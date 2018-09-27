Thursday September 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
An Example in Forgiving
Recently, the news of the death of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela dominated all newscasts. He was heralded as one of the greatest men of our day. People equated him to Martin Luther King Jr., Gandhi, and Mother Teresa, “all rolled into one.” His acclaim originated over his stand against racial injustices and inequalities in a country predominately ruled by whites. He spent 27 years in prison for his protests and alleged crimes, even refusing a release that was offered to him on the condition of renouncing his calls to revolution. Once released, he did not seek any revenge against those who had him incarcerated. Instead he preached forgiveness and healing. Eventually, Nelson Mandela rose to the highest office in his country, and at his funeral presidents, kings, prime ministers, and celebrities from all around the world came to honor him at a memorial service.
While witnessing all this worldwide news coverage for days, and hearing the constant acclaim for this man, this writer could not help thinking: “I know a far greater man who gave forgiveness to many and preached the good news of forgiveness.” Do you know this man? It was the God-man, God in the flesh, the Lord Jesus Christ.
The Savior came to Israel with the offer of the Gospel of the Kingdom, therein offering the forgiveness of sins. He taught His followers to pray to the Father for forgiveness (on the condition they must forgive others [Matt. 6:12-15]). When He healed a man sick with palsy he stated: “Son…thy sins be forgiven thee” (Matt. 9:2), and He taught Peter the necessity to forgive one who came asking forgiveness and to do so as many times as the one asking was sincere (Matt. 18:21-35).
Actually, the Lord Jesus Christ came offering divine forgiveness to all of Israel. Peter told his fellow Jews that Christ was now exalted to the right hand of God the Father in heaven “to give repentance to Israel and forgiveness of sins” (Acts 5:31). This was the message of our Lord throughout His earthly ministry. He told His disciples He had come “to seek and to save them that are lost.”
Once Israel was set aside and the Apostle Paul was raised up by the Lord to minister to Gentiles, the message of forgiveness remained the focal point. The risen Savior explained Paul’s mission was to go to all the world, “to open their (sinners) eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they might receive the forgiveness of sins” (Acts 26:18). This would be done by pointing Jew and Gentile, man and woman, young and old, to personal faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as their only hope for eternal life.
The Savior was the greatest example of forgiveness. Even after His enemies had Him falsely imprisoned, beaten, and crucified, He asked His Heavenly Father from the cross to “…forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). We know He could have called ten thousand angels to command His release from prison or the cross, but He refused, that He might pay the sin debt of the world so that you and I could be forgiven. Colossians 2:13 tells us that every believer has forgiveness so complete that He has “forgiven you ALL trespasses.” This God-man, our Savior, is one most worthy of our love, respect, and dedication. Rejoice in Him. Exalt His name!
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-example-in-forgiving/
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, no, no! Not my friend today. Dang thing flew thru the air and hooked himself on my window screen right above and to the left of my computer THEN stared me down as he was squaking. Scared my sox off I’m tellin ya.
LikeLike
“Tiny Shoes”
previous:
“If we empty our hearts of self…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless our country on this momentous day. Dear Lord, please let the truth be known and protect the safety of all the people involved with Judge Kavanaugh’s hearing including his wife, children, and parents. Help us to be victorious in exposing evil and Thy Will be Done.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen and Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen! Praying.
LikeLike
Great advice…
Thread by @_ImperatorRex_: “1. It is a PATRIOTIC DUTY to vote in the mid-terms in 2018. This thread is written to assist everyone.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1044817916959617025.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
from your video I found this:
LikeLike
🙂
LikeLike
Faux Pas of the Day ? AZ Senatorial candidate Krysten Sinema’s campaign needed some punch to match her opponent, Rep. Martha McSalley’s bio of being a USAF combat pilot and combat squadron commander in her 25+ year career. So Sinema invented herself overcoming early life ‘victimhood’ of economic deprivation. Except it didn’t happen remotely as she describes ! Fact checkers quickly pointed this out but Cinema….er…Sinema hasn’t recanted yet .
FWIW, today I was instructed in how to confound analysis by party registration of any voting district I I guess the message is don’t believe the polls !
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Let light shine out of darkness”
We will pray, in Jesus name, to God creator of heaven and earth that this —->
…will soon return to —>
Precious Holy Spirit…please let your light shine on Judge Kavanaugh and guide him thru the events of today (Thursday) and forward until the process is completed. But with special attention to the darkness he will be facing. Thank you, in Jesus holy name.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ephesians 6:13-17 (NLT)
13 Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will still be standing firm. 14 Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. 15 For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared.[a] 16 In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil.[b] 17 Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
LikeLike
Happy Cursday! A short vintage view of our canine friends from 1934…
https://www.imgrumweb.com/post/BncJgu0Byvu
LikeLike
Heh they are still going at it tonight it seems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry wrong thread ment president daily.
LikeLike
Not to worry, Andrew! The Open Thread is…well…sorta open. The Presidential thread is for items exclusively having to do with the President and his administration. So no one is going to heavily point fingers if you include some Presidential on the Open.
LikeLike
THE APTLY NAMED MIRROR LAKE IN INDIAN PEAKS WILDERNESS, CO
LikeLiked by 1 person
THE APTLY NAMED MIRROR LAKE IN INDIAN PEAKS WILDERNESS, CO
LikeLike
LikeLike
Whew!
LikeLike
Scroll down on that tweet and see –
“This BETTER in spanish comments ” hahahaha so true.
LikeLike
How does the Open Society Foundation have standing to bring any kind of lawsuit against the Hungarian government or its policies? Guess the international courts, being the joke that they are, don’t require such a thing.
“Soros takes Hungary to court for breaching “human rights” with anti-mass migration laws”
Sepember 26, 2018 10:30 AM BY CHRISTINE DOUGLASS-WILLIAMS
Quote: The progressive Open Society Foundations, run by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, announced Monday it was taking the Hungarian government to court over its laws that seek to stop illegal mass migration on grounds that they deny civil society groups their ‘human rights’.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/09/soros-takes-hungary-to-court-for-breaching-human-rights-with-anti-mass-migration-laws
LikeLike
1,000,000% Been saying that for years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Scary. None of this is not how we were created. And they are now bringing in that artificial intelligence rubbish. Seems like society is moving further and further away from God.
Oh, boy. Not good at all.
LikeLike
For those that think California is off it’s rails —>
LikeLike
Is this not known as the “Michael Jackson Hairdo”????
Circa 1984
LikeLike
What took ’em so long. 😯
LikeLike
Terrible experience. Seems like no one noticed til the whole thing was a blaze.
LikeLike
LikeLike
OMG!!! Kavanaugh it a closet LIBERAL…he must IMMEDIATELY withdraw his name from the confirmation hearings ASAP!!!!
I’m so CONFUSED!!!!
/s
LikeLike
ColorFest night balloon float.
Pagosa Springs CO
2010.09.11
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s Cursday Treepers!!!
Dogs go to heaven. Our Lord wants his children to e happy so, of course dogs go to heaven. And so do cats . . . and even goldfish.
LikeLike
Rob Smat @MadSmatter
6h6 hours ago
ALL OF THEM IN FORMATION
It was so
cool.
LikeLike
2 Corinthians 4:4
The god of this age has blinded the minds of unbelievers so they cannot see the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ephesians 6:12
(CEV)
We are not fighting against humans. We are fighting against forces and authorities and against rulers of darkness and powers in the spiritual world.
LikeLike
Happy Cursday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello Happy Hour! How could you say NO to that sweet face?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t know if what is said about M. Avenatti is accurate.
LikeLike