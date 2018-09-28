Friday September 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
RIO GRANDE GORGE, NEW MEXICO, USA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrath or Respite
When natural disasters such as hurricanes and tsunamis take their toll in death and destruction, many preachers insist these calamities are the result of the wrath of God on sin, pointing to such verses as Ephesians 5:6, where speaking of the sins of Verses 3-5, Paul says:
“…for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.”
Since the Greek word for “cometh” here is in the present tense, we believe Paul is saying that while God’s wrath is coming, it hasn’t yet arrived. Consider: after the Lord announced that His betrayer was “at hand,” we read that “immediately… cometh Judas” (Mark 14:42,43). However, we know that Judas had not yet arrived, for Verse 45 tells us what happened “as soon as he was come.” You see, the word “cometh” means that something is presently on its way, but the word must be in the past tense for us to understand that whatever is coming has arrived.
While many preachers declared that Hurricane Katrina was God’s wrath on New Orleans for the debauchery of Mardi Gras, others surmised the catastrophe was rather an example of God’s mercy, for thousands more would have died had the levies broken during the storm rather than after. Herein lies the problem in determining what God is doing or not doing by trying to interpret circumstances, which are always subjective and open to speculation. The only sure way of knowing what God is doing is from the Word of God, and God’s Word tells us that even when God was judging men for their sins, the presence of even ten believers in Sodom would have prevented God from destroying it (Gen. 18:23-33).
Surely there were more than ten believers in New Orleans, so when catastrophe struck the city, I don’t know how we can conclude that it was the judgment of God, even if we apply the standard God used in Sodom, which God is not using today under grace. And so while even insurance companies call tornadoes and earthquakes “acts of God,” the Bible asserts that we are living in the dispensation of grace (Eph. 3:2), an age in which God is dispensing grace, not wrath, an age in which mankind is experiencing a respite from His judgment.
But if the reader of this page is not saved, please don’t think you will get away with sin forever. Romans 2:5 describes you as one who “treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath.” You may not have an account with any bank, but you have a sin account with God. His wrath on your sin is not being revealed today, but the day of the “revelation of the righteous judgment of God” is coming. Why not “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/wrath-or-respite/
LikeLike
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, 4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit; 6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
Mark 14:42 Rise up, let us go; lo, he that betrayeth me is at hand. 43 And immediately, while he yet spake, cometh Judas, one of the twelve, and with him a great multitude with swords and staves, from the chief priests and the scribes and the elders.
45 And as soon as he was come, he goeth straightway to him, and saith, Master, master; and kissed him.
Genesis 18:23 And Abraham drew near, and said, Wilt thou also destroy the righteous with the wicked?
24 Peradventure there be fifty righteous within the city: wilt thou also destroy and not spare the place for the fifty righteous that are therein?
25 That be far from thee to do after this manner, to slay the righteous with the wicked: and that the righteous should be as the wicked, that be far from thee: Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?
26 And the LORD said, If I find in Sodom fifty righteous within the city, then I will spare all the place for their sakes.
27 And Abraham answered and said, Behold now, I have taken upon me to speak unto the Lord, which am but dust and ashes:
28 Peradventure there shall lack five of the fifty righteous: wilt thou destroy all the city for lack of five? And he said, If I find there forty and five, I will not destroy it.
29 And he spake unto him yet again, and said, Peradventure there shall be forty found there. And he said, I will not do it for forty’s sake.
30 And he said unto him, Oh let not the Lord be angry, and I will speak: Peradventure there shall thirty be found there. And he said, I will not do it, if I find thirty there.
31 And he said, Behold now, I have taken upon me to speak unto the Lord: Peradventure there shall be twenty found there. And he said, I will not destroy it for twenty’s sake.
32 And he said, Oh let not the Lord be angry, and I will speak yet but this once: Peradventure ten shall be found there. And he said, I will not destroy it for ten’s sake.
33 And the LORD went his way, as soon as he had left communing with Abraham: and Abraham returned unto his place.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Romans 2:5 But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God;
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Insiders say all Republican votes for K are secured; several Dems may break rank. — Townhall.com
Distraction’s over folks, back to the FISA+RR story after tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d never quite grasped the concept of original sin. Until lately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My favorite prayer. I prayed it over my 20 year old daughter before she passed away. I pray it now during overwhelming times when words won’t come. I’m praying it tonight in hopes that God opens peoples eyes to the evil that has corrupted our government.
LikeLike
GARDEN OF THE GODS COLORADO
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Oh, boy. This is so sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and uplifting at the same time. Thank You Lord for Franklin Graham and his crew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice job. But I think perhaps your wife should travel you guys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I prefer mine plain, not gussied up with walnuts, bananas and such.
A סטיקקלע of real butter, Vermont maple syrup and a couple strips of bacon…ok, maybe 3 or four.
Even at 60 plus years, I still like a cold glass of milk to wash it down 😋
LikeLike
Treepers…have a beautiful Friday…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Twitter is filled to capacity with ugliness tonight. Ummm wonder what got their knickers in a bunch. Little cowards hiding behind their keyboards spewing rubbish that they never would have the nerve to do face to face. It’s kinda funny actually, or maybe sad.
I told myself I was going to make a departure from the criticism and judgementalism. Big giant fail.
Well, i can start now. yeah! that’s the ticket. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
😴💤💤💤💤
LikeLiked by 1 person
…a couple of real showstoppers there, I’ll tell ya.
/s/
…and what better person than a Clinton to “shortly discuss” a book about hormones …
…with a short person !
gawd but these lefties are just so gauche .
LikeLike
LikeLike
The man that got no respect.
Yes you did Rodney, yes you did.
LikeLike
“Bullitt” 1968 – filming locations, with shot-for-shot remake car chase
LikeLike
another lionel nation hit.
LikeLike
This week’s theme. Can’t see it posted enough.
“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.
Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood,
but against the rulers, against the authorities,
against the powers of this dark world
and against the spiritual forces of evil
in the heavenly realms.”
Ephesians 6:10-12
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Greatest SHAM On Earth
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hot Springs Resort fountains
Pagosa Springs CO
2010.01.15
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
It never ends. Oh, well. C’est la vie
LikeLike
OUTSTANDING!! Bikers for Trump on their way to Washington DC to Support the Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing and Demand Sen. Feinsten to resign! This is Amazing!
Thank you Bikers for Trump!
LikeLike
good grief.
LikeLike
Not leaving a friend in trouble…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just Kim in NH @kimsposies
4 hours ago
Replying to @janegrismer @Alyssa_Milano
She was there for the publicity.
LikeLike