, scumbags.
May a bad, bad karma hound you and those you sired, to the seventh generation.
You are a plague of biblical evilness and ugliness.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!! You have put into words what I have been thinking all day. I could not believe what Durbin tried to pull. What a creep. The look on Kavanaughs face matched mine – shock and confusion. People of Illinois, why do you keep re-electing him?
LikeLike
Totally agree with you. Boom.
LikeLike
I have never seen Diane Feinstein shaken like she was today. First, she got completely Blown the F*** up by Kavanaugh, personally, as the very first questioner. He destroyed her.
Then, she came back for more at the end of the hearing, and got completely Destroyed, Again, by John Cornyn of all people. She was stuttering, and ended up saying “Well we didn’t do it, I can assure you that” with a nervous chuckle.
It was like she was afraid she was finally going to get exposed. This woman is as evil, corrupt, and deeply connected as Hillary was, and today, as a human being, she looked scared, TWICE.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and that was fun to watch…DiFi getting rattled instead being glorified. We actually chuckled.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shoot, she got destroyed by Ford too… nothing like having your own witness let the cat out of the bag. Wasn’t a good day for Feinstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve given a head’s up here that a big time push is coming against China (and Russia) by the Trump administration on all fronts, trade, security, election meddling et al. The US has redeployed Patriot missiles from the ME to East Asia. Then this update:
“US allies converge on China in the South China Sea
UK, Australia and Japan are all deploying naval assets to bolster US moves to check China’s sprawling claims to the contested maritime area”
By RICHARD JAVAD HEYDARIAN MANILA AND WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 1:11 PM
“China’s rising assertiveness in the South China Sea has provoked a concerted pushback from the United States and its key allies, with Japan and the United Kingdom lending their naval assets to recent stepped up maneuvers that have put the contested maritime region on a new edge.
The US military flew B-52 bombers close to the South China Sea earlier this week, a deployment US Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn claimed was a “regularly scheduled operation designed to enhance our interoperability with our partners and allies in the region.”
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, however, underscored the importance of the operation by emphasizing the threat posed by China’s recent militarization of disputed land features in the South China Sea. Some analysts believe China is arming up the features to establish a strategic aerial defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the waters.
“If that was 20 years ago and (China) had not militarized those features there, it would have just been another [routine] bomber on its way to Diego Garcia or whatever [in the Indo-Pacific area],” the American defense secretary told reports when asked about the relevance of the B-52 flyovers close to the contested areas.”
http://www.atimes.com/article/us-allies-converge-on-china-in-the-south-china-sea/
LikeLike
On China, Treepers will appreciate this hard hitting article:
“Peeling away Beijing’s mask reveals true cost of China’s economic miracle
President Xi’s government has discarded the pretense of social reforms to increase the ‘surveillance state’ at home while pursuing an aggressive foreign policy”
http://www.atimes.com/article/peeling-away-beijings-mask-reveals-true-cost-of-chinas-economic-miracle/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I didn’t catch it at first, but Kavanaugh brought it up again today, part of this against him personally (remember, they didn’t try this crap with Gorsuch)… part of this is revenge for Hillary and Bill since Kavanaugh was working with Ken Starr.
I didn’t see the connection at first but many treepers were on it right from the beginning. Hillary must still have some pull in the party, I figured Hill and Bill were at the retirement home but apparently not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Creating Conflict and Destroying Community – Agent Provocateur Infiltration Part 3 of 7
Over the past few days, I have posted two installments of my report on infiltrator tactics to destroy comment sections of conservative and Pro President Trump sites. If you missed them, here are the links:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/23/september-23rd-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-612/comment-page-1/#comment-6016227
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/24/september-24th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-613/comment-page-2/#comment-6022576
I had considered ending the series after two parts but continuing to see infiltrator activity in the Kavanaugh hearing threads today, I decided to finish up the series. It’s rather long so will be posted in segments over the next few days.
Remember, infiltrators come into the community, pose as members of the community while constantly undermining the community; the goal is to destroy the community and suppress positive communication.
I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to read this series and to contribute to it. In response to part 2 of my infiltrator series, long time commenter Wheatietoo made some important points which I would like to share and comment.
Quote
“wheatietoo says:
September 24, 2018 at 5:40 am
“If a commenter is constantly criticizing the President or his personnel, are they REALLY supporters?”
______
What a great question! And thank you, FL_GUY, for asking it.
