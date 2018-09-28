September 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #617

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    MESSAGE TO President Trump:

    Judge Kavanaugh has earned the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL of HONOR for JUSTICE.

    Please “inaugurate” this award at a White House Ceremony.
    • Congress created the Congressional Medal of Honor for the Military.
    • The President should create a Presidential Medal of Honor for our Courts.

    I can imagine no one in the storied history of our Judicial System who is more deserving, and all of America deserves to understand why:
    • Hit like Pearl Harbor … from his own people.
    • Critically wounded by unseen enemies and friendliest alike.
    • Left to fight alone by half his Leaders.
    • Taking incoming out in the open.
    • No covering fire or reinforcements on the way.
    • Weaponless yet unafraid.
    • Fighting friendlies and enemies coming from all sides.
    • Battling bare-handed against all odds.
    • Down to his last breath.
    • Giving his all to save our nation.

    UNCOMMON VALOR. INCREDIBLE GALLANTRY. INDEFATIGABLE GRIT.

    An American Hero in every sense of the word.

    Mr. President, make this one of your Greatest Teachable Moments that can AWAKEN America to our threat from within, that will RESTORE Judge Kavanaugh’s impeccable Honor, and will INSPIRE us to unite around Judge Kavanaugh’s Example to Make America Great Again.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

      • Critically wounded by unseen enemies and “friendlies” alike.

    • phoenixRising says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

      wonderful idea…
      All for it.

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:55 am

        Made drinking beer popular again……✌

        well ya know….he really did…there’s a lot of us out here………….

        😎

        “When I read about the evils of drinking, I gave up reading.”
        – Henny Youngman

    • Avi says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

      uncommon valor like that kapo Blumenthal?

      • jrapdx says:
        September 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

        “Uncommon” not “nonexistent” valor such as that “(not) displayed” by the aforementioned Senator. But true, if it doesn’t exist I guess it can’t be “common” or “uncommon”, so logically the Senator doesn’t qualify, except maybe for a quick kick in the behind. (I spared my computer that indignity this afternoon…)

    • CountryDoc says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Trump can sure sympathize, he’s getting the same treatment. It was good to see Lindsey Graham get inspired and step fully into the ring with them. I think there can be some momentum to gain. Among men. Among caucasians. Among true Patriots. Trump, Kavanaugh, and Lindsey — willing to stake their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor for the establishment, defense, and and restoration of the principles in the Declaration, and the U.S. Constitution.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        September 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

        Among REAL WOMEN.
        Believe me, this is YUGE.

        • tigsmom says:
          September 28, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Real Women, or those that are insecure among us have the message, its being spread far and wide. Think of your sons and nephews. Ladies get real when our kin are threatened.

        • ann says:
          September 28, 2018 at 2:06 am

          Moral courage, an fundamental part of our national ethos Judge Kavanuagh lived up to our finest expectation.
          Americans have seen the stark contrast provided by skulkers who shirk plain duty, , and continue to cling to conformity, despite plain evidence of intentional.malice.
          That is the character of the Resist collectivie.

      • honestyoz says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

        Lindsay stepping up is a big hit on the Dems. And looking at him on Hannity he is revelling in the fame.
        You know what that means for Lindsays personality? He will be coming back for more and trying to top it!
        Release the Kraken. Dems had nothing to play so had to go all in. But losing the all in means your finished and they are.
        PS If you were worried that Justice Kav might be a bit Kennedyesk swinger, worry no more 40 years of payback on its way. It just gets better and better.

    • mari says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      After seeing Judge Kavanaugh’s powerful testimony, I agree fully 100% that his good name should be restored.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    >> 39 << more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
    ———————————————–
    Pray for Judge Kavanaugh's positive committee and floor votes.

  3. citizen817 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. phoenixRising says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Outstanding, if true!

    WikiLeaks Says it will Bring Hillary Clinton Down by October 21

    Excerpt:
    It seems Assange realizes time is running out for him in exile and he needs to do something that has evaded the President.

    In a WikiLeaks letter he wrote:

    Hillary Clinton’s crimes will not go unpunished. If she is not formally charged for mishandling sensitive material we will have no choice but to release proof that she is guilty of high treason against the United States for selling patented military secrets to the Saudi Arabian government.

    We also have proof that she is guilty of crimes against Russia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Caledonia, and Brazil. The United States would be doing her a favor by putting her in prison and saving her from the severe punishments several of these nations would impose.

    Assange showed his determination to see Clinton indicted by setting an October 21 deadline – indict her yourself or I will release irrefutable proof that she has committed high treason.

    https://freedomnewsreport.com/2018/09/13/wikileaks-says-it-will-bring-hillary-clinton-down-by-october-21/

  6. John A says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    At Ronald Reagan’s first press conference in January of 1981, he was asked about doing business with the Soviet Union by Sam Donaldson. Reagan’s reply perfectly describes, the goals, tactics, strategy and “morality” of today’s depraved, perverted Democrat party. Question starts at 8:06 in the video (prompted):

    • Avi says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

      is Sam Donaldson still alive? or ws he buried with his hairpiece?

