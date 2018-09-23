Sunday September 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Limiting of a Limitless God
How many times have you heard it? You tell someone that God is no longer giving men the power to speak in tongues or heal the sick, and you hear the response: “You’re limiting God. God can do whatever He wants.” If you’re not sure how to reply to this accusation, here’s an approach you may find helpful:
God limits Himself. He limits Himself in a couple of ways. First, He is limited by His holiness. God can do anything He wants, but He cannot sin (cf. Tit. 1:2). The righteousness of His holy nature prevents Him from doing anything that even remotely approaches unrighteousness. Thus our limitless God is limited by His own holy nature.
But God also limits Himself by His Word. While He can do anything He wants, He cannot flood the world again because He has given His Word that He won’t. Remember the promise He made to Noah?
“…I will establish My covenant with you; neither shall all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood; neither shall there any more be a flood to destroy the earth” (Gen. 9:11).
After three thousand years passed with no additional worldwide flood, God compared His faithfulness to this promise to His faithfulness to Israel:
“For this is as the waters of Noah unto Me: for as I have sworn that the waters of Noah should no more go over the earth; so have I sworn that I would not be wroth with thee, nor rebuke thee.
“For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but My kindness shall not depart from thee…” (Isaiah 54:9,10).
All those who teach that God washed His hands of Israel after they murdered His Son, and will never have anything further to do with her, and took all her promises and gave them to us, are guilty of charging Him with breaking this most solemn vow (Cf. Isa. 49:15; Jer. 31:35-37). God can do anything He likes, but He cannot forsake Israel, for He has given His Word that He won’t, and someday they will once again be His people (Hosea 1:9-11 cf. Rom. 9:25,26).
And He cannot give anyone spiritual gifts, such as prophecy and tongues, after vowing that these gifts would “cease” and “vanish away” in the present dispensation once the Bible was complete (I Cor. 13:8-10). So don’t let anyone tell you that you are limiting God when you insist that these gifts, which are conspicuously absent in this dispensation anyway, are gone. In so saying, we are simply acknowledging a dispensational limit that God has placed on Himself.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-limiting-of-a-limitless-god/
Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers . . .
A last compulsively hopeless expression of Texas chauvinism . . .
I have an 11 year old grandson. His new bike was broken, and parents finally got it fixed. He rode it to school – there was construction and they said to just leave bikes by the wall. It wasn’t there when school was over.
His father told me that in 6th grade they were given the choice to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance or not. The boy stood, but only 4 of the class stood.
Thought about all this last night. About 3AM I wrote him a letter:
I heard that you are one of a few who stand during the Pledge of Allegiance, with your hand over your heart. I can’t tell you how proud I am of you! Doing the right thing can be very hard, but it always sends a message to the others there. They may make fun of it, but they notice and it sinks in.
We are fighting a socialist/communist takeover. Every time in history that they have been successful, millions die. It has happened over and over again. We all need warriors like you.
They have three goals. 1. Get rid of patriotism. 2. Get rid of Christianity. 3. Crush the family, so you have no backup and don’t listen to your parents.
You are one of the new wave of warriors for Christ. I am so proud of you.
I love you dearly. You are the future. You are the true superhero. Stay true to yourself and God.
The letter came with a new bike. I’m hoping to make an impression that will last long after I’m gone. Sure hope it works. These kids have so much more to deal with than we did.
Good man. Great father!!!!
Your grandson is blessed with an incredible grandpa.
I just know you made a difference in his world with that beautiful letter and he will treasure it, always.
God bless you, M. Mueller
MAGA!!!
Necco Wafers live on after bankrupt parent finds a buyer
May 25, 2018, 5:15 AM
Family-owned Spangler Candy has acquired bankrupt New England Confection Co., known as Necco, for $18.83 million. Why is that noteworthy? The deal saves from extinction New England Confection’s namesake Necco Wafers, a sweet, chalky treat that consumers have either loved or despised since before the Civil War.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/necco-wafers-live-on-after-bankrupt-parent-finds-a-buyer/
Hahahaha, I have a love/hate relationship with that particular treat 🙂
OMGosh! I understand. 😉
