U.N. Bilat #8 – President Donald Trump and British PM Theresa May….

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The recent request by the U.K. government for President Trump to keep their involvement in the soft-coup attempt hidden from the public appears in the corner of the discussion; as Prime Minister May notes ongoing talks toward the U.S. and U.K “security relationship” with nervous elocution.
That was short, bunch of niceties. Nice handling of the shouted questions “See you at the press conference.”
Kumquat May – she’s little and orange and very very sour……..
She is useless .
Totally agree.
She has never achieved anything in any of her positions in goverment.
Except for selling out her homeland to Globalists and their middle east Terrorists.
Swampratterrier, she was grand in both departments — and swimmingly continues to this day. May is NO friend of England.
…or the U.S.A.!!!!!
Any one or country that plots the overthrow of our government needs to be publicly exposed for all citizens to see and KNOW OUR ENEMIES.
GOD bless America!
Body language says it all.Trump in charge. May in abdominal distress.
Caption: Trump, “Thanks for using MI6 to try and destroy me.”
May, “Thanks for hiding the information to not destroy me.”
IMHO he should totally destroy her and do it immediately. Otherwise there are zero consequences for actions that are prosecutable and thus are likely to be repeated. She is a lying globalist minion and he should shout it to the rooftops.
But then I’ve always been a scorched earth kind of woman
May I second your motion, Suzanne?
Hell yeah!
Motion passed, Hang the hag and the rest of her minions.
Brexit first.
Consequences next.
Maybe a PM change in between.
Just fathom for a moment what Iron Lady would be with Trump! Maggie and the Donald I think would hit it out of the park if they were in the same moment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think one can firmly say who is boss. Rather a change from the Theresa May who has made what I consider unwise and uninformed comments in the past about President Trump.
Let her have it Mr. President. I’ve never heard of our so called allies trying to stop a candidate from becoming president in the past.
She freezes and her eyes widen as the President says “We’ll come up with solutions and..answers.”
Ha ha ha…..
That is really funny!
AND ANSWERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
May’s body language is that she is trying to physically distance herself from POTUS. I ought to say that she slunk away in her chair…guilty or fearsome…?
You mean fearful. She is anything but fearsome.
May never struck me as spontaneous kinda gal, inspired leader sort.
She’s more wish washy, dither about, substitute process for outcome.
Was or is May ever a shot caller?
Why would people vote for her?
Mystery to me.
He should mention the UK needs a regime change…
If May was smart, which doesn’t appear to be the case, she would be wetting her depends after what she and the UK tried to pull on President Trump every time she is around him. President Trump is NOT a guy you want to cross. He’s like the Marines, No greater friend, No worse enemy.
All these countries and individuals who have continued to poke the lion through the cage bars, a non-existent cage that Obama with his gross stupidity thought he had created around President Trump and assured them would contain the lion. Because they continue to believe Obama the clown, rather than looking at the facts of President Trump’s reality, they don’t seem to realize what appears to be a cage has NO door and soon, at his chosen time and place, the lion is going to have an up close and personal dealing with them. It won’t be pretty and I am looking forward to it. JMHO
FL_GUY, I love that analogy and I am looking forward to it as much as you. I can see our VSGPDJT’s hair starting to stand on end, slowly moving through not only the DC jungle but the world itself. Eyeing his prey, slowly provoking and antagonizing them as they pour out their feeble attempts to thwart his inevitable KILL shot. I believe this meeting and all the BS from the Demokrauts on the SC nomination process has had a profound effect on his release of the Kraken. Without Sundance’s profound knowledge and release of pertinent information I too would be a deer in the headlights. But with knowledge comes power and WE the deplorables USED that power to sleigh the HIldabeast and now we hold the power to DESTROY that ugly serpent known as the Democrats. VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE AND YOUR FAMILY DEPENDED ON IT…..BECAUSE IT DOES. #MAGA
I’m a Brit and a regular branch dweller. I do so solemnly apologise for our Government’s conduct.
Just to emphasise, I shall be never, ever, be voting for the Conservatives (RINOs) again.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Me too. A Brit who will never vote for them again. I only did it once mind. I will be voting For Britian next time around. Anne-Marie Waters and Gerard Batten are the only two who are willing to confront Islam head on. And both have strong credentials w.r.t freedom of speech etc.
LikeLiked by 16 people
The problem we have is that there are no alternatives, Labour are becoming a bunch of marxists, Lib Dems are Green Wimps.
I have voted UKIP since they started, but winning the Referendum killed the party stone dead.
There is a new party called Sovereign trying to get started, but they have a tiny following at the moment.
Unfortunately you do seem to be stuck with the CINOs for the time being. Corbyn & Co. thinks money grows on trees and the Liberal Democrats want to pass a law to stop them from picking the fruit of those trees ’cause it might lead to global warming or something.
We Yanks love our Brit cousins. It’s just that your leadership is in a bit of a tizzy at the moment. You have our love and our prayers that you will be able to get it sorted out soon.
I don’t suppose you would lend us the big guy for a few years would ya ?
Strateshooter, Sorry but after 8 years of putting up with Obozo, the community organizer who we allowed to run his agenda and almost destroy the USA we want our President Donald J. Trump to be fully focused on fixing the debacle that Oboe created. And he is doing a splendid job of it, despite working against a traitorous media, a communist party known as the Democrats and many RINOS (look it up). We are the Deplorables. Hear us ROAR!
T needs to put a leash on that chain May is wearing. Most fitting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That chain was a bery bad fashion idea.