    • cripto says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

      In case you missed US Ambassador Haley’s comments on 17 September at the UN Security Council Briefing on Nonproliferation and the Implementation and Enforcement of UN Sanctions on North Korea.

      She really read Russia the riot act.

      https://usun.state.gov/remarks/8613

      • cripto says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:30 am

        (File this under what was happening when the circus came to DC town)

        UNSC meeting reveals divisions on North Korea sanctions
        China, Russia call for sanctions to be re-examined, but U.S. and European countries disagree (27 September)
        “China and Russia called for UN restrictions on North Korea to be re-evaluated on Thursday, while the U.S., Japan, and numerous European countries said that pressure should be maintained until the DPRK has shown concrete steps towards denuclearization.

        The meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed deep divisions between how Washington, Moscow, and Beijing view the next stages of North Korea’s disarmament process.

        While all the foreign ministers speaking at the UNSC meeting hailed the diplomatic progress made since last year, the U.S., the UK, France, Sweden, and Japan all pointed to continuing sanctions violations and a lack of concrete evidence that the DPRK was shutting down its weapons programs.

        “Until the final denuclearization of the DPRK is achieved and fully verified it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea,” Pompeo said at the ministerial meeting.

        “Enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until we realize the full, final, verified denuclearization.”

        Pompeo highlighted illicit ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of oil products as an area where the UN’s measures were not being adhered to.

        UN Resolution 2397 prohibits the transfer of commodities to North Korea at sea and also placed a limit on how much oil member states could export to the DPRK over a 12-month period.

        “The United States has assessed and can say in no uncertain terms say that the cap of 500,000 barrels has been breached this year,” Pompeo told the assembled diplomats.

        “We continue to see illegal imports of additional refined petroleum, using ship-to-ship transfers, which are clearly prohibited under the UN resolution.”

        Both Japan and the UK who have deployed military assets in the region to observe North Korea’s illicit maritime activities said they agreed with Washington’s assessment of the DPRK’s off-books oil flows.

        But Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called for a different approach, saying that the next steps should involve a “timely release” of a declaration to end the Korean War.

        Although Beijing also called for UN resolutions to be enforced fully while they are in place, Wang also said the UN Security Council should examine rolling back restrictions against North Korea in line with cooperation from Pyongyang.

        “There is a provision in the Security Council resolutions that the council is prepared to modify the sanctions measures in light of the DPRK’s compliance,” Wang said.

        “Now given the positive developments … China believes the Security Council needs to consider invoking in due course this provision to encourage the DPRK and other relevant parties to move denuclearization further ahead.”

        Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov doubled down on the calls to reduce sanctions, while also taking the opportunity to denounce Washington’s use of unilateral measures against North Korea.

        “It is unacceptable for sanctions against the DPRK to become an instrument of collective punishment. The lack of trust between Washington and Pyongyang hinders the development of joint measures,” Lavrov said.

        “Against the backdrop of Pyongyang’s readiness to cooperate … it seems inappropriate and untimely when our Western partners have imposed a course towards tightening the sanctions regime against the DPRK. ”

        Moscow’s representative added that steps towards disarmament should be followed by “easing of sanctions,” while saying that Russian wanted to prepare a UN resolution preventing countries from issuing autonomous sanctions and covering them “under the authority of the Security Council.”

        South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha was also invited to speak at the meeting, though she steered clear of any direct mention of UN sanctions, instead reminding countries that progress North Korean denuclearization would likely be difficult and prone to stalling.”

        https://www.nknews.org/2018/09/unsc-meeting-reveals-divisions-on-north-korea-sanctions/

        ( To clarify the reference :The UNSCR 2397 P9: “Member States shall seize, inspect, and freeze (impound) any vessel in their ports … if the Member State has reasonable grounds to believe that the vessel was involved in activities prohibited by [the resolutions].”

        Then this:
        “ROK company hired to secure release of sanctioned oil tanker: investigation
        Koti previously linked to oil smuggling, currently detained in ROK port
        02:49 26 September, 2018 Posted: Leo Byrne

        A South Korean company has been hired by the Chinese owner of a sanctioned oil tanker held by ROK authorities to help secure its release, NK Pro investigation has revealed.”
        https://www.nknews.org/pro/south-korean-company-hired-to-secure-release-of-sanctioned-oil-tanker/?utm_content=buffere811d&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

        What say you Neville Chamberlain Moon?

        Like

  7. anotherworriedmom says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I saw a comedic blog a week or so ago where someone had devised a prescription known as “groacet” (grow-a-set) as a medical cure for Repubs. Today it was clear that Sen Graham has been consuming the entire dose for all Repubs in the Senate. I never thought I would hear anything like that from him. Just … Wow. I am still on the fence regarding Sen Graham but today I agree with everything he said.

    Liked by 8 people

  8. teeheeman says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Three cheers for Sen Lindsey Graham!! Give the man his due. Somebody outside of Judge Kavanaugh needed to give voice to COLD ANGER, and Sen. Graham did a masterful job.

    Liked by 14 people

    • H.R. says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Hip, hip, HOORAY!
      Hip, hip, HOORAY!
      Hip, hip, HOORAY!

