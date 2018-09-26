President Donald Trump U.N. Press Conference – 5:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is hosting a highly anticipated press conference in New York City at the conclusion of the Unite Nations General Assembly.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previously tweeted the President will discuss ‘the news of the day’, likely fielding questions on the ridiculous smears against supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as well as his upcoming meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EST
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
We received a miracle on November 8, 2016. What an incredible press conference. Our President hit on everything. Some of the highlights for me:
1) Canada 🇨🇦 is screwed and there is absolutely nothing they can do to reverse it. Barney the Dinosaur 🦖 will live in infamy for that stunt she pulled off. You want to see what a “Tyrant” is really like. That is exactly what they will get in spades ♠️. They can kiss their auto sector goodbye and welcome in a Recession that will take years to get out of.
2) China 🇨🇳 got the EAGLE 🦅 on full display. The olive branches were put away while the ARROWS are pointing directly at their heads.
3) Love the way he through the money payoffs that were provided to the POS that accused him. He gave actual dollar amounts in two cases ($58,000 to payoff a house and $750,000 was offered the last woman who came forward to report it). Any allegations in 2020 will fall to the waste side.
4) He spoke about the GREAT Judge and just as important his wife and two daughters. He KILLED them by saying he has an open mind and will be watching the hearing intensely tomorrow. He destroyed the POS porn lawyer.
5) He praised Kim Jung un and said that they know things that the press doesn’t know. He hinted to more structures being destroyed in the coming weeks.
6) He destroyed Barry and John Kerry for the awful Iran Deal. He talked about the economy being on the brink of collapsing and protests happening daily throughout Iran 🇮🇷. He told the Iranian people that unlike Barry, he will be there for them.
The POS Press absolutely didn’t get what they were hoping for!
Absolutely breathtaking?
Every 2000 years the world receives a miracle! Im thankful to know about the first one and to be alive to witness the second
So beautifully said!
I am truly amazed at the breath of knowledge demonstrated by our President
We should not let demoncraps win this war. If K does not confirm, we will be left with CON MEN and WOMEN that would join the government and carry the evil agenda of democraps party.
Because. They will be untouchables and have slush fund to destroy whoever oppose the demoncraps party.
Wow just wow. The press are idiots but wow just wow.
Awwww its the nacho guy from this video…
Great
The title of this should not have been: “President Trump hosts a press conference”.
The title should have been: “President Trump Roasts the press conference”!
Joking aside, he really does not hold press conferences, he hosts conversations with and for the American people. He just uses the nattering nabobs of the press as a vehicle to convey his views and news to us. He speaks to us, not them. He informs us, not them. He answers to us, because he works for us, not them. He hears us, not them. He is not a politician, he is us, we are him.
He is America, we are America. We are ONE. One Nation, Under God, Indivisible, With Liberty and Justice For All.
WWG1WGA.
Nailed it, Paprika!
Again our POTUSVSGPDJT stands in for the average American and takes on the evil press. Will this never end? Don’t look away and spit and cough and puke.
This man has had enough. God Bless him
Wow! 1 hr 20 min. I am just at the beginning. Already impressed at how relaxed he is. He is in the middle of a tough week, or at least what would be a tough week for most people, and yet he is relaxed facing the press, knowing that they want to trip him up with every single question.
As Sundance has said in another context, once you see the strings, you can’t unsee them. The press has collectively revealed itself as the narcissistic abuser of We the People. And they hate DJT in part because he is the one who says to us, “It’s not just you. You’re not going crazy. I will fight for you.”
In this article, replace narcissist with media and you’ll begin to understand why America as a whole has lost our sense of who we are. its not accidental.
https://www.aconsciousrethink.com/3384/hidden-language-narcissists-manipulate-traumatize-victims/
and Bill Whittle does an excellent job of describing the abusers number one tactic, gaslighting
Doesn’t belong here but thank you Tucker Carlson for critical thinking on your show tonight 9/26/2018. Those backing Kavenaugh you would be smart to just repeat Tuckers questioning verbatim.
I know, I know a woman questioning for optics but the logic of Tucker tonight is irrefutable.
Molly made a good point in Tucker. Why was this adult Sweatchick doing in the children’s party?
And then there was me , Smiling like a Big Fat Cat all through the Presser ,
while OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP
Showed the msm Just Who is The Boss !
Off the Cuff , Uncensored , Trump being Trump !
SPECTACULAR !!!
Thank You President Trump , for being a Man of the People !
We LOVE You ! MAGA/KAG 💖
This is a man in charge. Folks, whatever comes at him he’s got it.
MAGA! …by trusting President Trump.
The “press” is SO woefully unprepared to deal with a man such as this, truth laid bare, and the scene of reality in real time…….. Pathetic.
If I could ask PDJT only one question, it would be, “Are you going to direct Director Wray to use the full resources of the FBI to investigate the full range of allegations brought up against Judge Kavanaugh; especially, finding out who is running and funding the operation so that the full range of depravity of the perpetrators can be exposed to the American public?”
He wouldn’t even have to answer; just having that question hanging out there for all to see should put the fear of God in a number of bodies.
CNN watchers and Hillary lovers on Reddit are ready to kill themselves over that press conference. You should step over to r/politics if you want a chortle or two. Or it may make your blood boil that people can be so clueless. Up to you.
who was the reporter that asked about Canada & trade deal? she was sharp
