President Trump Arrives in New York for UN General Assembly….

President Trump has arrived in New York this afternoon in advance of next week’s meetings and speeches at the United Nations General Assembly.
Love these little briefs as POTUS bypasses the lame stream media with facts and truth commercial free!
Cheri – me, too! Such a great idea – I look forward to watching these and his weekly updates.
I want more of these. I call them MAGA MINUTES.
It’s more or less a “video tweet”… But, I agree with you to see more of these.
IMHO PDJT can emphasize and communicate a bit better in the short video than a text tweet.
I can’t wait!!!!
Grab the popcorn this is going to be good.
Trump knows specifically what it is going to take to make the UN proficient and viable. It is simply a matter of expressing his solutions for the UN. In the event this is ignored by the UN, I do not see Trump hanging around the UN building very long
Yes!
He may not be UN Secretary General,
but when he’s there,
he’ll be the Chairman of the Board.
I believe PDJT usually is out of DC when something big happens…….by choice?
The President’s UN appearance has been planned for some time. IF something “big” happens while he’s away it may also be planned but could be coincidence. Thing is we’ll have no way to know, PT won’t tell and it won’t be “leaked” either.
Obama always went out of the country when something big was happening.
Isn’t POTUS just the busiest bee yu’ve ever seen! Now he has to whip the UN into shape. Didn’t he give them one tongue lashing already? Now that he has everyone’s hear…..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Listening to EF Hunch? Really? News to the street.
…UN needs it…PT is the guy to set things right…should be interesting…
Yeah, I’d like to hear him clear up this statement up by vehemently refuting it as the nwo garbage that it is…
ghw traitor bush in 1992. Please fact check it so you get to read it again and it sticks.
“It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the united nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”.
Emphasis mine as that part disgusts me greatly. “Sacred principles”? No. Not from skull and bones globalist tools hellbent on destroying our national AND personal sovereignty.
Do it, Sir. Tell them Americans will not be subjected to the false song of globalism any longer, and don’t dare mess with us.
In due time. Human Condition.That is an abrogation of loyalty to nation.
what was an abomination can be rendered an empty aggravation
Actions. Pragmatism. Pick when, where and how we fight.
We never signed that pledge and never would.
Neither would POTUS 🌸
…interesting post…
OKay.
President Donald J. Trump is the best mult-tasking President in history. Even with the Muller probe BS, and a corrupt DoJ / FBI actively working to take him down, and all of the screaming LIBERALs in the US Government Employee ranks doing all they can to “Resist,” PDJT has still had his staff and cabinet members proceed with ACTION on all fronts!
Previous Presidents could maybe manage 3 or 4 things at a time. PDJT oversees 20 to 30 topics in progress at the same time.
Yeah, #Resist, the American People have your “25th Amendment” coup, and are ready to shove it in every orifice you have, including your ears and eye sockets.
PDJT is the MOST mentally adept (and constantly adapting to his enemies) President we have ever had!
The arrogant clowns at the UN have not seen a REAL world leader in decades. President Trump is going to scare the crap out of them, LOL!
I remember PDJT’s first UN speech. He gave them “what for.” Told the UN he was there for America not there for them. Can’t wait to hear all the accomplishments In foriegn policy PDJT did alone.
Like what do we need the UN for. This should be good.
It’s not possible for the President to put too much pressure on the evil Iranian regime, and I look forward to seeing what he does to up the ante on the despicable mullahs. Will Russia, China and other Iran backers get in the way of increasing UN sanction, or will they let it pass knowing the US holds the keys to their prosperity? The UN itself is basically in the same vise, the US can substantially defund the UN without blinking an eye. Will be quite interesting to see who salutes and who jeers when the President gets up to speak.
Well, since it was created here in the USA by cordell hull and fdr, traitors the both of them, it could be undone here as well.
And it should be if it can’t be turned around and used for good, and it can’t. No way. It’s always been just another globalist tool like the feral reserve, cia, dhs, dni, patriot act etc…
Americans don’t know any of that though, do they? Nope. Treepers might, but the vast majority of Americans can’t even tell me where the first seven words of the Declaration of Independence came from when I ask them. Number 1 guess though?
“Um… the Constitution?”
Woodrow Wilson prepped the field. too.
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
Minnie, your unsinkable spirit cheers me to no end every day
Ty. 🌸
I hope he’s well protected while there. I have no faith in UN ‘security’ or the trash that are their members. I’d put nothing past them, as individual actors or as a united body.
Hear Hear
“Oh, by-the-way Mr. Secretary-General – – – you’ve got sixty days to get your crap out of New York City. By son just bought the UN Headquarters building and is going to donate it to the government as a temporary shelter for undocumented aliens until we can deport their sorry asses.”
Sounds “muy bien” to me…
If only…… 🙄
Hopefully he gets to stay in his own penthouse. Hopefully Melania goes to so she can visit with friends.
The UN is the biggest cabal of globalist dirt bags assembled in one Luciferian NWO stinking shrine to world government and corrupt dictators.
Quint – tell us how you really feel. P.S. I agree! Excellent summation!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes it is… and President Trump knows it.
But he did a first class job in the short video above being very diplomatic and not caustic. He’s quite the statesman but still approaches his job as Chairman of the Board.
quin, Brussels is a distant second.
He will take a minute or two to talk about the insane amount of money the land underneath the UN is worth. “If only this useless damn building was not sitting on it.”
Then he will talk about how all countries should pay the same amount in membership dues…
Hopefully this will be EPIC.
The UN is a cancer in our country.
If nothing improves, the Trump boys will buy the building, tear it down and build a Trump Riverfront Resort and Marina. World class in NewYork City. UN can move to Brussels.
The “UN” can move to hell.
His speech will focus on mutual respect and sovereignty. Lots of meetings planned going to be a glued to the set session.
Further, this will presage a major campaign backed up by ironclad evidence of the misdeeds, malfeasances of China and Russia, now that the ‘united front’ is back on their agendas.
And, thank you Sec Pomepeo for the Mid-Autumn festival good wishes. Back at you. This will be a General Assembly to remember.
This should be interesting.
His inauguration speech reportedly led George W Bush to say, “that was some weird sh*t”. Yup. Real weird – putting Americans first. Being President of the United States, not president of the globe. Hopefully he’ll say some “weird sh*t” and blow some minds again at the U.N.
I was riveted by his inaugeral.speech.
Damn, it was a cleansing experience….💥
And the cabal.up there,
sneaky plotting
Rat ba……ds
POTUS has balls.
I apologise for my deplorable, ladylike language. Sentient.
🌻
Yeah, if it isn’t “elitist” evil to dumbya bush it’s “some weird sh!t”… meanwhile, it’s he that is some sick phake sh!t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The New Beast!
Newton Love, you proclamation has been ‘seconded’! Right on!