      As jackphatz branded him… Grahambo!

    • Newman says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

      It’s like Lindsey has found a new life since he doesn’t have to live under the stain of McCain.

    • Remington..... says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Yes indeed…The Lord works in mysterious ways. His hands are all over this administration- including LG.

    • boogywstew says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:04 am

      I will never be able to think of the Democrat shame from yesterday without thinking of Senator Graham’s righteous, fiery retort. That glorious speech washes away the foul stench and leaves a lifelong, beautiful memory for many Patriots. Judge Kavanaugh and Senator Graham will share an unbreakable bond. Judge Kavanaugh is to Don Larsen as Sen.Graham is to Mickey Mantle!

    • Dutchman says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:21 am

      He wants to be in the joint committee, that (after the midterm red tsunami) WILL be formed, to investigate the big ugly.
      Wants to be like the Senator from,..Tennessee (?) That was on the Watergate committee, asked the ? “What did the President know, and when did he know it?”

  9. HBD says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Hearings worked out great. I watched ALL day. But did POTUS meet with Rod? I’ve seen no mention of it.

  10. Motzilla says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:33 am

    • Nigella says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Holding my breath that the dems don’t pull a dirty trick and bring a “witness.”

      • Chickficshun says:
        September 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Thats what I am thinking. Last minute corroboration. Everyone dont count your chickens yet.

        • disgustedwithjulison says:
          September 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

          She has already boxed herself in on witnesses at the actual party. They all refute her story. Hard to have corroboration unless it was the “person that gave her a ride home” telling how distraught and that she said she had been assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh….oh crap…I just gave the dems and creepy porn lawyer an idea…..

      • OmegaManBlue says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

        Holding my breath they are telling others the truth when they say they will be voting for him. Yes last minute witnesses could be bad. But really with that bunch they could just fold to pressure.

    • waynesborokennyg says:
      September 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

      That’s fantastic news! If this holds true…
      I created a whip list with 48 yes votes not including any of those. Manchin, Donnelly, Murkowski, and Collins would grow the list to 52 Yes votes.
      Flake will come around to be vote 53 in favor.

      And I still wouldn’t be surprised to see 2 other democrats cross over… both of whom have withstood the pressure of saying one way or another which way they’d vote (One said they saw nothing disqualifying in Kavenaugh)… Heitkamp & Tester (could potentially be votes 54, and even 55).

    • Liberty says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

      While it’s true that manchin tends to be very weak kneed in the presence of Schumer, this is going to be one of those cases where its easy for him to reject leadership for their totally immoral handling of Kavanaugh. Manchin does have a soul, even if it seems pretty meek at times.

    • Ditch Mitch says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:39 am

      Vote the same way tells me Judge K will be confirmed.

  11. rjcylon says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

    America believes in second chances. A Republican Senator from South Carolina just got his.

  12. GB Bari says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    This looks good. They’re reporting they have enough votes to get it out of committee and approve him in the Senate.

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/09/27/breaking-we-have-the-votes-n2523402

  13. PrairieDog says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    BlackKnight: I like your idea. Don’t know if VSGPDJT can do this as executive order or would require congressional approval——but there is already a Presidential Medal of Freedom—-considered highest civilian honor.

    • Arrest Soros says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:29 am

      The problem is, once the left get back in power, they’ll hand this award out like candy.
      I still have nightmares when I re-visualize that Ellen chap smiling/crying while The Kenyan was adorning her with a medal aarrrgghhhh!!!!

  14. joeknuckles says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I’m so sick of hearing TV pundits say Ford sounded credible. She did not sound credible at all. She sounded like she was play acting while trying not to burst out laughing. Is there anybody out there that knows how she really talks? Does she always sound like a teenager?

    The strange thing is that when the hearing started, the local guys here were saying it was obvious she was lying. It wasn’t until they heard the network guys were saying she was credible that they started saying the same thing. I guess they needed to be told what they thought. The local DBs were Armstrong and Getty.

  15. Golfbro11 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

    This may be because i love our President, but i think President Trump told Brett Kavanaugh, if you fight I’ve got your back. Remember, Kavanaugh was coached to get through the confirmation process by being bland (which is good advice for the traditional process). Presudent Trump went to bat for Judge K in the news conference and i bet that was part of his motivation. Brett Kavanaugh defended himself valiantly today, and by extension he validated President Trump’s instincts. A lesser person would have folded under the Dems attacks.

  16. Kaco says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Oh, for crying out loud, so I got curious to go on Alyssa Milano’s twitter to see what she said about today (still a loon), but I saw now that the American Bar Association is calling for a delay in vote and and an FBI investigation! So much for Graham’s ABA quote!

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/american-bar-association-calls-for-senate-to-postpone-brett-kavanaugh-vote

    This isn’t the CNN article Milano had tweeted.

  17. Sentient says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Kavanaugh in. GOP retains House, gains several senate seats. Everything’s looking good.

  18. NewOrleans says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Yep.

  19. wendy forward says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

    They can call for whatever they want. It’s over.