I’ve been waiting for this moment…its like that quickening..or in the end there can only be one..Her people really tried to bag Trump from the moment he mentioned he was for Brexit…something she has been sabotaging from the getgo..The found a willing audience with Brennan who had it out for Trump since the birther thing..two hurricanes merged into one black op
So many great Highlander lines:
Where you from Nash? Lots of different places…
Hi, I’m Candy! Of course you are…
Ah, the 80s — when life made sense…
hehe that was funny..better music then too..
Outside of Gaithersburg HS, the ’80s made sense….
This woman is full of sht. Why does the UK have two Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers but no planes to fly off them? Why did the French abandon replacing the Charles de Gaulle? The answer is of course the UK is binding its military closer and closer to that of France and the rest of the continentals. Brexit will be sold out. Come hell or high water, the globalists will not let it happen. Clearly DJT knows all this…and the machinations of the Tory machine in the plot to unseat him. The only reason I can imagine why he would prop up May is to prevent Corbyn gaining power – the man who would declare the Islamic Caliphate in the UK tomorrow if he thought it would get him in to 10 Downing Street.
I would imagine, kevin k., Corbyn and Sadiq Khan have a very close relationship and share the same philosophies.
President Trump likes Boris Johnson.
I’d bet Trump sees right through BoJo, who is somewhat fraudulent, pretty much the same as Cameron and May.
At last Cameron had the honor to resign when Brexit didn’t go his way. . . .
Remember, Trump was considered by many to be a blowhard fraud (including myself, I must admit, although I voted for him to spite Her Odiousness) until he actually started making good on his promises. Abe Lincoln was also considered to be a ignorant backwoodster. You never know what a man (or a woman, think Maggie Thatcher) is really like until you put them behind the steering wheel and see how they do.
I’m a Brit too. I appreciate what AleaJactaEst and Kevin king say up above about not voting tory. But Trump took over a party that was just as corrupt and cucked as the UK tories are. He did not become POTUS by running as an independent.
The tory party membership is in decline. That should be an opportunity for new entrant grassroots activists to take it over. The Tea Party laid some of the groundwork for Trump to rise in a similar fashion after the GFC. We are now seeing him dismantle the GOPe.
My view is Trump will inspire similar leaders across the World. And one will rise in Britain.
Right now, I think Trump has May in as big a bind as he has Rosenstein. And he is applying leverage to steer Britain away from globalism. He is a blessing for Britain almost as much as he is for the USA.
mad GP (@madashellGP)
nope, disMay and the UK Civil Service (UK Deep State/Europe) are entrenched Globalists. We have no Trump. Egad, I wish we did.
The die may be cast, but which die and in what direction was the cast of hand?
The U. S. found her lion at the same time he found his people and together our cause appealed to more and more Americans, so many that we all defeated the world forces against us in 2016…and many of us believe in no small way this was God’s doing.
But the fight is a daily one…we can never give up or lay back and wait for more and more to come to our side. We have to search them out and our lion has to keep an exhausting pace nearly 24/7, bringing prosperity and safety and making every attempt to “Make America Great Again.”
If you wish to save your nation, your culture, your people, prayer is a great place to start.
You never know who or where they are. I never really thought at all about President Trump 6 years ago and he was already world famous for decades.
Great thinking, mad GP.
Interesting the Globalist push fueling this..Soros reps admitted funding GPS through a democracy project the penn group made up of west coast east cost millionnaires..
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/26/george-soros-funded-fusion-gps/
Staggering 50 million funding then Mueller 30 million investigating and finding nothing..all they have left is a band of screaming mimis yelling rape..
Hand clap!
Alexader Downer is connected to Hylkut with Stephen Helper, $20m to Clinton Foundation, Huwai Chinese Telco, Isreali oil interests with Russia, sale of uranium/yellowcake, reported Papa conversation back to USA embassy ex Clinton State Dept staffer Dribble and not through 5 eyes IC channels, reportedly recorded the Papa conversation that will prove no discussion of Russia thus destroying predicate for FISA, has changed his story 4 times, doesnt directly answer questions.
He needs to be questioned properly about all this. If he acted as an Australian representative, Australia needs to provide answers. There is a new PM Scott Morrison so he can save tge relationship easily be exposing the corrupt spying Turnbull government.
Whispers, “Tell your GCHQ that when the truth comes out about spygate, heads should roll.”
I believe the President told her to prepare herself for the inevitable – that shortly before the midterms he will publicly disclose conclusive evidence of the Brits’ involvement……..unless of course she’s prepared to make one hell of a deal that is advantageous to the USA. I believe its called leverage.
The second option: win win. 👍
DJT: So, ms.may, you don’t want the documents released, unredacted cause some in my country would say they show your Government colluded with the DNC, and elements in our I.C., to influence our Presidential election.
I would be under ENORMOUS pressure, to severely SANCTION your Government, similar to what I have done with Russia.
I don’t want to do that, and you don’t want me to.
So, of coarse it was a ‘rougue element’, within your I.C., and NOT Official Government policy. I will leave it up to YOU, do punish the miscreants appropriately, although it MUST be public, so it is CLEAR that it was NOT official policy.
Now, what I’m really interested in, as you know, is TRADE. What I want is a bi-lateral trade deal, U.S. and England.
Ms.May: But you KNOW, mr.President, the E.U. would not ALLOW such a deal. We would,….have to withdraw from the E.U., entirely!
DJT: Exactly, we I mean that’s your deal with them, I am interested in a deal with you. Besides, isn’t that JUST what your people voted for?
So, sanctions for interfering in our elections, or a bi-lateral trade deal with the U.S., and it was a rougue element.
It’s up to you, but the documents WILL be released, unredacted.
And, once one country negotiated a bilateral deal with the U.S., that’s the end of the EU.
