September 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #611

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Sundance tweet: (I hope it works–funny-I love that cat)

  2. Gil says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:46 am

    New image to me. Anyone seen this before and know context? Sitting pretty cozy between the other dud’s legs.

    NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Just an unreleased photo of some muslims.. from The_Donald

    • DanO64 says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Bachi boy?

      • joeknuckles says:
        September 22, 2018 at 2:16 am

        Funny, that was my first thought before I scrolled down and saw you beat me to it. Perhaps Barry the Bachi Boy needs to come out with his own me too moment.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:13 am

      Wait…one, two…two hands showing behind the dude sitting behind HusseinO.

      There’s a hand on his right shoulder + a hand hovering over his left shoulder.
      And they both look like right hands.

      That’s messed up.
      Anyone else notice that?

    • cripto says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:14 am

      I think we have seen this before. Filed under ‘conspiracy theories’. Zero will fail on the fact he mismanaged, politicized the US government. His MO is clear as it comports with his party. No need to even entertain old photos. His actions have said all there is to know about his agenda.

      Let’s talk about his magical mystery tour through all the major capitals in the world, undermining the President over the past year.

      He is undermining the President, but I have to say that was expected from him. He has activated proxies and when that was too implicit, he has gone personal.

      I think everyone understands that the former admin has been hell bent on tanking the new admin. With help with their media allies, so it will continue, until utter defeat. The mid-term elections can stop it.

      Having said that it will just go underground. Like a bad penny they will turn up again.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:16 am

      Oh, now I see! There are three guys sitting on that couch.

      There is a white box on the middle-guy’s head…blocking it out.
      Nevermind.
      I was looking at it wrong.

  3. Citizen 817 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:54 am

    • Gil says:
      September 22, 2018 at 1:59 am

      Its called California population numbers. You could ask anyone here if they believed those old estimates 20 years ago and theyd say no. Include the anchor babies x3-5, yes that many, and you can clearly see an invasion.

    • wheatietoo says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Well our govt overlords have been telling us for decades that there are “11 million” illegals in the country.

      I’ve thought for a long time that the figure was probably 3 times that.

      The whole reason for counting them in the Census was supposedly so that “We can find out how many there are”.

      But that wasn’t really the reason.
      The Dems wanted to be able to get more House seats + more Electoral Votes.

      I still think that only citizens should be counted for determining House seats and EV’s.

    • gringz says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:18 am

      And here is no way to tell how many of them have been voting.

    • Troublemaker10 says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:19 am

      Build the wall and enforce E-verify, and stop giving citizenship to babies unless at least one parent is a US citizen or permanent resident green card holder.

  4. rsmith1776 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:59 am

    The greatest legacy of Justice Kavanaugh might be not his participation in the Supreme Court, which by all expectations should be stellar, but his (hoped for) grit and determination in going after the despicable, slanderous Ford whore, with utmost vigor and the full force of every legal means available. NO forgiveness after the Justice’s confirmation on the Supreme Court. No let bygones be bygones. Not this time.

    It’s been pushed too far.

    Until an example shall be made of these pursuers of sexual assault hoaxers, lying and putrefaction shall continue unabated. Mr. Kavanaugh, do it please for the railroaded victims who do not have your legal know-how nor your financial sufficiency.

    • mj_inOC says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:20 am

      Hoax, indeed. See post earlier calling out Feinstein for her DIS-SERVICE to we who went immediately to closest Police Station, spending hours, with definite details… a 45 in my back, thankfully, I was not harmed, but for the Grace of God…
      Please Justice Kavanaugh, for Mrs. Kavanaugh, your beautiful young Daughters, and we women who went immediately to the police, right this POLITICAL LIE, defamation of character is evil, hire Judicial Watch, all America will contribute!

  5. Chicago->Arizona says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Picture of Obama that has just surfaced via the chans.
    Might be the three gay Pakistanis he did cocaine with. One of the Pakis has familial ties to shipping (drugs ?)…Would be great to learn the truth of clandestine Hussein Obama during President Trump’s second term.

    • Molly Pitcher says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:17 am

      “Would be great to learn the truth of clandestine Hussein Obama during President Trump’s second term.”………………yes, that would be a dream come true. What a lying sack o’ crud he is. Fraud

  7. DanO64 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:04 am

    Wow RR is a super genius.

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:14 am

  10. Rynn69 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Mitch McConnell’s speech at the Values Voter Summit is worthwhile for everyone to watch. Senate Majority Leader McConnell should speak out more to the American people, particularly discussing his accomplishments with judges. He has been extremely effective with the judicial appointments. Excellent.

  11. Citizen 817 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:18 am

  12. treehouseron says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Here are the 11 Republican members of the Judiciary committee…

    REPUBLICAN MEMBERS
    Chuck Grassley (Iowa)
    Orrin G. Hatch (UT)
    Lindsey Graham (SC)
    John Cornyn (TX)
    Michael S. Lee (UT)
    Ted Cruz (TX)
    Ben Sasse (NE)
    Jeff Flake (AZ)
    Mike Crapo (ID)
    Thom Tillis (NC)
    John Kennedy (LA)

    If she testifies, they’re going to have a female lawyer ask her questions, but she’s said she will only answer questions from the Senators.

    So it comes down to, who plays “bad cop” ?

    Hatch won’t, Grassley won’t, Lee is a loser, Cruz is in a tough election battle so he’ll steer away from controversy right now… Flake is useless, Tillis is useless. Sasse is useless.

    So it comes down to Graham, Cornyn, Crapo, or Kennedy.

    My bet? I hate to say it, but Lindsey Graham is obviously gay, and gay men don’t really care if they make women cry. He’s also highly intelligent.

    I think Lindsey Graham is going to finally do something worthwhile in his useless senate career and completely destroy this woman.

  13. dogsmaw says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:20 am

    September 21, 2018

    POSTPONEMENT NOTICE OF COMMITTEE HEARING CONTINUATION

    The Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on the nomination of the Honorable Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States scheduled to continue Monday, September 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Room 216 of the Hart Senate Office Building has been postponed.

    By order of the Chairman.

    https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/meetings/nomination-of-the-honorable-brett-m-kavanaugh-to-be-an-associate-justice-of-the-supreme-court-of-the-united-states-day-5

