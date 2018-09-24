Martha MacCallum Full Interview with Judge Brett Kavanaugh…

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley speak out in their first television interview since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford levied accusations against Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Judge Kavanaugh faces questions on Ms. Ford’s allegations and how this has impacted him, his family, and his future as a Supreme Court nominee.
The Senate is inherently political; it cannot in any way be a trier of fact. It lacks the expertise, it lacks the experience, it lacks the gravitas and the probity necessary to hold anyone’s life and future in its hands.
That Grassley would ignore the above and in all his bravado decide that he and his committee could somehow judge this most difficult of cases fairly boggles any reasonable mind. Ignore the Trump Derangement Syndrome evident everywhere, ignore the extreme partisanship exhibited by the political parties today, ignore the weaponization of our government’s institutions such as the IRS, the FBI, the DOJ and and others not yet uncovered; ignore all that and consider how difficult this case would prove to be in a court of law.
No, Grassley, trapped by the inflated sense of the Senate and encouraged by all the other members of his committee, has undertaken this task for which it was so poorly equipped to manage. They have ruined a fine man, destroyed his reputation and still, Grassley and the Senate as a whole do not understand what they done let alone their culpability.
The Senate should not allow such testimony unless all of the facts have been determined by a court of law. Only then would such testimony have the remotest chance of serving its purpose. To call for an FBI investigation is not sufficient as the FBI is not a finder-of-fact. The results of the FBI investigation would still have to be tested in a court of law against the testimony and evidence presented by the defense.
Hubris on the part of the Senate is such an ugly thing to behold.
