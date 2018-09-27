Kavanaugh, Cold Anger and The Reckoning….

They’ve gone too far. “Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (fill_In_The_Blank). This hate-filled sentiment is clear within the latest vile,… nay,… evil and horrific smears directed toward Judge Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh and their cherished children. Now the media narrative controllers are fully engaged along with their political brethren. Do not look away.
The vulgar lies and filth are now extreme as the ideological entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to tear down the Kavanaugh family.
As we bear witness, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on your willingness to reconcile their presentations and grant benefit within their seeds of doubt. Do not look away.
There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s 2018 primary dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he’s not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is a necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
This family is as unfamiliar with their current enemy as any virtuous family who has never encountered the corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology. It is our job now to stand afore them and fight on their behalf. They have done enough; they have suffered too much.
To respond we must engage as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 6, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The entire political industry, all of governance, is threatened by our force, through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness our horde. The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at our leisure. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals full of scheme and graft, left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach.
The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
That about sums it up right there
Masterfully written, General Sundance. Now reporting for duty, sir!
With God’s grace:
We CAN prevail.
We MUST prevail.
We WILL prevail.
Channeling Perry Mason…
FTA – Our GOP senators are more concerned with their reputations in the Beltway Bubble, while Normal people just want to get at the truth. And to get at it, their questioning would be very different than the kind of “We want to nurture and support you in this difficult time” garbage we’re likely to hear from people who should be shredding her flimsy fabric of lies.
Here are questions I’d ask if I were a senator doing the questioning, along with some anticipated colloquy with my distinguished colleagues.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/09/27/the-45-tough-forbidden-questions-a-normal-person-would-ask-christine-blasey-ford-n2522938
Caustion!!! Dr. Ford has convinced herself that this indeed did happen. Should she show up, she will appear and sound credible because to her it really happened.
I’m not a Prosecutor but I pray that the person questioning Dr. Ford is prepared for this type of delusional person.
I hope the prosecutor has dealt with liars who falsely accused men of sexual assault.
I believe she will sound extremely credible for just that reason.
The Dems were counting on Kavanaugh withdrawing by now. He called their bluff. They kept going until even Georgetown Prep has had to issue a statement denouncing the smear campaign. This has backfired tremendously and there’s no going back for them. This all reminds me of the Wisconsin State House debacle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Republicans have the sense and courage to use it, the Dems have handed them an unexpected ISSUE: Dems Do NOT SUPPORT the Rule of Law as developed from the later Middle Ages.
Dems are now on record – thank you, Hawaiian senator Hirono – as believing that an accusation is ipso facto PROOF of Guilt! No need for a trial, and you are not allowed to defend yourself: the accusation has been made, and MUST be believed! Good-bye Law, good-bye court system, good-bye Greco-Roman-Enlightenment traditions and standards of jurisprudence on proof.
Say hello to Alinskyist, Trotskyist Mob Rule by the Emotion of the Day. The People led by Dem cheerleaders cannot be wrong, and therefore you cannot be innocent, whenever they accuse you of anything!
I spoke recently with a woman (married, two grown children, including a man) who is pro-choice and a Hillary voter. She is appalled at what they’re doing to Kavanaugh. I don’t know if it will cause her to vote Republican. She’ll probably still vote for democrat Amy Klobuchar (grrr) for senate (because she’s a woman) but might vote for Eric Paulson (R) to be reelected to the House.
NOTHING than an actual full senate vote is acceptable by those of us consumed with cold anger. Enough is enough was passed many times these past two years. VOTE and let the charges be pursued in court if need be.
St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against we the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray, and do thou, Prince the Heavenly Hosts, by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan, and all the other evil spirits who prowl the earth seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Every day, Sundance proves the truth of the saying “The PEN is mightier than the SWORD.”
His essays just keep getting better and better; they should be required reading in high school and college Civics classes. Oh wait- I forgot, they no longer teach Civics in our Commie schools. Another problem nobody talks about.
Getting back to the battle at hand- we know full well that the Civil War has already started as a result of the silent coup. Anyone who doubts this is true, just watch the latest videos from James OK, Project Veritas. Those little Commie Creeps are just some of our enemies. Luckily, without their cushy Govt. jobs, they are so lame that they couldn’t survive one day in the real world let alone a street fight.
Today our prayers and our thoughts are with Judge Kavanaugh. He seems like a really decent guy who certainly didn’t deserve to be savaged in this way. I wonder if he had ANY idea that things would turn out this way, that the Demonic Dems would abandon all pretext of civility as they try to literally destroy him and his beautiful family. I wonder if Judge Kavanaugh has his own Cold Hard Anger in his heart- yet. Because he will surely need it today as he faces the hordes of Satan arrayed against him across the table. May Almighty God bless him and keep him, and may his strength be as the strength of ten because his heart is pure.
Seneca, you are so right. This essay is one of the very best I’ve ever read from Sundance. Each word was positioned right in the heart of me. Patriotism flared unmercifully. Keeping it cold and putting on armor for work in the den of iniquity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dixie- Sundance is truly an inspirational writer. His words stir our hearts and inspire us to action, even if it is only to take time out an share our own thoughts, comments and information.
^^THIS^^
I wonder if he had ANY idea that things would turn out this way
I remember Mrs. Kavanaugh said something to the effect of: they knew it was going to be bad but it’s way worse than they expected. (Not her exact words, it’s in the FOX interview.)
I’m glad President Trump has experienced BS false accusations. I hope he is communicating regularly with the Kavanaughs to help put them at ease. What they are going through is horrific. I can’t even imagine being in their position.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Sundance! We agree with you ! The light of our Lord Jesus will shine on the darkness!
