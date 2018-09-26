Wednesday September 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS, OURAY, COLORADO
My son lives in Durango and does the Iron Horse race each year — beautiful region!!
Beautiful place. The Durango & Silverton train ride is also breathtaking.
Coup and Kavanaugh
Over the past few months we’ve been immersed in a cesspool of duplicity, lies and corruption with the Trump coup and the Kavanaugh nomination. I can feel my time and attention being taken up more by the sewage around me, and thinking less of those things that I ought (Philippians 4:8). If I’m not thinking of God and what He wants for my life, I have a void that must be filled.
So, for some perspective on these matters . . .
Men will seek wealth, power and fame
And so they will lie, cheat and steal
To get those things the world will give
But passing by what God reveals.
Our wealth is not in what we own,
Or whether we’re suave or refined,
But comes from God and His Spirit
Within our heart, soul and mind.
All is known to Me says the Lord;
All that you think, do or say.
And there will be an accounting;
There will be the Judgment Day.
But fear is not why we should act;
We must all be guided by love.
Our love of God and for His ways
Will win His blessings from above.
SO nice Carl to have another of your contributions.
thanks.
Amen, BakoCarl
Facing Up To Facts
Paul’s Epistle to the Romans, Chapters One and Two, present a dark picture of the human race, but acknowledge the facts they record and you have taken the first step to salvation. By nature we shrink from facing up to our sins, but we are better off if we do.
If a man has early indications of cancer, and his physician keeps the truth from him, the patient will die of cancer. A good and wise physician will say: “You have cancer and we should do something about it without delay.”
Thus God, in His Word, tells us very frankly about our sinful condition, but only to save us from it.
This is where most philosophies and the Bible clash head-on. Most philosophies close their eyes to man’s sinful nature. They presume that man is good by nature when overwhelming evidence bears witness that he is sinful by nature. Thus human philosophies offer no salvation from sin and its just penalty. Only “the gospel of the grace of God” does that.
The Bible says of the whole human race: “All have sinned” (Rom.3:23), and to each individual: “Thou art inexcusable” (Rom.2:1). But the same Bible says: “Christ died for our sins” (ICor.15:3), and “We have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, accord-ing to the riches of His grace” (Eph.1:7).
Trust in Christ for salvation and you have accepted God’s great message to the world. Then, as you consider that great Book, and especially the Epistle to the Romans, you will say with Fawcett:
“It shows to man his wand’ring ways
And where his feet have trod;
But brings to view the matchless grace
Of a forgiving God.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/facing-up-to-facts/
This is a reading of Matthew Henry’s commentary on Romans 1:19-32.
Amen.
Good morning from Greenndale, IN for the final leg in this short journey. Headed over the Creation Museum later today in Petersburg, KY before going back to NY Thursday.
Jake sees the light . . . with a little help from James Brown and some incredible dancers . . .
Some really truly great musicians in that movie.
Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Ry Coodef, James Brown, Duke Ellington.
The Blues Brothers. If you don’t see it for the comedy, it is a must see for the music.
Most of them are gone now sad to say.
On another note, I have had many Black friends in my life. Many.
And not to degrade any religion or church, but if you really want to see some absolutely down home Christianity, attend a Black church.
The singing for the Lord, the praying for our country, and the absolute kindness shown to me was breathtaking.
🙂
Black churches are amazing, as was this sequence in “The Blues Brothers”. The sequence with Eric Clapton in the church was also great.
There is/was a church in San Francisco that uses John Coltrane music in its services. Unfortunately I never made it there and have no desire to return to SF anytime soon.
I don’t know why but every time I see him greeting someone I get a tiny bit weepy and my tummy gets a bit shaky. God bless him.
…it would be SO wonderful to experience.
And today, many people just do not want to understand what an absolutely kind and generous man he really is.
Many want to fault him for the people he chooses, but do not understand he gives everyone a chance. Even people who have been unkind to him, or people who have failed.
That is the mark of a true man of God.
I pray for him and his family.
Exactly
He’s SUCH a Lion.
Agree….Loveble Lion.
I love happy fun filled moments. I live for love and laughter.
(those 2 can’t be pilots ….. but that’s okay. All 3 must be pals….whatever it is it’s appreciated)
Welp, I think I’ll share some of my laughter withcha…
A star in the making… Terrific!
LikeLike
Ha, I dare you to take a knee to that……
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I Vow to Thee, My Country!” Stirring English patriotic hymn:
I vow to thee, my country, all earthly things above,
Entire and whole and perfect, the service of my love;
The love that asks no question, the love that stands the test,
That lays upon the altar the dearest and the best;
The love that never falters, the love that pays the price,
The love that makes undaunted the final sacrifice.
