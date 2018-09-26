President Donald Trump U.N. Press Conference – 5:00pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump is hosting a highly anticipated press conference in New York City at the conclusion of the Unite Nations General Assembly.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previously tweeted the President will discuss ‘the news of the day’, likely fielding questions on the ridiculous smears against supreme court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as well as his upcoming meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Anticipated start time 5:00pm EST

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link