😖🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😡😡😡😡
Ainsley on Fox and friends wants to know from Kelly-Anne, since Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation has been tainted, if President Trump will nominate someone else.
Ugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He will nominate another justice when Ginsberg is gone. There’s your answer Ainsley. Or is this answer for the person in the control room speaking into your earpiece?
Dang Sundance, you made me cry.
I always say we’re in a war. This one will not resolve quickly.
I think we could benefit from improved morale. To those who feel defeated already, to those who whine about Trump’s tweets or Kavanaugh’s behavior during the FOX interview … either put on your big boy or big girl pants and rejoin the fight or shut up. lol Seriously. We don’t need to read about you giving up or not caring any more. Take a break for a few days, re-evaluate your position, and get some strength from somewhere. If we were in the middle of a conventional war, would you really want to tell a soldier next to you that you think we’re going to lose or you don’t care what happens? We have a responsibility to support this President that we elected and that filters down to the things that we say to each other. Let’s support each other and work to improve morale, let’s not be soft or drag each other down. If I am guilty of the behavior I complain about I accept it and I will be better too.
Thank you Sundance for your leadership and your painstaking efforts to inform us about this nearly invisible and hateful plague. You Sir, are an inspiration. Blessings.
They are only a criminal mob now, and must be destroyed.
Vote like your family’s lives depend on it. They just may.
And vote to support our great President. From the bottom up we need Trump-supporting people in political offices, especially in the US House and Senate. It’s probably the only way that we’re going to clean this mess up.
I don’t have a good feeling about today’s hearing. It is one of the few times in my life I hope I am WRONG.
Read Seneca The Elder’s post above.
You’ll feel better.
In 1991 I supported Clarence Thomas’ confirmation, but I assumed that there was probably a kernel of truth behind Anita Hill’s accusations. What a fool I was. In light of what the Left is doing now, I believe that Hill was totally lying.
The Primaries are the time to put forward your preferred candidates in the Party.
The General Election is the time to pick which Party’s candidate wins.
Realistically, the first is a long process. Incumbants hardly ever lose. But if enough people get mad at them they may quit. It is the open seats that allow us to influence who the candidates will be.
That part is done. We have chosen candidates to represent our Parties. It is now time to choose which candidate is elected to run the country.
The choice now is simple. It is the Democrats that bring all the ugly, the hate and the evil. The Democrats oppose MAGA with every fiber of their being. They will run rampant destroying everything American, and everyone that is American. They will stop at nothing and no one. Electing a Democrat means bringing hell to America.
Whether the Republican candidate actively fights this, is good, is a wuss letting it happen, is neutral, or is encouraging of this evil, they are at worse a lesser evil. Compared to the Democrat evil, well there is no comparison, you must vote to stop the greater evil.
But, the vote for a candidate is also a vote for the candidates leaders. Even a vote for a McCain, a Flake or a Corker, all lesser evils that no longer are a choice, is a vote for a Republican to lead the Senate.
Making sure that a Republican leads each House of Congress is incredibly important to block most of the evil the Democrats would bring. It is also important to achieve any good Trump is trying to make happen. And the greater the majority in each House, the more that Trump can get done.
It is that simple. We need a landslide of Republicans. That is how we tell them to stop all this evil. And that is our job in helping Trump MAGA, and preparing the stage for Trump to KAG in a second term.
Block the evil. And help Trump Make America Great Again. Vote Republican no matter what. And don’t stay home. That too is a vote for evil. And don’t waste your vote on third Parties. Our President is Republican and needs Republicans to do even more good for this country.
I have experienced COLD ANGER over the past week like never before. Decision time indeed. If we don’t go to the mat on this travesty, we are in big trouble. As SD says, COLD ANGER needs to stay purposeful.
Within the COLD ANGER ‘list of grievances’ can it also include something to the effect of –
“We watch as elected government officials enrich themselves beyond any honest person’s wildest dreams, with legally sanctioned “insider-trading” deals, financial kick-backs from industry and lobbyist’s in exchange for favorable legislation, and bullet-proof immunity froms laws broken and crimes committed that would bankrupt a d ruin anyone else and put them in prison for years if not decades.”
VERY. COLD. ANGER.
Today, Christine Dossier-Ford needs to be exposed for the fraud she is.
Christine Dossier-Ford is the ‘fake dossier’ in this whole despicable spectacle — the manufactured evidence around which this entire fraudulent meme revolves. The phony excuse to begin a fraudulent investigation into something that never happened, the purpose of which is merely to throw a monkey wrench into Donald Trump’s plans to upend the corrupt establishment.
She needs to be hammered and exposed. No mercy, regardless of how many phony tears she sheds.
I’m not even religious but yesterday someone said something about Kavanaugh facing Satan and it really struck me. I think the entire Democrat Party and the globalists are under the influence of Satan. What they are doing is pure unadulterated evil. The Dems don’t even care about their own constituents (which is why they’ve pretty much abandoned blacks, why should they help blacks when the blacks still vote in a bloc for the Dems?), they only operate to consolidate more wealth and power. And they are literally ruining the country, and they don’t care! It’s going to take a very long time to defeat them but we can do it. Nobody give up. Fight like your life is on the line (because it is).
The die has been cast. We pray that all of us that despise the lies and corruption of the national party called Democrat, do not prevail over this unfolding travesty of justice and common decency. As a Christian, I have to believe and do believe that God’s justice is the only justice we need and that we can hold onto that with faith and hope.
I pray for Judge Kavanaugh’s family and friends, who have to endure this despicable display of arrogance and contempt for the American people. And I pray for every single person who has integrity in their bones, walk, no, run to the nearest voting booth in November and vote these evil, twisted souls, out of dominance in our beloved country.
Cold Anger, yes.
