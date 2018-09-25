Tuesday September 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Cause Of Retarded Growth
In the physical realm retarded growth may be due to some mishap or may be simply one of the results of the curse, having no direct bearing on the behavior of the parents, and certainly not of the child itself. In the spiritual realm this is not so. God has made abundant provision for every child of God to grow to spiritual manhood, and Paul rebukes the Corinthian believers for not having grown.
The trouble with the Corinthians was that they did not have much appetite for the Word; they did not have a passion to know and obey the truth, for the babe in Christ who “desires” the pure milk of the Word will surely “grow thereby.” This was the trouble with the Hebrew believers too, for when the Apostle would have gone further into the great subject of Christ as “an High Priest forever after the order of Melchisedec,” he was forced to write:
“Of whom we have many things to say, and hard to be uttered, seeing ye are dull [Gr., nothros, slothful] of hearing” (Heb. 5:11).
This is precisely the cause of the carnality among believers today. During World War II there were several occasions when parents came to the writer with letters from their sons in the armed forces, explaining that a code had been arranged by which “Johnny” could let them know to which theatre of war he had been sent, but that now it was difficult to understand his letter. Together we would sit down and study the letter in detail in an effort to make out exactly what it was that “Johnny” was trying to make his parents understand.
Such interest and concern over a letter from “Johnny”! And appropriately so, but do the majority of believers show such interest in the Word of God to them? They do not. They are satisfied with “the simple things,” with knowing only a few passages which “warm their hearts.” This is the root cause of the spiritual immaturity in the Church today.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-cause-of-retarded-growth/
D_I, biblical illiteracy is the big issue.
The Bible not so much taught in many if our churches today.
Reposting from yesterday as others may have missed it and might have some insight:
BigMamaTEA on September 24, 2018 at 3:03 pm
I have contact info for crossthread. I just got off the phone with him. They have electricity, phone, lost a freezer full of food, have MRE’s & water at this point.
Anyone who may not know, they live on a fixed disabliltiy income. So, I am assuming that cash is short during this disaster time.
Does anyone have any experience with any fund-raising site? I have a paypal for him, but I don’t have any experience with the fund-raising sites, like fees, or which one is best.
I know a number of people who’ve used Gofundme and have not had bad experiences with it.
They can use the food for a while depending on how long ago the power went out, food closest to the bottom will thaw last as long as they limit the number of times/length of time they open it. Cook and eat that which has thawed first. We loaded water jugs into our freezer and froze them ahead of time to increase the time food would stay frozen – you can also freeze extra jugs for the refrigerator for next time.
One of my most stark memories is thousands of freezers and refrigerators lining every street in NOLA, all full of rotting food. If it gets to the point where the foods about unusable get it out and save the freezer/fridge. We got power back in late October at our house but it was late November before even the basic, bottom line refrigerators hit the stores. Luckily we had ice chests as ice hits fairly early so we could keep essentials like beer we had to drive 40 miles to by cold.
awwwww Poor baby ❤
