Together again…. President Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral discussion at the U.N. General Assembly.

President Macron and Lady Brigitte Macron were honored at the first official state dinner hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House earlier this year. They have a rather distinct relationship; and despite the demands of the ūber- vichy french resistance, the pontificating brie seems unable to dislike President Trump.