We have some of those here, who are embedded like ticks.
It you ask them this question…the one you’ve posed…they get all indignant and claim they are here to give us a “reality check”. Or claim that we are an “echo chamber’ or “cheerleaders”…and say that we “should criticize Trump when he screws up”.
It’s nonsense. There is plenty of ‘criticism’ going on out there to give us a “reality check”, as if we needed one. Just because someone has ‘been here a long time’, doesn’t mean they weren’t on a mission all along.”
These are valid and accurate observations made by Wheatietoo. These infiltrators are playing a role. Part of that role is to protect their cover and they have a list of responses to use if someone starts to expose them. It is of great importance for their effectiveness for real commenters to believe that they are just another real commenter. If they are exposed as being infiltrators, their effectiveness ends. They go to great measures to protect their cover so they can continue to drip, drip, drip doubt and negativity; doom and gloom.
A favorite tactic is to make a somewhat positive statement (See, I’m on your side) about President Trump or some other R and then have a BUT… x negative statement after it. I saw it in action during the comments on President Trump’s UN press conference and heavily on the Kavanaugh hearing threads. TO BE CONTINUED…..
LikeLike
Call them out. It can be done respectfully enough. And we always have the second line of defense in the moderators.
LikeLike
I see them on other sites too, FL Guy, particularly those that are frequently linked on news aggregator sites like RCP. I suspect that Media Matters and the Soros-funded trolls have been assigned specific sites to infiltrate and post “fake” comments using left-wing talking points.
LikeLike
I’ve seen headlines (in the drive by media) that the American Bar Association is now asking the senate to delay Kavanaughs vote, that can’t be true, can it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You underestimate the pressure the left is putting on everything.
LikeLike
Scroll up the page a bit and read about it…
LikeLike
The ABA is a liberal organization. There was a big dustup about a year ago because Trump’s administration basically said they didn’t give a crap what the ABA rated judges.
LikeLike
Yes it is. It shows how deep their influence is. The globalists have penetrated and taken over every organization.
Since when the freaking bar association dictate what the US senate should do. They should be ignored.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not even what the SENATE should do, they’re trying to determine what the FBI does, LOL.
Like Kavanaugh, or the Judicial Committee, or the damn ABA gets to tell the FBI what to investigate.
LikeLike
The ABA is dominated by Democrats. Real lawyers know that the woman should file a police report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole thing is, if this happened (it did not happen)… when she decided, 35 years ago for whatever reason she wasn’t going to file a police report, she removed her ability to at any time in the future say that it happened! Even if it were true, SHE made that choice.
All this chaff about “ohhh, there’s good reasons they don’t report!” is irrelevant because without a police investigation there’s 0 way to tell if it ever happened. She’s just as ‘credible’ as you or me if we accused Julia Roberts of wanting our body really bad.
Like most liberal logic though, 1+1 equals “BunnyRabbit!” to them.
LikeLike
One certanity was revealed inside the Judiciary Hearing room today ; how many Senators revealed precisely how little they value America’s fundamental ethos, laws, constitution and – most of all – the tenor of its ‘ little people’ . A “down vote'” on Judge Kavanaugh – particularly after Thursday’s performance – will ( IMNSHO ) be seen as an insult to the nation et al by its ( supposedly ) servants .
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
For all of the talk about the lawyer questioning her, I thought the lawyer duped a good job regarding the supposed fear of flyimg.
LikeLike
What a crazy day. We lost Alan Dershowitz, but gained Lindsey Graham. Life is interesting in Civil War 2 Starring Donald Trump as Abraham Lincoln.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We also saw Congressional Democrats reduced to questions about fart jokes from 35 years ago.
President Trump has DESTROYED the democrat party. They all know it too. Rewatch Diane Feinstein today. She knows. She knows the whole damn thing is over and she’ll never live long enough to see the democrat party restored to any semblance of a national power.
LikeLike
After Kavanaugh is confirmed and after the midterms, Ford the faker needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At that point, she won’t be quite the darling of the left/media as she is now and won’t have a team of high powered lawyers working for free on her behalf. She needs to be made an example of. Nobody should ever be allowed to commit perjury without consequences.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Look how damn airbrushed that picture is. Vanity.
LikeLike
The “steins” better watch out. I believe POTUS spooks brought down Weinstein and I think they have started on Feinstein.
Chi spy senate lie goodbye!
LikeLike