  20. Sy_N_Tist says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    The dems will not recover from this for a long time. The media will continue its decline in influence. As companies move back to the US, the globalist businesses will suffer.

    All three armies of the NWO are under assault. By one man. And he is winning.

    Hugely😄

    TheArtOfPolitics

  21. SHV says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:55 am

    IMO, the Wheeling, WVA rally this Saturday should be spectacular. After the revolting Dem-Thug performance this week, I hope that PDJT will hammer on the theme he introduced at his last Rally. The Democrat Party is Crazy and Dangerous. That can’t be repeated enough, Crazy and Dangerous! Then on to Johnson City, TN, Monday….Southaven, MS Tuesday…Rochester, MN, Thurs….Topeka, KS, Saturday
    Holy S**t, five major rallies in seven days and then the big push begins in October. The Dem-Thugs are going to go nuts!!! I bet after the trashing of Kavanaugh and threats to his wife and children, all the restraints on PDJT will be removed…..fight to the death!

  22. TMonroe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Doug Jones supposedly says he’s going to vote no. Good to remember.

  23. treehouseron says:
    September 28, 2018 at 12:59 am

    God has made the Democrats so inept, that in 1 glorious day their idiocy convinced me to like, support, hell even LOVE Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley, and Thom Tillis.

    • MM says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Did you make it through the hearings after you got in from work?

    • Sy_N_Tist says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Like😁

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Tillis, one of my top five least fav RINOs. He has been in Jeb and Romney’s back pocket since ’14. Makes me nervous when Bush and Tillis like a nominee. Fingers crossed it’s all been worth it!

      • treehouseron says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Yeah I’m in NC, Tillis is a complete loser.

        Today, though? He kicked ASS! He was great! I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know he was capable of that kind of thing.

        I knew Graham had it in him, if it’s something he’s in support of he’s always fiery and has really clever, smart things to say.

        Tillis though? I’ve NEVER seen the guy say 1 damn thing that was something I agreed with. Today though he really proved himself.

        It was as if, the Republicans were all using it as an opportunity to redeem themselves in front of us!

        Cruz has already came around over a year ago, so I already was a Cruz fan again. Mike Lee I have never liked, but today he really did a great job. Graham’s turnaround is unbelievable. Even Hatch and Grassley basically said “MAGA”.

        This is more unifying for republicans than anything ever…

    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

      We unite to get a good man on the Court. Afterward, be careful, the disappointment will be brutal.

  24. cripto says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

    “WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) — The United States on Thursday returned 64 sets of remains of South Korean troops killed in the 1950-53 Korean War and jointly recovered in North Korea decades later.

    The remains were handed over to South Korea during a ceremony held by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Hawaii.

    The agency said that the remains were found during joint recovery operations in North Korea between 1996 and 2005, and identified as South Korean in a joint forensic review conducted over the past month.

    The agency said it is the largest transfer of remains between South Korea and the U.S., with the last repatriation occurring in 2012, when the U.S. returned 12 sets of remains to South Korea.”

    It leads one to believe that NK must have a warehouse where they store these remains and then just use them as bargaining chips during negotiations with the US. Pretty disgusting.

    http://english.yonhapnews.co.kr/news/2018/09/28/0200000000AEN20180928001000315.html

    Liked by 1 person

  25. joeknuckles says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    So Jeff Flake says it’s a tough decision, huh?

    Is that like when you get multiple offers on a piece of real estate and you are having a really tough time selecting an offer, so you ask all buyers to submit their highest and best?

    IMHO, Flake is on the take.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

      His whole thing is, he’s vitrue signaling so he has the cover to vote “Yes”.

      Basically, about a week ago, the Republicans in charge dropped the hammer. Or Trump did. Somebody got all these clowns on board, including Flake and Corker. They probably pulled out every piece of dirt they had.

      Remember a guy like Flake (who IS on the take), all these other Senators know who’s zoomin’ who, they all have dirt on each other as a mutally assured destruction policy.

      Somebody told Flake this Yes vote was not optional. So he has been spending the last two days telling everybody how unfair it all is, and how he just can’t decide, and how no matter what he does is going to be bad, etc. it’s all cover for his inevitable “yes” vote.

      We’re going to get about 55 Yes votes. Saturday Afternoon they’ll seat him on the Supreme Court. Then President Trump will brag about it at the Wheeling WV rally that evening.

    • waynesborokennyg says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:20 am

      Flake is no longer necessary. 52 votes without him. He will come around on his own.

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

      I really don’t know how it is a hard decision for him. He isn’t running for re-election. He can’t get the GOP nomination in 2020. He can forget 2024 too if he votes for this. But then again this probably isn’t about that. Maybe he is doing this for a lifetime gig like Morning Joe on CNN or MSNBC. And when it comes to both of them you wonder if they ever believed what they said when they first got elected. Or were they saying what they had to say to get elected.

    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:35 am

      This guy has no career when this is over. He pretends to be a Republican and he is struggling over this smear job? Maybe it’s like what others have said here, looking at TV offers after his term. Who would value his opinion on anything? A true RINO, and acts like a fool. I still remember his speech in chambers to nobody ranting about POTUS.

