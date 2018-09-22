Saturday September 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

53 Responses to Saturday September 22nd – Open Thread

  1. dogsmaw says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:16 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Just Another Caturday!

  5. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Happy Caturday

  6. dogsmaw says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:19 am

  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Find It In His Grace

    When asking for forgiveness, the world has an expression they frequently use. They say, “Can you find it in your heart to forgive me?” But to paraphrase an old saying, they are asking others to look for forgiveness in all the wrong places! “The heart is deceitful
    above all things, and desperately wicked” (Jer. 17:9). Any forgiveness that someone finds there is likely to come with conditions and many strings attached.

    If you are finding it difficult to forgive someone, rather than trying to find it in your heart, find it in God’s grace.

    “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Eph. 4:32)

    Perhaps you are thinking, “Pastor, you don’t know how this brother offended me.” It’s true, I don’t. But was it more than how your sins offended God? Yet He forgave all of your sins by His grace, and now asks you to forgive your brother by grace. God was “satisfied” with the payment Christ made on the cross for your brother’s offense (Isa. 53:11), and has forgiven him for what he did to you. If you fail to forgive him by God’s grace, that means your standards are higher than His.

    So don’t be like the world, looking for forgiveness in all the wrong places. If your brother’s sin “abounded” against you, let God’s grace “much more abound” (Rom. 5:20), even as it did when God forgave you. “Receive not the grace of God in vain” (2 Cor. 6:1). Let it abound in your life to others. Be a grace believer in the highest sense of the name.

    By Pastor Ricky Kurth

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/find-it-in-his-grace/

  8. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Google staffers discussed rigging search results to fight Trump’s travel ban, claim this rigging wasn’t implemented
    September 21, 2018 by Robert Spencer

    It wasn’t implemented? Really? On July 26, 2017, I posted this at Jihad Watch: “Google bows to Muslim pressure, changes search results to conceal criticism of Islam and jihad.” In it, I recounted Texas imam Omar Suleiman’s successful effort to compel Google to drop search results about Islam-related terms and topics that reflected negatively upon Islam. Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported happily: “Google’s first page results for searches of terms such as ‘jihad’, ‘shariah’ and ‘taqiyya’ now return mostly reputable explanations of the Islamic concepts. Taqiyya, which describes the circumstances under which a Muslim can conceal their belief in the face of persecution, is the sole term to feature a questionable website on the first page of results.”

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/09/google-staffers-discussed-rigging-search-results-to-fight-trumps-travel-ban-claims-this-rigging-wasnt-implemented

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 22, 2018 at 2:19 am

      “claim this rigging wasn’t implemented”

      Which is the the most ridiculous part of the whole thing. Google says: “Hey, no big deal, man. Chillllaaaxxxx, duuuudddee. We do this sorta ‘brainstorming’ all the time, man!”

      That’s what they said: they do that sort of ‘brainstorming’ all the time. Let that sink in.

      Now. I’ve been a technologist for very many years. And I’ve done a lot of brainstorming in my time. Lots of it. NEVER have I attempted to concoct a scheme to alter the software I was responsible for to do something that it was not naturally intended to do — that is, the things that are in the interest of the end user. Lots of time in financial services — should I tweak the software to push customers toward or away from specific securities trades, for example? Say, alter historical returns for a rival product? Or hide a security from a analytical search? That’s called fraud, but, apparently, that’s the sort of thing that Google looks at as “brainstorming”.

      Be afraid. Be very afraid. Oh, and bookmark https://www.duckduckgo.com

  9. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Sunrises in Sydney, Australia

    A beautiful morning at the North Curl tidal pool on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

  10. My Magic Wand says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

    San Juan Mountain range as seen from the 4 Corners Monument.

  11. citizen817 says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

  13. Garrison Hall says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:34 am

    “If you’re lookin’ for an open door . . .”

  15. Janie M. says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:41 am

    My Romeo cometh.. 💕

    • Janie M. says:
      September 22, 2018 at 12:57 am

      The post above (Romeo) above reminded me of a touching pic. I posted either last year or earlier this year…another white cat.