And there’s another country, I’ve heard of long ago,
Most dear to them that love her, most great to them that know;
We may not count her armies, we may not see her King;
Her fortress is a faithful heart, her pride is suffering;
And soul by soul and silently her shining bounds increase,
And her ways are ways of gentleness, and all her paths are peace.
[music, Gustav Holst]
They played this at the great Winston Churchill’s funeral, in 1965. God bless that man.
LikeLike
I have heard this performed by a variety of contemporary artists, but it dates back to 1878 — https://library.timelesstruths.org/music/Are_You_Washed_in_the_Blood/ — funny how it stays timely….. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDqTENtNvKQ [the Ryman, itself, opened in 1892].
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord.
Amen
And PS Lord – please whisper into the ears of the Senate Judiciary Committee members and help them come to their senses and confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Continue to bless and keep President Trump, his family, and those who protect him safe from all harm.
After hearing POTUS speak before the UN today, I’m more convinced than ever (if that’s even possible) that history will look back on his presidency as one of great consequence and one that saved the Union from absolute destruction. God bless and keep the USA.
Came the hour . . . Came the man. God bless him and keep him safe, and give him ALLIES in this great battle.
Amen.
Amen.
Do you recognize this? Well, kinda sorta, right? It looks familiar but it isn’t what we have today.
“A well regulated militia, composed of the body of the People, being the best security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed, but no one religiously scrupulous of bearing arms, shall be compelled to render military service in person..”
Do you see a problem with it?
The quote is an amendment as proposed by James Madison (June 1787). The problem was the clause allowing for religious exclusion. It was thought that by such exclusion the people would be able to bypass their duty to provide for their security.
It was the Senate’s version which was ultimately adopted and which we have today. Nonetheless, this gives us a view of what was the mindset of the Framers. Too, the right was never thought to apply only to a collected body for no ‘corporation’ could hold a natural right; it was to the individual.
Note that the People is capitalized in Madison’s version. That is not an error. The capitalization is in recognition of the people as an institution. In fact, of the six institutions named in the U.S. Constitution, it is the People which is first named and is superior to the other five.
From time to time I reread the U.S. Constitution. I have been remiss to not have read all of the Federalist papers in entirety. Each time I do read, my blood begins to boil because seeing what was given compared to what we have today sets me on edge.
A book I am rereading is Ira Stoll’s biography of Samuel Adams. It’s an average book about a great man (but it does contain a lengthy bibliography). Again, it is natural that I compare then to now and I have to take a break lest my heart thump right out of my chest. Still, I will carry through for the prize is knowledge and a passion to act upon it. For God and country and my fellow American.
I should have posted this on the first day of fall.
Aspen grove near Buena Vista CO
2011.09.24
The Collegiate Peaks across the street from the aspen grove
I am especially fond of Aspen trees. For it is if I knew nothing else but those trees. I would know I am at altitude and into the back country. Perhaps one of the favorite stands of Aspens I have found is around the 9,000′ elevation on the eastern Sierra Nevada. The name Quaking Aspen is a perfect descriptor. Imagine being in the middle of the grove looking up at the deep blue sky as a wind blows through the leaves causing the trees to seem to shimmy brilliantly. Thank your, Lord.
Fun fact: didja know that the trees are clones, that they share a single root system?
Forty-Two minutes of President Reagan’s humor.
Should the people of Florida be ignorant enough to elect Ron DeSantis’s democrat opponent, it will then have a dyed-in-the-wool socialist, anti-free-enterprise proponent running that fine state. Amazing! The fake meme media is claiming that DeSantis is racist. They absolutely ran crazy with the “monkey this up” phrase DeSantis used…which only a leftie racist would think was racist. Double amazing!
THE MEDIA’S SHAMELESS DESANTIS SMEARS
Exposing the media’s attack on the Freedom Center.
September 25, 2018 by Daniel Greenfield
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271402/medias-shameless-desantis-smears-daniel-greenfield
I’ve been trying to understand the sourcing of the NYT Rosenstein article. Things i think are significant for people to understand.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/09/new-york-times-rod-rosenstein-scoop-michael-schmidt-discusses-reported-secret-recording-and-25th-amendment-conversations.html
-the NYT worked on this story “for many months, almost a year”
-DOJ also knew they were working on this story for months, and tried to spin having FBI DIR candidates “wear a wire” as a joke
-It was very difficult to get any DOJ cooperation on the story. It took the NYT a long time to be sure that “wear a wire” was not a joke
-memos memorializing the two meetings discussing the 25th Amendment and “wear a wire” “were circulated at the top of the FBI
-NYT is vague but the meetings seem to have been attended by McCabe, Page, Rosenstein and other DOJ officials
-NYT is deliberately vague on their sourcing of the McCabe memos: describing it as people familiar with the memos or people briefed on the memos.
-McCabe turned over memos about meetings with Trump to Mueller. It is not clear if these memos about Rosenstein were also turned over to Mueller.