  26. Binkser1 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Just wanted to share this: I, unequivocally, without a doubt, believe God’s hand was on today’s hearing. This morning Satan and his minions (not sure if Ford was lying, was tricked by Dems, etc.) were having free reign. Although I thought the lady the Reps had asking the questions did an okay job, especially given the time constraints, I really felt Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination slipping away. I felt terrible during the recess. But then Judge Kavanaugh started speaking and I could feel the Lord parting the sea and Judge Kavanaugh walking through the parted sea in faith. And then others like Graham became righteously angry and were fighting back. Every Lefty sounded petty, vindictive, and ridiculous after Judge Kavanaugh spoke. I could just feel the Lord’s presence there, saying, “Enough!” I have been weeping and praying in thankfulness to God tonight. I know we still need to get him confirmed and am continuing to pray (and calling the senators offices) but I have not felt this strongly in all the 44 years of my life that God’s hand is in this. Thank you Jesus!!

  27. rbrtsmth says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:12 am

    What is this?

    …”House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) — a member of Congress’s “Gang of Eight” that was briefed more than anyone else about the inadequacies of the Russia evidence — believes you should declassify. His office told me so today.

    “Upon redaction of sources and methods, the speaker supports the president’s decision to declassify the documents to bring about more transparency regarding potential FISA abuses,” he said.”…

    https://thehill.com/HillTV/rising/408850-mr-president-tear-down-the-wall-hiding-those-fisa-abuses

  28. treehouseron says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Kamala harris was the most “formidable” of them today. I want her to run. I want President Trump to completely destroy that woman right in front of the liberals faces.

    One huge mistake I see HER making (today)… and the libs making in general, is that they keep appealing to the ‘honor’ of the FBI.

    They are all insulated, they do not know what it’s like to be a normal citizen.

    Ms. Harris, the average citizen has no respect for the FBI. We cannot stand the FBI. When you continuously ask for the FBI to get involved, your average citizen goes “yuck”.

    Since they’re all in DC, to THEM, the FBI is very important, and this upright organization. I’ve *NEVER* met anybody in real life who gives two craps about the FBI, or the CIA, or whatever.

    Democrats think we hold the FBI in the same regard as the military. They’re completely off base.

    Do you want to meet a Marine? Sure! Where’s he (or she) at? I’d like to shake his hand, buy him a BEER.

    do you want to talk to someone from the FBI? Uh…. HELL NO.

    The CIA? No thank you.

    It’s astonishing to me that they don’t understand this. When they keep yelling for an FBI investigation, nobody in realville supports that or has any love lost for the FBI.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

      If you can bring yourself to read liberal posts on some of the boards (I do, it keeps me woke. But only short bursts before nausea sets in) you will see them declaring BK is guilty bc he wouldn’t instigate an FBI investigation on himself. This is how dumb the average liberal is and democrats know it. In fact they rely on it.

    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:42 am

      I really can’t stand that btch and sorry, that is also with a capital B. She reminds me of a little Hillary, power hungry and doesn’t care how she gets there. I hope someone takes her down.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:56 am

        Her disgusting little smirk while doing her sh***show today with Kavanaugh was nauseating. I think she’s the one. She’s the one that gets to be President Trump’s Mondale in 2020.

        • Kaco says:
          September 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

          She does that smirk all the time, she is the biggest smart aleck on that committee. I seriously wanted to punch her today and wipe it off her face, I’m so sick of her. She is intolerable.

    • prairierose123 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:58 am

      Ron, I love that “nobody in realville” – great line! And so true, I have lost all respect for any one in the FBI (and CIA) long ago. I don’t even care for the so called “rank and file” – they are just as loathsome. I’ll never erase that terrible image of P. Strozk smirking like a cretin, an evil cretin…. Besides didn’t Joe Biden himself berate Justice C. Thomas about how FBI investigations are inconclusive and how stupid we would all be if we listened to them?
      It doesn’t matter now any way. The left gets away with everything, they make the rules and spin them any way they want. It’s easy to see through their lies and fake news to see the truth. All they want is power.

    • Kaco says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:56 am

      Has Bill O’Reilly sued or done anything about what happened to him? I swear, this is what the #metoo movement has been about. A tool to take out their political opponents.

      And if they get by with taking out an upstanding man like Kavanaugh on the flimsiest of unsubstantiated allegations, God help us.

  30. Boris Dabot says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:16 am

    As much as people are liking Lindsey Graham today, now is a good time to remind y’all that he’s for gun reform.

  31. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

    SC should be proud today. Imagine the liberty, and relief he must feel after playing Blanche Hudson all these years.

  32. mr.piddles says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:18 am

    ABA: “The basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and facts by the FBI”

    1.) Again with the FBI. That’s the tell.
    2.) Tillis or Crapo or somebody else reminded everybody that the Senate Judiciary Committee has the legal authority to do it’s own lawful investigation (or something to that effect)

    • sunnydaze says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Law Schools have gotten increasingly Leftist and anti American Law in the past few years.