    • smiley says:
      September 22, 2018 at 1:03 am

      😀

      I had a little female tuxedo cat once who was running “wild” in the neighborhood so she eventually adopted me and I adopted her.

      I kept a kitty food dispenser thing on the back lanai and made a little flap in the screen so she could come & go before she trusted me enough to actually come inside the house.

      we became best friends.

      during Hcane Wilma, however, she escaped outside into the storm..hated being cooped-up probably b/c I was screaming so loud while the eye passed over.

      I worried for 3 days that she had perished.

      but then…the cat came back 😀

      and…she brought with her a handsome male ginger cat who she let into the back lanai so he could share the kitty kibbles in the dispenser out there.

      but he would not enter the house.

      instead he would jump up and down outside the windows, looking in to find her.

      LOL 😀

      so…I’d let her out and off they went together to play…or whatever kitties in love do together.

      he actually courted her.

      so…I named him Charlie-Romeo-Brown… CRB ❤

    • nwtex says:
      September 22, 2018 at 1:51 am

      I have no words XO

  16. 6079 Smith W says:
    September 22, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Caturday …

    … is for winners.

  19. Garrison Hall says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Happy Caterday Treepers!

  20. dogsmaw says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:18 am

  22. smiley says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Cranberries

    watercolor on paper

    1966

    Andrew N. Wyeth ~ American (1917-2009) ~ Realism

    Study/Sketch

    for Cranberries

    graphite/paper

    1966 ~ ANW

    🙂

  23. nwtex says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:39 am

  24. Lucille says:
    September 22, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Linda Eder – “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

    When you’re weary, feeling small
    When tears are in your eyes, I’ll dry them all
    I’m on your side, oh, when times get rough
    And friends just can’t be found
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will lay me down
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will lay me down
    When you’re down and out
    When you’re on the street
    When evening falls so hard
    I will comfort you
    I’ll take your part, oh, when darkness comes
    And pain is all around
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will lay me down
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will lay me down
    Sail on silver girl
    Sail on by
    Your time has come to shine
    All your dreams are on their way
    See how they shine
    Oh, if you need a friend
    I’m sailing right behind
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will ease your mind
    Like a bridge over troubled water
    I will ease your mind

    Composer: Paul Simon

  25. nwtex says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Good call!

  26. nwtex says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:03 am

  27. nwtex says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:04 am

  28. kinthenorthwest says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:05 am

    My song for tonight for I do believe that by the Lord establishing President Trump He did “take all that is wrong and make it right” (Romans 13:1 )That is why I will stand my ground where hope can be found through Trump….

    Though times it seems
    Like I’m coming undone
    This walk can often feel lonely
    No matter what until this race is won
    I will stand my ground where hope can be found
    I will stand my ground where hope can be found
    Oh, O’Lord O’Lord I know You hear my cry
    Your love is lifting me above all the lies
    No matter what I face this I know in time
    You’ll take all that is wrong and make it right
    You’ll take all that is wrong and make it right
    Your strength is found
    At the end of my road
    Your grace it reaches to the hurting
    Still through the tears and the questioning why
    I will stand my ground where hope can be found
    I will stand my ground where hope can be found
    (Right, so right)
    Make it right
    (Right, so right)
    Make it right, right
    I will stand my ground
    I will stand my ground

  29. nwtex says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:10 am

    I posted this yesterday (Fri) in the tweet form. Now I’ll post the article liked to in the tweet.

    ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Is Joining The Search For Man Who Threatened Trump
    Sep 20, 2018

    https://kfiam640.iheart.com/content/2018-09-20-dog-the-bounty-hunter-is-joining-the-search-for-man-who-threatened-trump/?Pname=local_social&Keyid=socialflow&Sc=editorial

  30. smiley says:
    September 22, 2018 at 2:22 am

    tactic : try to make Kavanaugh a sitting duck…

    Christine Blasey Ford Demands Kavanaugh Testify First, Not To Be Allowed To Rebut Her Testimony

    https://canadafreepress.com/article/christine-blasey-ford-demands-kavanaugh-testify-first-not-be-allowed-to-reb

    Sept 21, 2018

    “This reeks of an accuser making it up as she goes along…”

    more, at the link.

    imo, this reeks of a whole lot more, too.