      It’s been pretty alarming to witness. This ABA nonsense may have something to do with that.

      It’s like EVERY institution went batsh*t crazy in the past few decades.

      Corrective Measures of the Trump Presidency started not a moment too soon!

      • mr.piddles says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:32 am

        The very fact that the statement trumpets the EXACT SAME LINE the Dems have been going on about is… actually… pretty freaking scary. Like what universe is this? We really ARE at the edge of insanity, and it wouldn’t have been so clearly EVIDENT if not for 2016.

      • Kaco says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:17 am

        All of the institutions and organizations have been infiltrated and infected! Science, medicine, law, business, all turned Marxist. They’ve told us for years we have to “listen to the experts” for their expert opinion. That’s why they got into all these formerly credible associations. More control over the people, when in doubt, listen to our experts set you straight whether it’s transgender or climate change.

        That or it’s really insidious what they’ve done to people by educating them in this manner, so it’s no surprise that if they receive a Commie education, they are commie CEOs, Co-chairs, or executives.

        Some treepers have reported how their own kids, after having promised they wouldn’t turn “liberal” do so not long after entering college.

    • DJ says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:33 am

      The FBI already said, no dice.

      ————————————————————————————————
      “The FBI will not launch a criminal investigation into the sexual assault allegations leveled against President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, according to highly-placed law enforcement sources.

      The sources told Fox News on Wednesday that there were no allegations of a federal crime, therefore the bureau would not open a criminal investigation.

      “This is a political issue, not a law enforcement one,” one source told Fox News.”
      —————————————————————————————————
      http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/09/19/fbi-will-not-launch-criminal-investigation-into-kavanaugh-allegations.html

      Here is the kicker… There is no statute of limitations in the State of Maryland for this alleged crime. If Ms. Ford’s lawyers actually thought she and her allegations were credible, they would already have filed a formal complaint in Maryland. They haven’t and they won’t because there is not enough evidence to support an investigation.

      As far as the ABA goes, well just follow the money…

      • mr.piddles says:
        September 28, 2018 at 1:38 am

        Maybe Grassley should tell the ABA to stay the eff out of the official business of the United States Senate. If you have a complaint, you got my number.

      • para59r says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:12 am

        Small point, I’ve seen it before, but it didn’t come up in the hearing today: Anita Hill and Justice Thomas were both federal employees and the incidents in question were very recent thus making sense for the FBI to take an additional look.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:41 am

      Well seems the ABA needs to be abolished then as they have no idea what Advice and consent means anymore…”

  33. treehouseron says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The most moving part today was when he described why he kept the calendar. His father started doing it, so he did it too, and over the years they’ve been really cool to pull out and reminisce over fun they all had 35 years ago.

    Little did they know the REAL reason God inspired his father to keep a calendar. God knew, he saw it all, all those years ago.

    The whole thing was really beautiful. When the attacks came, when half the world ganged up on him, this guy had been preparing his entire life to stand up and defend himself, and when he did he had those calendars waiting there to help him.

  34. rjcylon says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Alan Dershowitz stabs Trump in the back, wants the vote postponed so the fake FBI can investigate.

    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2018/09/27/alan-dershowitz-postpone-kavanaugh-confirmation-until-fbi-can-investigate-accusations-against-him.html

    Trump will need to read “The Snake” again at his rallies.

    • rjcylon says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:32 am

      I guess Alan was upset he wasn’t being invited to the Hollywood parties anymore. Can’t believe I was thinking this guy had turned a new leaf.

    • joeknuckles says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:47 am

      He’s a snake, alright. Don’t let his “reasonable” persona fool you, he’s a Democrat, through and through. That’s even after understanding what the party is really all about. He’s the camel’s nose getting under our tent.

    • andrewalinxs says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:48 am

      The idea the FBI would do any better then the committee is a joke. Seems goal posts have to be moved again.

    • starfcker says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:57 am

      Alan didn’t stab anybody. He’s a partisan Democrat, always has been, always will be. 15 Democrat is doing everything they can to stop the vote, he’s on board. Don’t forget that, Alan Dershowitz, team blue.

      • rjcylon says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:01 am

        I agree, but still I had assumed something had changed because Trump had invited him into his inner circle.

        Trump is very forward thinking…I doubt this is a surprise to him, but it just infuriates me personally.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:02 am

      I never did trust Alan–he visited the Jeff Epstein pedophile island several times, as he helped with Epstein’s case. I don’t listen or read any of his yappy “support” of President Trump….don’t trust him..he is another snake.

  35. Flashman says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:28 am

    I have just watch some of Dr Ford’s testimony (I saw most of the Judges live), she sounds like she is 15. Not even 16 year olds really sound like that unless they are playing. When Graham spook I heard it on the radio, not the same, but it sounded right. I later watched it on video and see that it was a significant moment in the history of the Senate, the stares.

    I now think the appointment of a “Prosecutor” not a experienced “Defense” attorney to do the questioning. If the Senators did it themselves nothing would work either The Republicans had to be very careful in questioning her, if they our their staff attorney destroyed her it would just help the Democrats politically vastly.

    Senator Feinstein should be censured by the Senate. I would give my Senators a call, but I am from Connecticut; and my Skull is already has taken to many blows (for real), to run against a cement wall.

  36. TMonroe says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Richard Blumethal actually said “false in one thing, false in anything” today. If so, then you’re incapable of fulfilling your position and must resign immediately.

    Cory Booker saying anything relating sexual misconduct to unfitness; using his own standard, he must resign immediately.

    So many canards, so little time.

  37. rsmith1776 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:32 am

    I wrote some comment earlier yesterday, which I reproduce below . . .

    One suggestion to treepers. To understand (let’s be fair) Sen. Graham’s quite inspired and honest moment one needs to also see what happened right before – Dick Durbin’s extraordinarily ugly, manipulative, dishonest, devilish attack on Justice Kavanaugh.

    God damn Dick Durbin.

    God bless President Trump, Sundance, our moderators, our fellow treepers, and the next Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh, an extremely good man, and his most lovely family!
    Justice Kavanaugh did NOT deserve at all this vile inquisition, but, to be a tad cynical, the good I can see coming out of this would be:

    1. the national disgrace of grotesque sexual hoaxes is past the tipping point – the due backlash IS coming – the Justice should NOT forgive those who attempted to crucify him…. sue them with utmost and unrelenting vigor until THEY reap what they deserve

    2. it is likely that, after THIS train wreck, the likely center-right Justice Kavanaugh would have been before will become a true conservative, implacable originalist who will place himself to the right of Gorsuch, Thomas, and even Scalia.

    He will never forget the venomous scumminess of the Democrat Devil Party.
    Justice Kavanaugh will be the most reliable S. C. vote on the side of true justice, for many decades to come.

    The Democrat Demons will come to RUE this day! For a long, long time.

    SHAME on you, scumbags.

    May a bad, bad karma hound you and those you sired, to the seventh generation.

    You are a plague of biblical evilness and ugliness.

    • prairierose123 says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Amen!! You have put into words what I have been thinking all day. I could not believe what Durbin tried to pull. What a creep. The look on Kavanaughs face matched mine – shock and confusion. People of Illinois, why do you keep re-electing him?

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Totally agree with you. Boom.

  38. treehouseron says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:38 am

    I have never seen Diane Feinstein shaken like she was today. First, she got completely Blown the F*** up by Kavanaugh, personally, as the very first questioner. He destroyed her.

    Then, she came back for more at the end of the hearing, and got completely Destroyed, Again, by John Cornyn of all people. She was stuttering, and ended up saying “Well we didn’t do it, I can assure you that” with a nervous chuckle.

    It was like she was afraid she was finally going to get exposed. This woman is as evil, corrupt, and deeply connected as Hillary was, and today, as a human being, she looked scared, TWICE.

  39. cripto says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:45 am

    I’ve given a head’s up here that a big time push is coming against China (and Russia) by the Trump administration on all fronts, trade, security, election meddling et al. The US has redeployed Patriot missiles from the ME to East Asia. Then this update:

    “US allies converge on China in the South China Sea
    UK, Australia and Japan are all deploying naval assets to bolster US moves to check China’s sprawling claims to the contested maritime area”
    By RICHARD JAVAD HEYDARIAN MANILA AND WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 28, 2018 1:11 PM

    “China’s rising assertiveness in the South China Sea has provoked a concerted pushback from the United States and its key allies, with Japan and the United Kingdom lending their naval assets to recent stepped up maneuvers that have put the contested maritime region on a new edge.

    The US military flew B-52 bombers close to the South China Sea earlier this week, a deployment US Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn claimed was a “regularly scheduled operation designed to enhance our interoperability with our partners and allies in the region.”

    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, however, underscored the importance of the operation by emphasizing the threat posed by China’s recent militarization of disputed land features in the South China Sea. Some analysts believe China is arming up the features to establish a strategic aerial defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the waters.

    “If that was 20 years ago and (China) had not militarized those features there, it would have just been another [routine] bomber on its way to Diego Garcia or whatever [in the Indo-Pacific area],” the American defense secretary told reports when asked about the relevance of the B-52 flyovers close to the contested areas.”

    http://www.atimes.com/article/us-allies-converge-on-china-in-the-south-china-sea/

  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

    • treehouseron says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:59 am

      I didn’t catch it at first, but Kavanaugh brought it up again today, part of this against him personally (remember, they didn’t try this crap with Gorsuch)… part of this is revenge for Hillary and Bill since Kavanaugh was working with Ken Starr.

      I didn’t see the connection at first but many treepers were on it right from the beginning. Hillary must still have some pull in the party, I figured Hill and Bill were at the retirement home but apparently not.

  41. FL_GUY says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Creating Conflict and Destroying Community – Agent Provocateur Infiltration Part 3 of 7

    Over the past few days, I have posted two installments of my report on infiltrator tactics to destroy comment sections of conservative and Pro President Trump sites. If you missed them, here are the links:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/23/september-23rd-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-612/comment-page-1/#comment-6016227

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/24/september-24th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-613/comment-page-2/#comment-6022576

    I had considered ending the series after two parts but continuing to see infiltrator activity in the Kavanaugh hearing threads today, I decided to finish up the series. It’s rather long so will be posted in segments over the next few days.

    Remember, infiltrators come into the community, pose as members of the community while constantly undermining the community; the goal is to destroy the community and suppress positive communication.

    I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to read this series and to contribute to it. In response to part 2 of my infiltrator series, long time commenter Wheatietoo made some important points which I would like to share and comment.

    Quote

    “wheatietoo says:
    September 24, 2018 at 5:40 am
    “If a commenter is constantly criticizing the President or his personnel, are they REALLY supporters?”
    ______
    What a great question! And thank you, FL_GUY, for asking it.
    We have some of those here, who are embedded like ticks.
    It you ask them this question…the one you’ve posed…they get all indignant and claim they are here to give us a “reality check”. Or claim that we are an “echo chamber’ or “cheerleaders”…and say that we “should criticize Trump when he screws up”.
    It’s nonsense. There is plenty of ‘criticism’ going on out there to give us a “reality check”, as if we needed one. Just because someone has ‘been here a long time’, doesn’t mean they weren’t on a mission all along.”

    These are valid and accurate observations made by Wheatietoo. These infiltrators are playing a role. Part of that role is to protect their cover and they have a list of responses to use if someone starts to expose them. It is of great importance for their effectiveness for real commenters to believe that they are just another real commenter. If they are exposed as being infiltrators, their effectiveness ends. They go to great measures to protect their cover so they can continue to drip, drip, drip doubt and negativity; doom and gloom.

    A favorite tactic is to make a somewhat positive statement (See, I’m on your side) about President Trump or some other R and then have a BUT… x negative statement after it. I saw it in action during the comments on President Trump’s UN press conference and heavily on the Kavanaugh hearing threads. TO BE CONTINUED…..

  42. Tiffthis says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:50 am

    I’ve seen headlines (in the drive by media) that the American Bar Association is now asking the senate to delay Kavanaughs vote, that can’t be true, can it?

    • andrewalinxs says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:56 am

      You underestimate the pressure the left is putting on everything.

    • DJ says:
      September 28, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Scroll up the page a bit and read about it…

    • treehouseron says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:01 am

      The ABA is a liberal organization. There was a big dustup about a year ago because Trump’s administration basically said they didn’t give a crap what the ABA rated judges.

    • Raffaella says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:01 am

      Yes it is. It shows how deep their influence is. The globalists have penetrated and taken over every organization.

      Since when the freaking bar association dictate what the US senate should do. They should be ignored.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:02 am

        Not even what the SENATE should do, they’re trying to determine what the FBI does, LOL.

        Like Kavanaugh, or the Judicial Committee, or the damn ABA gets to tell the FBI what to investigate.

    • WrightorWrongAl says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:02 am

      The ABA is dominated by Democrats. Real lawyers know that the woman should file a police report.

      • treehouseron says:
        September 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

        The whole thing is, if this happened (it did not happen)… when she decided, 35 years ago for whatever reason she wasn’t going to file a police report, she removed her ability to at any time in the future say that it happened! Even if it were true, SHE made that choice.

        All this chaff about “ohhh, there’s good reasons they don’t report!” is irrelevant because without a police investigation there’s 0 way to tell if it ever happened. She’s just as ‘credible’ as you or me if we accused Julia Roberts of wanting our body really bad.

        Like most liberal logic though, 1+1 equals “BunnyRabbit!” to them.

  43. millwright says:
    September 28, 2018 at 1:59 am

    One certanity was revealed inside the Judiciary Hearing room today ; how many Senators revealed precisely how little they value America’s fundamental ethos, laws, constitution and – most of all – the tenor of its ‘ little people’ . A “down vote'” on Judge Kavanaugh – particularly after Thursday’s performance – will ( IMNSHO ) be seen as an insult to the nation et al by its ( supposedly ) servants .

  44. nwtex says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:03 am

  45. rjcylon says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:03 am

    What a crazy day. We lost Alan Dershowitz, but gained Lindsey Graham. Life is interesting in Civil War 2 Starring Donald Trump as Abraham Lincoln.

    • treehouseron says:
      September 28, 2018 at 2:16 am

      We also saw Congressional Democrats reduced to questions about fart jokes from 35 years ago.

      President Trump has DESTROYED the democrat party. They all know it too. Rewatch Diane Feinstein today. She knows. She knows the whole damn thing is over and she’ll never live long enough to see the democrat party restored to any semblance of a national power.

  46. joeknuckles says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:03 am

    After Kavanaugh is confirmed and after the midterms, Ford the faker needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. At that point, she won’t be quite the darling of the left/media as she is now and won’t have a team of high powered lawyers working for free on her behalf. She needs to be made an example of. Nobody should ever be allowed to commit perjury without consequences.

  47. nwtex says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:04 am

  48. honestyoz says:
    September 28, 2018 at 2:22 am

    The “steins” better watch out. I believe POTUS spooks brought down Weinstein and I think they have started on Feinstein.

    Chi spy senate lie goodbye!

